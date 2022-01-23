Cam Reddish makes Knicks debut

Fred Katz: New Knicks Cam Reddish just entered. Making his debut with the first quarter coming to a close.
Source: Twitter @FredKatz
Source: Twitter @FredKatz
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
First Knick bucket in the Hall of Fame career of NY legend Cam Reddish
Next stop: The MSG rafters pic.twitter.com/Vfk3QWCS0b – 1:40 PM
First Knick bucket in the Hall of Fame career of NY legend Cam Reddish
Next stop: The MSG rafters pic.twitter.com/Vfk3QWCS0b – 1:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Reddish first points as a Knick – grabs a defensive rebound, goes the distance and hits a reverse layup. – 1:39 PM
Reddish first points as a Knick – grabs a defensive rebound, goes the distance and hits a reverse layup. – 1:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
👀👀👀
IQ, Grimes, Reddish and Toppin on the floor to start the second quarter – 1:39 PM
👀👀👀
IQ, Grimes, Reddish and Toppin on the floor to start the second quarter – 1:39 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
A young second unit for the Knicks now:
Quickley, Toppin, Reddish, Grimes, Noel. – 1:37 PM
A young second unit for the Knicks now:
Quickley, Toppin, Reddish, Grimes, Noel. – 1:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Cam Reddish checks in for the Knicks in the final seconds of this first quarter. The Knicks are up 39-31 after 1. They made basically everything they shot. That’s my instant analysis. – 1:34 PM
Cam Reddish checks in for the Knicks in the final seconds of this first quarter. The Knicks are up 39-31 after 1. They made basically everything they shot. That’s my instant analysis. – 1:34 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Random Cam Reddish stat w/ him set to make his NYK debut today – Deflections per 36 minutes among current Knicks…
1. Noel: 4.5
2. Reddish: 4.0
3. Robinson: 2.8
4. Grimes: 2.8
5. Burks: 2.4
nba.com/stats/players/… – 1:11 PM
Random Cam Reddish stat w/ him set to make his NYK debut today – Deflections per 36 minutes among current Knicks…
1. Noel: 4.5
2. Reddish: 4.0
3. Robinson: 2.8
4. Grimes: 2.8
5. Burks: 2.4
nba.com/stats/players/… – 1:11 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: “You traded a 1st for (Cam) Reddish, so you kind of have to play him. But you also used a 1st on (Quentin) Grimes, whose played very well lately. And you used a No. 8 pick on Obi Toppin.”
@Fred Katz talks Reddish & rotation on The Putback: https://t.co/7a5fijXDH8 pic.twitter.com/zLkFzkuPfV – 12:17 PM
From earlier: “You traded a 1st for (Cam) Reddish, so you kind of have to play him. But you also used a 1st on (Quentin) Grimes, whose played very well lately. And you used a No. 8 pick on Obi Toppin.”
@Fred Katz talks Reddish & rotation on The Putback: https://t.co/7a5fijXDH8 pic.twitter.com/zLkFzkuPfV – 12:17 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
“Huuuuuge game today!!! I can’t f*ucking wait!!”
“Oh, you mean Brady vs the Rams for another trip to the SB for TB12!?!?
“Nah”
“Oh, duh may bad. Chiefs vs. the Bills at 6 tonight. Yeah, man Game of the Year!!!!”
“No, dude… Knicks vs. Clippers at 1. Cam Reddish’s debut!!!!!” – 11:53 AM
“Huuuuuge game today!!! I can’t f*ucking wait!!”
“Oh, you mean Brady vs the Rams for another trip to the SB for TB12!?!?
“Nah”
“Oh, duh may bad. Chiefs vs. the Bills at 6 tonight. Yeah, man Game of the Year!!!!”
“No, dude… Knicks vs. Clippers at 1. Cam Reddish’s debut!!!!!” – 11:53 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Cam Reddish has been cleared and will be available to make his Knicks debut this afternoon vs the clippers.
Nerlens Noel is also available.
Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is out – 11:20 AM
Cam Reddish has been cleared and will be available to make his Knicks debut this afternoon vs the clippers.
Nerlens Noel is also available.
Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is out – 11:20 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Kemba Walker is out with a sore knee, and that Cam Reddish — who is making his Knicks debut — and Nerlens Noel are available today against the Clippers. – 11:20 AM
The Knicks say Kemba Walker is out with a sore knee, and that Cam Reddish — who is making his Knicks debut — and Nerlens Noel are available today against the Clippers. – 11:20 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Tom Thibodeau says Kemba Walker is out and Cam Reddish is available to play against Clippers. – 11:18 AM
Tom Thibodeau says Kemba Walker is out and Cam Reddish is available to play against Clippers. – 11:18 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tom Thibodeau says that Kemba Walker is out, Nerlens Noel will return, and Cam Reddish is healthy to make his Knicks debut.
Reddish actually got hurt two weeks ago in LA against the Clippers in his last game with the Hawks. – 11:18 AM
Tom Thibodeau says that Kemba Walker is out, Nerlens Noel will return, and Cam Reddish is healthy to make his Knicks debut.
Reddish actually got hurt two weeks ago in LA against the Clippers in his last game with the Hawks. – 11:18 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is out today against LAC. Nerlens Noel and Cam Reddish are available, team says – 11:18 AM
Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is out today against LAC. Nerlens Noel and Cam Reddish are available, team says – 11:18 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is out against LA Clippers. Nerlens Noel and Cam Reddish are available. – 11:17 AM
Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is out against LA Clippers. Nerlens Noel and Cam Reddish are available. – 11:17 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Cam Reddish says he’s ‘100%’ and ready to make his Knicks debut, but how much will he play? Answer — not much nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:24 PM
Cam Reddish says he’s ‘100%’ and ready to make his Knicks debut, but how much will he play? Answer — not much nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:24 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks are listing Cam Reddish (ankle) as probable for Sunday’s game vs. the Clippers.
Nerlens Noel (knee) and Kemba Walker (knee) are both listed as questionable.
Sunday is the front end of a back-to-back (NY plays in Cleveland on Monday) so Kemba may get the afternoon off – 3:33 PM
The Knicks are listing Cam Reddish (ankle) as probable for Sunday’s game vs. the Clippers.
Nerlens Noel (knee) and Kemba Walker (knee) are both listed as questionable.
Sunday is the front end of a back-to-back (NY plays in Cleveland on Monday) so Kemba may get the afternoon off – 3:33 PM
More on this storyline
Fred Katz: Tom Thibodeau says Cam Reddish is “pretty close” to returning but still no specific timetable on when he could be back from the ankle injury. -via Twitter @FredKatz / January 20, 2022
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish was limited to shooting in practice today. He’s day-to-day, so too soon to say if Reddish will play tomorrow vs. Indiana. Says Reddish will be a game-time decision. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / November 30, 2021
Chris Kirschner: Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic sustained a right ankle sprain. He’ll be reevaluated in two weeks. Cam Reddish has a left wrist sprain. His status will be determined by his response to daily treatment. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / November 28, 2021