Bulls outraged with Grayson Allen's actions

Adrian Wojnarowski: Bulls have expressed public and private outage to league office on Allen’s Flagrant 2 foul on Friday night — coupled with his personal history of plays considered to be dirty. Billy Donovan said, “He had a history of this…it was really dangerous.”
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry confirms Tyrese Haliburton will return to the lineup vs. the Bucks today after clearing NBA health and safety protocols Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Grayson Allen (hip) are out for Milwaukee. – 5:42 PM
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry confirms Tyrese Haliburton will return to the lineup vs. the Bucks today after clearing NBA health and safety protocols Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Grayson Allen (hip) are out for Milwaukee. – 5:42 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Alex Caruso is out 6-8 weeks. Grayson Allen should be suspended until the day he comes back. – 5:39 PM
Alex Caruso is out 6-8 weeks. Grayson Allen should be suspended until the day he comes back. – 5:39 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen will be OUT tonight against the @Sacramento Kings according to HC Mike Budenholzer – 5:26 PM
Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen will be OUT tonight against the @Sacramento Kings according to HC Mike Budenholzer – 5:26 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Alex Caruso fractures wrist as result of Grayson Allen foul, will need surgery – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-ale… – 4:45 PM
Bulls’ Alex Caruso fractures wrist as result of Grayson Allen foul, will need surgery – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-ale… – 4:45 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
It is wild to me that Caruso was deflecting passes WITH his fractured wrist (!), guarding and blocking Giannis, and playing lockdown defense even after suffering his injury.
These plays all happened after Grayson Allen’s flagrant-2 foul. This guy is tough as nails. pic.twitter.com/eINqdWDjxU – 4:41 PM
It is wild to me that Caruso was deflecting passes WITH his fractured wrist (!), guarding and blocking Giannis, and playing lockdown defense even after suffering his injury.
These plays all happened after Grayson Allen’s flagrant-2 foul. This guy is tough as nails. pic.twitter.com/eINqdWDjxU – 4:41 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso will have surgery next week after fracturing his right wrist on Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul. Re-eval timeline: 6-8 weeks
A brutal string of injury misfortune continues for Bulls, who should be incensed over circumstances of latest break
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 4:34 PM
Alex Caruso will have surgery next week after fracturing his right wrist on Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul. Re-eval timeline: 6-8 weeks
A brutal string of injury misfortune continues for Bulls, who should be incensed over circumstances of latest break
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 4:34 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
The league should suspend Grayson Allen for his foul on Alex Caruso. It won’t accomplish anything to just fine him. Not only did that dirty play seriously injure Caruso, but without his defensive impact on the Bulls, it could very easily change the course of the season. – 4:23 PM
The league should suspend Grayson Allen for his foul on Alex Caruso. It won’t accomplish anything to just fine him. Not only did that dirty play seriously injure Caruso, but without his defensive impact on the Bulls, it could very easily change the course of the season. – 4:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Alex Caruso is now headed for wrist surgery after the Grayson Allen incident from Friday, and will be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/2… – 4:13 PM
Alex Caruso is now headed for wrist surgery after the Grayson Allen incident from Friday, and will be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/2… – 4:13 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The problem with all the outcry of suspend Grayson Allen because of his past … his NBA record is pretty clean. It was just the second Flagrant 2 he’s ever had, and a Summer League ejection is the only other mark. His worst moments were in college, before the NBA. – 3:57 PM
The problem with all the outcry of suspend Grayson Allen because of his past … his NBA record is pretty clean. It was just the second Flagrant 2 he’s ever had, and a Summer League ejection is the only other mark. His worst moments were in college, before the NBA. – 3:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Bucks are listing Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for today’s game vs. the Kings due to right knee soreness. Grayson Allen (hip soreness) is probable. Tyrese Haliburton is expected back in the lineup for Sacramento after missing the past two games.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:53 PM
The Bucks are listing Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for today’s game vs. the Kings due to right knee soreness. Grayson Allen (hip soreness) is probable. Tyrese Haliburton is expected back in the lineup for Sacramento after missing the past two games.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:53 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls have confirmed that Caruso will have surgery on the right wrist next week, and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. Grayson Allen has removed the heart of the Bulls, and did it with a smirk. – 3:45 PM
The Bulls have confirmed that Caruso will have surgery on the right wrist next week, and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. Grayson Allen has removed the heart of the Bulls, and did it with a smirk. – 3:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grayson Allen needs to be suspended for at least one game. At least.
I watched that play at least 20 times. Allen’s initial contest was fine. His left hand was on the ball. It was a foul, but that’s all. Then when he swung his right arm at Caruso is when it went WAY too far. – 3:42 PM
Grayson Allen needs to be suspended for at least one game. At least.
I watched that play at least 20 times. Allen’s initial contest was fine. His left hand was on the ball. It was a foul, but that’s all. Then when he swung his right arm at Caruso is when it went WAY too far. – 3:42 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
The boos Grayson Allen receives when Bucks are in Chicago on March 4 might crumble the roof of the United Center – 1:23 PM
The boos Grayson Allen receives when Bucks are in Chicago on March 4 might crumble the roof of the United Center – 1:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
On Chicago radio the #Bucks Grayson Allen is Public Enemy No. 1 for his flagrant foul on Alex Caruso.
The #Bulls went hard, too.
“I hope the league takes a hard look at some thing like that.”
“Dude just grabbed me out of the air. It’s kind of bulls—t.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 12:45 PM
On Chicago radio the #Bucks Grayson Allen is Public Enemy No. 1 for his flagrant foul on Alex Caruso.
The #Bulls went hard, too.
“I hope the league takes a hard look at some thing like that.”
“Dude just grabbed me out of the air. It’s kind of bulls—t.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 12:45 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso, asked if Grayson Allen came over to check on him after taking him out: “No.” – 11:39 PM
Alex Caruso, asked if Grayson Allen came over to check on him after taking him out: “No.” – 11:39 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
“Kind of bullshit. Don’t know what else you could have done about it.” Caruso on the Grayson Allen foul. – 11:37 PM
“Kind of bullshit. Don’t know what else you could have done about it.” Caruso on the Grayson Allen foul. – 11:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Grayson Allen … your new public enemy No. 1 … as Bulls lose to Bucks in a grimy game all around.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 11:32 PM
Grayson Allen … your new public enemy No. 1 … as Bulls lose to Bucks in a grimy game all around.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 11:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
For those keeping track – Round 2 is Mar. 4, when Grayson Allen and the Bucks come to the UC. – 11:24 PM
For those keeping track – Round 2 is Mar. 4, when Grayson Allen and the Bucks come to the UC. – 11:24 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan with some strong comments about Grayson Allen’s Flagrant 2 against Alex Caruso: “He has a history of this,” Donovan said. – 10:58 PM
Billy Donovan with some strong comments about Grayson Allen’s Flagrant 2 against Alex Caruso: “He has a history of this,” Donovan said. – 10:58 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan isn’t holding back with Grayson Allen criticism. #Bulls – 10:58 PM
Donovan isn’t holding back with Grayson Allen criticism. #Bulls – 10:58 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan on Grayson Allen foul: “It was really bad. Really, really bad.”
Said it could’ve ended Caruso’s career. And Allen has a history of it. Said he hopes league takes a look at it. – 10:57 PM
Donovan on Grayson Allen foul: “It was really bad. Really, really bad.”
Said it could’ve ended Caruso’s career. And Allen has a history of it. Said he hopes league takes a look at it. – 10:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I typically root for 99.9% of NBA players to play well, earn that money and generally thrive in this league.
Grayson Allen is the 0.1% – 10:52 PM
I typically root for 99.9% of NBA players to play well, earn that money and generally thrive in this league.
Grayson Allen is the 0.1% – 10:52 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
A young Grayson Allen “playing” with the neighbors. pic.twitter.com/1m68CG2dKw – 9:54 PM
A young Grayson Allen “playing” with the neighbors. pic.twitter.com/1m68CG2dKw – 9:54 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Flagrant 2 … Grayson Allen … crack that Gatorade open in the locker room… – 9:49 PM
Flagrant 2 … Grayson Allen … crack that Gatorade open in the locker room… – 9:49 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Flagrant 2 for Grayson Allen on that foul to Alex Caruso. He’s been ejected. – 9:48 PM
Flagrant 2 for Grayson Allen on that foul to Alex Caruso. He’s been ejected. – 9:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The officials have ruled Grayson Allen’s foul is a Flagrant 2.
Allen is ejected, and boos escort him out from the #Bulls fans. – 9:48 PM
The officials have ruled Grayson Allen’s foul is a Flagrant 2.
Allen is ejected, and boos escort him out from the #Bulls fans. – 9:48 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
And Grayson Allen is ejected for a flagrant foul on Caruso, who seems to be OK. #Bulls down by 1 mid-3rdQ – 9:48 PM
And Grayson Allen is ejected for a flagrant foul on Caruso, who seems to be OK. #Bulls down by 1 mid-3rdQ – 9:48 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Hard to see Grayson Allen getting the benefit of the doubt here. #Bulls – 9:47 PM
Hard to see Grayson Allen getting the benefit of the doubt here. #Bulls – 9:47 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Expect Grayson Allen is be writing out a check to the NBA. Ridiculous. – 9:47 PM
Expect Grayson Allen is be writing out a check to the NBA. Ridiculous. – 9:47 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Grayson Allen sends Alex Caruso to the floor—-is it a flagrant one or two? – 9:46 PM
Grayson Allen sends Alex Caruso to the floor—-is it a flagrant one or two? – 9:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso is up after absorbing hard foul from Grayson Allen and bouncing off floor. – 9:45 PM
Alex Caruso is up after absorbing hard foul from Grayson Allen and bouncing off floor. – 9:45 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Wrote this last night. I’m told several Bulls were upset about Allen never checking on Caruso. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 22, 2022
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso sustained a fracture of his right wrist in last night’s game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Caruso will undergo surgery early next week and be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. -via NBA.com / January 22, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso has suffered a fractured right wrist and will likely need surgery, sources tell ESPN. The injury occurred after a fall following a flagrant foul from Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen on Friday night. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 22, 2022
Main Rumors, Billy Donovan, Coaching, Injuries, Alex Caruso, Grayson Allen, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks