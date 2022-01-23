Bulls vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (28-16) play against the Orlando Magic (39-39) at Amway Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 23, 2022
Chicago Bulls 19, Orlando Magic 23 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 23, Chicago 19 pic.twitter.com/SDouhOFfrm – 6:39 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
that Franz Footwork is back 😌
📺: https://t.co/vqiRIVOHoj pic.twitter.com/HWhPpANjN1 – 6:38 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Wagner brothers have combined for 17 points..Orlando 23-19 after 1. DeRozan with 10. – 6:37 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 23, Bulls 19,
Wagner bros leading the way.
Moe with 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting. Franz with 6 points. – 6:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls’ last 2 1st quarters:
20 points vs. Bucks
19 points vs. Magic (DeRozan has 10)
Related: Think Bulls miss Zach LaVine? – 6:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Magic 23, Bulls 19
Wagner Bros.: 17 points combined
DeRozan: 10 points – 6:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
After going 0-9 from 3 in Milwaukee, Coby White has missed his first 3 attempts from that distance vs. Orlando.
But he also has attacked and splashed home 3 floaters in the lane. His finishing has improved. – 6:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls’ rotations have been massively in flux with recent string of injuries. There’s now a Coby White-Matt Thomas-Malcolm Hill-Troy Brown Jr.-Tony Bradley unit on the floor late in first quarter vs. Orlando – 6:32 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,177 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 6:25 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMarvelous
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/ZBdeifI6wJ – 6:23 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 6-2. 7:37 left 1st. Bamba with 3 fouls . The “Wennington Watch “ is on..Bill fouled out of an NBA game in like 6 min . Back in the day. DeRozan with 5pts. – 6:20 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
We have a real barnburner here in Orlando: Bulls lead the Magic 6-2 with 7:37 left in the first. – 6:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – How the Rockets’ Jae’Sean Tate performs the magic trick of taking on 7-footers ift.tt/32pdG1M – 6:18 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Good view of the (decimated) Bulls bench here in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/NT61ilzLic – 6:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Me this morning: I’m really excited to lock in on the Magic game after the Celtics game is over
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls radio on the road in Orlando @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy We are live! pic.twitter.com/TH5LEMjjFy – 5:53 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
You already know what DeMar’s got on.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/IbkglppNJU – 5:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our starting five in Orlando.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/yd9EFp38Ve – 5:30 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Grayson Allen suspended for flagrant foul on Alex Caruso https://t.co/H1ZfEkFhBD pic.twitter.com/VJv0S0m4k4 – 5:27 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
It’s a 1-game suspension for Grayson Allen for the foul that fractured Alex Caruso’s wrist
Billy Donovan said the Bulls respect the ruling, and that it’s now time to move on
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 5:25 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks’ Grayson Allen suspended one game for flagrant foul that broke Alex Caruso’s wrist
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 5:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Update on Zach LaVine and Javonte Green, who could return one game earlier than expected to face the Thunder on Monday: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 5:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
How the Rockets’ Jae’Sean Tate performs the magic trick of taking on 7-footers houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:04 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended one game without pay for unnecessary and excessive contact against Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, resulting in substantial injury to Caruso, the NBA announced. – 4:58 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine and Javonte Green will borrow DeMar’s Bat Plane and fly to OKC – expect them both to play. – 4:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended one game without pay for having made unnecessary and excessive contact against Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, resulting in substantial injury to Caruso, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. #NBA75 – 4:55 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan on idea that Bulls would try to “get back” at Grayson Allen: “I’m not a real big believer in that stuff.”
Said Bulls’ focus every game is to put themselves in best position to win. That’s where their focus will be next time teams play – 4:53 PM
Billy Donovan on idea that Bulls would try to “get back” at Grayson Allen: “I’m not a real big believer in that stuff.”
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen suspended one game for the hit on Alex Caruso, who is out 6-8 weeks pic.twitter.com/qL4CSEfdVV – 4:51 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chicago kids.
@AyoDos_11 | @Alfonzo McKinnie pic.twitter.com/s50e1lIou3 – 4:51 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan did back down his stance on Grayson Allen and his past in college a bit, but said if the roles were reversed and Caruso took out Giannis or Middleton, would the Bucks be so easy to say it wasn’t malicious like they have been the last 24 hours. – 4:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA announces just a one-game suspension for Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen for the foul that left Chicago’s Alex Caruso with a broken wrist. pic.twitter.com/kwAQQoTGZd – 4:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA announces it has issued Bucks guard Grayson Allen a one-game suspension without pay for “unnecessary and excessive contact” against Bulls guard Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/TOrIvHTEef – 4:47 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Statement from NBA on one-game suspension for Bucks’ Grayson Allen re: Alex Caruso play: pic.twitter.com/vg6WDF81D8 – 4:47 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen suspended one game by the NBA for his flagrant foul on Chicago’s Alex Caruso, the league announced – 4:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The NBA is reportedly suspending Grayson Allen 1 game for the flagrant foul that broke Alex Caruso’s wrist.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Head Coach Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso he will undergo surgery on his fractured wrist Monday. In other news , Zach LaVine and Javonte Green will fly to Oklahoma City. Status up in the air for tomorrow’s game. – 4:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine and Javonte Green will meet Bulls in OKC and there’s a chance they could be available tomorrow. Donovan had initially ruled LaVine out for the current three-game road trip – 4:45 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says LaVine and Green will travel to OKC tomorrow with chance to play vs Thunder. #Bulls – 4:45 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine and Javonte Green will meet the Bulls in Oklahoma City, per Billy Donovan.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine and Javonte Green will meet the Bulls in Oklahoma City, Donovan says. It’s not out of the possibility LaVine makes his return against the Thunder tomorrow night. – 4:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Surprised Grayson Allen is suspended only one game but got to turn the page and focus on tonight’s game. 4:45 CT pre. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network , it is what it is. – 4:43 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso’s wrist surgery is scheduled for Monday morning, Bulls coach Billy Donovan says. – 4:39 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
punchin’ the clock 💼
#ULTRADrip 𝚇 #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/kkHGAD03CC – 4:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The NBA is suspending Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen for one game over the flagrant 2 foul on Chicago’s Alex Caruso that caused a fractured wrist, sources tell ESPN. – 4:36 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Caruso surgery scheduled for Monday morning. #Bulls – 4:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan, via Zoom from Orlando, reiterated that Grayson Allen’s foul was “a dangerous play” and revealed there was talk about holding him out of rest of Bucks game. Said surgery to repair fractured wrist will be Monday morning. – 4:36 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic starting Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba vs. Bulls. – 4:25 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs tonight vs. the Bulls. – 4:18 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Mo Bamba against the @Chicago Bulls.
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 48 vs CHICAGO
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰6 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 5:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@1045thebeat
#MagicTogether – 4:17 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The two Magic players we like the most on @RookieWire 😂 pic.twitter.com/I8ttMprRjb – 4:10 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Magic say Terrence Ross (right knee soreness) and Gary Harris (back spasms) — both known to be available via trade before the league’s Feb. 10 trade deadline — will not play tonight against Chicago.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Terrence Ross (right knee soreness) and Gary Harris (back spasms) will not play tonight vs. the Bulls, per the Magic. – 3:45 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Terrence Ross (right knee soreness) and Gary Harris (back spasms) will not play tonight vs. Chicago, the Magic announced. – 3:45 PM
Terrence Ross @TerrenceRoss
#61: Equipment Talk with the Boys youtu.be/DBJ4WMgWBRk via @YouTube @TRossPodcast NEW EPISODE OUT NOW ‼️‼️‼️ – 3:42 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Jalen Suggs in five games (two starts) since returning on Jan. 14:
14.8 PTS
5.6 REB
5.2 AST
1.2 STL
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Bulls All-Access continues.
Go behind the scenes through January in the latest episode now: – 2:36 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
“Grayson, we know Grayson. He’s not that type of player. He didn’t do it maliciously and he didn’t want to see Caruso get hurt. Grayson didn’t do it purpose. We know that and he knows that, so he knows that we have his back.” Jrue Holiday on Grayson Allen. – 1:37 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝
Game Day Poster Series pres. by @MountainDew
🎨: Timothy Richard Eggert pic.twitter.com/vJwhS4VP3X – 12:33 PM
