Clippers vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (23-24) play against the New York Knicks (24-24) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Sunday January 23, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 94, New York Knicks 106 (Q4 04:28)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers getting to the line in the second half, but they’re just 11 for 18 since the break. – 3:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac has a double-double. The Clippers are 8-4 this season when he records one. – 3:06 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
It’s possible Taj Gibson has spent as much time on the hardwood as he has upright since checking in five minutes ago. – 3:04 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ playing like a man possessed.
RJ playing like a man possessed.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers trailed Brooklyn by 13 with 7 minutes to play on Jan. 1 and won.
The Clippers trailed Brooklyn by 13 with 7 minutes to play on Jan. 1 and won.
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
They just announced a sellout crowd of 19,812 at Madison Square Garden to see the 22-24 Knicks face the 23-24 Clippers at 1 p.m. on an NFL Divisional Round Sunday. I’m always impressed with the energy in this building regardless of the circumstances or product on the court. – 3:00 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
COUNT IT AND 1!
COUNT IT AND 1!
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Mann with the slam.😤
Mann with the slam.😤
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Second unit has had three airballs in this second half (Ibaka, Bledsoe, Mann), with the latest leading to an RJ Barrett fast break dunk.
Second unit has had three airballs in this second half (Ibaka, Bledsoe, Mann), with the latest leading to an RJ Barrett fast break dunk.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Taj Gibson goes up to swat a Bledsoe drive – flips over and lands hard on his back. He’s up and smiling – which is good with Robinson already out. – 2:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Taj Gibson just had one of those hold your breath falls after being hit low while jumping for a block. But he’s fine. – 2:53 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Knicks up 91-81. End 3. NY cooled off, but the Clippers cooled off more, shooting 5 for 20 and 2 for 9 from deep that quarter. – 2:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers trailed 80-70 entering fourth quarter Friday night in Philadelphia.
Surely, New York saw that and knows it’s not over through three quarters, even with a 91-81 lead.
Clippers trailed 80-70 entering fourth quarter Friday night in Philadelphia.
Surely, New York saw that and knows it’s not over through three quarters, even with a 91-81 lead.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Cool Hand Luke. 👌
Cool Hand Luke. 👌
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Serge Ibaka getting the second-half backup center minutes today. – 2:50 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Nice find, nicer finish.
Nice find, nicer finish.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The finish by @Ivica Zubac. 💪
The finish by @Ivica Zubac. 💪
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Per Knicks, Mitchell Robinson (sprained left ankle) will not return. This is disappointing news for Robinson who told me recently he had really found his groove and conditioning post return. At this point no further details on severity. – 2:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Clippers just missed four straight threes around a turnover and Knicks have extended lead to 87-75. – 2:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Clippers missing everything now.
Clippers missing everything now.
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Mitchell Robinson injury update from @Rebecca Haarlow just now on @KnicksMSGN says he has a sprained ankle. Out for the game. #FFS #Knicks – 2:45 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson will not return vs. LAC due to a sprained ankle. – 2:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
New York led by as many as 12 in this third quarter, lead 82-75 with 4:15 left in the period.
New York led by as many as 12 in this third quarter, lead 82-75 with 4:15 left in the period.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson has a sprained left ankle and is out for the game. – 2:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is out for the rest of the game with a sprained ankle that he suffered early in the third quarter. – 2:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Knicks have ruled Mitchell Robinson (sprained left ankle) out for remainder of the game. – 2:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson will not return – sprained left ankle. – 2:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Frustration foul by RJ Barrett puts LA in bonus for last 5:00 of 3rd quarter, and Barrett donated another point via technical foul on top of that. – 2:38 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
The Clippers’ next offensive rebound will be their first.
The Clippers’ next offensive rebound will be their first.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers’ second quarter went extremely against the grain for this team. In January, no team has been outscored more in second quarters than LAC (-7.9) and they’ve shot 40% there. Today, +3 and 52% shooting in the 2Q. – 2:25 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Watching Clippers-NYK on MSG. Mike Breen and Walt Frazier are clearly the best local TV pair in the league and have been for a long time. Energetic,
Watching Clippers-NYK on MSG. Mike Breen and Walt Frazier are clearly the best local TV pair in the league and have been for a long time. Energetic,
New York Knicks @nyknicks
On a mission in transition.
On a mission in transition.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson is hobbling – looks like ankle, tied up with Kennard. – 2:24 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
📊 14 PTS | 66.7% FG | 4 AST
📊 14 PTS | 66.7% FG | 4 AST
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ dialed in.
First half:
▪️17 PTS
RJ dialed in.
First half:
▪️17 PTS
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson did work in terms of keeping Clippers in this, scoring 12 of his 14 points in second quarter.
Reggie Jackson did work in terms of keeping Clippers in this, scoring 12 of his 14 points in second quarter.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Knicks 66, Clippers 61 | Half | That’s a season high for the the Knicks before halftime. Eighth-most for the Clippers before the break. – 2:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
All ten Knicks made a basket in that first half, led by RJ Barrett’s 17 on 5/10 FGs, allowing New York to take 66-61 halftime lead.
3-point shooting is almost even: 10/21 for Clippers, 11/21 for New York.
All ten Knicks made a basket in that first half, led by RJ Barrett’s 17 on 5/10 FGs, allowing New York to take 66-61 halftime lead.
3-point shooting is almost even: 10/21 for Clippers, 11/21 for New York.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Barrett … three-pointer … IT’S GOOD!
Barrett … three-pointer … IT’S GOOD!
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 66-61 at the half – Barrett 17 points to lead Knicks. Randle has 11. Reggie Jackson with 14 for Clippers. – 2:06 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Over the next five days the Lakers, Clippers and Kings will be playing five games in New York and New Jersey while they are on their annual Grammy Trip. (The Grammy Awards ended up getting postponed and moved to Las Vegas in April.) pic.twitter.com/uCKO37oYwK – 2:06 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks could really use a win today. I imagine they’ll be underdogs in 9 of their next 10 games following this one:
@ CLE
@ MIA
@ MIL
v SAC
v MEM
@ LAL
@ UTA
@ DEN
@ GSW
@ POR
Knicks could really use a win today. I imagine they’ll be underdogs in 9 of their next 10 games following this one:
@ CLE
@ MIA
@ MIL
v SAC
v MEM
@ LAL
@ UTA
@ DEN
@ GSW
@ POR
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Knicks 66, Clippers 61
Halftime: Knicks 66, Clippers 61
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson is playing one of his best first halves of this season today in New York, and it’s not only the 14 points, but some of the shots he isn’t taking. – 2:05 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Rippin’ and runnin’
Rippin’ and runnin’
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue was initially going to bring in Terance Mann. Instead he subs in Luke Kennard, and Ibaka is about to enter, as well. – 2:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Knicks have been stuck on 56 points for nearly three minutes. Nico Batum’s defense has been at the core of that. – 1:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers started putting Batum on Randle and double-teaming him, forced multiple turnovers, and now are on a 9-0 run to force a Thibs timeout.
Clippers started putting Batum on Randle and double-teaming him, forced multiple turnovers, and now are on a 9-0 run to force a Thibs timeout.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
We see you rook 👀
We see you rook 👀
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau tells Julius Randle all the time not to “fight pressure with pressure.” Randle struggling with that concept right now. Clippers hard doubling him, and he’s trying to fight out of it instead of anticipating and letting the next guy make a play with an advantage. – 1:56 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Obi Toppin with a sweet block, and then his reaction when he sees he is getting subbed out. pic.twitter.com/6gIdkPZfa1 – 1:53 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Reggie with the vision 🥽
Reggie with the vision 🥽
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Just one free throw for the Clippers, but they’ve made half of their 16 threes. Now, can they limit their offensive rebounds allowed and their turnovers? – 1:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
3-point onslaught continues for both teams:
Clippers – 8/16 (50%)
New York – 9/15 (60%)
New York dominating possession battle. 16-10 rebounds, 2-6 turnovers.
3-point onslaught continues for both teams:
Clippers – 8/16 (50%)
New York – 9/15 (60%)
New York dominating possession battle. 16-10 rebounds, 2-6 turnovers.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
👋 @Cam Reddish
👋 @Cam Reddish
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Luke doin’ Luke things. 👌
Luke doin’ Luke things. 👌
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue said he needed Clippers to limit turnovers, and Bledsoe had back-to-back giveaways, the last leading to a Toppin fastbreak dunk to cap a 9-0 New York run.
Tyronn Lue said he needed Clippers to limit turnovers, and Bledsoe had back-to-back giveaways, the last leading to a Toppin fastbreak dunk to cap a 9-0 New York run.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
First Knick bucket in the Hall of Fame career of NY legend Cam Reddish
First Knick bucket in the Hall of Fame career of NY legend Cam Reddish
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks second unit – with lead down to 39-36 just ran off nine straight points. Timeout Clippers. – 1:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Reddish first points as a Knick – grabs a defensive rebound, goes the distance and hits a reverse layup. – 1:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
👀👀👀
👀👀👀
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle out, toppin in, as first quarter ends – 10 points, 3 assists. At the end of the bench trainers are strapping a heat pack on what looks like right knee or calf. – 1:37 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Knicks 39, Clippers 31 | End 1 | 🔥 LAC: 12-18, 6-10 from 3. NYK: 14-27, 8-11 from 3. Pretty toasty for teams with the NBA’s 24th and 27th-ranked offensive rating. – 1:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
New York made 9/38 3s in Thursday’s loss to the Pelicans.
They already have made 8/11 3s in this first quarter to take a 39-31 lead against the Clippers.
New York made 9/38 3s in Thursday’s loss to the Pelicans.
They already have made 8/11 3s in this first quarter to take a 39-31 lead against the Clippers.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
A young second unit for the Knicks now:
A young second unit for the Knicks now:
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Cam Reddish checks in for the Knicks in the final seconds of this first quarter. The Knicks are up 39-31 after 1. They made basically everything they shot. That’s my instant analysis. – 1:34 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The three ball is contagious early.
The three ball is contagious early.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Defense not the thing so far today – 2:24 left in the 1st quarter and Knicks up 32-26 and have hit 7-of-8 from 3 already. Clippers 10-for-15 overall. – 1:29 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Batum for three. 👌
Batum for three. 👌
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks are huddled up in timeout, thibs jotting game plans. Julius was wandering around the court. Then went and talked with his family. Just a little strange. – 1:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Defense hasn’t quite been there for Clippers in January like it was in 2021, and Knicks already have 20 points in just over five minutes. Marcus Morris also in foul trouble after Mitchell Robinson put back a Julius Randle miss.
Defense hasn’t quite been there for Clippers in January like it was in 2021, and Knicks already have 20 points in just over five minutes. Marcus Morris also in foul trouble after Mitchell Robinson put back a Julius Randle miss.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Since the second half of Wednesday’s Denver game, Reggie Jackson has seemingly played at a more deliberate pace (and control), probing the paint with his dribble. He’s set up Batum for a couple drive-and-kick threes. – 1:19 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Hot start from deep.
1️⃣ @Julius Randle
2️⃣ @Evan Fournier
Hot start from deep.
1️⃣ @Julius Randle
2️⃣ @Evan Fournier
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Reggie Jackson 1st team All-“I just got hit in the face but ill be fine if i get passed the ball.” – 1:17 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🚫 Big Zu with the block. 🚫
🚫 Big Zu with the block. 🚫
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius, RJ, Evan hit consecutive 3’s. Julius just dropped in a foul-line jumper and Knicks jump to 11-2 start – 1:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers trail 11-2 but Ty Lue isn’t taking a quick timeout to settle them down, opting to allow his team to find a flow. – 1:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
34 seconds in – Randle turnover, Fournier drive swatted into seats. Good afternoon. – 1:12 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Random Cam Reddish stat w/ him set to make his NYK debut today – Deflections per 36 minutes among current Knicks…
1. Noel: 4.5
2. Reddish: 4.0
3. Robinson: 2.8
4. Grimes: 2.8
5. Burks: 2.4
Random Cam Reddish stat w/ him set to make his NYK debut today – Deflections per 36 minutes among current Knicks…
1. Noel: 4.5
2. Reddish: 4.0
3. Robinson: 2.8
4. Grimes: 2.8
5. Burks: 2.4
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Just my opinion: the next person who gets booed at the Garden should take Pat Riley’s approach in 1995 (Riley’s first trip to MSG following his move from NYK to MIA): pic.twitter.com/NxQqho6K32 – 1:04 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Dialin’ in.
Dialin’ in.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Mornin’
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
NYK
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Evan Fournier
Mornin’
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
NYK
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Evan Fournier
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle are starting for NYK today vs LAC. – 12:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s Burks starting in place of Kemba, along with Barrett, Randle, Fournier and Robinson. – 12:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: “You traded a 1st for (Cam) Reddish, so you kind of have to play him. But you also used a 1st on (Quentin) Grimes, whose played very well lately. And you used a No. 8 pick on Obi Toppin.”
From earlier: “You traded a 1st for (Cam) Reddish, so you kind of have to play him. But you also used a 1st on (Quentin) Grimes, whose played very well lately. And you used a No. 8 pick on Obi Toppin.”
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get dialed in for today’s contest.
Get dialed in for today’s contest.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden scored a career-high 61 points and added 15 rebounds in a 114-110 win over the Knicks.
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden scored a career-high 61 points and added 15 rebounds in a 114-110 win over the Knicks.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
“Huuuuuge game today!!! I can’t f*ucking wait!!”
“Oh, you mean Brady vs the Rams for another trip to the SB for TB12!?!?
“Nah”
“Oh, duh may bad. Chiefs vs. the Bills at 6 tonight. Yeah, man Game of the Year!!!!”
“Huuuuuge game today!!! I can’t f*ucking wait!!”
“Oh, you mean Brady vs the Rams for another trip to the SB for TB12!?!?
“Nah”
“Oh, duh may bad. Chiefs vs. the Bills at 6 tonight. Yeah, man Game of the Year!!!!”
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ GAME DAY
🕧 10:00AM PT
🆚 @New York Knicks
📺 @BallySportWest
🗣️ GAME DAY
🕧 10:00AM PT
🆚 @New York Knicks
📺 @BallySportWest
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
On the Clippers no-margin-for-error approach every time out: “Guys are not in their best shape because they’ve been out for a while, so we gotta take care of our own business.” – 11:38 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Cam Reddish has been cleared and will be available to make his Knicks debut this afternoon vs the clippers.
Nerlens Noel is also available.
Cam Reddish has been cleared and will be available to make his Knicks debut this afternoon vs the clippers.
Nerlens Noel is also available.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Kemba Walker is out with a sore knee, and that Cam Reddish — who is making his Knicks debut — and Nerlens Noel are available today against the Clippers. – 11:20 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Tom Thibodeau says Kemba Walker is out and Cam Reddish is available to play against Clippers. – 11:18 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tom Thibodeau says that Kemba Walker is out, Nerlens Noel will return, and Cam Reddish is healthy to make his Knicks debut.
Tom Thibodeau says that Kemba Walker is out, Nerlens Noel will return, and Cam Reddish is healthy to make his Knicks debut.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is out today against LAC. Nerlens Noel and Cam Reddish are available, team says – 11:18 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is out against LA Clippers. Nerlens Noel and Cam Reddish are available. – 11:17 AM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is out against LA Clippers. Nerlens Noel and Cam Reddish are available. – 11:17 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“When you sign that type of contract, there comes a sense of entitlement, feeling now I’m the guy”: Silent Julius Randle not helping his cause #Knicks #NBA nypost.com/2022/01/22/jul… – 10:21 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Sunday matinee at MSG.
🏀: vs. Clippers
🕐: 1:00 PM ET
📺: @MSGNetworks | MSG GO
Sunday matinee at MSG.
🏀: vs. Clippers
🕐: 1:00 PM ET
📺: @MSGNetworks | MSG GO
