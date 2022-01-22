Anthony Edwards on if he'll ever do dunk contest: Nope

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards, who has clearly grown this year, says he’d eventually like to put on five more pounds. But said that will mostly be about diet — more muscle, less body fat.
I asked if that means no more Popeyes. Edwards said: “That’s hard. That’s the hardest thing to do.” – 2:54 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards says the ways he’s being guarded lately has shifted.
“Guys, they actually try and get physical with me, so that’s when I’m like, ‘alright, bruh’.”
I asked Edwards about in the past how physicality led him to go to the step-back. He said: “Yeah, not no more.” – 2:50 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
First time talking to Anthony Edwards since the Atlanta game today.
Asked about that game, Edwards said: “I’m not even thinking about that game.”
He also said he did apologize to his teammates for getting ejected, because “I feel like I left them by theyself.” – 2:46 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Asked Anthony Edwards if he would ever do the dunk contest: “Nope. I’m an in-game dunker.” – 2:27 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell when asked if he said anything to Anthony Edwards about his ejection after the game:
“He got fouled. And then the ref took it personal. I don’t think there’s anything to say to him. It is what it is.” – 10:39 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Anthony Edwards apologized to his teammates afterward.
Finch said he was told the technicals were for “two separate incidents” – 10:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch said Anthony Edwards apologized to his teammates after the game for getting ejected. – 10:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards just got ejected.
Now no Edwards and no Patrick Beverley.
Hawks on a 25 to 9 run to start the half. – 9:07 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Anthony Edwards ejected.
Edwards had 20 points and five rebounds for the Wolves in his 24 minutes – 9:07 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
You can tell the Hawks are intentionally loading up the defender on Anthony Edwards’ left shoulder, trying to force him to go right.
Ant obviously shoots with his right, but he prefers to go left. This is the first time I’ve ever really noticed a team forcing him right though. – 7:53 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards looks to be right at home. 12 points on 5-8 in 6 minutes. – 7:51 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Atlanta/Georgia natives Anthony Edwards, Josh Okogie, Malik Beasley have dozens of ticket requests in for tonight. More than 60 total between the three of them and Edwards’ total was still growing just a few hours before tipoff. – 7:24 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards is back home in Atlanta tonight for the Wolves game vs. the Hawks.
Looking back to the long commutes, naps on his classroom floor and the drive he showed to get where he always knew he was going.
theathletic.com/2898032/2021/1… – 6:38 PM
