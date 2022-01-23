Jazz vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (30-16) play against the Golden State Warriors (13-13) at Chase Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Sunday January 23, 2022
Utah Jazz 61, Golden State Warriors 70 (Q3 07:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
What a finish!
A Kevon Looney pump and layup under the basket with Gobert on his back! – 9:56 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Honestly smart move for Rudy to get the KG block on Curry’s shot after the whistle. Curry is 1-of-7 from 3, keeps him from seeing the ball go in (not that it totally matters with a shooter like Curry, but anything you can do, y’know) – 9:55 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
step
back
#SPLASH💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/BWM0joPUU7 – 9:55 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jordan Poole put JC on skates earlier, and now just got Rudy going all sorts of wrong directions, too – 9:53 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
James Wiseman in a Kobe 6 PE during a pre-game workout. pic.twitter.com/bOY6iXhKQc – 9:52 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry breaks out the Tiger theme Curry 9 Flow from his @SesameStreet Pack. pic.twitter.com/FrQR9b7A1h – 9:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Halftime reading — ICYMI earlier, here’s my Eric Paschall story that @sportsiren mentioned on the ATTSN broadcast: sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Warriors 55, Jazz 54. Nice bounce-back from Utah after opening the quarter pretty lethargically. Still, definitely got some help from GS missing a few open looks (Warriors 7-18 FGs in 2Q). Bogey 15p/6r. Gay 10p/5r. Conley 9p. For GSW: Lee 12p, Poole 11, Curry 10. – 9:34 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Warriors have a 55-54 on the Jazz at the half. Good recovery from Utah to cut the GSW lead. Bogdanovic has been great, 15 points on 5-8 FG. Rudy Gay has 10 points too. – 9:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in San Francisco: the Jazz trail the Warriors 55-54…Bogdanovic with 15 and 6 rebounds. Lee with 12 for the warriors. Poole with 11. Curry with 10 – 9:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Bad: Warriors have grabbed 6 offensive rebounds in the 1H.
Good: Jazz have only allowed 2 second-chance points off of them. – 9:30 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
20 of GSW’s 37 shots are threes
13 of UTA’s 25 shots are threes – 9:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Eric Paschall gets a couple buckets in a row, including a 3, and the Jazz take a 52-51 lead – 9:26 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Jordan Poole just dropped Jordan Clarkson … and hit the 3. Clarkson knew he was cooked as he sat on the ground. – 9:25 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Trent Forrest has done some great things on defense in his minutes recently — and you can see what an impact a quality defender can have on this team. – 9:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz have to work on solving Golden State’s split action. The warriors are killing them with it – 9:25 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Trent Forrest developing into a rotational two-way guard would be really helpful for the Jazz depth, defense, and pocket book. – 9:25 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Trent Forrest is playing aggressively on both ends. He’s having a nice performance. Up to 4 steals already. And 6p now too. – 9:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Trent Forrest got to work on not telegraphing those transition passes so much – 9:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have gotten good minutes from their 4s in this game, with Bogey and Gay combining for 21p on 7-10 shooting, plus 8r – 9:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trail the warriors 41-37 with 8:20 remaining in the first half – 9:16 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Mike triple counter: 🎤🎤🎤
#Pura3Pointer | @Pura pic.twitter.com/5fkMQgfL6U – 9:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Amateur coaching tip: Don’t let Steph Curry be the guy you leave wide open. – 9:14 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
FOURTH trey of the night for @Damion Lee ☔️
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/BVIfvxNF9M – 9:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are starting to be a get right team. Damian Lee has scored in double digits in 4 of his last 18 games. He’s got 12 points in 8 minutes tonight. Utah trails the warriors 39-29 – 9:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Damion Lee has drained a pair of 3s to begin the 2Q, and Quin calls timeout with the Jazz suddenly down 10. Utah’s been far too lax conceding open 3s in this game. 39-29 with 10:06 left 2Q. – 9:11 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Damion Lee is 4-of-5 from deep. On his way to the bench, JTA grabs Lee’s shooting hand and starts to examining it. – 9:11 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
9-0 Warriors run. Jazz just have to figure out a way to do more to defend the perimeter — this looks like their defense from the Houston game, and, well, the Dubs aren’t the Rockets. (They also lost the Rockets game, and will lose this one if this keeps up.) – 9:11 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Four first half 3s for Damion Lee. Most he’s made in a game this month. Warriors up 10 on the Jazz. – 9:10 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is Andrew Wiggins an All-Star?
Warriors Associate Head Coach, Mike Brown, tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson Wiggins deserves it. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/H0B7IAmDw6 – 9:10 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Damion Lee off to his best start in a loooong time. 9 points, 3-4 on 3s. Warriors 36, Jazz 29 – 9:09 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Moody guessed right on this face mash between Klay and Chris Mullen, and JTA added, “That’s one ugly dude right there.” Klay said this hybrid player would be the best shooter of all time. pic.twitter.com/ODxjrLpHyC – 9:08 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 at Chase Center: Warriors 33, Jazz
-Curry 8, Wiggins 7, Lee 6, Poole/Looney 5 ea
-FG%: Warriors 54.2, Jazz 52.6
-Offense is finding rhythm
-Poole tap-dances on Gobert, drains buzzer-beating 3 to close the quarter – 9:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Warriors 33, Jazz 29. Soooooo much offense. Utah shot 10-19 overall, 4-7 from deep, 5-5 FTs; Golden State 13-24, 5-11, 2-2. Warriors create so much havoc with their cuts. Jazz keeping close with aggressiveness from Bogey and Conley (9p each). Steph has 8. – 9:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Warriors up 33-29 after 1Q. Jazz not restricting Warriors 3PA much has been my biggest complaint, playing a bit too soft on the outside — including Gobert. – 9:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of one quarter. The Jazz trail the Warriors 33-29….golden State shoots 44 percent from the field in the first quarter and they make five threes….the Jazz get nine points each from mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic – 9:05 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wiggs is dialin’ it up from distance 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5HeRXROTjW – 9:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:18 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the warriors 27-24 – 8:58 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Gobert guarding Damian Lee with Kerr using Bjelica at three.
Lee relocates and hits an ATB three on the first possession. – 8:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
My latest #NBA Top 5 after Saturday’s games:
1. #Suns
2. #Warriors
3. #Grizzlies
4. #Nets
5. #Bucks
Next 5: #Bulls, #Jazz, #Heat, #76ers, #Cavs.
One final thing: Will Phoenix end up with the league’s best record and not have an #NBAAllStar starter? https://t.co/aHBOdAzzbd pic.twitter.com/GKWfVko4UZ – 8:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Difficult finish from Jordan Poole here. Quick hesitation gets him a step on Rudy Gobert, but still has to loft it in with the left, on the move, over a tower. pic.twitter.com/iDEv30EZrf – 8:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Eric Paschall minutes, and he gets some nice applause in his return to the Bay – 8:50 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
back to basket
o
g
e
y
#TakeNote | @Bojan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/ViJrwp2zEP – 8:49 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
that’s toughhhh, 30
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/8cCL6csZmr – 8:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:53 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz and Warriors are tied at 13-13 – 8:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have mostly been pretty good offensively — very decisive, taking the right shots. Really, the only exceptions have been Royce passing up a 3 which led ti a turnover, and Mike’s off-kilter lob to Rudy. – 8:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kenny Atkinson is back on the Warriors’ bench tonight. Missed the last six games while in protocols. – 8:35 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Starters in SF 🌁
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/dQs2y0UiOB – 8:31 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Beyond the Stripe
Tonight’s #Curry9’s are a sesame collaboration with Lily the Tiger to celebrate the Chinese New Year. pic.twitter.com/0XId0Z1vLh – 8:28 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation, are we hyped?
Yea, we’re hyped.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/iXD6qs76X9 – 8:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Jazz
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Otto Porter
Kevon Looney – 8:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Time to go to work.
Stream the game LIVE 👉 https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/mAPmPGaCeW – 8:16 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/QhkOFyyYjG – 8:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With Klay Thompson out, Steve Kerr giving Jordan Poole the starting nod. Kevon Looney will be at the 5 & Otto Porter Jr. at the 4. – 8:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey walking slowly to the bench after he was just on the ground a minute ago. Sixers are already without their other top 5 perimeter players (Curry, Thybulle, Green, Milton annddd Simmons) – 7:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne, Jae Crowder ruled out Monday’s showdown vs. #Jazz after suffering wrist injuries in #Suns win over #Pacers (w/video) https://t.co/9OBf1SkM9d via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/WTc0mxAkOa – 7:51 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Patrick Mahomes makes the most F U throws in the league. 😂😂😂 It’s like Steph Curry and his F U 3s in the NBA. – 7:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder (left wrist contusion), Cameron Payne (right wrist sprain) listed out Monday vs. #Jazz.
Deandre Ayton (right ankle sprain) DOUBTFUL. #Suns – 7:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Full story on the knee soreness holding Klay Thompson out of tonight’s game: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder is listed on the Suns’ injury report with a left wrist contusion and is out for tomorrow’s game against the Jazz.
Cam Payne has a right wrist sprain and is also out. – 7:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is the pregame soundbite on Klay Thompson’s late scratch. Klay went through walkthrough, planned to play tonight, but Rick Celebrini felt it was wiser to hold him out because of “little tweak of the knee” pic.twitter.com/gUGFtHX0dL – 7:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder said that he’s talked to Donovan Mitchell several times a day over the past few days. Gave him the game plan for tonight to keep him engaged. Assistant Keyon Dooling stayed behind in SLC to work with Don, as he didn’t come on this road trip. – 7:20 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Assistant coach Keyon Dooling stayed in Utah to work with Donovan Mitchell while he’s not with the team (concussion) – 7:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Repetition is the 🔑
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/YhcFhFP4X2 – 7:15 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘It was like a religious experience. And I’m not kidding.’ – Warriors coach Steve Kerr, sharing his memories of Klay Thompson’s 37-pt quarter seven years ago today – 7:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr on 7th anniversary of Klay Thompson’s 37-point quarter: “It was like a religious experience.” pic.twitter.com/Y5tp0beIyc – 7:05 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Seven years ago today, Klay scored 37 points in a quarter against the Kings. “It was like a religious experience… one of the most powerful moments of my life.” – Steve Kerr – 7:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr said Rick Celebrini advised that he thinks Klay Thompson should sit out after doing some pre-game work and noticing a “tweak” in his left knee – 7:00 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
UPDATED @Utah Jazz injury report:
*OUT – Hassan Whiteside (Return to Competition)
OUT – Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol)
*AVAILABLE – Bojan Bogdanovic, Trent Forrest, Rudy Gobert (Left Ankle Soreness) – 7:00 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Bogdanovic, Gobert, Forrest all good to go tonight. Whiteside is out for the Jazz. – 7:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry adjusting to new rotation and if it affects his shooting: “That’s an interesting theory. I wouldn’t dwell on it. He doesn’t dwell on it.” – 6:59 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic are both available
Klay Thompson is now out with knee soreness. Nothing serious. Just precautionary
Hassan Whiteside is still out – 6:58 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Hassan Whiteside remains out tonight. Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert and Trent Forrest will all be available. – 6:57 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) will not play tonight against Utah, Warriors coach Steve Kerr says. It is Thompson’s surgically repaired knee but Kerr called it “nothing too concerning.” – 6:57 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Rudy Gobert (Left Ankle Soreness) playing tonight for Jazz vs Warriors. – 6:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson will be a late scratch tonight vs Jazz with left knee soreness. Kerr stressed that it’s “nothing too concerning.” – 6:56 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Hassan Whiteside is out for the Jazz, but Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert and Trent Forrest will all play for the Jazz after appearing on yesterday’s injury report. – 6:56 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Jazz pic.twitter.com/pIanBznEv1 – 6:56 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson (knee) is a late scratch and will not play today against the Jazz, per Steve Kerr. – 6:54 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Klay Thompson will not play tonight as he rests his surgically repaired knee. Steve Kerr said it’s nothing serious, just a little soreness that’s to be expected – 6:53 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson (knee soreness) a late scratch for Warriors tonight, per Steve Kerr – 6:53 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson is a late scratch tonight against the Jazz. He experienced some knee soreness is his left knee — the one that was surgically repaired. He’s considered day to day. – 6:53 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Klay Thompson is a late scratch tonight with some knee soreness and is OUT vs. the Jazz, per Steve Kerr. – 6:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson has knee soreness. He is out tonight vs Jazz. Late scratch. “Day to day,” Kerr says. Surgically repaired knee. “Nothing too concerning. Just part of the cautiousness,” Kerr says. – 6:52 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Warriors coach Steve Kerr was very amused to discover that tonight is “Tom Tolbert Night” at the Chase Center pic.twitter.com/5u0qajo13D – 6:52 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sunday fun day.
📍 #WarriorsGround pic.twitter.com/dgOFdXGOxR – 6:41 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
He has a deep kit of offensive skills, including the quickest first step on the team. The Warriors’ offense can soar if Jordan Poole attacks smartly and attacks with the same conviction as Sixth Man as he does when starting. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wisconsin native Jordan Poole joining the @49ers Faithful (for at least today) 😎
#FTTB || #BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/74XPKuMjnT – 6:36 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
This is the third Los Angeles vs. San Francisco postseason match-up over the past year:
– Lakers beat Warriors in NBA Play-In Tournament.
– Dodgers beat Giants in NLDS.
– Rams vs. 49ers in NFC Championship Game.
L.A. won the previous two matchups but lost in the next round. pic.twitter.com/QjEGfctyeo – 6:28 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
There are six active NBA players in at least their 18th season this year: Udonis Haslem, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard and Andre Iguodala.
Five of those six may play in the Lakers-Heat game tonight. – 5:26 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
If Tatum does not come back into the game, he’ll become the 6th player in NBA history to score 48 points in less than 30 minutes.
Klay Thompson (twice), Joel Embiid (earlier this month), Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Steph Curry.
Celtics up 22 with 9:35 to play. – 5:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Who’s the best shooter on the Jazz? Who do the Jazz think is the best shooter on the Jazz? That, plus Mike Conley tried to recruit a center to come to Utah, and the Jazz got a limited edition beer can, in this week’s “How ’Bout This Jazz” newsletter. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 4:47 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Celebrating 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Tom Tolbert pic.twitter.com/TDTFAIQD6l – 4:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With Golden State outside of the Orlando Bubble, Warriors Wire took a look at some of Steph Curry’s top numbers and stats from the playoffs warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/nba-pl… – 4:00 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
On this date in 2015, Klay Thompson set an NBA record for points in a quarter with 37 points on 13-of-13 from the field and 9-of-9 from 3-point range in the game’s third frame. Thompson’s nine threes also set an NBA record for threes made in a single quarter. pic.twitter.com/GQpayPReP1 – 3:17 PM
