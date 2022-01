Gonzaga suspends John Stockton's season tickets

Stockton said he’s conscious of his image, especially around his hometown , where he’s resided since a 19-year Hall of Fame career with the Jazz ended in 2003. The 59-year-old said he is also aware of how his widely circulated opinions may be received by fans who have accepted the evidence regarding the efficacy of vaccines and the effectiveness of mask wearing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m very concerned about my image,” Stockton said. “I understand I’m a public figure and they show me at every game, so they understand it as well. I take that responsibility very seriously, both when I’m around campus and when I’m not. It’s a lifestyle, so of course I do.” -via Spokesman-Review / January 23, 2022