Cameron Payne, Jae Crowder suffer wrist injuries

Suns backup point guard Cameron Payne didn’t play in the second half of Saturday night’s 113-103 win against Indiana after injuring his right wrist in the first half . Payne was shaking and holding his right hand and wrist after a basket with 1:20 left in the first quarter. He was fouled on the play by Pacers big Isaiah Jackson. Continuing to play, Payne finished with seven points on 2-of-5 shooting and three assists in the first half as he left the game with 9:24 left in second quarter.Source: Duane Rankin @ Arizona Republic