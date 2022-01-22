Pacers vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (17-29) play against the Phoenix Suns (9-9) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday January 22, 2022
Indiana Pacers 87, Phoenix Suns 101 (Q4 07:25)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lance Stephenson having his best game on this 10-day contract, which expires Sunday. He has a team-high 15pts.
Pacers just lacking on offense tonight. Suns up 16 despite 6/20 from 3 and just six points from Booker. – 10:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder will not return due to a left wrist injury, per Suns – 10:51 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 3Q: Suns 92, #Pacers 74
Chris Duarte has 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting. – 10:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bismack Biyombo triple-double watch.
He’s got 17 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists through three quarters – 10:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 92, IND 74
Bridges: 23-4-3, 10-14 FG
Paul: 16 Pts, 13 Ast, 7-8 FG
Biyombo: 17 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 7-9 FG
Booker: 6-6-3, 3-17 FG
Bitadze: 12 Pts, 6 Reb – 10:47 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Book with the block. ✋
Mikal with the splash. 👌 pic.twitter.com/8nAE3sr9qI – 10:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Johnson stayed down for a second, but he’s back up.
Keep eye on him. Seems to be moving fine after that fall. #Suns – 10:43 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Devin Booker has 6 points and the Suns are up by 14 on the #Pacers. – 10:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The good news: The Suns are up 20 despite Devin Booker being 3-for-15
The bad news: Cam Payne and Jae Crowder both appear to have suffered wrist/hand injuries tonight – 10:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder runs to locker room after injuring what appeared to be his hand after the layup. #Suns – 10:39 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The Reserves don’t have it for the Pacers. Struggling to score and get anything going offensively. 14 turnovers to 10 assists.
Rick Carlisle uses his third timeout in the third after the Suns’ lead balloons to 20. – 10:39 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Mikal with the finish +1!
@Mikal Bridges x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6eCq819f04 – 10:38 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Jae Crowder may have hurt his wrist on a fall. Went down, and jogged straight to the locker room. – 10:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jae Crowder took a hard fall after making a layup and then got up and immediately ran to the locker room. – 10:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder took a hard fall on that layup over Goga Bitadze and went back to the locker room – 10:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder lands hard after a finish in transition and stays down for a bit before jogging straight through the tunnel – 10:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges gives the swirling finger as his shot rolled around the rim and in.
Has 23 on 10-of-14 shooting. #Suns up 77-61 with under five left in 3rd. – 10:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The ball is HUMMING right now for the Suns. Beautiful bounce pass from Bridges to Biyombo in transition. Booker block on Duarte’s layup. Ball finds Bridges in the corner for 3. Suns up 14 now – 10:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Biyombo starting to figure out his openings to kick it to the corner on his rolls. He’s been so good since his arrival – 10:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul finally misses after 7-of-7 run. Took a 3. #Suns up 11 as Biyombo has 10 after transition bucket. #Suns – 10:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Ouch. Elbow from Bridges gave Goga Bitadze a nasty gooseegg above his right eye. – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee dunk. #Suns up 10, but he has four fouls.
Biyombo back in with 9:08 left in 3rd. – 10:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Suns with an 8-0 start to the 3Q, and they’ve pulled ahead by 13. Pacers missing shots and not taking care of the ball. – 10:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne out rest of game with right wrist injury. #Suns pic.twitter.com/j4lHkX5Z5H – 10:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Payne will not return due to a right wrist injury, per Suns – 10:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Cam Payne will not return with a right wrist injury – 10:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul is now 7-for-7 from the field for 16 points and also has 10 assists with 9:49 to go in the third quarter. – 10:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pacers to shut down Malcolm Brogdon for 10 days due to Achilles issue nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/22/pac… – 10:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns open the 3Q on a 6-0 run to push the lead to 11 and the Pacers need a timeout. Paul’s fingerprints are all over this game so far – 10:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers shut down Malcolm Brogdon for 10 days due to sore right Achilles indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 10:16 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
14 PTS
9 AST
6-6 FG
2 STL
@Chris Paul had himself a half. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/jeynQza5B7 – 10:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 59, #Pacers 54 H.
PHX: Paul 14 (6-of-6 FGs) Bridges 13 (6-of-8) Booker 6 (3-of-12). Team: 54.3% FG (2-of-8 on 3s)
IND: Duarte 11, Bitadze 10, Lamb 10 (off the bench). Team: 43.9% FG (5-of-13 on 3s)
6 Lead changes. 3 ties.
Paint points: PHX 34. IND 20.
Ayton (ankle) OUT – 10:11 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Converting defense to offense.
#DevinBooker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/xXiszmTN2F – 10:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
halftime in the desert.
@Chris Duarte: 11p
Goga: 10p/5r/2a
Jeremy: 10p/6r pic.twitter.com/Bg6iXw4pIs – 10:09 PM
halftime in the desert.
@Chris Duarte: 11p
Goga: 10p/5r/2a
Jeremy: 10p/6r pic.twitter.com/Bg6iXw4pIs – 10:09 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: Suns 59, #Pacers 54
Chris Duarte has 11, Goga Bitadze 10 and 5.
Chris Paul leads all scorers with 14, Mikal Bridges has 13.
Indiana has 10 turnovers, four by Keifer Sykes. – 10:08 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Suns up 59-54 at half, led by Chris Paul (14/9a). They’re having their way in the paint.
Pacers have turned it over 10x, including three possessions in a row recently trying to force it inside.
Duarte is 3 for 3 from 3 for 11pts, Bitadze and Lamb each have 10. – 10:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 59, IND 54
Paul: 14 Pts, 9 Ast, 6-6 FG
Bridges: 13 Pts, 6-8 FG
Booker: 6-3-3, 3-12 FG
Lamb: 10 Pts, 6 Reb – 10:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker gets another leak out bucket off Paul feed.
Has 6 on 3-of-12. #Suns only up 3. – 10:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul takes a lot of joy in things he does on the court and forcing opposing coaches to call a timeout has to rank highly on the list. – 10:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns Baby Pics segments remain the best. This time, an old photo of CP3 in a football uniform got a “Should’ve known it was him by how old the picture was” out of Abdel Nader – 10:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Best burn yet on the baby photos. Abdel Nader wasn’t able to guess a photo was Chris Paul, to which he stated, “I should have known with how old the photo was.”
Got ’em. – 10:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker gets transition layup off Paul feed.
He’s was 1-of-9 before that. Now 2-of-10.
See how he closes this half. #Suns – 10:00 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Chris Paul (14pts, 7asts) making up for Devin Booker’s struggles – 1 for 9.
Suns still clinging to a four-point lead late 2Q.
Jeremy Lamb has been productive with 10/6 off the bench. – 9:59 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Mikal with the kiss off the glass.
@Mikal Bridges x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/YcgPzsilsc – 9:59 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
light work 🤧
@Lance Stephenson | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/9kpsTUHdVZ – 9:58 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Paul with the swing through move to draw Justin Holiday’s 3rd foul. Lol I hate that foul so much. NBA gotta change at that in the offseason. #Pacers – 9:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Pretty sure Chris Paul pointed at his former teammate Torrey Craig after he hit that running floater over him – 9:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns shooting 56.8% from the field, but #Pacers hanging around.
In the meantime, Chris Paul is now 6-of-6 for 12 points, but Indiana only down five as Lamb has 3-point play with 4:51 left in half. – 9:57 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jeremy Lamb with ANOTHER and-1. That man is hoopin’ tonight. #Pacers trail 51-56. – 9:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale McGee picks up his 3rd foul with 5:15 left in the first half, so Biyombo checks back in – 9:55 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol refs missed a travel on Goga Bitadze, and then JaVale McGee picks up his third foul. #Pacers – 9:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Make it 5-of-5 Chris Paul.
Has 10 and 7 assists. #Suns up eight. – 9:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges getting a lot of things going off the dribble tonight and already has 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. This type of thing becoming more common would bode well for the playoffs… – 9:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns come out of timeout with Paul, Shamet, Bridges, Crowder and McGee. – 9:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul 4-of-4.
8 points, 5 assists.
Timeout Pacers.
#Suns up 41-35 with 7:37 left in 2nd quarter. – 9:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Yeah Chris Paul came to play tonight. Midrange game is on point, he’s 4-for-4 and he’s finding guys all over the court. That zip pass to Bridges in the corner was a thing of beauty – 9:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee with three offensive rebounds on one trip.
Would’ve been four had he not got fouled after the third offensive rebound.
#Suns up four as Bridges hits 3. – 9:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale McGee with 17 offensive rebounds on that play, and no don’t check that – 9:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Leaving Chris Paul open midrange couldn’t have been in on #Pacers scouting report.
#Suns up one. – 9:39 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson checks in and seconds later he gets called for an offensive foul. #Pacers – 9:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Pacers 25, Suns 24
Keifer Sykes and Chris Duarte both have 5.
Bismack Biyombo leads Phoenix with 6.
Indiana playing inspired yet again, and it’s been really encouraging to see the young guys play so well. Isaiah Jackson’s athleticism is off the charts! – 9:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
got the bounce 😎
@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/2b9WtddFO7 – 9:36 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Mid-range maestro. 🪄
@Chris Paul x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/AykHPcgYlT – 9:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: IND 25, PHX 24
Biyombo: 6 Pts, 3 Reb
McGee: 4 Pts, 3 Reb
Booker: 2 Pts, 3 Ast, 2 Reb, 1-7 FG
Duarte: 5 Pts – 9:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo with 6 . #Suns leading scorer
Booker 1-of-7. #Suns down 25-24 after one. – 9:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Payne gets to the FT line with 4 seconds left in the first quarter to give the Suns their first points from either FTs or 3s. Suns shooting 52% but down 1. Only 2 three-point attempts. – 9:35 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Duarte with an and-1 3 on Devin Booker. That thing danced around the rim so many times. #Pacers – 9:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
First slow start Devin Booker has had in about a week, going 1-for-6. A couple of them just lipping out. Suns down 2 early – 9:27 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze doesn’t settle. Puts it on the floor and gets all the way to the rim for and and-1. Missed the free throw, though. #Pacers trail the Suns 18-17. – 9:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns going 3-guard again with Payne, Shamet, Booker with Cam Johnson and Biyombo. Up 18-17. – 9:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Goga throws down 💪
📺 watch now on @BallySportsIN or stream at https://t.co/yCkgV5ld7S pic.twitter.com/dMwrsauNEk – 9:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Not sure Torrey Craig walked on that, but he probably walked on a previous play when scoring. #Suns #Pacers – 9:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nice ovation for Bismack Biyombo. Has already made himself a fan favorite. – 9:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale Mcgee finishes Devin Booker’s ambitious lob pass on one end, then rejects Bitadze on the other. Easy to forget sometimes the guy is 34 years old – 9:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with lob pass to McGee, who finished with one hand.
#Suns up 12-6. – 9:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Pacers call early timeout after Booker score to put #Suns up 6-2.
Indiana 0-for-3. Phoenix 3-for-4. – 9:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The only way I can describe the shot Devin Booker just hit over poor Keifer Sykes is “unkind.” That man is supposed to be his friend! – 9:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns up 4-2 as McGee scores first basket. pic.twitter.com/kpFBJIYPjC – 9:14 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Tonight marks our 8th consecutive sell-out, the most since 2009!
Thank you for being a part of our Suns family! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/i7EZLiioso – 9:12 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters:
— Keifer Sykes
— Justin Holiday
— Chris Duarte
— Torrey Craig
— Goga Bitadze indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 9:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Three noticeables:
1. Devin Booker shooting a rainbow jumper inside the paint.
2. Ish Wainright windmill dunk.
3. What’s the name of this song? #Suns pic.twitter.com/qSsnPsahKj – 9:01 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell is out tomorrow night in golden state against the warriors. He is not with the team, which means he will also be out Monday night in Phoenix against the Suns.
Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gobert are questionable. – 8:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell is not with the team on this road trip, as the Jazz travel to Golden State and Phoenix, due to his concussion. – 8:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Torrey Craig getting start against former team. #Suns #Pacers pic.twitter.com/aaBjnfwSrv – 8:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
rollin’ with the same 🖐️
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/ipsgtaZxTg – 8:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Phoenix has a special team.” #Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle as #Suns have #NBA best record. pic.twitter.com/iBQQM4aEPM – 8:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You want to give respect and time to the scouting report, but you also want to lock in on what you do.”
Monty Williams on facing #Pacers, who are down Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and former #Suns forward T.J. Warren. pic.twitter.com/vky8ZMmZuc – 8:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder says hello to his old teammate Torrey Craig, who made his next half-court one-handed heave afterward pic.twitter.com/Pzy5VxNE00 – 8:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Phoenix:
Caris LeVert – Out (sore right calf)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)
Domantas Sabonis – Out (left ankle sprain)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot)
T.J. McConnell – Out (health and safety protocols)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/U0TnZrIiSp – 8:09 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
‘We don’t fear anyone’: Jazz kick off tough stretch with back-to-back vs. Warriors, Suns https://t.co/mNY4oT7Jkf pic.twitter.com/lpELaSr36S – 7:54 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
DeAndre Ayton (right ankle sprain) is OUT tonight for the Suns, btw. #Pacers – 7:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’ve been in a lot of Game 7s and believe me, you want it at home.”
#Pacers coach Rick Carlisle when asked about #Suns and #Warriors as Indiana has played both within the last week.
Lost to Phoenix, beat Golden State.
Suns have 3-game lead Warriors, but 1-2 vs. Golden State – 7:45 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Malcolm Brogdon was playing through Achilles soreness in December. Timeline since:
12/16: Out for Achilles soreness
12/21: Plays 8 mins, doesn’t return, Achilles
1/12: Plays 17 mins, doesn’t return, Achilles
1/19: Plays 18 1st half mins (26 total)
1/22: Shut down for 10 days – 7:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
So the Pacers will be missing Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren against the Suns tonight – 7:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon begins a 10-day shutdown to address his Achilles that begins tonight.
Caris LeVert (calf) OUT. #Suns – 7:41 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Caris LeVert (sore right calf) is out tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle. – 7:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Caris LeVert won’t play tonight in Phoenix, his second straight absence.
So it’s another opportunity for The Reserves. – 7:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) will be shut down for at least 10 days to rehab the injury. – 7:35 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) will be shutdown for at least 10 days to rehab his injury, according to head coach Rick Carlisle. – 7:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon will be shut down for 10 days, Rick Carlisle says. Will go through a program to rehab his right Achilles. #Pacers – 7:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon will be shut down for 10 days, at minimum, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle says.
They want to aggressively nail down the issues with his sore right Achilles. – 7:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I caught up with Goga Bitadze during today’s shootaround.
We talked about his headbutt (which he doesn’t regret), his otherwise breakout game against the #Warriors and the struggles he overcame in his native country of Georgia to reach the #NBA. #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:30 PM
I caught up with Goga Bitadze during today’s shootaround.
We talked about his headbutt (which he doesn’t regret), his otherwise breakout game against the #Warriors and the struggles he overcame in his native country of Georgia to reach the #NBA. #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tonight the Pacers play in Phoenix, where T.J. Warren was drafted, played five seasons and signed an extension.
But he hasn’t played in 389 days and has missed 63% of games since being dealt to Indiana.
The latest on rehab and video of him working out:
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/warren-sidel… – 6:01 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
To all going to the game tonight.
3rd street is closed today and won’t be open again until tomorrow.
We recommend taking Washington street from 7th street and Jefferson street from 7th ave to get to the arena if driving. – 4:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Pacers are listing Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert as questionable tonight against the Suns. They are already without Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren and T.J. McConnell. – 3:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne had a plus-33 in #Suns win at San Antonio.
Thoughts?
“I just try my best to go out there and play the best basketball I can, it being positive or negative. The plus-33 is cool, but honesty, it really don’t matter. As long as we win.” Payne. pic.twitter.com/4t88lzIKpZ – 3:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
putting in some work during shootaround 😁 pic.twitter.com/2aMmC9H8nV – 3:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Domantas Sabonis (left ankle sprain) is OUT tonight against the Suns. Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) and Caris LeVert (sore right calf) are both questionable.
Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell, T.J. Warren already out. – 3:00 PM
