Grayson Allen suspended with one game

Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is suspending Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen for one game over the flagrant 2 foul on Chicago’s Alex Caruso that caused a fractured wrist, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Grayson Allen suspended for flagrant foul on Alex Caruso https://t.co/H1ZfEkFhBD pic.twitter.com/VJv0S0m4k4 – 5:27 PM
Grayson Allen suspended for flagrant foul on Alex Caruso https://t.co/H1ZfEkFhBD pic.twitter.com/VJv0S0m4k4 – 5:27 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
It’s a 1-game suspension for Grayson Allen for the foul that fractured Alex Caruso’s wrist
Billy Donovan said the Bulls respect the ruling, and that it’s now time to move on
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 5:25 PM
It’s a 1-game suspension for Grayson Allen for the foul that fractured Alex Caruso’s wrist
Billy Donovan said the Bulls respect the ruling, and that it’s now time to move on
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 5:25 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks’ Grayson Allen suspended one game for flagrant foul that broke Alex Caruso’s wrist
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 5:19 PM
Bucks’ Grayson Allen suspended one game for flagrant foul that broke Alex Caruso’s wrist
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 5:19 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA suspended Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen for one game
sportando.basketball/en/nba-suspend… – 4:58 PM
NBA suspended Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen for one game
sportando.basketball/en/nba-suspend… – 4:58 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended one game without pay for unnecessary and excessive contact against Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, resulting in substantial injury to Caruso, the NBA announced. – 4:58 PM
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended one game without pay for unnecessary and excessive contact against Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, resulting in substantial injury to Caruso, the NBA announced. – 4:58 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Maybe it’s light, but the Grayson Allen one game suspension is in line with what the NBA gives out for these types of incident – 4:57 PM
Maybe it’s light, but the Grayson Allen one game suspension is in line with what the NBA gives out for these types of incident – 4:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I’m surprised Grayson Allen got a game, but the injury fallout pushed that needle, according to the league. – 4:57 PM
I’m surprised Grayson Allen got a game, but the injury fallout pushed that needle, according to the league. – 4:57 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
One-game suspension for Grayson Allen: pic.twitter.com/yGVuB9c4Nz – 4:56 PM
One-game suspension for Grayson Allen: pic.twitter.com/yGVuB9c4Nz – 4:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended one game without pay for having made unnecessary and excessive contact against Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, resulting in substantial injury to Caruso, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. #NBA75 – 4:55 PM
#Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended one game without pay for having made unnecessary and excessive contact against Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, resulting in substantial injury to Caruso, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. #NBA75 – 4:55 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan on idea that Bulls would try to “get back” at Grayson Allen: “I’m not a real big believer in that stuff.”
Said Bulls’ focus every game is to put themselves in best position to win. That’s where their focus will be next time teams play – 4:53 PM
Billy Donovan on idea that Bulls would try to “get back” at Grayson Allen: “I’m not a real big believer in that stuff.”
Said Bulls’ focus every game is to put themselves in best position to win. That’s where their focus will be next time teams play – 4:53 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen suspended one game for the hit on Alex Caruso, who is out 6-8 weeks pic.twitter.com/qL4CSEfdVV – 4:51 PM
Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen suspended one game for the hit on Alex Caruso, who is out 6-8 weeks pic.twitter.com/qL4CSEfdVV – 4:51 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan did back down his stance on Grayson Allen and his past in college a bit, but said if the roles were reversed and Caruso took out Giannis or Middleton, would the Bucks be so easy to say it wasn’t malicious like they have been the last 24 hours. – 4:50 PM
Billy Donovan did back down his stance on Grayson Allen and his past in college a bit, but said if the roles were reversed and Caruso took out Giannis or Middleton, would the Bucks be so easy to say it wasn’t malicious like they have been the last 24 hours. – 4:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA announces just a one-game suspension for Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen for the foul that left Chicago’s Alex Caruso with a broken wrist. pic.twitter.com/kwAQQoTGZd – 4:47 PM
The NBA announces just a one-game suspension for Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen for the foul that left Chicago’s Alex Caruso with a broken wrist. pic.twitter.com/kwAQQoTGZd – 4:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA announces it has issued Bucks guard Grayson Allen a one-game suspension without pay for “unnecessary and excessive contact” against Bulls guard Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/TOrIvHTEef – 4:47 PM
NBA announces it has issued Bucks guard Grayson Allen a one-game suspension without pay for “unnecessary and excessive contact” against Bulls guard Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/TOrIvHTEef – 4:47 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Statement from NBA on one-game suspension for Bucks’ Grayson Allen re: Alex Caruso play: pic.twitter.com/vg6WDF81D8 – 4:47 PM
Statement from NBA on one-game suspension for Bucks’ Grayson Allen re: Alex Caruso play: pic.twitter.com/vg6WDF81D8 – 4:47 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen suspended one game by the NBA for his flagrant foul on Chicago’s Alex Caruso, the league announced – 4:46 PM
Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen suspended one game by the NBA for his flagrant foul on Chicago’s Alex Caruso, the league announced – 4:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The NBA is reportedly suspending Grayson Allen 1 game for the flagrant foul that broke Alex Caruso’s wrist.
➡️ https://t.co/GkT6z1Y8ed pic.twitter.com/rjbrWK2PKI – 4:46 PM
The NBA is reportedly suspending Grayson Allen 1 game for the flagrant foul that broke Alex Caruso’s wrist.
➡️ https://t.co/GkT6z1Y8ed pic.twitter.com/rjbrWK2PKI – 4:46 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Surprised Grayson Allen is suspended only one game but got to turn the page and focus on tonight’s game. 4:45 CT pre. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network , it is what it is. – 4:43 PM
Surprised Grayson Allen is suspended only one game but got to turn the page and focus on tonight’s game. 4:45 CT pre. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network , it is what it is. – 4:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Right call to suspend Grayson Allen. I thought he might get a couple of games, but the NBA rarely gives suspensions longer than a game for a flagrant foul. Given Allen’s history, I can understand why some wanted a longer suspension though. – 4:43 PM
Right call to suspend Grayson Allen. I thought he might get a couple of games, but the NBA rarely gives suspensions longer than a game for a flagrant foul. Given Allen’s history, I can understand why some wanted a longer suspension though. – 4:43 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The NBA is suspending Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen for one game over the flagrant 2 foul on Chicago’s Alex Caruso that caused a fractured wrist, sources tell ESPN. – 4:36 PM
The NBA is suspending Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen for one game over the flagrant 2 foul on Chicago’s Alex Caruso that caused a fractured wrist, sources tell ESPN. – 4:36 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
“Grayson, we know Grayson. He’s not that type of player. He didn’t do it maliciously and he didn’t want to see Caruso get hurt. Grayson didn’t do it purpose. We know that and he knows that, so he knows that we have his back.” Jrue Holiday on Grayson Allen. – 1:37 PM
“Grayson, we know Grayson. He’s not that type of player. He didn’t do it maliciously and he didn’t want to see Caruso get hurt. Grayson didn’t do it purpose. We know that and he knows that, so he knows that we have his back.” Jrue Holiday on Grayson Allen. – 1:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Regarding potential Grayson Allen discipline, there is league precedent for $25K fine for flagrant-2 fouls. Happened last season with Jamal Murray. – 1:33 PM
Regarding potential Grayson Allen discipline, there is league precedent for $25K fine for flagrant-2 fouls. Happened last season with Jamal Murray. – 1:33 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Kyrie Irving was fined $25K for a harmless back and forth with fans. Grayson Allen was fined $2K (ejection) for an intentional flagrant that broke Alex Caruso’s wrist and could have ended his career. – 12:23 AM
Kyrie Irving was fined $25K for a harmless back and forth with fans. Grayson Allen was fined $2K (ejection) for an intentional flagrant that broke Alex Caruso’s wrist and could have ended his career. – 12:23 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday speaks up for teammate Grayson Allen:
“We know Grayson. He’s not that type of player. He didn’t do it maliciously and he didn’t want to see Caruso get hurt… (1/2)
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… l – 11:07 PM
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday speaks up for teammate Grayson Allen:
“We know Grayson. He’s not that type of player. He didn’t do it maliciously and he didn’t want to see Caruso get hurt… (1/2)
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… l – 11:07 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Alex Caruso will need surgery on his fractured wrist after flagrant foul form Grayson Allen.
The Bulls have been outraged by Allen’s foul and his agent calls for the NBA to send a “clear message” with punishment: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:43 PM
Alex Caruso will need surgery on his fractured wrist after flagrant foul form Grayson Allen.
The Bulls have been outraged by Allen’s foul and his agent calls for the NBA to send a “clear message” with punishment: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:43 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Alex Caruso will miss 6 to 8 weeks with wrist fracture after Grayson Allen flagrant foul – The Athletic theathletic.com/3086330/2022/0… – 7:40 PM
Bulls’ Alex Caruso will miss 6 to 8 weeks with wrist fracture after Grayson Allen flagrant foul – The Athletic theathletic.com/3086330/2022/0… – 7:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
I can’t begin to tell you how disappointed I am that Grayson Allen has not been suspended . I’ll turn the page and get locked in to broadcast Sunday’s game in Orlando but I feel badly for @Alex Caruso and the @bulls organization. 4:45 Sunday @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio – 7:07 PM
I can’t begin to tell you how disappointed I am that Grayson Allen has not been suspended . I’ll turn the page and get locked in to broadcast Sunday’s game in Orlando but I feel badly for @Alex Caruso and the @bulls organization. 4:45 Sunday @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio – 7:07 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The league office is reviewing the flagrant foul from Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen that resulted in a broken wrist for Alex Caruso, sources tell @YahooSports. No decision as of yet – 6:57 PM
The league office is reviewing the flagrant foul from Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen that resulted in a broken wrist for Alex Caruso, sources tell @YahooSports. No decision as of yet – 6:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls fans right now hearing that Grayson Allen is out for tonight’s game with a bad hip …
youtube.com/watch?v=8qe1pR… – 6:40 PM
Bulls fans right now hearing that Grayson Allen is out for tonight’s game with a bad hip …
youtube.com/watch?v=8qe1pR… – 6:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill and Pat Connaughton get the start today for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen for the #Bucks – 6:37 PM
George Hill and Pat Connaughton get the start today for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen for the #Bucks – 6:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Grayson Allen is out for the Bucks tonight – he has a sore left hip … which sometimes happens when throwing another human in mid-air. – 6:36 PM
Grayson Allen is out for the Bucks tonight – he has a sore left hip … which sometimes happens when throwing another human in mid-air. – 6:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry confirms Tyrese Haliburton will return to the lineup vs. the Bucks today after clearing NBA health and safety protocols Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Grayson Allen (hip) are out for Milwaukee. – 5:42 PM
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry confirms Tyrese Haliburton will return to the lineup vs. the Bucks today after clearing NBA health and safety protocols Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Grayson Allen (hip) are out for Milwaukee. – 5:42 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Alex Caruso is out 6-8 weeks. Grayson Allen should be suspended until the day he comes back. – 5:39 PM
Alex Caruso is out 6-8 weeks. Grayson Allen should be suspended until the day he comes back. – 5:39 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen will be OUT tonight against the @Sacramento Kings according to HC Mike Budenholzer – 5:26 PM
Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen will be OUT tonight against the @Sacramento Kings according to HC Mike Budenholzer – 5:26 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Billy Donovan, via Zoom from Orlando, reiterated that Grayson Allen’s foul was “a dangerous play” and revealed there was talk about holding him out of rest of Bucks game. Said surgery to repair fractured wrist will be Monday morning. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 23, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso’s wrist surgery is scheduled for Monday -via Twitter @rob_schaef / January 23, 2022