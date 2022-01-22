Donovan Mitchell to miss game against Warriors

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz will be without Donovan Mitchell against Warriors on Sunday https://t.co/11HE1K8xXd pic.twitter.com/wOMLEJWmgC – 8:55 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
As @Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Jazz now say that Donovan Mitchell’s concussion protocols will keep him out again tomorrow vs. Golden State. – 8:50 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell not playing in either Golden State or Phoenix takes quite a bit of wind out of the sales of those games. – 8:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell is still OUT (and did not travel with the team). Hassan Whiteside has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE. pic.twitter.com/J2lnzheFXS – 8:38 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Donovan Mitchell will remain in concussion protocol for Utah’s game vs Golden State on Sunday. – 8:38 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell will miss tomorrow’s game in Golden State. He remains in concussion protocols and did not travel with the team. – 8:38 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell remains in concussion protocols and did not travel with the team for Sunday’s game against the Warriors. – 8:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell is out tomorrow night in golden state against the warriors. He is not with the team, which means he will also be out Monday night in Phoenix against the Suns.
Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gobert are questionable. – 8:37 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell is listed as out against the Warriors tomorrow as by he remains in the concussion protocol – 8:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell is not with the team on this road trip, as the Jazz travel to Golden State and Phoenix, due to his concussion. – 8:37 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Darius Garland told me yesterday that @Stephen Curry has reached out to him a lot this year & told him to just keep believing & working on his craft everyday…
(A lot of other players have encouraged him too, like Donovan Mitchell, LeBron, KD, Dame).
Pretty cool.
#LetEmKnow – 11:20 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder said Hassan Whiteside is in the later stages of COVID protocol.
That, teamed with Donovan Mitchell being back on the bench tonight are good signs. – 11:49 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Without Donovan Mitchell, where are the Jazz going to find consistent scoring down the stretch of Detroit starts making shots? – 11:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell is presented his award for NBA player of the month by his mother Nicole Mitchell – 9:09 PM
More on this storyline
Sarah Todd: Donovan Mitchell is in the NBA’s concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms after last night’s game against the Lakers. The contact came just before half time. -via Twitter @NBASarah / January 18, 2022
Eric Walden: Quin Snyder addressed Donovan Mitchell’s back injury, noting that there was some soreness lingering after the Dallas game, and a determination was made that it was simply better for him to have access to the team facilities than to put him on a couple long plane rides. -via Twitter @tribjazz / December 27, 2021