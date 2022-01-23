Kenrich Williams: I would like to retire with the thunder

It’s no surprise why Kenrich Williams, a 27-year-old with a bargain $2 million contract for this season and next, is going to be pursued by playoff contenders as the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline nears. The rebuilding Thunder might do well by dealing him for more draft picks, or perhaps a promising young player. Williams, though, has no interest in being traded. “I want to be here with the Thunder,” Williams told The Oklahoman on Friday. “This might sound far fetched, but I would like to retire here with the Oklahoma City Thunder.”
Source: The Oklahoman
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
I can’t hear any of Kenrich Williams’ answers in the Zoom call cause someone in the background is yelling about grandmas. – 11:16 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Aaron Wiggins on Kenrich Williams: “I love K-Rich, man. He’ll do anything it takes to help the team win. I’m looking at Tre Mann on the bench and saying, ‘he’s a game changer.'” – 11:14 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kenrich Williams told @Joe Mussatto hopes he can play his entire career in OKC.
If he does, it’s gonna be fun to see what level of effort Playoff Kenny Hustle goes to. pic.twitter.com/ma0UeyNbQo – 9:11 PM
Kenrich Williams told @Joe Mussatto hopes he can play his entire career in OKC.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Speaking of Kenrich Williams, a halftime read on his desire to stay in OKC: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 9:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Always seems like there are two Kenrich Williams’s on the court at all times. – 9:06 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kenrich Williams with two offensive rebounds and then he cashes a three. They don’t call him Ken Hustle for nothin’. – 9:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder five to close the first: SGA, Mann, Jerome, Wiggins, Kenrich Williams
Kenrich Williams is guarding Evan Mobley. – 8:35 PM
Thunder five to close the first: SGA, Mann, Jerome, Wiggins, Kenrich Williams
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
“I want to be here with the Thunder. This might sound far-fetched, but I would like to retire here.”
Kenrich Williams is a popular trade target, but he has no interest in being dealt.
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 5:49 PM
“I want to be here with the Thunder. This might sound far-fetched, but I would like to retire here.”
Kenrich Williams is a popular trade target, but he has no interest in being dealt.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kenrich Williams is back to doing Kenrich Williams things. Runs down his missed free throw, sinks a corner three. – 7:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kenrich Williams in for the Thunder. His first game in 12 days. – 7:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said Kenrich Williams, who’s returning from health and safety protocols, will slot back into his regular role. – 5:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kenrich Williams has cleared health and safety protocols and will be available to play tonight in Charlotte. – 12:06 PM
“All I know is our organization really likes him, and he really likes us,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “That has a lot of weight with Sam. I know that for a fact. “Obviously we’re always going to do what’s best for the team, but he’s certainly a guy we have a lot of respect for and a lot of love for.” -via The Oklahoman / January 23, 2022
Michael Scotto: Another guy playoff-caliber teams are monitoring is Kenrich Williams with the Thunder. With OKC being $23 million below the salary floor, as Yossi wrote on HoopsHype recently, the Thunder are going to be an interesting team to monitor. -via HoopsHype / January 12, 2022