76ers vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (26-19) play against the San Antonio Spurs (29-29) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 23, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 59, San Antonio Spurs 47 (Q3 11:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Been using my peripheral vision abilities to watch Spurs-Sixers and man it’s been another rough shooting night. Basically the same story as last game. Bad from 3 AND bad around the rim. The 8/16 shooting in the restricted area after going 18/36 on Friday is killer. – 8:14 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Maxey-Embiid pick-and-roll>Embiid short roll>Kick-out to Korkmaz three stood out as one of the Sixers’ better first-half sequences.
Maxey has played 22 minutes but was largely peripheral offensively. Always nice to get him in actions with Embiid vs. watching from the perimeter. – 8:09 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Joel Embiid assist
The @Furkan Korkmaz 3
The bench reaction
*chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/AHXwzDCsd5 – 8:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Similar to the Nets game, the Spurs are attacking, but struggling to finish inside again.
They made just 45% of their paint shots in the first half.
Winning jumpers, but barely. pic.twitter.com/dTLExYoA2R – 8:06 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 59-47, at halftime, thanks to Charlie Brown Jr.’s buzzer-beating pick 6 to close Q2.
Embiid: 16 PTS / 6 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 10 PTS / 8 REB / 2 AST
Korkmaz: 7 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST
Maxey: 5 PTS / 2 REB
Brown Jr: 7 PTS / 2 STL / 3-3 fg – 8:04 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Main takeaway from first half: Hard to beat anyone shooting less than 40 percent.
Spurs hitting 39.1% at the break and took a late surge to get that high. Philly up 59-47 at intermission behind 16 points from Joel Embiid. – 8:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Sixers by 12
PHI takes the 2Q 30-24. Spurs struggling on offense in both quarters of the 1st half.
PHI winning the paint by 8 and FT line by 5.
Spurs winning 3PT line by just 3 pic.twitter.com/FiUQH9eVlq – 8:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 59, Spurs 47 after Charlie Brown gets the steal and dunk right before the buzzer. Embiid with 16-6-3. Harris with 10 and 8. – 8:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Only three assists to show for it but that was one of the best passing halves of the year for Embiid – 8:02 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls next 7 games:
at OKC – Bum-ass team
Toronto –
at Spurs – Bum team
Portland – Bum team
Orlando – Bum-ass team
at Toronto –
at Indiana – playing like bums every other night
Lots of bum teams – 8:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey walking slowly to the bench after he was just on the ground a minute ago. Sixers are already without their other top 5 perimeter players (Curry, Thybulle, Green, Milton annddd Simmons) – 7:53 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
PSA: banks are now open on Sunday. 💸💸 pic.twitter.com/lqEeuJ4k1a – 7:51 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
I’ll give the AT&T Center game ops some credit: The background playlist for when the Spurs have the ball is up my alley. Justin Timberlake, Usher, Green Day. It’s my When We Were Young Fest! – 7:48 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
that euro/finger roll combo though! 👀
@Lonnie Walker | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/VLYgDgKyQ8 – 7:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 2-27 when falling behind by 10 points.
The Sixers have built this 10 point lead and Joel Embiid hasn’t even checked into the 2Q yet. – 7:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers extend their lead to double digits at 33-23 after Joe misses the transition layup, Maxey misses the follow but Harris tips it in. Joe grabbed Maxey’s head with a relieved smile as they headed to the timeout. – 7:41 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Doc Rivers back in San Antonio for his yearly visit.
Once again, the Spurs crowd should be giving him a standing ovation every time he steps foot in the arena. It’s the least they can do.
https://t.co/jvY9SEDMRu pic.twitter.com/8WrlAWqf3D – 7:40 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 29-23, at the end of Q1 in San Antonio. Team shooting 50% from the field and 50% from deep thus far.
Plus, every 76er to enter tonight has scored.
Embiid: 6 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST
Harris: 4 PTS / 4 REB
Brown Jr: 5 PTS / 1 STL
Korkmaz: 4 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST – 7:37 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs playing not terribly, but for the second game in a row struggling to make the orange thing go in the hoop-looking doohickey. Shot 39 percent in 1Q, including 1 of 7 from 3. Down 29-23. – 7:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 29, Spurs 23 at the end of the first. Spurs shot 9 of 24 from the floor and 1 of 7 from deep. Embiid has 6 points on 2-of-7 shooting with 3 rebounds and 2 assists. – 7:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Sixers by 6
Keldon 7 pts | Embiid 6 pts
Poeltl 5 pts | Brown Jr. 5 pts
Spurs winning paint by 2
Sixers winning mid-range, 3PT line, and FT line by combined 8 points – 7:37 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Jak finishing in traffic after the dime 🙌 pic.twitter.com/X5U219Er80 – 7:30 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Not saying this to be funny, good to see Charlie Brown Jr. make a couple of early layups tonight. Been struggling around the rim so nice to see him settling down a little bit – 7:28 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Drew Eubanks is going to be the first big off the bench tonight, for those who chart such things – 7:28 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
the DJ special 😯
@Dejounte Murray | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/THynsDIhMR – 7:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs notebook leads with a look at how Pop & Doc Rivers are handling the adversity they’ve faced during the omicron outbreak.
Spurs entered their 2nd week w/ 3 assistants in protocols.
“We are not that important anyway,” Pop said of coaches in general. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:18 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Things you notice whilst sitting courtside:
Jakob Poeltl is a huge dude, but Joel Embiid is huger. – 7:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Charlie Brown’s latest defensive assignment: Dejounte Murray, who had a triple-double in each of his last two games. – 7:14 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
76ers: Maxey, Korkmaz, Brown, Harris, Embiid
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl – 7:08 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Win some Spurs 💰 in the Digital Arena tonight!
➡️ https://t.co/Iv0Qqagk2R pic.twitter.com/efELwZKLEr – 6:48 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
At least four points, five rebounds and seven assists in a quarter this season:
Nikola Jokic, 1st, 11/14
Kyle Lowry, 4th, 11/23
Dejounte Murray, 3rd, 1/19
Jimmy Butler, 1st, 1/23 – 6:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
closing out the weekend with some Sunday evening hoops 🤙
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/6ikOq20911 – 6:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters: Charlie Brown Jr., Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz and Tyrese Maxey. – 6:36 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @CharleskBrownjr
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Furkan Korkmaz
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/e14waw5M7i – 6:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
In San Antonio, Doc Rivers shared a story about a time David Robinson got the Spurs out of a practice because he won a bet that he could walk in a handstand down and back the length of the court. “He was just an athletic phenom that played basketball.” – 6:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Assistants Hammon, Johnson and Songaila remain in virus protocols, Pop said He also said there’s been no decision on whether Collins will make his Spurs debut this week or return to Austin. – 5:31 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
If Tatum does not come back into the game, he’ll become the 6th player in NBA history to score 48 points in less than 30 minutes.
Klay Thompson (twice), Joel Embiid (earlier this month), Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Steph Curry.
Celtics up 22 with 9:35 to play. – 5:17 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Sunday with the Spurs!
🆚 @Philadelphia 76ers
⏰ 6PM CT
📍 @attcenter
🎟 https://t.co/tCbOqatyCg
📺 @BallySportsSA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/Z06IuuQ1wE – 4:27 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We knew @Devin Vassell‘s finger roll looked familiar! Shoutout George ‘The Iceman’ Gervin 👀🧊❄️
#NBA75 | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/7SGrDFpkoK – 3:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers trailed 80-70 entering fourth quarter Friday night in Philadelphia.
Surely, New York saw that and knows it’s not over through three quarters, even with a 91-81 lead.
Scoring has declined for both teams each quarter. – 2:52 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James scored 28 points in a loss to the Spurs, surpassing 30,000 career points in the process.
James is one of only seven players in NBA history to reach that mark, and he is the youngest player to do so (33 years, 24 days). pic.twitter.com/mNjH3PziHL – 2:01 PM
