Kings vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (18-29) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (19-19) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 22, 2022
Sacramento Kings 118, Milwaukee Bucks 121 (Q4 01:29)
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead 118-110 with 3:06 to go and @Eric Nehm was gifted with two UIOLI timeouts. – 9:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
There is a Tyrese Haliburton cheering section as you’d imagine, and the #Kings guard has 16 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. – 9:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Wesley Matthews has a left knee contusion and will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Forgot to note that with his third assist of the game Khris Middleton passed Sam Cassell for No. 6 on the all-time #Bucks assist list. He now has 2,271. – 8:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks say Wesley Matthews suffered a left knee bruise and is out for the game. – 8:53 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 94-84 heading to the fourth. 20 points for Terence Davis. 18 for Barnes. – 8:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks finally call timeout and Wesley Matthews goes right down in front of the scorers table. – 8:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews went down in a heap and he is hopping around on the court. – 8:45 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings inability to defend the 3-ball is baffling. I get packing the paint, but make an adjustment? 17 made 3s for the Bucks through the mid third. You have to try to be this bad at defending the perimeter. – 8:37 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Well, Packers fans watching the Bucks game, it’s been real.
I’ll have a story for you tomorrow at @TheAthletic about what you missed in the second half. – 8:19 PM
Well, Packers fans watching the Bucks game, it’s been real.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings trail the Bucks, 62-54.
👑 @Harrison Barnes: 14 PTS, 3 REB
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton: 8 PTS, 4 AST
👑 @terencedavisjr: 8 PTS, 5 REB pic.twitter.com/wspw2bsnTc – 8:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Second-quarter surge puts the Bucks on top. pic.twitter.com/33C4S4NKX8 – 8:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Bucks 62-54 heading to the half. Haliburton misses 2 of 3 at the stripe after a gift from Bucks. Not a great second quarter. Barnes leads with 14 points. – 8:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Nwora is called for a foul with 1.3 seconds left on the clock in the first half and Tyrese Haliburton gets three free throws.
That’s a gift. – 8:07 PM
Jordan Nwora is called for a foul with 1.3 seconds left on the clock in the first half and Tyrese Haliburton gets three free throws.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
With his third 3-pointer, the #Bucks Khris Middleton is now No. 93 all-time in made threes with 1,142. He passed Kevin Martin. – 8:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the duo is back in action 🤞
@Richaun Holmes drops six straight points, all assisted by @Tyrese Haliburton 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GEudaCnCfr – 8:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
That offensive foul by Bobby Portis is under review by the officials – he swung his elbow into the neck/head of Harrison Barnes. #Bucks lead 59-51 with 28.6 seconds left. – 8:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has hit 6 of his first 7 shots and has 14 points for the #Bucks. Jrue Holiday has 13 on 5 of 12 shooting. Milwaukee up 59-51 near the close of the first half. – 8:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
This is one of those games where the Kings need Buddy Hield to show up. So far, 1-of-6 shooting. – 7:58 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Haliburton sets up Richaun Holmes on three straight buckets. Good to see Holmes finding his game. Haliburton needs him. – 7:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday is 3-for-10 from the field to start this one. Jordan Nwora has eight points off the bench. #Bucks – 7:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks up 47-42 with 4:22 to go in the first half. Harrison Barnes has 12 points for the #Kings, Khris Middleton has 11. – 7:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have come back from an early 12-point deficit and lead the #Kings 45-42 with 5:35 to go in the first half. – 7:48 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Incredible pass from Damian Jones to find Harrison Barnes going backdoor. – 7:48 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Alex Caruso will need surgery on his fractured wrist after flagrant foul form Grayson Allen.
The Bulls have been outraged by Allen’s foul and his agent calls for the NBA to send a “clear message” with punishment: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:43 PM
Alex Caruso will need surgery on his fractured wrist after flagrant foul form Grayson Allen.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Alex Caruso will miss 6 to 8 weeks with wrist fracture after Grayson Allen flagrant foul – The Athletic theathletic.com/3086330/2022/0… – 7:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Back-to-back threes by George Hill bring the #Bucks to within 37-35 with 9:35 to go in the first half. – 7:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joe Burrow is the 2nd quarterback in NFL history to win a playoff game after being sacked 9+ times.
Len Dawson also did it in 1967. pic.twitter.com/vRtOuSk3Ym – 7:34 PM
Joe Burrow is the 2nd quarterback in NFL history to win a playoff game after being sacked 9+ times.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 35-27 after 1Q. Harrison Barnes has 8 points. Kings shoot 56% from the field. – 7:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have gotten pretty good and dropping in some buzzer beaters. Khris Middleton does it again and the #Kings lead 35-27 after one. – 7:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Kings make their fifth 3-pointer and they’re up 11 on the #Bucks – 7:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Marvin Bagley III has five points for the #Kings, who are up 19-17 on the #Bucks – 7:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Kings up 12-10 on the #Bucks in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Khris Middleton has five points. – 7:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris said the bank is open early today. 💰 pic.twitter.com/wWgBw9kV3n – 7:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
I can’t begin to tell you how disappointed I am that Grayson Allen has not been suspended . I’ll turn the page and get locked in to broadcast Sunday’s game in Orlando but I feel badly for @Alex Caruso and the @bulls organization. 4:45 Sunday @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio – 7:07 PM
I can’t begin to tell you how disappointed I am that Grayson Allen has not been suspended . I’ll turn the page and get locked in to broadcast Sunday’s game in Orlando but I feel badly for @Alex Caruso and the @bulls organization. 4:45 Sunday @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio – 7:07 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
a sweats kind of day.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Decision on NBA discipline for Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen has not yet been made but the league DOES take into account any injury suffered by the offended player. – 6:58 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The league office is reviewing the flagrant foul from Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen that resulted in a broken wrist for Alex Caruso, sources tell @YahooSports. No decision as of yet – 6:57 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Hearing De’Aaron Fox should be fine. He had an issue during warmups and couldn’t go. – 6:46 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @TerenceDavisJr
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/1SjFhZKgV5 – 6:42 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Just being told De’Aaron Fox is OUT tonight as @Sacramento Kings take on the Bucks due to a sore left ankle – 6:40 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls fans right now hearing that Grayson Allen is out for tonight’s game with a bad hip …
youtube.com/watch?v=8qe1pR… – 6:40 PM
Bulls fans right now hearing that Grayson Allen is out for tonight’s game with a bad hip …
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
New Kings starters with De’Aaron Fox sidelined:
Tyrese Haliburton, Terence Davis, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III & Richaun Holmes – 6:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Milwaukee Bucks – 1/22:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis II
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 6:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report at Milwaukee Bucks – 1/22:
De’Aaron Fox (left ankle) – OUT – 6:38 PM
Updated Injury Report at Milwaukee Bucks – 1/22:
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have ruled De’Aaron Fox out for today’s game vs. the Bucks due to a left ankle injury. – 6:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox is a late scratch and will not play tonight in Milwaukee due to an ankle injury. – 6:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill and Pat Connaughton get the start today for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen for the #Bucks – 6:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue back in the starting lineup tonight!! pic.twitter.com/LLLXddySxD – 6:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Grayson Allen is out for the Bucks tonight – he has a sore left hip … which sometimes happens when throwing another human in mid-air. – 6:36 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Last day to vote for @Khris Middleton!! #NBAAllStar
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/N0GVjp06Gl – 6:08 PM
Last day to vote for @Khris Middleton!! #NBAAllStar
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue scored a season-high 33 points in our last game against the Kings which ended in a 129-128 win.
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/f6PsQYrU4H – 5:54 PM
Jrue scored a season-high 33 points in our last game against the Kings which ended in a 129-128 win.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry confirms Tyrese Haliburton will return to the lineup vs. the Bucks today after clearing NBA health and safety protocols Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Grayson Allen (hip) are out for Milwaukee. – 5:42 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Alex Caruso is out 6-8 weeks. Grayson Allen should be suspended until the day he comes back. – 5:39 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen will be OUT tonight against the @Sacramento Kings according to HC Mike Budenholzer – 5:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pat knows what’s up. #GoPackGo
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/92clBXyqv8 – 5:25 PM
Pat knows what’s up. #GoPackGo
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Giannis is listed as doubtful on the injury report with knee soreness and is not on the floor for his usual pairing with Khris Middleton for warmups – 5:03 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Alex Caruso fractures wrist as result of Grayson Allen foul, will need surgery – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-ale… – 4:45 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
It is wild to me that Caruso was deflecting passes WITH his fractured wrist (!), guarding and blocking Giannis, and playing lockdown defense even after suffering his injury.
These plays all happened after Grayson Allen’s flagrant-2 foul. This guy is tough as nails. pic.twitter.com/eINqdWDjxU – 4:41 PM
It is wild to me that Caruso was deflecting passes WITH his fractured wrist (!), guarding and blocking Giannis, and playing lockdown defense even after suffering his injury.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso will have surgery next week after fracturing his right wrist on Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul. Re-eval timeline: 6-8 weeks
A brutal string of injury misfortune continues for Bulls, who should be incensed over circumstances of latest break
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 4:34 PM
Alex Caruso will have surgery next week after fracturing his right wrist on Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul. Re-eval timeline: 6-8 weeks
A brutal string of injury misfortune continues for Bulls, who should be incensed over circumstances of latest break
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Here are the #NBA‘s Top 5 scoring leaders:
1.Kevin Durant, Nets, 29.3 ppg
2.LeBron James, Lakers, 28.9
3.Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks, 28.6
4.Joel Embiid, Sixers, 28.4
5.Trae Young, Hawks 27.9 – 4:27 PM
Here are the #NBA‘s Top 5 scoring leaders:
1.Kevin Durant, Nets, 29.3 ppg
2.LeBron James, Lakers, 28.9
3.Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks, 28.6
4.Joel Embiid, Sixers, 28.4
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
The league should suspend Grayson Allen for his foul on Alex Caruso. It won’t accomplish anything to just fine him. Not only did that dirty play seriously injure Caruso, but without his defensive impact on the Bulls, it could very easily change the course of the season. – 4:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Here’s are the top five scorers from yesterday’s NBA games:
1.Joel Embiid, #Sixers, 40 points
2.Ja Morant, Grizzlies, 38
3.James Harden, Nets, 37
4.DeMar DeRozan, Bulls, 35
5.Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks, 30 – 4:20 PM
Here’s are the top five scorers from yesterday’s NBA games:
1.Joel Embiid, #Sixers, 40 points
2.Ja Morant, Grizzlies, 38
3.James Harden, Nets, 37
4.DeMar DeRozan, Bulls, 35
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
As someone who frequently deletes my dumb (or inaccurate) tweets, I applaud the Bucks for deleting their tweet.
Still, they should have known better than to tweet that nonsense in the first place after what took place last night. – 4:18 PM
As someone who frequently deletes my dumb (or inaccurate) tweets, I applaud the Bucks for deleting their tweet.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Last night, Tyrese Haliburton had his jersey retired: “Dreams do come true.” thenorthwestern.com/story/sports/h… via @Onwnews – 4:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Oshkosh North (@OshkoshNorthHS)
alumnus & #Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (@Tyrese Haliburton) just strolled into Fiserv Forum in his letterman’s jacket. – 4:13 PM
Oshkosh North (@OshkoshNorthHS)
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Alex Caruso is now headed for wrist surgery after the Grayson Allen incident from Friday, and will be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/2… – 4:13 PM
Alex Caruso is now headed for wrist surgery after the Grayson Allen incident from Friday, and will be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks.
Read it:
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings traveled all 17 players on the road trip. No word yet on who will be active and who won’t. – 4:07 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
It’ll be weird if the NBA plays the result and suspends Allen after the Caruso news broke. That play should’ve been reviewed by no later than this morning, especially considering the Bucks play again in 3 hours. It was clearly dangerous, and we’ve seen dudes suspended for less. – 3:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The problem with all the outcry of suspend Grayson Allen because of his past … his NBA record is pretty clean. It was just the second Flagrant 2 he’s ever had, and a Summer League ejection is the only other mark. His worst moments were in college, before the NBA. – 3:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Bucks are listing Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for today’s game vs. the Kings due to right knee soreness. Grayson Allen (hip soreness) is probable. Tyrese Haliburton is expected back in the lineup for Sacramento after missing the past two games.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:53 PM
The Bucks are listing Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for today’s game vs. the Kings due to right knee soreness. Grayson Allen (hip soreness) is probable. Tyrese Haliburton is expected back in the lineup for Sacramento after missing the past two games.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings have no one listed on the injury report. Tyrese Haliburton has cleared health and safety protocols and is likely back in the starting lineup today after a two game absence. – 3:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful with right knee soreness today against the Kings. – 3:49 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls have confirmed that Caruso will have surgery on the right wrist next week, and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. Grayson Allen has removed the heart of the Bulls, and did it with a smirk. – 3:45 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Whoever’s running that Bucks account must be real proud now… pic.twitter.com/Jk3RteOU7D – 3:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
ALEX CARUSO INJURY UPDATE
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso sustained a fracture of his right wrist in last night’s game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Caruso will undergo surgery early next week and be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. – 3:43 PM
ALEX CARUSO INJURY UPDATE
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Injury Update: Alex Caruso will undergo surgery early next week and be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks after sustaining a fracture of his right wrist in last night’s game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. – 3:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grayson Allen needs to be suspended for at least one game. At least.
I watched that play at least 20 times. Allen’s initial contest was fine. His left hand was on the ball. It was a foul, but that’s all. Then when he swung his right arm at Caruso is when it went WAY too far. – 3:42 PM
Grayson Allen needs to be suspended for at least one game. At least.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The week in review: Key losses and trade rumors control Kings’ crazy week kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/week-review-… – 3:41 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso has suffered a fractured right wrist and will likely need surgery, sources tell ESPN. The injury occurred after a fall following a flagrant foul from Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen on Friday night. – 3:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s Pride Night presented by @Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Show us your PRIDE!! pic.twitter.com/2WEHS2vtdD – 3:32 PM
It’s Pride Night presented by @Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
First time seeing the Kings this season.
🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/WVcSTxKfY9 – 3:01 PM
First time seeing the Kings this season.
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Oh by the way, the Bucks play tonight while the Packers are hopefully advancing to the NFC Championship game. So lets have some fun for tonight’s games – 2:48 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful (right knee soreness) for today’s game against the Kings.
The Kings have no players listed on their injury report. – 2:30 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful (right knee soreness) for today’s game against the Kings.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
All of Wisconsin is rooting for you, @packers!! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/OGFF1qaft0 – 2:02 PM
