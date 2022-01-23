Hawks vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (20-25) play against the Charlotte Hornets (20-20) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 23, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 55, Charlotte Hornets 44 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 55-44 over the Hornets at the end of the first half. Thought that was some of the best defense the Hawks have played in quite some time.
Young: 15/4, 4/10 FG
Hunter: 11, 4/7 FG
Hornets shot 38.5 percent in the half and went 0/17 from 3. – 8:09 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 55, Hornets 44
Hornets went 0-for-17 from 3 (Hawks went 6-18).
Trae Young: 15 pts, 4 ast
De’Andre Hunter: 11 pts, 1 blk
Gallo: 7 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk – 8:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Take off Bouk 💪
@James Bouknight | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/fB24sHO61U – 8:06 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Charlotte offense is a step slow tonight, over thinking and dribbling, ball not moving. This isn’t just shots not falling – 8:05 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Back-to-back 3’s from De’Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter and the Hawks’ lead stretches to 10.
Hornets are 0-for-15 from 3, Hawks are 5-15 (33.3%). – 8:02 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Nice play offensively but can’t be fouling Trae while ATL are in the bonus, those are the small mistakes that stop a regular rotation spot – 7:59 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo looking pretty lackadaisical so far, sloppy TOs been all too common recently. Also keeps yawning, anyone else noticed? – 7:55 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae gets trapped, Lou becomes the PNR intermediary to find the roll man. pic.twitter.com/POtdZ1ht5y – 7:53 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu has at least one block in each of the last seven games, tying the longest streak by a Hawks player this season (Clint Capela, 10/21/21-11/1/21). – 7:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
This never gets old 😏
@LaMelo Ball | @Mason Plumlee | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/rVxFDgZSc3 – 7:38 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Turnovers, poor shooting, hot start by Trae and poor FT shooting, deserve to be down to start this game but still well within touching distance. – 7:36 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
End of the first quarter: Hawks 30, Hornets 22
Trae Young: 11 pts, 1 ast
8 fast-break points for Charlotte in that first quarter. – 7:35 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his eighth point tonight, Trae Young hit 6,073 in his career, and surpassed Joe Caldwell for 21st place in franchise history. – 7:31 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
P.J. Washington comes in, Hornets go to their extreme switching, Collins gets front trying to exploit switch in post, pass gets deflected before it gets to him. – 7:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
THAT’S OUR POINT GOD‼️
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/zLg5zTgrgq – 7:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
How many people on the planet find reverse dunks easier than free throws? Mason Plumlee + ??? – 7:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Big fella workin’ the PG position! 😯
@Mason Plumlee ➡️ @Miles Bridges
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rQAz1b0GXX – 7:21 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hunter doing a good job on LaMelo early, by far their best defensive wing who they have missed through injury until the last few games where he’s played well – 7:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young went from being guarded by Caleb Martin vs. the Heat to being guarded by Cody Martin vs. the Hornets. – 7:12 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Trade your Sunday scaries for Scary Terry & your Hornets!
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Jaryd Wilson
⏰ – 7 PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/sZWOcmEvFR – 6:58 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If the Hayward absence was just “Rest” you would think it would have been done on the OKC game not against division and playoff rivals the Hawks. Still, expect them to be cautious, hopefully it’s nothing bigger – 6:57 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Starters for the Hawks:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Capela back in the starting lineup in his second game back from a left ankle sprain. – 6:40 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
BTW, episode 2 of the Hawks Report (with special guest @BobRathbunTV) will drop tomorrow at 7 a.m.!
Had a really fun conversation with Bob and I’m so excited for y’all to hear.
Subscribe, if you haven’t already!
🍎: https://t.co/Csv8r8wpQP
Spotify: https://t.co/2o62qBbpni pic.twitter.com/tZRh9szZsa – 6:38 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
De’Andre Hunter notched his first double-double of the season on 1/21, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Over his last three outings, Hunter is averaging 18.3 PPG and 8.0 RPG in 34.5 MPG. – 6:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 5⃣ at the Hive!
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/FzBLVhnjer – 6:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Hornets
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 6:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
☔️☔️☔️☔️
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/qIVzKUYPg1 – 6:15 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
So far this week, Trae Young is the only player in the Eastern Conference to average 30+ points and 10+ assists. In the NBA this season, Young ranks top 10 in PPG (27.9, 5th), APG (9.4, 3rd) and FT% (.901 6th). – 6:15 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Both Kevin Huerter and Gallo are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game. – 5:55 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter are both available for tonight’s game. – 5:55 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks, who are 3-0 this week, are averaging 121.7 PPG and 28.3 APG (.504 FG%, .411 3FG%, .888 FT%). For games played 1/17-1/22, Atlanta’s leading the East in PPG, APG, FG%, 3FG% and FT%. – 5:53 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said Gordon Hayward is just experiencing some soreness and it’s nothing to get overly concerned about.
“He’s done well this year and I don’t want to push the limits here.”
He mentioned JT Thor and James Bouknight as possible rotation options tonight. pic.twitter.com/HLNuie4dsH – 5:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs ATL
Gordon Hayward (R Foot Discomfort) is doubtful.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/n4vZpbYzxp – 5:39 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jalen Johnson finished with 25 points (12/28 FG), 14 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks in College Park’s 117-107 loss to Wisconsin this afternoon. – 5:37 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Looks like we are about to see some of the young guys with McDaniels & Hayward out tonight. Bouknight/Thor most likely to get some extended run, maybe some Kai at the 4 – 5:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari are gametime decisions per Nate McMillan. – 5:32 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks will face off against the Hornets in Charlotte tonight at 7:00. Atlanta, 1-1 against Charlotte this season, is averaging 121.0 PPG, 45.5 RPG and 26.5 APG over those two outings (.520 FG%, .408 3FG%, .795 FT%).
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Coach is LIVE before the game! #AllFly #ATLvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Chatted with Clint Capela about playing vs. Miami Friday, his first game back from a left ankle sprain:
“It was the best feeling ever, especially winning the game, a tight game. I had a lot of fun out there… It just felt good to do what I do out there.” – 1:11 PM
