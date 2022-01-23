Lakers vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (23-23) play against the Miami Heat (17-17) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 23, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 25, Miami Heat 39 (Q1 00:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is putting on an incredible all-around display
Could Butler pass LeBron James in franchise triple doubles tonight…against LeBron James? – 6:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat double teams are coming from directions of which there are not even directions. – 6:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo just checked in for the Heat and its unclear who the crowd was cheering for more. – 6:34 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Make that 3 3s for Duncan in the first quarter 👌 pic.twitter.com/9lB4uch4Bp – 6:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler already with 4 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists in nine minutes. – 6:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Biggest thing with Duncan Robinson:
Zero hesitation
He’s just pulling it, and that’s needed every. Single. Night – 6:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Heat are up 29-14 with 4:11 left in the first. They’ve made four 3s and scored 16 points in the paint. The Lakers already have four turnovers and are just 1 of 7 on 3s. – 6:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat offense looks so sharp to start the game. 10 assists on 12 made baskets, shooting 12 of 17 (70.6 percent) from the field and 4 of 7 on threes.
Heat leads 29-14. – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lakers getting Dedmon-ed at the moment. A five-point possession for the flagrant-ed backup center. Heat up 29-14. This one might not come down to a last-minute field goal. pic.twitter.com/uQYYi5nVIz – 6:30 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Hard foul not a problem for The Mechanic 🔧 pic.twitter.com/TBJB6y9NwJ – 6:30 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Dewayne Dedmon with the rarely seen, always enjoyed five-point possession. – 6:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Miami use a 5-point possession, due to a flagrant foul on Westbrook, to take a 26-14 lead with 4:22 left in the 1st Q. – 6:29 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
This is the third Los Angeles vs. San Francisco postseason match-up over the past year:
– Lakers beat Warriors in NBA Play-In Tournament.
– Dodgers beat Giants in NLDS.
– Rams vs. 49ers in NFC Championship Game.
L.A. won the previous two matchups but lost in the next round. pic.twitter.com/QjEGfctyeo – 6:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
How do some people watch Dewayne Dedmon and say he’s not the perfect player for the back-up big role?
It’s insane
Most under-appreciated player on this team with how much he does – 6:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’ve talked a lot about Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry being drop killers
But Duncan Robinson is completely a drop killer when he’s hitting – 6:22 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That play was wild. Bam to Jimmy for the dunk. But Gabe Vincent screening off Avery Bradley was key — and the sort of play that has earned him minutes. – 6:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
For those watching football (everyone?), Heat off to 12-4 lead on Lakers. – 6:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A 12-4 start for the Heat with 8:09 remaining in the first quarter. Timeout Lakers. Miami has been able to create whatever looks it wants early. Trevor Ariza continues to struggle as a floor-spacer. – 6:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As I said earlier, Spo comes out with the Bam switching onto Bron way, while PJ switches onto Dwight
The formula – 6:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He knows what’s going on.”
Frank Isola isn’t buying into blaming Frank Vogel for the Lakers struggles.
Hear the Lakers-Heat game right NOW on NBA Radio! https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/ETFe1hnLMD – 6:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Malik Monk has averaged 26.5 points on 64.9 percent shooting from the field and 21 of 35 (60 percent) shooting on threes in his last four games against the Heat.
Monk is available for the Lakers today. – 6:01 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Including reg. season, playoffs and play-in, Jayson Tatum has 5 career 50-point games.
The only other players with that many 50-point games before turning 24 years old are:
Rick Barry
Wilt Chamberlain
LeBron James – 5:52 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
in NBA history, the only players who’ve scored 50 at least three times before their 24th birthday are rick barry, lebron james, wilt chamberlain, kareem abdul-jabbar, devin booker, and jayson tatum – 5:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro on Duncan Robinson: “People panic every time he doesn’t have an amazing game, he doesn’t make every shot. But the thing about Duncan is he comes in every day with the same attitude.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:39 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Florida Five
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/qlMsPUhB8x – 5:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting Butler, Adebayo, Tucker, Robinson and Vincent. – 5:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
P.J. Tucker is in the Heat’s starting lineup. Heat starting Vincent, Robinson, Butler, Tucker and Adebayo vs. Lakers. – 5:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Heat: P.J. Tucker (calf) will be active for tonight’s game vs the Lakers. – 5:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris again shooting pregame on the main court, and also spending time with former Lakers’ teammates and staffers. – 5:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I think Bam’s the primary LeBron defender tonight
The Spo PnR move is coming again that I always discuss:
Bam on Dwight, PJ on Bron
Play for the switch, and they’re in a great spot
May hold off a bit til it’s gone to tho – 5:29 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Getting reps.
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/xEIPtjdXZP – 5:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Heat: P.J. Tucker (calf) will be active for tonight’s game vs the Lakers. – 5:28 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
There are six active NBA players in at least their 18th season this year: Udonis Haslem, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard and Andre Iguodala.
Five of those six may play in the Lakers-Heat game tonight. – 5:26 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers Pregame Show youtu.be/JwZrHf_4Vhc via @YouTube – 5:25 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis getting in some reps with DJ, Bazemore and Ellington. pic.twitter.com/zCyrKsxBqk – 5:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis and Wayne Ellington are playing DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore in a competitive game of 2-on-2 during warmups. – 5:19 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#LALvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: P.J. Tucker (calf) will be active for tonight’s game vs the Lakers.
Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Tyler Herro (health and safety protocols), Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning) & KZ Okpala (wrist) have all been ruled out. – 5:14 PM
#LALvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: P.J. Tucker (calf) will be active for tonight’s game vs the Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Sunday Uniform
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/pvUEoP760E – 5:05 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Assignment understood every time with these two. pic.twitter.com/pAwgYOz5b5 – 5:02 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
No Anthony Davis for the Lakers in Miami tonight. Frank Vogel: “Yeah, he’s going to be out tonight. That was more about, he’s getting closer. He felt good with his work yesterday. But not quite there yet.” – 4:48 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star closing in on return, but won’t play Sunday vs. Heat
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 4:47 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says the Lakers don’t have a “firm timeline” for Kendrick Nunn, but “hope to get him back as soon as we can.” – 4:42 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Full coverage of Heat-Lakers today at @5ReasonsSports
No Lowry, Herro or Anthony Davis – 4:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said the Lakers’ plan remains eventually using Anthony Davis and LeBron James as their two primary centers. – 4:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
More Vogel on AD, and his upgrade from out to questionable on the game notes: “We knew that he’s getting close … we knew (tonight) was probably unlikely. No setbacks or anything like that. (But) he’s getting closer.” – 4:35 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says they knew “it was unlikely” that Anthony Davis would not play today against the Heat. – 4:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Kendrick Nunn is “working hard” to get back. “We’re all eager to get him out there.” – 4:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No Anthony Davis for Lakers tonight
Decision to be made on PJ Tucker, but as much as I say he needs time off like Lowry’s getting now, I think that’ll come at a later time
He wanted to play the second half last game, so he should be fighting to play today as well – 4:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Anthony Davis is OUT tonight, per Frank Vogel.
Davis is close, but not quite ready to play. – 4:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is out tonight. He is getting closer, but not ready yet, per Frank Vogel. – 4:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis is “not quite there yet.” But he did say he’s “getting closer” to returning. – 4:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Kendrick Nunn yet to play for the Lakers due to a bone bruise, “It’s a bummer. . . . From the human side of it, you hate seeing that.” – 4:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Spoelstra on Kendrick Nunn and what LAL have been missing:
“He has that scoring punch, he can do it at all three levels. He ignitable. He can make plays off the dribble.”
Added that it’s quite a “bummer” that his knee has kept him off the floor all season. – 4:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on the fact that Kendrick Nunn has yet to play this season for the Lakers: “That’s a bummer. … He has that scoring punch. He can do it at all three levels.” – 4:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra, on the key of Gabe Vincent going from shooter/scorer to a quality NBA-level point guard, “Just the willingness to attempt it.” – 4:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says his two sons will watch LeBron James play in person for the first time today. But they’re already big fans of LeBron because of Space Jam 2. – 4:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says his two young sons are excited to see LeBron for the first time tonight — because they’ll get to see the star of Space Jam 2. – 4:23 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Erik Spoelstra’s kids love LeBron’s “Space Jam.” “I also was aware of the reviews of the movie … ” Spo said, and I didn’t hear the rest of the quote because I was laughing, but suffice to say, it’s a highly rated film in the Spo household. – 4:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Heat coach Eric Spoelstra said this of LeBron: “A pass first guy who can lead the league in scoring … that’s pretty amazing.” – 4:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says PJ Tucker is warming up, and they’ll figure it out from there – 4:17 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
PJ Tucker will warm up “and we’ll find out,” Erik Spoelstra said. – 4:17 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Love on Lakers: “I wouldn’t be surprised if they figure it out” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/23/kev… – 4:00 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 4:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks snap 3-game losing streak, beat LAC behind RJ Barrett (28 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists), Julius Randle (24 pts, 9 R, 5 A), solid defense & rebounding. NYK needed this one. They had 3 rough home losses earlier this week & have tough road trip (CLE, MIA & MIL) coming up. – 3:27 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
South Beach 🌊
⏰: 3:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: KRDC 1110 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios on.nba.com/3rJ0FZG – 3:27 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I just want the trade deadline to pass so I don’t have to read “The Rockets would do it for Talen Horton-Tucker” ever again. – 3:21 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Lakers last played in Miami on April 8, not even 10 months ago. They used nine guys in that game. None of those nine are still with the Lakers. – 3:15 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Shaquille O’Neal personally delivered some stern advice to Russell Westbrook.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat could be stuck between cap and hard place when it comes to Caleb Martin’s free agency. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:15 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The solution is simple for Russell Westbrook: focus on spot-up shooting, cutting to the basket, setting screens, and locking in on defense. #TheVoidNBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dual defensive dimensions add to Heat menu in Bam Adebayo’s first week back. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “We have some different schemes. It’s not like we’re reinventing the wheel. We’re just trying to play to our strengths.” – 2:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Three-point percentage is down, but Heat encouraged that Duncan Robinson’s attempts aren’t miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Spoelstra: “Three years ago when we first met him, if he missed his first three, there’s no way he was shooting another one as a rookie two-way.” – 2:07 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Over the next five days the Lakers, Clippers and Kings will be playing five games in New York and New Jersey while they are on their annual Grammy Trip. (The Grammy Awards ended up getting postponed and moved to Las Vegas in April.) pic.twitter.com/uCKO37oYwK – 2:06 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks could really use a win today. I imagine they’ll be underdogs in 9 of their next 10 games following this one:
@ CLE
@ MIA
@ MIL
v SAC
v MEM
@ LAL
@ UTA
@ DEN
@ GSW
@ POR
Not exactly an easy stretch. Knicks have second-hardest remaining strength of schedule in the NBA. – 2:06 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James scored 28 points in a loss to the Spurs, surpassing 30,000 career points in the process.
James is one of only seven players in NBA history to reach that mark, and he is the youngest player to do so (33 years, 24 days). pic.twitter.com/mNjH3PziHL – 2:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle out, toppin in, as first quarter ends – 10 points, 3 assists. At the end of the bench trainers are strapping a heat pack on what looks like right knee or calf. – 1:37 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Chatted with Clint Capela about playing vs. Miami Friday, his first game back from a left ankle sprain:
“It was the best feeling ever, especially winning the game, a tight game. I had a lot of fun out there… It just felt good to do what I do out there.” – 1:11 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Just my opinion: the next person who gets booed at the Garden should take Pat Riley’s approach in 1995 (Riley’s first trip to MSG following his move from NYK to MIA): pic.twitter.com/NxQqho6K32 – 1:04 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Anthony Davis’ injury has pushed to address a major weakness.
#LakeShow #Lakers #NBA
sportscasting.com/anthony-davis-… – 12:22 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela will still be on a minute restriction tonight vs. the Hornets, Nate McMillan says.
Capela played 26 minutes in Friday’s win vs. the Heat, adding six points, six rebounds and two assists (finishing at plus-15). – 12:20 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Let’s Mash Up. Let’s Bounce Back. #MiamiMashup #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/3iPp5nSWaT – 12:15 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Vitals for Lakers at Heat tonight at FTX Arena #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:14 PM
