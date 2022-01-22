Thunder vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-31) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-19) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 22, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 45, Cleveland Cavaliers 47 (Half)
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Shai shook him off the screen 🤭
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/sVxwbgDmby – 9:14 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Not the #Cavs sharpest half of season – lead OKC, 47-45; 7 ties, 6 lead-changes; CLE, 43%FG, 3-16 3ptFG, 6-11FT; pts in paint: CLE, 26, OKC, 18; Mobley, 10pt, 4-7FG, 7reb; Allen, 10pt, 5-7FG, 7reb, 2asst, blk; Markkanen, 9pt, 3-4 3ptFG, left gm in 2Q after apparent ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/0LLaleJ2sw – 9:11 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kenrich Williams told @Joe Mussatto hopes he can play his entire career in OKC.
If he does, it’s gonna be fun to see what level of effort Playoff Kenny Hustle goes to. pic.twitter.com/ma0UeyNbQo – 9:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Speaking of Kenrich Williams, a halftime read on his desire to stay in OKC: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 9:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Always seems like there are two Kenrich Williams’s on the court at all times. – 9:06 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first half, #Cavs lead 47-45.
Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen both lead the Cavs with 10 points and 7 rebounds. – 9:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Watch until the end 😂
@Isaac Okoro | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/r0kmaWgZhR – 9:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kenrich Williams with two offensive rebounds and then he cashes a three. They don’t call him Ken Hustle for nothin’. – 9:05 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Another poster in the collection.
@Jarrett Allen | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/8nG6aV7HRh – 9:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
THERE GOES THAT MAN.
@Jarrett Allen | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0mADLrype0 – 9:02 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Prayers up to Lauri Markkanen, who came down incredibly hard on his right ankle & was helped off the floor by teammates.
Will update you when I know more. pic.twitter.com/TCkexumo0k – 9:02 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs F Lauri Markkanen contested an OKC shot and came down awkwardly on right ankle; was down for a while and was helped to the #Cavs locker room.
Updates to follow … – 8:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen assisted off the court by two teammates. Putting very little weight on his right leg. It looked bad on replay and Markkanen was in a lot of pain. – 8:59 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen went down on the court, with the entire team surrounding him. Cedi Osman and Dean Wade are helping him off the floor at the moment, heading back to the locker room. – 8:58 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
💯 made 3’s on the season so far
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/F7VfVvpFKB – 8:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has gone silent. #Cavs Lauri Markkanen is still down after landing awkwardly on his right leg. – 8:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lauri Markkanen is down and in a lot of pain. The whole Cavs team is huddled around him. – 8:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
rainin’ in The Land ☔️
@Aaron Wiggins | @Tre Mann pic.twitter.com/U2OMPnxtoM – 8:49 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Tre Mann has four fouls in seven minutes for the Thunder. Impressive … – 8:49 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Showing his range 🎯
RETWEET to send @Evan Mobley to #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/KPpSVfLLMJ – 8:47 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
need to *save* a possession?
call @Aaron Wiggins 📲 pic.twitter.com/l6mtlp46O0 – 8:42 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
That’ll count!
@Cedi Osman | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/SfGHl8sagO – 8:40 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs with 9 assists on 10 made shots. Sharing the wealth. Potential All-Star Darius Garland has 5 dimes. Evan Mobley leads the team in scoring with 7 points. Cavs lead Thunder, 24-22, in a uniform matchup that has me thinking of Halloween. pic.twitter.com/Z2H69lP6I1 – 8:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead OKC 24-22. Cleveland scored 18 of their 24 points in the paint.
Evan Mobley has 7 pts and 4 rebounds. Darius Garland is scoreless but has 5 assists. – 8:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder five to close the first: SGA, Mann, Jerome, Wiggins, Kenrich Williams
Kenrich Williams is guarding Evan Mobley. – 8:35 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
bro did you seriously just talk during this @Josh Giddey dime pic.twitter.com/Xt0DE9W2xb – 8:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Thunder look a lot like a bad team that has lost nine of the last 10 games and is playing on the second night of a back-to-back. #Analysis – 8:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Second consecutive first quarter, #Cavs Evan Mobley has been FEISTY. Thundering OKC inside. Cavs gotta keep him involved throughout tho. – 8:22 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
New hair, same @Isaac Okoro 🥶 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/U7i6AYnBuz – 8:20 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A dangerous duo.
@Darius Garland ➡️ @Evan Mobley pic.twitter.com/aMcdqsVY7t – 8:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
We’re getting started in Cleveland!
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/uKQdJ7rbRN – 8:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley is back in the starting lineup tonight
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Darius Bazley
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 8:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Really impressed by the crowd in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/tUKhWSnoML – 8:10 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
It’s almost game time, but it’s also the last day you can vote #JarrettAllen for #NBAAllStar 🌟
RETWEET! RETWEET! RETWEET! pic.twitter.com/e97qyPPFZS – 8:07 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Rajon Rondo (hamstring) will not play tonight against Oklahoma City. – 7:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
You can only vote #DariusGarland for #NBAAllStar for 4.5 more hours…
🌟 1 RT = 1 VOTE🌟 pic.twitter.com/5vKCP0ejEE – 7:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
You heard them… Voting ends tonight at midnight ET, so get your #NBAAllStar votes in NOW!
Ways to vote:
🌟 Online at https://t.co/QSQ0oYR8Si or the NBA App
🌟 RT or Tweet the player’s #FirstNameLastName or @ + #NBAAllStar (Only one player per tweet) pic.twitter.com/3woPrsaWg7 – 7:22 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Talked about this on Thunder After Dark after last Saturday’s game vs. Cleveland, but good reminder that the Cavs are here after three bad seasons and without the addition of a franchise-altering free agent (no disrespect, Lauri). Built slow and steady and with some lottery luck. pic.twitter.com/nJTz6J7Yhj – 7:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder left Charlotte after the game last night, but they didn’t get to their hotel in Cleveland until 8 a.m.
First, their bus got stuck on icy roads in Charlotte. Daigneault and crew did some pushing. Then their plane was held up for five hours, so they switched planes. – 6:51 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The #AllForPride Night Starting Five! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/cpEnKVtxur – 6:51 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Lamar Stevens will play tonight. He said they were still waiting on Rajon Rondo, who was listed as questionable with hamstring soreness. – 6:37 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Wrapping up the longest road trip of the year in Cleveland.
🎥 | @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/YZGXHZfBoI – 6:19 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Lamar Stevens (who missed the past 2 games) will play for the #Cavs tonight vs. #OKC.
Coach JB Bickerstaff says Rajon Rondo (hamstring) is still a game-time decision. – 6:19 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
“I want to be here with the Thunder. This might sound far-fetched, but I would like to retire here.”
Kenrich Williams is a popular trade target, but he has no interest in being dealt.
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 5:49 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Kickin’ off the three-game home stand!
🆚 @Oklahoma City Thunder
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE, @NBATV
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/iL2ptW4S12 – 4:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Last night, SGA made his 220th 3-pointer with the Thunder, passing Alex Abrines on OKC’s all-time list.
1. Durant: 1,084
2. Westbrook: 922
3. George: 536
4. Harden: 320
5. Sefolosha: 265
6. Green: 256
7. Morrow: 255
8. Schroder: 249
9. Dort: 242
10. Gilgeous-Alexander: 220 – 4:14 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
My way too early 2022 NBA Draft Top 10
1.Jabari Smith Jr
2.Paolo Banchero
3.Chet Holmgren
4.Shaedon Sharpe
5.Jaden Ivey
6.Ben Mathurin
7.AJ Griffin
8.Johnny Davis
9.TyTy Washington
10.Patrick Baldwin Jr
OKC could end up with 2 of these guys if the Clippers would just cooperate – 3:46 PM
