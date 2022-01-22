Daily statistical milestones: Dwight Howard moves past Nate Thurmond and more

shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By HoopsHype |
January 22, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Dwight Howard No. 10 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Nate Thurmond with 14,468 rebounds. He’s now 194 away from Kevin Garnett
Trevor Ariza No. 30 in steals now
Moved ahead of Dwyane Wade and Eddie Jones with 1,621 steals. He’s now 1 away from Hersey Hawkins
James Harden No. 35 in assists now
Moved ahead of Clyde Drexler with 6,131 assists. He’s now 4 away from Scottie Pippen
Stephen Curry No. 52 in points now
Moved ahead of Walter Davis with 19,537 points. He’s now 54 away from Clifford Robinson
Stephen Curry No. 59 in assists now
Moved ahead of Mike Conley with 5,245 assists. He’s now 3 away from Karl Malone
DeMar DeRozan No. 67 in points now
Moved ahead of Bob McAdoo with 18,815 points. He’s now 7 away from Isiah Thomas
Al Horford No. 86 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Maurice Lucas with 7,521 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Paul Pierce
Bojan Bogdanovic No. 87 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Antawn Jamison with 1,166 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Quentin Richardson
Nikola Vucevic No. 94 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Kurt Thomas with 7,339 rebounds. He’s now 13 away from Larry Nance
Robert Covington No. 95 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Gary Payton with 1,133 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Khris Middleton
Russell Westbrook No. 95 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Kurt Thomas with 7,331 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Nikola Vucevic
Rudy Gobert No. 124 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Antonio Davis with 6,766 rebounds. He’s now 80 away from Clarence Weatherspoon
Jimmy Butler No. 135 in steals now
Moved ahead of Josh Smith with 1,085 steals. He’s now tied with Lester Conner
Tobias Harris No. 152 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Damon Jones with 942 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Harrison Barnes
Bradley Beal No. 169 in points now
Moved ahead of Eddie Jones with 14,180 points. He’s now 15 away from Blake Griffin
Kyrie Irving No. 177 in assists now
Moved ahead of Mike Newlin with 3,368 assists. He’s now tied with Johnny Davis
Rudy Gay No. 179 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of James Edwards with 6,008 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Andre Iguodala
Avery Bradley No. 184 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Clyde Drexler and Jeff Hornacek with 829 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Devin Harris
Mike Conley No. 187 in points now
Moved ahead of Deron Williams with 13,814 points. He’s now 16 away from Kevin Love
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 195 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Christian Laettner and Enes Kanter with 5,811 rebounds. He’s now 17 away from Nenê
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 198 in points now
Moved ahead of Steve Smith with 13,435 points. He’s now 12 away from Baron Davis and Cliff Hagan
Ben McLemore No. 202 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of James Jones with 780 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from PJ Tucker
Andrew Wiggins No. 206 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rick Fox with 773 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Byron Scott and Jodie Meeks
Jrue Holiday No. 213 in points now
Moved ahead of Stephen Jackson with 12,989 points. He’s now 7 away from Horace Grant and Josh Smith
Nikola Jokic No. 224 in assists now
Moved ahead of Rolando Blackman with 2,991 assists. He’s now 1 away from Doug Christie
Al Horford No. 229 in points now
Moved ahead of Jim Jackson with 12,695 points. He’s now 5 away from Armen Gilliam
Fred VanVleet No. 231 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jayson Tatum with 707 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Jeff Teague
Reggie Jackson No. 249 in assists now
Moved ahead of Dana Barros and Hidayet Turkoglu with 2,840 assists. He’s now 6 away from Bob Dandridge
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Hardisty
@clutchfans
Christian Wood may get a fine, hard to say, but he criticized the officiating tonight. He also specifically cited the double standard on the Curry elbow to KPJ not getting reviewed but the Garrison Mathews foul being reviewed and called flagrant. – 1:19 AM
Steve Luhm
@sluhm
Sneaky good play by Steph Curry before his game-winner, it looked like to me. Bringing the ball right to left after the inbounds pass, he smacked Kevin Porter Jr. in the face with it. Gave him a half-step advantage. That’s all he needed. – 1:07 AM
Marcus Thompson
@ThompsonScribe
KPJ’s excellent defense tonight eventually put Curry in position for that isolation. Silas felt good about how he’d played and therefore, no double – 1:03 AM
Kelly Iko
@KellyIkoNBA
Silas on Green’s night, shooting struggles but good effort plays down the stretch. Was proud of the good plays he had and shots he took, key offensive rebounds and a big stop on Curry.
“He’ll be disappointed but shouldn’t be overly disappointed. Another learning moment.” – 12:47 AM
Marc J. Spears
@MarcJSpears
Believe it or not, that is Stephen Curry’s first career game-winning buzzer-beater tonight vs Houston. Curry’s game-winning buzzer-beater was also the first by a Warriors player since Andre Iguodala on Jan. 3, 2014 against the Hawks (which was assisted by Curry). @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/lxJjzx1lUR
– 12:43 AM
Jonathan Feigen
@Jonathan_Feigen
Curry shot is the game-winner. But Rockets went scoreless in the final three minutes, missing their last four shots with two turnovers. They won those close games by making their shots, rather than holding on to a safe lead. – 12:37 AM
Carl Steward
@stewardsfolly
Exciting, but Warriors just barely survived the lowly Houston Rockets at home after an embarrassing loss to Pacers. Hello. Glad Curry got something out of his 80 minutes over back-to-back nights against substandard teams. – 12:36 AM
Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry with the buzzer beater. Step-back J. Warriors 105, Rockets 103.
Curry saves team from a second consecutive humiliating night. – 12:32 AM
Marcus Thompson
@ThompsonScribe
That break by Curry highlights another element the Warriors really miss with Draymond: is transition. They are always walking the ball up. Ideally they want Curry on the finishing end of those but the Warriors are short on players who can make that happen – 12:24 AM
Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
After Stephen Curry played 44 minutes last night, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he wanted to keep him around 35 tonight
Curry is at 35 now, in a 2pt game with 3:37 remaining
He’s getting at least 38 – 12:21 AM
Adam Spolane
@AdamSpolane
Mathews is fouled as he hits a 3 and while this was happening Porter was arguing with Evan Scott after Curry hit him in the head and it wasn’t called – 12:16 AM
Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
Warriors enter the fourth tied 76-76 with Rockets. How’d they slash the 15p deficit? Better defense, Curry heats up, Poole follows – 12:04 AM
Ryan Miller
@millerjryan
Bojan Bogdanovic on his left-hand ring finger that’s in a brace: “I don’t know what to say. I got hit last game. It’s in pretty bad shape.” – 12:01 AM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
After Quin Snyder said that Bojan Bogdanovic had been disappointed in his defense lately but was good good tonight, Bogey said it got to the point that it simply became about taking personal pride in playing defense. – 12:01 AM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
James Harden on his dunk over #Spurs
center Jakob Poeltl: “I feel like I’m in rookie again. Nah, I just I feel good all game, and just aggressive and taking whatever the defense gave. I struggled last game and I wanted to get back and play better.” #Nets #NBA
– 12:00 AM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
James Harden on whether that 4th quarter was a breakthrough for Kyrie Irving: “For sure. For sure, it was a breakthrough. He’s capable of doing that, man, at any moment, at any point in the game. And that’s one of the reasons we need him every single game.” #nets #NBa #Spurs
– 11:49 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“Fo sho, it was a break through. He’s capable of doing that man at any moment, at any point of the game, and that’s one of the reasons why we need him every single game because he’s able to do that, especially everything thing that’s going on with our team.”
-James Harden – 11:48 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Quin said the Jazz messed up some switches on Cunningham in 1H, but did better staying in front of him after halftime. Said that in addition to Royce, they got good defensive minutes from both Trent Forrest and Bojan Bogdanovic. – 11:46 PM
Adam Spolane
@AdamSpolane
Rockets foul Curry on a 3 for the second time. He makes 2 free throws. Warriors are on an 11-0 run. Rockets lead is down to 1 – 11:42 PM
Tom Orsborn
@tom_orsborn
Pop: “The effort was great. I thought we did a lot of good things defensively, but those two guys (Harden and Irving) are future hall of famers, and they had their way.” – 11:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen
@Jonathan_Feigen
Nice defensive half for the Rockets. Warriors can obviously shoot a whole lot better than 39.5 %. Curry 1 of 9. But Rockets very active. Lots of deflections. Five steals. – 11:14 PM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Nightmare first half for Steph Curry and the Warriors. He’s missed all eight of his shots and just picked up his third foul on the team’s 11th turnover. Only 37 points against the Rockets (who have the #30 defense in the NBA) with under 2 minutes left in half. – 11:09 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“It was better than my video, I’ll tell you that.”
James Harden on the Mills-Aldridge tribute video in San Antonio. – 11:09 PM
David Hardisty
@clutchfans
Kevin Porter Jr. just straight picked Steph Curry’s pocket and went the other way for the slam. That’s going on his all-time highlight reel. – 11:03 PM
Paul Garcia
@PaulGarciaNBA
“We missed 34 chippies in the paint. You’ve got to keep scoring against those guys. We shot 27% from three. The effort was great. Those two guys are future Hall of famers and they had their way.” – Coach Pop on the offense struggling, as well as Harden & Kyrie leading BKN – 10:55 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Spurs 117-102. This is how it’s supposed to look. Brooklyn beats a non-playoff team without too much of a scare. Kyrie Irving and James Harden were brilliant, LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills gave you the feels and Bruce Brown shined. On to Minnesota. – 10:49 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
Final: Bucks 94, Bulls 90
DeRozan: 35 pts, 17/18 FT
Vucevic: 19 pts, 11 reb
Caruso: 7 pts, 8 reb, 4 ast
Coby (3/15) and Ayo (2/9) combine to shoot 5/24
Both teams under 20% from 3P
Heck of an effort by shorthanded Bulls against defending champs, but they fall to 28-16 – 10:47 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Bucks 94, Bulls 90
With Nets victory, Bulls drop out of Eastern Conference lead for first time since Jan. 1
DeRozan 35 pts, 17-18 FTs
Vucevic 19 pts, 11 rebs
Giannis 30 pts, 12 rebs
Middleton 16 pts, 11 rebs, 6 assists
Both teams shot below 40% – 10:45 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Jazz gift Saddiq Bey a wide-open 3, but then the Pistons return the favor to Bojan Bogdanovic. 74-72 Jazz. – 10:41 PM
Darnell Mayberry
@DarnellMayberry
The Bulls are getting great looks down the stretch but coming up short. So far, the offense isn’t the problem. DeRozan, Vooch, Caruso, White are all missing shots they can make. Bulls only trail by four with 4:20 left in Milwaukee. – 10:28 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Spurs 79-74. Brooklyn has turned into Dunk City. Bruce Brown with a poster to beat the buzzer 40 seconds after Aldridge added one of his own. Harden put on a clinic that quarter and is on the verge of another triple-double. – 10:17 PM
Gary Washburn
@GwashburnGlobe
Robert Covington scores his first points of the game with a corner 3 with 31.3 left. Wow. POR 103, BOS 102. 28.0 left. #Celtics
ball. Covington was 0-for-2 in 37 minutes before that shot. – 9:56 PM
Tim Bontemps
@TimBontemps
Now Robert Covington makes his first shot of the game with 31.3 seconds to go to put Portland back in front. Yet another close game in the final moments for the Celtics, a situation they’ve struggled in more often than not this season. – 9:56 PM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook: “Russ played a really good basketball game. … He wanted to impose his will and play his part. He played a hell of a game.” – 9:50 PM
Brian Robb
@BrianTRobb
Celtics should probably stick with 48 minutes per game with one of Horford/Rob Williams at center at this point. – 9:39 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka hasn’t gone back to the Jays/Williamses/Langford lineup because the Tatum, Grant, Langford, Horford and Pritchard group he’s running with right now has been killing it. – 9:38 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Spurs lead the Nets 51-50. Brooklyn has gotten good minutes from Aldridge and Griffin so far to help Irving and Harden score. Spurs don’t go away and have answered every run. Nets once again with some non-shooter heavy lineups that make it tough to score. – 9:37 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Bobby Portis just got a technical for throwing the ball at the stanchion after a foul was called on a Vucevic layup.
The league has said that is a no-no this season. – 9:33 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
There’s the rotation tweak from Ime Udoka: Langford in earlier in the second half. Horford came back on for Rob. No Enes. – 9:17 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Bucks 45, Bulls 44 at half
DeRozan 18 pts, 10-10 FTs
Vucevic 9 pts, 6 rebs
Giannis 16 pts, 7 rebs – 9:14 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
I think there have undoubtedly been some fouls on DeMar DeRozan tonight.
But I’ll say this, I bet Khris Middleton wished he got this whistle on his mid-range shots. – 9:09 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan is about to take his 9th and 10th free-throw attempts of the first half. Already 12th game this season with 10+ FTAs – 9:09 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
That last play was a good example of where the Horford/Rob pairing isn’t great tonight. Puts too much pressure on one of them to guard the perimeter too often. – 9:04 PM
Chuck Swirsky
@ctsbulls
DeMar DeRozan is in the heads of the Bucks…he’s 8-8 from the line..chants of MVP in an opposing arena..thousands of Bulls fans here in Milwaukee. Bucks 38-34. Giannis 12–4-1. Portis 7-6. 4:53 left 2nd. – 9:03 PM
Cody Taylor
@CodyTaylorNBA
End 3Q: Lakers 85, Magic 78
LeBron: 22 points
Westbrook: 14 points, 9 rebounds
Carter: 17 points
Suggs/F. Wagner: 13 points each – 9:02 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
McCollum literally dragged Horford out of a post-up mismatch by pulling his arm and yanking him out to the arc. I’m not sure I’ve seen that before. – 9:01 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Harden turns down open 3, turns ball over trying to thread needle to Sharpe, Spurs score in transition. Harden needs to convert at a higher percentage on spot-up 3s. – 8:53 PM
Tom Orsborn
@tom_orsborn
And, just like that, it’s time to get down to business….fans shower Irving and Harden with boos during player introductions. – 8:39 PM
Cody Taylor
@CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Magic 62, Lakers 54
Suggs: 13 points, 8 assists
Carter: 13 points
LeBron: 18 points
Westbrook: 12 points, 6 rebounds – 8:16 PM
Tony Mejia
@MejiaDinero
Russell Westbrook is playing so poorly right now that he should go see a counselor, Ted Lasso-style. He’s tried to bank one in and nearly hit the shot clock, blew a layup and just threw a lob to LeBron that Magic F Chuma Okeke intercepted easily. Westbrook’s issues are mental – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Blazers lead 30-25 after one
Brown – 7 points
Horford – 6 points
Tatum – 5 points
Celtics – 2-10 three-pointers
Celtics – 2 turnovers
McCollum – 8 points
McLemore – 6 points
Simons – 5 points
Elleby – 5 points
Blazers – 6-8 three-pointers
Blazers – 6 turnovers – 8:07 PM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe will start for Brooklyn. Edwards and Sharpe are starting their 6th straight game together, the most consecutive starts for a pair of #Nets
rookies since Ryan Anderson and Brook Lopez (19 straight in 2008-09). – 8:05 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in San Antonio: Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe.
Edwards and Sharpe will start their sixth straight game together, marking the most consecutive starts for a pair of Nets rookies since Ryan Anderson and Brook Lopez (19 straight – 2008-09). – 8:01 PM
John Karalis
@John_Karalis
Portland sitting back in a zone and Horford cuts to the exact spot he needs to in the middle. Horford is so valuable as a zone buster. He hit that shot but he’ll pick them apart from there too – 7:53 PM
John Karalis
@John_Karalis
Nice to see that Tatum drive and the second attack from Horford. That’s exactly what they should be doing against defenses like this – 7:46 PM
Khobi Price
@khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 27, Lakers 24.
Magic’s second unit a big factor tonight. Getting to the paint at ease.
Suggs: 9 points, 3 assists
Carter Jr.: 6 points. 3 rebounds
LeBron: 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
Westbrook: 6 points, 3 rebounds. – 7:41 PM
Evan Dunlap
@BQRMagic
“Westbrook, his shot hits the top of the backboard. That’s not something you see every day.” – David Steele, possibly incorrect – 7:30 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Dennis Schroder
Trail Blazers starters:
Jusuf Nurkic
Robert Covington
Nassir Little
Anfernee Simons
C.J. McCollum – 7:23 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
I am in sole possession of being the 10th person to log onto Twitter to tell you about Dwight Howard’s latest career milestone. – 7:21 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LAL lead 14-7 into an Orlando time out. Westbrook has 2 points, 2 boards, an assist and 2 steals, with Bradley, LeBron and Howard going for 4 points apiece. – 7:18 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Dwight Howard just became the sole 10th leading rebounder of all time, and celebrated with a massive two handed dunk that put the Lakers up 14-7 early. – 7:18 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Good start from Westbrook tonight.
LAL up 9-7 after his steal led to LeBron’s transition layup, and he followed with a layup himself. – 7:16 PM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
With his first rebound of the night, Dwight Howard broke a tie with Nate Thurmond for sole possession of 10th place on the NBA’s all-time rebounds list, via Lakers PR. – 7:13 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Westbrook fed Howard twice for looks at the rim on the opening LAL possession, grabbing an offensive rebound for the 2nd opportunity, which Howard used to draw a PF and hit 2 FT’s as things get underway in Orlando. – 7:12 PM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Blazers at Celtics – TD Garden – January 21, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R Williams
Portland – CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little, Robert Covington, Jusef Nurkic
OUT: Boston: Smart, Nesmith Portland: Lillard, Powell, Nance Jr, Zeller pic.twitter.com/GmeBe4FYWV
– 7:02 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Third straight game with the LeBron, Russ, Bradley, Ariza and Howard starting lineup.
Frank Vogel earlier: “I’m trying to bring as much stability to this stretch of our season as I can while also evaluating the matchups and knowing that we’re not really fixed into one thing.” – 6:57 PM
Brandon Rahbar
@BrandonRahbar
Giving up assets to trade away Russell Westbrook for John Wall sounds as ridiculous as giving up assets to trade away Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Ben Simmons.
And yet somehow both those ideas have been floated today. – 6:39 PM
Gina Mizell
@ginamizell
Sixers say Seth Curry (ankle soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game against the Clippers…and Isaiah Joe is in the starting lineup. Maxey, Joe, Korkmaz, Harris and Embiid will start. – 6:35 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
Dwight Howard starting again for the Lakers along with LeBron, Russ, Avery Bradley and Trevor Ariza. – 6:31 PM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook: “He’s all in to do whatever’s necessary” to help the Lakers win a championship. – 5:36 PM
Noah Levick
@NoahLevick
From Doc Rivers pregame:
-Seth Curry still questionable with left ankle soreness
-Jaden Springer call-up about needing healthy bodies, hasn’t had a chance to watch him with Blue Coats
-Thinks Charlie Brown Jr. has chance to be “great defender” in NBA, that he struggled vs. ORL – 5:33 PM
Sam Quinn
@SamQuinnCBS
My prediction is that the Lakers don’t trade Russell Westbrook for John Wall. I think they do everything possible to make it work this year, and if it doesn’t, they trade his expiring deal in the offseason for a few overpaid role players on long-term deals
I’m like 65-35 on this – 4:44 PM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is questionable tonight vs Rockets with left foot soreness. Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala already out, resting on the second night of a back-to-back. Steph Curry, as expected, will play. – 4:35 PM
Sam Quinn
@SamQuinnCBS
If Russell Westbrook gets traded to Houston, this is how I *actually* think it would play out:
He agrees to stay away from the Rockets for the rest of the year. Rather than playing this season, he stays in LA with his family. Then they figure out a buyout in the offseason. – 4:23 PM
Sam Quinn
@SamQuinnCBS
The funniest possible ending to the Westbrook saga would be him signing with Brooklyn after a buyout and only playing their home games. – 4:15 PM
Sam Quinn
@SamQuinnCBS
I would give Houston multiple second-round picks in a Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap.
I would not give Houston a first-round pick. I would not give Houston Talen Horton-Tucker. – 3:55 PM
Sean Highkin
@highkin
Westbrook and Wall being traded for each other *twice* on “untradable” contracts would be one of the funniest things in NBA history. – 3:44 PM