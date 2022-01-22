Lauri Markkanen leaves game with ankle injury

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen leaves game with sprained right ankle
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/l…9:41 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs F Lauri Markkanen will not return tonight. – 9:21 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen (right ankle sprain) will not return tonight. – 9:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
A source tells @clevelanddotcom that #Cavs are looking at Lauri Markkanen’s right ankle in the locker room. Not knee or Achilles. The initial feel is that it’s a pretty good sprain. – 9:16 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Prayers up to Lauri Markkanen, who came down incredibly hard on his right ankle & was helped off the floor by teammates.
Will update you when I know more. pic.twitter.com/TCkexumo0k9:02 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs F Lauri Markkanen contested an OKC shot and came down awkwardly on right ankle; was down for a while and was helped to the #Cavs locker room.
Updates to follow … – 8:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen assisted off the court by two teammates. Putting very little weight on his right leg. It looked bad on replay and Markkanen was in a lot of pain. – 8:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has gone silent. #Cavs Lauri Markkanen is still down after landing awkwardly on his right leg. – 8:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lauri Markkanen is down and in a lot of pain. The whole Cavs team is huddled around him. – 8:56 PM

