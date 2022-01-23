Blazers vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-26) play against the Toronto Raptors (21-21) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 23, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 39, Toronto Raptors 15 (Q2 10:27)

Mike Richman @mikegrich
The Blazers are … dominating this game? – 6:39 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Blazers have made 8 three pointers
Raptors have 5 basket – 6:38 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chris Boucher, in about 2 hours from now, after playing 44 straight minutes: pic.twitter.com/RIYZUZsXls6:38 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Blazers led the #Raptors 33-15 after the 1st. It’s Portland’s second-largest lead after a quarter this season:
+22……Nov. 6 vs LAL
+18……tonight vs. Toronto
+17……Dec. 17 vs. Charlotte
+7……..Jan. 10 vs. Brooklyn – 6:37 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
12 minutes of basketball in the books.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/RW6WUaFxp56:35 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 33, Raptors 15: end of first quarter. 10 points, 2 rebounds for @Nassir Little. 8 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 7 points, 4 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. POR shooting 52 percent, TOR 19 percent. – 6:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Awful quarter, and without Chris Boucher it would’ve been a historically awful quarter.
Boucher in Q1: 8 points, 3-4 FG, 2-2 3P.
Rest of the Raptors: 7 points, 2-22 FG (!!), 1-11 3P.
Blazers lead 33-15. – 6:34 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Having shot 20 per cent for a quarter, Raptors are in an unsurprising hole
Down 33-15
(Oh yeah, giving up 33 sucks, too) – 6:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Blazers lead 33-15 after a quarter, which feels right. – 6:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have four baskets in 11 minutes and two of them are Chris Boucher three pointers – 6:32 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet doesn’t get a foul called, pushes Nurkic because he can’t push the refs, and gets a T.
It’s 27-10 Blazers. – 6:28 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred doesn’t get foul call but he does get T’d up
Blazers by 17 – 6:27 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
VanVleet’s three ends a 15-0 Portland run. – 6:24 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
There’s a little less than five minutes to play in the first quarter and the Raptors have one field goal and four points. – 6:23 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors are 1-15 from the floor
ONE FOR FIFTEEN! – 6:23 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Through 6.5 minutes, the Raptors have more turnovers (2) than buckets (1). They’re shooting 1-for-15 and trail 20-4. Yikes. – 6:22 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Blazers start out 4-4 from 3-pt. range as they take an early 16-4 lead over the #Raptors. Toronto is 1-8 from the field, 0-4 from the arc. #RipCity6:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
1-of-8 start for the Raptors. They must also be preoccupied with the end of Rams-Bucs. – 6:17 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers come out shooting 75 percent from the field and 4-of-4 from three to take an early 16-4 lead here in Toronto – 6:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Blazers up 16-4 early, and the Raptors’ offence has been ungood. – 6:16 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
If the Blazers keep making every three-pointer they attempt, it’s gonna be hard for Raptors to win
Portland up 16-4 early – 6:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
what a layup by Nassir Little. Blazers take the 2-0 lead. – 6:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
That’s a way to start the game!
💥 NAS 💥 pic.twitter.com/t3E5DFupik6:14 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse said one of the more challenging aspects of game prep with this starting unit is trying to anticipate who the opposing team’s C is going to guard between Barnes/Siakam/Anunoby, and then possibly having to adjust early. Nurkic starts on Barnes here. – 6:11 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 to close out our six game road trip.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
9⃣ @Nassir Little
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/o91YN45wK06:00 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/5fYLADzD7X5:47 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
DSJ in Jordan 14 “Last Shot” 🔥🔥
@SoleSavy | https://t.co/4jmAVbd5SN pic.twitter.com/X4vQ20Wq825:43 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity   vs @Toronto Raptors
⌚️ 3:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/rDIXWBUmaf5:04 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Man lookin great on and off the court pic.twitter.com/Gk4L3AvvGV4:40 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chauncey Billups on Fred VanVleet: “He’s so under appreciated. I think he’s maybe the most underrated player in the league. He can do it all. He’s a lockdown defender. He’s a big shot taker and maker. He’s tough as nails… I doing think he gets the credit he deserves.” – 4:37 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Billups says he’s hoping Norman Powell (personal reasons) will be back with the team “soon.” – 4:34 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Chauncey Billups says he thinks Toronto’s Fred VanVleet is “underappreciated” around the NBA. Says he might be the must underrated player in the league. #Blazers4:34 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Chauncey Billups says Fred VanVleet is one of the most underrated players in the league. – 4:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Check out Game Time while you wait for tip-off and enter for the chance to win exclusive Raptors prizes!
📲: https://t.co/QwAD1fF392 pic.twitter.com/RRj8DQALdz2:46 PM
Nassir Little @2ez_nassie
Omg the office is back on Netflix – 12:28 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Blazers say Dennis Smith Jr. (right ankle; sprain) and Nassir Little (right knee; acute patellar tendinopathy/contusion) are available for today’s game in Toronto. – 12:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Sunday afternoon hoops.
🏀 #RipCity vs @Toronto Raptors
🏟️ @ScotiabankArena
⌚ 3:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/pkbCNx9MPb12:00 PM

