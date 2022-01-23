Nets vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (29-16) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-23) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 23, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 20, Minnesota Timberwolves 21 (Q1 06:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout on the floor with 6:36 left in the first quarter and the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 21-20.
Russell has 10 points to lead all scorers, his sixth 10+ point first quarter of the season. With his last three, he notched his 7,000th career three-pointer. – 8:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I would pay good money for a game of H-O-R-S-E between Cam Thomas and Anthony Edwards. Two young guys who seem to be able to get their shot from anywhere. – 8:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Nets guarding KAT with single coverage. Usually a sign that the Wolves will hammer it to KAT in the post.
They posted KAT up first two possessions, then went to him in PnR next two possessions. – 8:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Karl Towns is going right at Day’Ron Sharpe in the post. Big test for the rook. – 8:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Take off Bouk 💪
@James Bouknight | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/fB24sHO61U – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Follow the man, the myth, the office, @ Jon Krawczynski for your Timberwolves needs tonight. – 8:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Similar to the Nets game, the Spurs are attacking, but struggling to finish inside again.
They made just 45% of their paint shots in the first half.
Winning jumpers, but barely. pic.twitter.com/dTLExYoA2R – 8:06 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Moritz Wagner through three quarters:
18 PTS
4 AST
7-11 FG
20 MIN off the bench
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Hymz0sfJzc – 7:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Minneapolis. It’s stupid cold here. Fittingly, it’s scarf night. Nets-Wolves tip shortly. Brooklyn going for its first three-game winning streak in some time. Updates to come. – 7:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Tonight’s @PrizePicks for Wolves-Nets
DLo over 18.5 pts
– should attack BKN’s switches + drop coverage
Vando over over 9.0 rebs
– should handle BKN’s size well
Harden under 8.0 rebs
– i guess he averages 8 per, but that feels high
Edwards over 3.0 FTs made
– refs!!!! – 7:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
This never gets old 😏
@LaMelo Ball | @Mason Plumlee | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/rVxFDgZSc3 – 7:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starting: Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe against the Wolves. – 7:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe will start for the #Nets tonight. – 7:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jordan McLaughlin is AVAILABLE.
Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Sprain) and Leandro Bolmaro (G League Assignment) are OUT vs. Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/d39ta5powy – 7:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
THAT’S OUR POINT GOD‼️
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/zLg5zTgrgq – 7:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Big fella workin’ the PG position! 😯
@Mason Plumlee ➡️ @Miles Bridges
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rQAz1b0GXX – 7:21 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
The @Brooklyn Nets are at @Minnesota Timberwolves
We got you on @YESNetwork – coverage starts at 7:30p #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/8TPOaNaqVD – 7:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Trade your Sunday scaries for Scary Terry & your Hornets!
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Jaryd Wilson
⏰ – 7 PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/sZWOcmEvFR – 6:58 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
there’s no place like home. pic.twitter.com/BUN33AkR9e – 6:39 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Yeah he’s had some flare ups. I’m reluctant to talk about it ’cause I’m not a doctor so I don’t wanna say the wrong thing but he’s definitely had some flare ups. Little setbacks here and there.”
-Steve Nash gave an update on Joe Harris’ rehab from ankle surgery back in Nov. – 6:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 5⃣ at the Hive!
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/FzBLVhnjer – 6:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 6-2. 7:37 left 1st. Bamba with 3 fouls . The “Wennington Watch “ is on..Bill fouled out of an NBA game in like 6 min . Back in the day. DeRozan with 5pts. – 6:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
☔️☔️☔️☔️
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/qIVzKUYPg1 – 6:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum today:
51 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
18-28 FG
9-14 3P
He joins Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jamal Murray as the only players in NBA history with 50/10/5 and 9+ threes in a game, including playoffs. pic.twitter.com/mGqn87lvnJ – 5:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs ATL
Gordon Hayward (R Foot Discomfort) is doubtful.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/n4vZpbYzxp – 5:39 PM
INJURY REPORT vs ATL
Gordon Hayward (R Foot Discomfort) is doubtful.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/n4vZpbYzxp – 5:39 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Jayson Tatum is the 5th player in NBA history with 50 points, 10 rebounds and 9 3-pointers in a game. He joins…
Jamal Murray (2020 in playoffs)
Damian Lillard (2020)
James Harden (2016)
Kobe Bryant (2008) – 5:37 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Langston Galloway is back with the College Park Skyhawks after two 10-day contracts with the Brooklyn Nets and one with the Milwaukee Bucks. – 5:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Coach is LIVE before the game! #AllFly #ATLvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:17 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Joe Harris is steadily doing more and more, but isn’t ready for high intensity yet. Noncommittal when asked if it looks like a return post-All Star break. #nets – 4:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash said Joe Harris is progressing. I asked if there’s been setbacks his ankle rehab: “Yeah there’s been some awareness (of it) and irritation. He’s been doing a tug-of-war between making progress and then having some irritation. It’s really a process thats been tricky.” #nets – 4:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Grilled Bulgogi Short Ribs
Brown Rice Pilaf, Herb Salad, Sesame Broccoli
Soba Noodles, Chili Crunch, toasted Nuts and Seeds
Shaved Cabbage Salad, Sesame Vinaigrette, Carrots, cilantro
@BellecourBakery Dessert – 3:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers trailed Brooklyn by 13 with 7 minutes to play on Jan. 1 and won.
The Clippers find themselves back in N.Y., trailing by 13 with 7 minutes to play. What’s going to happen? – 3:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Vol. 3 of our Hive 75 NFT sold out in minutes! 🤩 Snag Vol. 4 tonight at our game vs ATL!
Collect all 8 Hive 75 NFTs by 4/1 to get 2 suite tickets for the regular-season finale! You can also purchase Hive 75 NFTs in the secondary market: https://t.co/qHY5mw6AGB pic.twitter.com/lTGby9jDAy – 2:00 PM
