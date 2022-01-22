Daily statistical milestones: Dwight Howard moves past Nate Thurmond and more

Daily statistical milestones: Dwight Howard moves past Nate Thurmond and more

Milestones

Daily statistical milestones: Dwight Howard moves past Nate Thurmond and more

January 22, 2022- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Dwight Howard No. 10 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Nate Thurmond with 14,468 rebounds. He’s now 194 away from Kevin Garnett

Trevor Ariza No. 30 in steals now

Moved ahead of Dwyane Wade and Eddie Jones with 1,621 steals. He’s now 1 away from Hersey Hawkins

James Harden No. 35 in assists now

Moved ahead of Clyde Drexler with 6,131 assists. He’s now 4 away from Scottie Pippen

Stephen Curry No. 52 in points now

Moved ahead of Walter Davis with 19,537 points. He’s now 54 away from Clifford Robinson

Stephen Curry No. 59 in assists now

Moved ahead of Mike Conley with 5,245 assists. He’s now 3 away from Karl Malone

DeMar DeRozan No. 67 in points now

Moved ahead of Bob McAdoo with 18,815 points. He’s now 7 away from Isiah Thomas

Al Horford No. 86 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Maurice Lucas with 7,521 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Paul Pierce

Bojan Bogdanovic No. 87 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Antawn Jamison with 1,166 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Quentin Richardson

Nikola Vucevic No. 94 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Kurt Thomas with 7,339 rebounds. He’s now 13 away from Larry Nance

Robert Covington No. 95 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Gary Payton with 1,133 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Khris Middleton

Russell Westbrook No. 95 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Kurt Thomas with 7,331 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Nikola Vucevic

Rudy Gobert No. 124 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Antonio Davis with 6,766 rebounds. He’s now 80 away from Clarence Weatherspoon

Jimmy Butler No. 135 in steals now

Moved ahead of Josh Smith with 1,085 steals. He’s now tied with Lester Conner

Tobias Harris No. 152 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Damon Jones with 942 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Harrison Barnes

Bradley Beal No. 169 in points now

Moved ahead of Eddie Jones with 14,180 points. He’s now 15 away from Blake Griffin

Kyrie Irving No. 177 in assists now

Moved ahead of Mike Newlin with 3,368 assists. He’s now tied with Johnny Davis

Rudy Gay No. 179 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of James Edwards with 6,008 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Andre Iguodala

Avery Bradley No. 184 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Clyde Drexler and Jeff Hornacek with 829 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Devin Harris

Mike Conley No. 187 in points now

Moved ahead of Deron Williams with 13,814 points. He’s now 16 away from Kevin Love

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 195 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Christian Laettner and Enes Kanter with 5,811 rebounds. He’s now 17 away from Nenê

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 198 in points now

Moved ahead of Steve Smith with 13,435 points. He’s now 12 away from Baron Davis and Cliff Hagan

Ben McLemore No. 202 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of James Jones with 780 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from PJ Tucker

Andrew Wiggins No. 206 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rick Fox with 773 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Byron Scott and Jodie Meeks

Jrue Holiday No. 213 in points now

Moved ahead of Stephen Jackson with 12,989 points. He’s now 7 away from Horace Grant and Josh Smith

Nikola Jokic No. 224 in assists now

Moved ahead of Rolando Blackman with 2,991 assists. He’s now 1 away from Doug Christie

Al Horford No. 229 in points now

Moved ahead of Jim Jackson with 12,695 points. He’s now 5 away from Armen Gilliam

Fred VanVleet No. 231 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jayson Tatum with 707 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Jeff Teague

Reggie Jackson No. 249 in assists now

Moved ahead of Dana Barros and Hidayet Turkoglu with 2,840 assists. He’s now 6 away from Bob Dandridge


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

David Hardisty @clutchfans Christian Wood may get a fine, hard to say, but he criticized the officiating tonight. He also specifically cited the double standard on the Curry elbow to KPJ not getting reviewed but the Garrison Mathews foul being reviewed and called flagrant. – 1:19 AM
Steve Luhm @sluhm Sneaky good play by Steph Curry before his game-winner, it looked like to me. Bringing the ball right to left after the inbounds pass, he smacked Kevin Porter Jr. in the face with it. Gave him a half-step advantage. That’s all he needed. – 1:07 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe KPJ’s excellent defense tonight eventually put Curry in position for that isolation. Silas felt good about how he’d played and therefore, no double – 1:03 AM
StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry tonight:
— Scored 22 points
— Dished 12 assists
— Made first career buzzer beater
— Sent countless tweets back to the drafts pic.twitter.com/PxPqEWbsU512:50 AM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA Silas on Green’s night, shooting struggles but good effort plays down the stretch. Was proud of the good plays he had and shots he took, key offensive rebounds and a big stop on Curry.
“He’ll be disappointed but shouldn’t be overly disappointed. Another learning moment.” – 12:47 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears Believe it or not, that is Stephen Curry’s first career game-winning buzzer-beater tonight vs Houston. Curry’s game-winning buzzer-beater was also the first by a Warriors player since Andre Iguodala on Jan. 3, 2014 against the Hawks (which was assisted by Curry). @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/lxJjzx1lUR12:43 AM
The Ringer @ringernba WINNER WINNER, CHICKEN DINNER FROM STEPH CURRY
(📼 @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/7xPMDppGER12:42 AM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Curry shot is the game-winner. But Rockets went scoreless in the final three minutes, missing their last four shots with two turnovers. They won those close games by making their shots, rather than holding on to a safe lead. – 12:37 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly Exciting, but Warriors just barely survived the lowly Houston Rockets at home after an embarrassing loss to Pacers. Hello. Glad Curry got something out of his 80 minutes over back-to-back nights against substandard teams. – 12:36 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Arduous back-to-back for Steph Curry (44 minutes in OT loss to Pacers, 39 minutes vs Rockets, 6/21 FG vs Houston) ends with this buzzer beater to erase frustration pic.twitter.com/szjTPXMgL112:35 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn IS CURRY BACK?! – 12:33 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA WOW!!! STEPH CURRY – 12:33 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Steph Curry for the win. Never a doubt on that shot. – 12:32 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Stephen Curry with the buzzer beater. Step-back J. Warriors 105, Rockets 103.
Curry saves team from a second consecutive humiliating night. – 12:32 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears Steph Curry wakes up with a game-winner – 12:32 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans Curry at the buzzer. Rockets fall 105-103. – 12:32 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane Curry walks it off. Porter has words with officials Evan Scott and Michael Smith coming off the floor – 12:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse Fun fact: Russell Westbrook has a higher FG% than Steph Curry this season. pic.twitter.com/XpYtXj7GTj12:30 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe That break by Curry highlights another element the Warriors really miss with Draymond: is transition. They are always walking the ball up. Ideally they want Curry on the finishing end of those but the Warriors are short on players who can make that happen – 12:24 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS After Stephen Curry played 44 minutes last night, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he wanted to keep him around 35 tonight
Curry is at 35 now, in a 2pt game with 3:37 remaining
He’s getting at least 38 – 12:21 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel both were eager to put Wednesday’s benching behind them. What they said about trying to move on: ocregister.com/2022/01/21/lak…12:17 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane Mathews is fouled as he hits a 3 and while this was happening Porter was arguing with Evan Scott after Curry hit him in the head and it wasn’t called – 12:16 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Watch Harden throw it down over Poeltl, put together triple-double lifting Nets past Spurs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/21/wat…12:06 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Warriors enter the fourth tied 76-76 with Rockets. How’d they slash the 15p deficit? Better defense, Curry heats up, Poole follows – 12:04 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan Bojan Bogdanovic on his left-hand ring finger that’s in a brace: “I don’t know what to say. I got hit last game. It’s in pretty bad shape.” – 12:01 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz After Quin Snyder said that Bojan Bogdanovic had been disappointed in his defense lately but was good good tonight, Bogey said it got to the point that it simply became about taking personal pride in playing defense. – 12:01 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis James Harden on his dunk over #Spurs center Jakob Poeltl: “I feel like I’m in rookie again. Nah, I just I feel good all game, and just aggressive and taking whatever the defense gave. I struggled last game and I wanted to get back and play better.” #Nets #NBA12:00 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis James Harden on whether that 4th quarter was a breakthrough for Kyrie Irving: “For sure. For sure, it was a breakthrough. He’s capable of doing that, man, at any moment, at any point in the game. And that’s one of the reasons we need him every single game.” #nets #NBa #Spurs11:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “Fo sho, it was a break through. He’s capable of doing that man at any moment, at any point of the game, and that’s one of the reasons why we need him every single game because he’s able to do that, especially everything thing that’s going on with our team.”
-James Harden – 11:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz Quin said the Jazz messed up some switches on Cunningham in 1H, but did better staying in front of him after halftime. Said that in addition to Royce, they got good defensive minutes from both Trent Forrest and Bojan Bogdanovic. – 11:46 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “…And then James kinda yelled at me, it’s not a negative yell, but he yelled at me he’s like ‘Ky, get the f–n ball!”
-Kyrie Irving imitates James Harden’s version of on court leadership. pic.twitter.com/MO5XxbzXCA11:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Russell Westbrook checked out of the Lakers’ win over the Magic with 1:31 remaining. This time, it was the reward of his effort in a much-needed win: ocregister.com/2022/01/21/rus…11:44 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane Rockets foul Curry on a 3 for the second time. He makes 2 free throws. Warriors are on an 11-0 run. Rockets lead is down to 1 – 11:42 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA Rockets losing composure here, Warriors have a chance to tie it at the line with Curry. – 11:41 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry After going 17-for-18 at the foul line tonight at Milwaukee, DeMar DeRozan opened up about his knack for drawing fouls on midrange shots. pic.twitter.com/NFJXlzaORK11:33 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn Pop: “The effort was great. I thought we did a lot of good things defensively, but those two guys (Harden and Irving) are future hall of famers, and they had their way.” – 11:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Nice defensive half for the Rockets. Warriors can obviously shoot a whole lot better than 39.5 %. Curry 1 of 9. But Rockets very active. Lots of deflections. Five steals. – 11:14 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin #Rockets with a 54-43 lead here at halftime.
It’s been ALL about the defense. Houston forced 13 Warriors turnovers in the first half, and held Steph Curry to 1-of-9 shooting! – 11:13 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane Curry drains a 3 after missing his first 8 shots to cut the Rockets lead to 9. Gordon answers with a bucket – 11:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Nightmare first half for Steph Curry and the Warriors. He’s missed all eight of his shots and just picked up his third foul on the team’s 11th turnover. Only 37 points against the Rockets (who have the #30 defense in the NBA) with under 2 minutes left in half. – 11:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “It was better than my video, I’ll tell you that.”
James Harden on the Mills-Aldridge tribute video in San Antonio. – 11:09 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger James Harden, on the tribute SA gave Mills and Aldridge before the game:
“It was better than my video.” – 11:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer James Harden asked about the Mills/LA tribute video: “It was better than my video.” – 11:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer James Harden asked about his dunk on Poeltl: “Feel like a rookie again.” Adds his teammates don’t think he can dunk anymore. – 11:03 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin Defense to offense! KPJ poke-check on Curry leads to a breakaway dunk and he’s got 10 points here in the first half. – 11:03 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans Kevin Porter Jr. just straight picked Steph Curry’s pocket and went the other way for the slam. That’s going on his all-time highlight reel. – 11:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA “We missed 34 chippies in the paint. You’ve got to keep scoring against those guys. We shot 27% from three. The effort was great. Those two guys are future Hall of famers and they had their way.” – Coach Pop on the offense struggling, as well as Harden & Kyrie leading BKN – 10:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse James Harden tonight:
37 PTS
10 REB
11 AST
13-24 FG
4-8 3P
It’s his 8th 30-point triple-double with the Nets, already by far the most in franchise history. The next player (Jason Kidd) has 3. pic.twitter.com/HSmggkVlm510:51 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Final: Nets beat the Spurs 117-102. This is how it’s supposed to look. Brooklyn beats a non-playoff team without too much of a scare. Kyrie Irving and James Harden were brilliant, LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills gave you the feels and Bruce Brown shined. On to Minnesota. – 10:49 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Final: Bucks 94, Bulls 90
DeRozan: 35 pts, 17/18 FT
Vucevic: 19 pts, 11 reb
Caruso: 7 pts, 8 reb, 4 ast
Coby (3/15) and Ayo (2/9) combine to shoot 5/24
Both teams under 20% from 3P
Heck of an effort by shorthanded Bulls against defending champs, but they fall to 28-16 – 10:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Bucks 94, Bulls 90
With Nets victory, Bulls drop out of Eastern Conference lead for first time since Jan. 1
DeRozan 35 pts, 17-18 FTs
Vucevic 19 pts, 11 rebs
Giannis 30 pts, 12 rebs
Middleton 16 pts, 11 rebs, 6 assists
Both teams shot below 40% – 10:45 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Final: Bucks 94, Bulls 90.
DeMar DeRozan: 35/6/3
Nikola Vučević: 19/11/3
The Bulls are now 28-16. – 10:45 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman When you hear Vucevic posting up Jrue Holiday described as a mismatch. pic.twitter.com/m51y3kG6ZV10:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz Jazz gift Saddiq Bey a wide-open 3, but then the Pistons return the favor to Bojan Bogdanovic. 74-72 Jazz. – 10:41 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry DeMar DeRozan is now 17-for-18 from the free throw line tonight.
Bucks 92, Bulls 90 with 1:10 left to play in Milwaukee. – 10:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Harden has his triple-double…and the foul. – 10:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Kyrie Irving and James Harden have been brilliant tonight. – 10:35 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Bulls down 83-79. Bucks ball. Vooch with his 22nd dbl-dbl. Giannis : 28-11-3. – 10:30 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry The Bulls are getting great looks down the stretch but coming up short. So far, the offense isn’t the problem. DeRozan, Vooch, Caruso, White are all missing shots they can make. Bulls only trail by four with 4:20 left in Milwaukee. – 10:28 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Sheesh. That’s a defensive possession from Wesley Matthews on DeMar DeRozan. – 10:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Spurs 79-74. Brooklyn has turned into Dunk City. Bruce Brown with a poster to beat the buzzer 40 seconds after Aldridge added one of his own. Harden put on a clinic that quarter and is on the verge of another triple-double. – 10:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA Derrick White checks back into the game after taking an elbow to the face from Harden in mid-air earlier. – 10:11 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Russell Westbrook on Lakers’ six-game road trip: “I think it’s important. … It’s a big trip for us.” – 10:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Springy Harden is the best Harden. – 10:08 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Russell Westbrook admits he was “upset” about the benching in the last game. – 10:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed 7.5/10 on the Harden “poster”
10/10 on the and-one layup – 10:06 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine If you didn’t just see James Harden punch one over Jakob Poeltl … wow. You will soon. – 10:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Need a replay of that Harden baptism. – 10:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis White leaves the court holding his nose. He took an inadvertent elbow from James Harden on that drive. #Nets #Spurs10:03 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn Harden is grabbing his elbow, that’s how hard he connected with D White’s nose. – 10:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Derrick White is down on the floor after he took a shot from Harden. – 10:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb Huge gaffe by Jaylen Brown there on Covington 3, just abandoning him – 9:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA No idea why Brown would leave Covington alone in the strongside corner like that. – 9:56 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe Robert Covington scores his first points of the game with a corner 3 with 31.3 left. Wow. POR 103, BOS 102. 28.0 left. #Celtics ball. Covington was 0-for-2 in 37 minutes before that shot. – 9:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps Now Robert Covington makes his first shot of the game with 31.3 seconds to go to put Portland back in front. Yet another close game in the final moments for the Celtics, a situation they’ve struggled in more often than not this season. – 9:56 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook: “Russ played a really good basketball game. … He wanted to impose his will and play his part. He played a hell of a game.” – 9:50 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef DeMar DeRozan has 14 FTAs midway through the third quarter
His season-high is 17. His career-high is 25 – 9:44 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb Celtics should probably stick with 48 minutes per game with one of Horford/Rob Williams at center at this point. – 9:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Horford is making some big-time defensive plays here in the fourth quarter. – 9:38 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis Al Horford has been a defensive beast here in the 4th – 9:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Ime Udoka hasn’t gone back to the Jays/Williamses/Langford lineup because the Tatum, Grant, Langford, Horford and Pritchard group he’s running with right now has been killing it. – 9:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Halftime: Spurs lead the Nets 51-50. Brooklyn has gotten good minutes from Aldridge and Griffin so far to help Irving and Harden score. Spurs don’t go away and have answered every run. Nets once again with some non-shooter heavy lineups that make it tough to score. – 9:37 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler #Rockets starters vs Warriors: Kevin Porter Jr., Green, Gordon, Tate, Wood
Warriors starters: Curry, Poole, Otto Porter Jr., Wiggins, Looney – 9:35 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Bobby Portis just got a technical for throwing the ball at the stanchion after a foul was called on a Vucevic layup.
The league has said that is a no-no this season. – 9:33 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA Russell Westbrook gifted his shoes to a young Lakers fan tonight pic.twitter.com/6kbzTCzkqA9:33 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Warriors starters tonight vs Rockets
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Otto Porter Jr.
Kevon Looney – 9:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA First bad play by Langford of the night. Horford can handle Nurkic on the post-up. You can’t double off Simons. – 9:29 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Steph Curry attempts the classic Rick Barry free throw form from beyond the arc right in front of Rick Barry. pic.twitter.com/pETQDO1T829:29 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA There’s the rotation tweak from Ime Udoka: Langford in earlier in the second half. Horford came back on for Rob. No Enes. – 9:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Half. Milwaukee 45 Bulls 44. DeRozan with 18 ( 10-10 ) foul line. Vooch 9pts 6 reb. Giannis 16-7-1. – 9:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Ariza does not want to shoot. Like, at all. AK – 9:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Giannis Antetokounmpo has 16 points and 7 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan has 18 points as the #Bucks lead the #Bulls 45-44 at the half. – 9:14 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Bucks 45, Bulls 44 at half
DeRozan 18 pts, 10-10 FTs
Vucevic 9 pts, 6 rebs
Giannis 16 pts, 7 rebs – 9:14 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm I think there have undoubtedly been some fouls on DeMar DeRozan tonight.
But I’ll say this, I bet Khris Middleton wished he got this whistle on his mid-range shots. – 9:09 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef DeMar DeRozan is about to take his 9th and 10th free-throw attempts of the first half. Already 12th game this season with 10+ FTAs – 9:09 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Tyler Cook is saddled with three first-half fouls, so Nikola Vucevic now matched up with Giannis – 9:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop These are the first non-Tyler Cook minutes vs. Giannis. Vooch on him. – 9:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA That last play was a good example of where the Horford/Rob pairing isn’t great tonight. Puts too much pressure on one of them to guard the perimeter too often. – 9:04 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls DeMar DeRozan is in the heads of the Bucks…he’s 8-8 from the line..chants of MVP in an opposing arena..thousands of Bulls fans here in Milwaukee. Bucks 38-34. Giannis 12–4-1. Portis 7-6. 4:53 left 2nd. – 9:03 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA End 3Q: Lakers 85, Magic 78
LeBron: 22 points
Westbrook: 14 points, 9 rebounds
Carter: 17 points
Suggs/F. Wagner: 13 points each – 9:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA McCollum literally dragged Horford out of a post-up mismatch by pulling his arm and yanking him out to the arc. I’m not sure I’ve seen that before. – 9:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski DeMar DeRozan gets “MVP” chants as he makes his seventh and eighth free throws of the game. #Bucks lead 36-34. – 9:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Harden turns down open 3, turns ball over trying to thread needle to Sharpe, Spurs score in transition. Harden needs to convert at a higher percentage on spot-up 3s. – 8:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Great look by James Harden. That Sharpe dunk has #Nets up 14-5 on the #Spurs just 3:30 in. – 8:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski DeMar DeRozan shoots the first free throws for the #Bulls this quarter with three seconds left. He scored four points as the #Bucks opened with a 24-20 lead. – 8:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Rockets reportedly open to Westbrook for Wall trade, why Lakers shouldn’t do it nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/21/roc…8:39 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn And, just like that, it’s time to get down to business….fans shower Irving and Harden with boos during player introductions. – 8:39 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Stanley Johnson starts the second half in place of Dwight. – 8:31 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA Halftime: Magic 62, Lakers 54
Suggs: 13 points, 8 assists
Carter: 13 points
LeBron: 18 points
Westbrook: 12 points, 6 rebounds – 8:16 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero Russell Westbrook is playing so poorly right now that he should go see a counselor, Ted Lasso-style. He’s tried to bank one in and nearly hit the shot clock, blew a layup and just threw a lob to LeBron that Magic F Chuma Okeke intercepted easily. Westbrook’s issues are mental – 8:11 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Curious to see who starts on Giannis for the Bulls, Tyler Cook or DeMar DeRozan. – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Blazers lead 30-25 after one
Brown – 7 points
Horford – 6 points
Tatum – 5 points
Celtics – 2-10 three-pointers
Celtics – 2 turnovers
McCollum – 8 points
McLemore – 6 points
Simons – 5 points
Elleby – 5 points
Blazers – 6-8 three-pointers
Blazers – 6 turnovers – 8:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe will start for Brooklyn. Edwards and Sharpe are starting their 6th straight game together, the most consecutive starts for a pair of #Nets rookies since Ryan Anderson and Brook Lopez (19 straight in 2008-09). – 8:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Nets starters in San Antonio: Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe.
Edwards and Sharpe will start their sixth straight game together, marking the most consecutive starts for a pair of Nets rookies since Ryan Anderson and Brook Lopez (19 straight – 2008-09). – 8:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Nets are starting James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Patty Mills, Day’Ron Sharpe and Kessler Edwards tonight against the Spurs. – 8:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb Al Horford is down to 28.4 percent shooting from 3-point range on the season. – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA We need this guy to help figure out what happened to jumpers for Jayson Tatum and Al Horford pic.twitter.com/EXnlRrjGcP7:57 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis Portland sitting back in a zone and Horford cuts to the exact spot he needs to in the middle. Horford is so valuable as a zone buster. He hit that shot but he’ll pick them apart from there too – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Horford got a wide-open three, but that’s a play where Brown could force the issue and draw a foul vs kicking it out. – 7:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis Nice to see that Tatum drive and the second attack from Horford. That’s exactly what they should be doing against defenses like this – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Schroder got a little ambitious on the lob to Horford. Both of them laughed about it after. – 7:45 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price End of 1Q: Magic 27, Lakers 24.
Magic’s second unit a big factor tonight. Getting to the paint at ease.
Suggs: 9 points, 3 assists
Carter Jr.: 6 points. 3 rebounds
LeBron: 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
Westbrook: 6 points, 3 rebounds. – 7:41 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA End of 1Q: Magic 27, Lakers 24
Suggs: 9 points, 3 assists
Carter: 6 points
LeBron: 8 points
Westbrook: 6 points – 7:40 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic “Westbrook, his shot hits the top of the backboard. That’s not something you see every day.” – David Steele, possibly incorrect – 7:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA Russell Westbrook just had a missed shot that will *definitely* make the #nottop10 reel tonight. – 7:29 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten With his first rebound tonight, Dwight Howard broke a tie with Nate Thurmond for sole possession of 10th on the all time rebounds list. KG up next. pic.twitter.com/1DyKt1qX7s7:24 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Dennis Schroder
Trail Blazers starters:
Jusuf Nurkic
Robert Covington
Nassir Little
Anfernee Simons
C.J. McCollum – 7:23 PM
Bill Oram @billoram I am in sole possession of being the 10th person to log onto Twitter to tell you about Dwight Howard’s latest career milestone. – 7:21 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price Mosley calls timeout after Lakers go on 7-0 run after a Dwight Howard dunk.
Lakers 14-7 with 7:37 in 1Q. – 7:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LAL lead 14-7 into an Orlando time out. Westbrook has 2 points, 2 boards, an assist and 2 steals, with Bradley, LeBron and Howard going for 4 points apiece. – 7:18 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Dwight Howard just became the sole 10th leading rebounder of all time, and celebrated with a massive two handed dunk that put the Lakers up 14-7 early. – 7:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Good start from Westbrook tonight.
LAL up 9-7 after his steal led to LeBron’s transition layup, and he followed with a layup himself. – 7:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA With his first rebound of the night, Dwight Howard broke a tie with Nate Thurmond for sole possession of 10th place on the NBA’s all-time rebounds list, via Lakers PR. – 7:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Westbrook fed Howard twice for looks at the rim on the opening LAL possession, grabbing an offensive rebound for the 2nd opportunity, which Howard used to draw a PF and hit 2 FT’s as things get underway in Orlando. – 7:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are ready to go pic.twitter.com/D6VmzOqBvS7:08 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP Blazers at Celtics – TD Garden – January 21, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R Williams
Portland – CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little, Robert Covington, Jusef Nurkic
OUT: Boston: Smart, Nesmith Portland: Lillard, Powell, Nance Jr, Zeller pic.twitter.com/GmeBe4FYWV7:02 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Third straight game with the LeBron, Russ, Bradley, Ariza and Howard starting lineup.
Frank Vogel earlier: “I’m trying to bring as much stability to this stretch of our season as I can while also evaluating the matchups and knowing that we’re not really fixed into one thing.” – 6:57 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar Giving up assets to trade away Russell Westbrook for John Wall sounds as ridiculous as giving up assets to trade away Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Ben Simmons.
And yet somehow both those ideas have been floated today. – 6:39 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_ Seth Curry is out tonight #Sixers6:35 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly Seth Curry is out tonight. Isaiah Joe starting with Furkan Korkmaz, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid. #Sixers6:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell Sixers say Seth Curry (ankle soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game against the Clippers…and Isaiah Joe is in the starting lineup. Maxey, Joe, Korkmaz, Harris and Embiid will start. – 6:35 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Seth Curry is out tonight
Starting lineup is:
Tyrese Maxey
Isaiah Joe
Furkan Korkmaz
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid #Sixers6:34 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is out tonight vs. the Clippers. – 6:34 PM
Bill Oram @billoram Dwight Howard starting again for the Lakers along with LeBron, Russ, Avery Bradley and Trevor Ariza. – 6:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Same starters for the Lakers tonight: Westbrook, Bradley, Ariza, LeBron, Howard. – 6:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook: “He’s all in to do whatever’s necessary” to help the Lakers win a championship. – 5:36 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick From Doc Rivers pregame:
-Seth Curry still questionable with left ankle soreness
-Jaden Springer call-up about needing healthy bodies, hasn’t had a chance to watch him with Blue Coats
-Thinks Charlie Brown Jr. has chance to be “great defender” in NBA, that he struggled vs. ORL – 5:33 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly #Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Seth Curry is still questionable tonight. – 5:28 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops Perk Calls Out KD & Harden + Can The Lakers Turn Their Season Around? | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast w/ @Gary Tanguay twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…5:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS My prediction is that the Lakers don’t trade Russell Westbrook for John Wall. I think they do everything possible to make it work this year, and if it doesn’t, they trade his expiring deal in the offseason for a few overpaid role players on long-term deals
I’m like 65-35 on this – 4:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Andrew Wiggins is questionable tonight vs Rockets with left foot soreness. Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala already out, resting on the second night of a back-to-back. Steph Curry, as expected, will play. – 4:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS If Russell Westbrook gets traded to Houston, this is how I *actually* think it would play out:
He agrees to stay away from the Rockets for the rest of the year. Rather than playing this season, he stays in LA with his family. Then they figure out a buyout in the offseason. – 4:23 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS The funniest possible ending to the Westbrook saga would be him signing with Brooklyn after a buyout and only playing their home games. – 4:15 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando Rockets open to trading John Wall to Lakers for Westbrook and draft compensation?
sportando.basketball/en/rockets-ope…3:59 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin La posibilidad de que Westbrook sea enviado de vuelta a Houston me recuerda el cuento del genial Guillermo Álvarez Guedes del niño vendiendo el guanajo (pavo o guajolote en México). ADVERTENCIA: contenido y lenguaje soez.
youtube.com/watch?v=_FI168…3:58 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS I would give Houston multiple second-round picks in a Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap.
I would not give Houston a first-round pick. I would not give Houston Talen Horton-Tucker. – 3:55 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin Westbrook and Wall being traded for each other *twice* on “untradable” contracts would be one of the funniest things in NBA history. – 3:44 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine It’s time to upgrade the idea of the Lakers trading Russell Westbrook from outright impossible to extremely unlikely.
My latest This Week In Basketball column, just out now, examines the conditions required to establish a market for a Russ deal: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-plausibi…3:30 PM

Milestones

, , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home