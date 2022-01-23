Daily statistical milestones: Bismack Biyombo moves past Derrick Favors and more

shares
January 23, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Khris Middleton No. 93 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kevin Martin with 1,144 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Steven Smith
Bismack Biyombo No. 110 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Derrick Favors and Rasho Nesterovic with 936 blocks. He’s now 11 away from Scottie Pippen
Jrue Holiday No. 211 in points now
Moved ahead of Horace Grant and Josh Smith with 13,015 points. He’s now 2 away from Jeff Mullins
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 113, IND 103
Bridges: 23-6-4, 10-15 FG
Biyombo: 21 Pts, 13 Reb, 5 Ast, 9-12 FG
Paul: 18 Pts, 16 Ast, 8-11 FG
McGee: 13 Pts, 12 Reb
Bitadze: 16 Pts, 11 Reb – 11:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 92, IND 74
Bridges: 23-4-3, 10-14 FG
Paul: 16 Pts, 13 Ast, 7-8 FG
Biyombo: 17 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 7-9 FG
Booker: 6-6-3, 3-17 FG
Bitadze: 12 Pts, 6 Reb – 10:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
The ball is HUMMING right now for the Suns. Beautiful bounce pass from Bridges to Biyombo in transition. Booker block on Duarte’s layup. Ball finds Bridges in the corner for 3. Suns up 14 now – 10:32 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
Biyombo starting to figure out his openings to kick it to the corner on his rolls. He’s been so good since his arrival – 10:32 PM
James Boyd
@RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Pacers
25, Suns 24
Keifer Sykes and Chris Duarte both have 5.
Bismack Biyombo leads Phoenix with 6.
Indiana playing inspired yet again, and it’s been really encouraging to see the young guys play so well. Isaiah Jackson’s athleticism is off the charts! – 9:38 PM
James Ham
@James_HamNBA
No Giannis? No problem. Missing their superstar, the Bucks still managed to handle the Kings Sunday afternoon. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday picked up the slack, handing Sacramento a 133-127 loss. Here are 6 quick thoughts from the Kings’ third straight defeat. – 9:25 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
FINAL: Bucks 133, Kings 127
– Middleton 34pts/6reb/5ast
– Holiday 26pts/5reb/4ast
– DiVincenzo 20pts/3reb/2ast – 9:23 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Jrue Holiday decided to not worry about his touch and just threw that dunk DOWN with his left hand.
And then made a ridiculous defensive play on the other. Wow. – 9:16 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
There are not many guards that just take a few shoulder bumps on the chest from Jrue Holiday, but Davion Mitchell just stood his ground and stripped Holiday. Impressive stuff from the rookie. – 9:04 PM
Jim Owczarski
@JimOwczarski
Forgot to note that with his third assist of the game Khris Middleton passed Sam Cassell for No. 6 on the all-time #Bucks
assist list. He now has 2,271. – 8:54 PM
Jim Owczarski
@JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has hit 6 of his first 7 shots and has 14 points for the #Bucks
. Jrue Holiday has 13 on 5 of 12 shooting. Milwaukee up 59-51 near the close of the first half. – 8:00 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Kings lead, 35-27. Middleton with 9, Nwora with 8, Holiday with 7.
Advanced Stats
OffRtg: 112.5
DefRtg: 145.8
Net Rtg: -33.3
ORB%: 14.3%
DRB%: 64.3% – 7:35 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
When Khris Middleton went to the bench with 5:54 left in the first quarter, the Bucks trailed, 19-14. Now with Jrue Holiday going to the bench with 3:02 left in Q1, the Bucks trail 28-17.
Defense is going to need to get a lot better tonight. – 7:26 PM
Justin Garcia
@tmjgarcia
Giannis is listed as doubtful on the injury report with knee soreness and is not on the floor for his usual pairing with Khris Middleton for warmups – 5:03 PM