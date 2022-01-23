Grizzlies vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (32-16) play against the Dallas Mavericks (20-20) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday January 23, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 25, Dallas Mavericks 40 (Q2 05:17)
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Don’t want Grizzlies-Mavs in the playoffs simply because Dallas will drag this high-flying, speedy group into the mud and take a lot of the fun out of it.
Which certainly has some irony to it. – 8:18 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Luka to L̶u̶k̶a̶ Maxi 🤯
That assist was filthy. pic.twitter.com/IrGH5oIUm6 – 8:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This second unit is going to struggle on offensive but whewww these boys getting after it on the other end. Melton, Konchar, Tillie, JJJ, X is a stubborn defensive group. – 8:15 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Best part of that Melton play was his slowing down to cut off Porzingis on the layup. Lots of layers to that big transition opportunity from De’Anthony. – 8:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
10 minutes to play in the second quarter and Ja Morant is still the only player for the Grizzlies with multiple makes from the floor. – 8:12 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies struggling to get good shots. Not the same ball movement or opportunities. Part of that is a really good Dallas defense, and the other is missing a big chunk of scoring weapons. – 8:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Porzingis is getting more fluid with the ball in his hands, attacking the rim more than he had in other games since his knee issue. That’d be big for Dallas if he wasn’t as “washed” as they feared – he’s a defensive issue when able to move like that. – 8:10 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
When you see a 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡 unicorn dunk >>>>> pic.twitter.com/431DBlbkQl – 8:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🐻 ⭕️ ⭕️ ⭕️
-8 after one.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/UAl9L6be2r – 8:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have the Portland lead, once 34, down to 10 with 3 minutes left. As you may recall, the biggest comeback in franchise history came on Dec. 22, 2019, when they erased a 30-point deficit in a win over Dallas. – 8:09 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Well, the Grizzlies shot 26% overall and 14% from three and somehow are only down eight. So…I will take it! – 8:08 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Memphis shooting 25.9 percent in the first quarter, including just 1-of-7 from 3-point range. Mavericks are up 24-16. – 8:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This Mavs defense has been really good. Grizzlies other than Ja Morant are shooting 3-for-17. Dallas leads 24-16 after one quarter. Morant has nine points. Ugly quarter. – 8:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka is wearing a lot of tape on his neck, which he injured Thursday against Phoenix. He’s also utilizing a hot pad during timeouts. pic.twitter.com/BWZrdffETQ – 8:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
We have a rare situation rn where Josh Green is not the springiest player on the court. – 8:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ziaire Williams’ shot is so smooth. I know it hasn’t gone in at a high rate this season, but it will. It has that ~look~
The same couldn’t be said about Winslow. – 7:56 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Luka looks like an assistant principal playing in the student/faculty basketball game. – 7:55 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dallas is hurting the Grizzlies right now when they’re able to get dribble penetration and initiate kick outs that become passes to slashing offensive threats. Have to find ways to keep defensive positioning and fight over/through those initial screens. – 7:53 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: The way Memphis rallied around Penny Hardaway in recent days is why he’ll keep this job, maybe as long as he wants it. But for him to succeed in this job, he’ll need to get better. On a gutsy win at Tulsa and the subtle signs of progress. commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 7:51 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
“At 32-16 the Memphis Grizzlies have the 3rd best record in the NBA” – @GrizzOnBally
I am SWOONING. – 7:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies are just 2-for-13 from the floor and they have four points after five minutes of play.
Not ideal. They’ve attempted five more shots than Dallas, yet somehow trail by seven. – 7:48 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I understand the logic of Ziaire defending Doncic – the length he provides is valuable, and they currently have no other way to get to that look from a true perimeter player. Still, Dallas is getting looks they want when they want at the moment. 11-4 Mavs lead, timeout Grizzlies – 7:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Grizzlies are on pace for about 40 offensive rebounds tonight, so that’s something the Mavs might wanna look at stopping. – 7:46 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
These shots the Grizzlies are currently missing SHOULD eventually start falling. The key is to not let Dallas get hot early and make the hole too deep to dig out of. – 7:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka did what any sensible human being would do on that last play — he got the heck out of the way as Ja Morant dunked. Then he went down and scored. – 7:43 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Cold start offensively for Memphis. Ziaire Williams draws the Luka defensive assignment to start, and Doncic gets the first bucket of the game. – 7:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies are 0-5 to start the game, with two true possessions and three offensive rebounds. – 7:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Tonight is big for the Grizzlies. They’ll be motivated by their last loss against the Mavericks, but Dallas is a bit healthier going in to this one and the style that the Mavs play is not the way Memphis wants to play. Is it a “tough matchup” for the Grizz? Maybe – lets find out. – 7:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hi friends. It is I, @JoeMullinax, back with you for Grizzlies/Mavericks. It is once again time to basketball. – 7:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
soft smiles from the gang.
RT if you’re tapped in tonight.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/s9x33rVufQ – 7:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five vs. @Dallas Mavericks
🥷 @Ja Morant
🐚 @konchjitty55
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @Steven Adams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/tYCWdCEvd1 – 7:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Vacation was great. Back on the Grizzlies beat tonight. Let’s do this!
Win or lose, tomorrow will be a great day to read The Daily Memphian 😉 – 7:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Memphis is playing Dallas without Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones and Brandon Clarke. Two of the team’s best scorers and arguably the two most impactful players off the bench. Mavericks have been playing as well as anyone and are relatively healthy. – 7:10 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/2Em5jq5lm3 – 7:07 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat players with 10 assists by halftime …
Last 25 seasons, three instances: Jason Williams, Gary Payton, Tim Hardaway (all once)
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
No Brandon Clarke, per Grizz PR. Steven Adams will play. Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman will likely get larger roles. Clarke has been in the closing lineup, so I’d expect Taylor Jenkins to base that decision on the flow of the game. Clarke was the most effective reserve left. – 7:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins on the Mavericks’ Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic in the pick and roll: “Playing those two guys together has just kind of unleashed their offense a whole lot more. It’s a big key tonight.” – 7:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd with some humor ahead of the fourth Mavs-Grizzlies game this season: “Luka would say he can jump like Ja. But that’s just a joke.” – 6:52 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the NBA with 3.5 blocks per game in January. He’s gotten four or more blocks in 3 straight games. Today he’ll probably be matched up against 7’3” Kristaps Porzingis a good bit. He’ll get chances on others, but Will JJJ get a block on Porzingis today?👀 – 6:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That is it for Coach Jenkins. @JoeMullinax signing off for now – I will be back closer to tip-off of Grizzlies-Mavericks. It is about as big a game as a late January showdown can be – Memphis needs to keep pace in the West, and Dallas is trying to make up ground. – 6:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that the Grizzlies are both competitive and fun to be around, and they pursue those types of personalities purposely. – 6:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins, who is from the Dallas area, said he will go back to his high school tomorrow to visit teachers and students. – 6:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jason Kidd on the plan against Ja Morant today:
“You’re not going to stop him, for one. He’s just too good. We’ve got to make him uncomfortable. We just have to make it tough. If he makes tough shots, we just got to tip our hats.” – 6:01 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Gutsy comeback by Memphis to beat Tulsa. The 2nd half was a reminder that there’s enough left in the cupboard to win in the AAC. Hilarious that Frank Haith never used his final timeout on that final possession. – 5:20 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Memphis beats Tulsa on the road and ends a three-game losing streak. It wasn’t pretty, but was much-needed for Penny and the Tigers.
Tigers now 4-4 in AAC
Tulsa now 0-6 in AAC – 5:19 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The way Memphis has sliced and diced this Tulsa zone in two games this season, compared to how much trouble it gave the Tigers the previous 2 years, is among the most encouraging developments of the season. Good strategy and good execution. – 5:06 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Nice to hear a dee-fence cheer from Tulsa — when Tulsa has possession. Fine work, Memphis fans. – 4:56 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Someone needs to remind these refs at halftime that Memphis won’t be able to field a team if they keep calling this many ticky tack fouls. – 3:53 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Know there’s a pretty big football game going on but Mavs-MEM is a pretty big basketball game too. The difference between 4 behind MEM with the tiebreaker. Or 6 behind without. @PeasRadio pre at 6. Tip at 6:30 @theeagledallas – 3:36 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
ESPN plays the Penny clip. Fair and reasonable discussion after. Says Memphis is at a “now what?” moment. I totally agree. Penny will get EVERY chance to turn this around. As he should. – 3:16 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks could really use a win today. I imagine they’ll be underdogs in 9 of their next 10 games following this one:
@ CLE
@ MIA
@ MIL
v SAC
v MEM
@ LAL
@ UTA
@ DEN
@ GSW
@ POR
Not exactly an easy stretch. Knicks have second-hardest remaining strength of schedule in the NBA. – 2:06 PM
