Malcolm Brogdon out at least 10 days

Scott Agness: Malcolm Brogdon will be shut down for 10 days, at minimum, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle says. They want to aggressively nail down the issues with his sore right Achilles.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You want to give respect and time to the scouting report, but you also want to lock in on what you do.”
Monty Williams on facing #Pacers, who are down Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and former #Suns forward T.J. Warren. pic.twitter.com/vky8ZMmZuc – 8:15 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Malcolm Brogdon was playing through Achilles soreness in December. Timeline since:
12/16: Out for Achilles soreness
12/21: Plays 8 mins, doesn’t return, Achilles
1/12: Plays 17 mins, doesn’t return, Achilles
1/19: Plays 18 1st half mins (26 total)
1/22: Shut down for 10 days – 7:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
So the Pacers will be missing Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren against the Suns tonight – 7:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon begins a 10-day shutdown to address his Achilles that begins tonight.
Caris LeVert (calf) OUT. #Suns – 7:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) will be shut down for at least 10 days to rehab the injury. – 7:35 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon will be shut down for 10 days, Rick Carlisle says. Will go through a program to rehab his right Achilles. #Pacers – 7:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon will be shut down for 10 days, at minimum, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle says.
They want to aggressively nail down the issues with his sore right Achilles. – 7:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Pacers are listing Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert as questionable tonight against the Suns. They are already without Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren and T.J. McConnell. – 3:55 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Domantas Sabonis (left ankle sprain) is OUT tonight against the Suns. Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) and Caris LeVert (sore right calf) are both questionable.
Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell, T.J. Warren already out. – 3:00 PM
Tony East: Malcolm Brogdon is OUT tonight vs the Hornets, Rick Carlisle says. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / December 29, 2021