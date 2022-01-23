Blazers vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-26) play against the Toronto Raptors (21-21) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 23, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 39, Toronto Raptors 15 (Q2 10:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chris Boucher, in about 2 hours from now, after playing 44 straight minutes: pic.twitter.com/RIYZUZsXls – 6:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
12 minutes of basketball in the books.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/RW6WUaFxp5 – 6:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 33, Raptors 15: end of first quarter. 10 points, 2 rebounds for @Nassir Little. 8 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 7 points, 4 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. POR shooting 52 percent, TOR 19 percent. – 6:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Awful quarter, and without Chris Boucher it would’ve been a historically awful quarter.
Boucher in Q1: 8 points, 3-4 FG, 2-2 3P.
Rest of the Raptors: 7 points, 2-22 FG (!!), 1-11 3P.
Blazers lead 33-15. – 6:34 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Having shot 20 per cent for a quarter, Raptors are in an unsurprising hole
Down 33-15
(Oh yeah, giving up 33 sucks, too) – 6:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have four baskets in 11 minutes and two of them are Chris Boucher three pointers – 6:32 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet doesn’t get a foul called, pushes Nurkic because he can’t push the refs, and gets a T.
It’s 27-10 Blazers. – 6:28 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
There’s a little less than five minutes to play in the first quarter and the Raptors have one field goal and four points. – 6:23 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Through 6.5 minutes, the Raptors have more turnovers (2) than buckets (1). They’re shooting 1-for-15 and trail 20-4. Yikes. – 6:22 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
1-of-8 start for the Raptors. They must also be preoccupied with the end of Rams-Bucs. – 6:17 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers come out shooting 75 percent from the field and 4-of-4 from three to take an early 16-4 lead here in Toronto – 6:16 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
If the Blazers keep making every three-pointer they attempt, it’s gonna be hard for Raptors to win
Portland up 16-4 early – 6:16 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
That’s a way to start the game!
💥 NAS 💥 pic.twitter.com/t3E5DFupik – 6:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse said one of the more challenging aspects of game prep with this starting unit is trying to anticipate who the opposing team’s C is going to guard between Barnes/Siakam/Anunoby, and then possibly having to adjust early. Nurkic starts on Barnes here. – 6:11 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 to close out our six game road trip.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
9⃣ @Nassir Little
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/o91YN45wK0 – 6:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
DSJ in Jordan 14 “Last Shot” 🔥🔥
@SoleSavy | https://t.co/4jmAVbd5SN pic.twitter.com/X4vQ20Wq82 – 5:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum today:
51 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
18-28 FG
9-14 3P
He joins Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jamal Murray as the only players in NBA history with 50/10/5 and 9+ threes in a game, including playoffs. pic.twitter.com/mGqn87lvnJ – 5:41 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Jayson Tatum is the 5th player in NBA history with 50 points, 10 rebounds and 9 3-pointers in a game. He joins…
Jamal Murray (2020 in playoffs)
Damian Lillard (2020)
James Harden (2016)
Kobe Bryant (2008) – 5:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
If Tatum does not come back into the game, he’ll become the 6th player in NBA history to score 48 points in less than 30 minutes.
Klay Thompson (twice), Joel Embiid (earlier this month), Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Steph Curry.
Celtics up 22 with 9:35 to play. – 5:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Toronto Raptors
⌚️ 3:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/rDIXWBUmaf – 5:04 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chauncey Billups on Fred VanVleet: “He’s so under appreciated. I think he’s maybe the most underrated player in the league. He can do it all. He’s a lockdown defender. He’s a big shot taker and maker. He’s tough as nails… I doing think he gets the credit he deserves.” – 4:37 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Chauncey Billups says Fred VanVleet is one of the most underrated players in the league. – 4:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Agradeço a todos os fãs portugueses e internacionais do #Bucks nas minhas menções – amo todos vocês! Obrigado por seguir! – 3:39 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Check out Game Time while you wait for tip-off and enter for the chance to win exclusive Raptors prizes!
📲: https://t.co/QwAD1fF392 pic.twitter.com/RRj8DQALdz – 2:46 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks could really use a win today. I imagine they’ll be underdogs in 9 of their next 10 games following this one:
@ CLE
@ MIA
@ MIL
v SAC
v MEM
@ LAL
@ UTA
@ DEN
@ GSW
@ POR
Not exactly an easy stretch. Knicks have second-hardest remaining strength of schedule in the NBA. – 2:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Sunday afternoon hoops.
🏀 #RipCity vs @Toronto Raptors
🏟️ @ScotiabankArena
⌚ 3:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/pkbCNx9MPb – 12:00 PM
