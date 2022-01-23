Didi Louzada out indefinitely with torn medial meniscus

Christian Clark: News: Didi Louzada tore the medial meniscus in his left knee Friday with the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans say. He is out indefinitely.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans just announced that Didi Louzada suffered a torn medial meniscus in his left knee during Friday’s game with the Birmingham Squadron.
He’ll be out indefinitely. – 2:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
