Clippers vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden scored a career-high 61 points and added 15 rebounds in a 114-110 win over the Knicks.Harden is one of seven players in NBA history to record at least 60p/15r in a game. He and Michael Jordan are the only guards to do so. pic.twitter.com/b5P71LqFGK