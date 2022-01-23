Anthony Davis still out against Miami

Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is OUT tonight. Said he’s progressing, felt good about his work yesterday but just isn’t ready yet.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis getting in some reps with DJ, Bazemore and Ellington. pic.twitter.com/zCyrKsxBqk – 5:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis and Wayne Ellington are playing DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore in a competitive game of 2-on-2 during warmups. – 5:19 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
No Anthony Davis for the Lakers in Miami tonight. Frank Vogel: “Yeah, he’s going to be out tonight. That was more about, he’s getting closer. He felt good with his work yesterday. But not quite there yet.” – 4:48 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star closing in on return, but won’t play Sunday vs. Heat
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Full coverage of Heat-Lakers today at @5ReasonsSports
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said the Lakers’ plan remains eventually using Anthony Davis and LeBron James as their two primary centers. – 4:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
More Vogel on AD, and his upgrade from out to questionable on the game notes: “We knew that he’s getting close … we knew (tonight) was probably unlikely. No setbacks or anything like that. (But) he’s getting closer.” – 4:35 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says they knew “it was unlikely” that Anthony Davis would not play today against the Heat. – 4:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No Anthony Davis for Lakers tonight
Decision to be made on PJ Tucker, but as much as I say he needs time off like Lowry’s getting now, I think that’ll come at a later time
He wanted to play the second half last game, so he should be fighting to play today as well – 4:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Anthony Davis is OUT tonight, per Frank Vogel.
Davis is close, but not quite ready to play. – 4:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is out tonight. He is getting closer, but not ready yet, per Frank Vogel. – 4:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis is “not quite there yet.” But he did say he’s “getting closer” to returning. – 4:31 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Anthony Davis’ injury has pushed to address a major weakness.
#LakeShow #Lakers #NBA
sportscasting.com/anthony-davis-… – 12:22 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Harrison Barnes last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 11-18 FG
Barnes became the fifth member of the 2012 NBA Draft class to reach 10,000 career points.
He joins Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, and Khris Middleton. pic.twitter.com/4ehv2h3LNb – 10:31 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star upgraded to ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s game vs. Heat
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Getting closer Laker fans, AD listed as Questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Heat.. pic.twitter.com/MIDbbJxDlN – 4:54 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers have upgraded Anthony Davis’ status to QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Heat. pic.twitter.com/GlmsKALkpu – 4:52 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Anthony Davis has been upgraded to questionable and will be a game-time decision tomorrow vs. the Heat. pic.twitter.com/SOHAt13wUy – 4:51 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say Anthony Davis (left knee MCL sprain) will be listed as questionable on injury report for Sunday’s game in Miami. He will be a game-time decision. – 4:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis (left knee MCL sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for the Heat game on Sunday. He’ll be a game-time decision. – 4:47 PM
