Pistons vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (11-34) play against the Denver Nuggets (21-21) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 23, 2022
Detroit Pistons 14, Denver Nuggets 15 (Q1 06:42)
Michael Singer @msinger
5+ minutes into the game: Isaiah Stewart 10 points, Nikola Jokic 9 points.
I mean, 1v1, first to 50, wouldn’t not be entertaining. – 8:20 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Off the glaaaass
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Nuggets 15, #Pistons 14, 6:42 1Q
Stewart: 10 pts
Cunningham/Diallo: 2 pts each – 8:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nuggets 15, Pistons 14 with 6:42 to play in the 1st. Stewart has 10 points on 4-4 shooting – 8:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are playing with good energy to start. Surprising given this is the last day of a seven-day trip out west. Can it maintain? Don’t turn the channel. – 8:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Isaiah Stewart is giving Nikola the WORK early. Seven quick points.
Nikola comes right back with a layup. – 8:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Super aggressive start for Isaiah Stewart. He has 10 of Detroit’s 14 points and just hit a 3 – 8:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Someone might want to get Jokic some help. Beef Stew is EATING right now. Ten points in three minutes, including a 3. – 8:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart looks like he wants to take the game right at Nikola Jokic.
He’s doing a good job so far. – 8:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Austin Rivers curls off a screen and gets the And-1 in the paint. Good job to get him moving early.
Misses the FT though. His FT% is bad this year. – 8:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets are force-feeding the ball inside so far. Hunting the Stewart-Jokic and Gordon-Bey matchups. – 8:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
On Isaiah Stewart’s free throw, Denver fan behind us: “I hate LeBron too!”
Yeah, this road trip is almost over. – 8:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
A fan screamed “I HATE LEBRON TOO” as Isaiah Stewart took that free throw lol – 8:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade-Stewart pick-and-roll to open. Stewart gets the bucket, plus the foul. – 8:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Very interested to see how Jokić handles a physical battle with isaiah Stewart tonight. He’ll probably be okay, but you’d like to see his assist number higher with a lot of movement and cuts IMO.
No Jeff Green makes the cutting prospect interesting. Gonna be a lot of threes. – 8:07 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 5️⃣ ballin’ at Ball Arena ⤵️
#Pistons | @Kia pic.twitter.com/YWiKTQKo3a – 7:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cory Joseph is starting ahead of Killian Hayes tonight. Dwane Casey said before the game they’re being Hayes back slowly after missing a couple of games – 7:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
And we have our first starting lineup shakeup: Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart will start.
Killian Hayes will come off the bench in his return from hip issue. – 7:43 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters tonight at DEN: Joseph, Cunningham, Diallo Bey and Stewart.
Killian Hayes should play, but it looks like he’ll come off the bench. – 7:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets just put on the jumbotron that tonight is Will Barton’s 448th game in a Nuggets uniform, which ranks 11th all-time.
Pretty cool. He’s as much a part of the culture as anyone. – 7:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Part of Michael Porter Jr’s pregame workout tonight before Nuggets-Pistons. He’s ramping up, pretty quickly it feels like. pic.twitter.com/2JUduRSdUg – 7:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets have 10 players available tonight:
Starters – Morris, Rivers, Barton, Gordon, Jokić
Reserves – <redacted>, Forbes, Reed, Nnaji, Cousins – 7:36 PM
The Nuggets have 10 players available tonight:
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Starting 🖐️ vs. @Detroit Pistons
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/gJ1jO6Ftvt – 7:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
No Jamal Murray warmup today, but enjoy these Michael Porter Jr. shots instead. pic.twitter.com/qoaYgWHEeV – 7:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland is a late scratch tonight vs. Detroit. He’s out with a non-COVID illness. – 7:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets announce that Bones Hyland is out for tonight’s game with a non-COVID illness. – 7:22 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bones Hyland (Non-COVID illness) is OUT for tonight’s game.
#MileHighBasketball – 7:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Markus Howard (non-COVID illness) is out tonight vs. Detroit, I’m told. – 7:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
DeMarcus Cousins debuts for Denver tonight. pic.twitter.com/Lycu5KXxXz – 7:05 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Eight days after getting blown out by 37 in Denver, the Lakers are getting blitzed in Miami. They’re down 61-39 and the Heat are getting whatever they want on offense, shooting 10-for-15 from 3 with 28 points in the paint already. – 7:03 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Congratulations to tonight’s Sit in the Front Seat winners, Presented by Your Front Range @Toyota Stores!
Click the link below for your chance to win a pair of courtside seats to an upcoming game ⤵️
Michael Singer @msinger
After catching a DNP last game, don’t be surprised if Austin Rivers is back in the rotation, and likely the starting lineup, without Jeff Green and JaMychal Green available. – 6:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Getting the strong feeling that Austin Rivers will be in the starting lineup tonight, with Denver going smaller to replace Jeff Green. – 6:48 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Denver Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/CScIACzsPd – 6:46 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
JaMychal Green (Health and Safety Protocols) and Jeff Green (Left quadriceps contusion) are OUT for tonight’s game.
#MileHighBasketball – 6:46 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
At least four points, five rebounds and seven assists in a quarter this season:
Nikola Jokic, 1st, 11/14
Kyle Lowry, 4th, 11/23
Dejounte Murray, 3rd, 1/19
Jimmy Butler, 1st, 1/23 – 6:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on if there’s any weirdness for Rodney McGruder playing in Denver after the voided trade: “He’s a pro pro. A week ago he was sitting here ready to be a Denver Nugget … I don’t know if any other young man could handle it as well as McGruder has handle it.” – 6:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on the Rodney McGruder situation: “He’s a pros pro. A week ago he was sitting here in Denver as a Nugget. He’s been nothing but the same. I don’t know if any other young man could handle the situation like he has.” – 6:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Killian Hayes will play tonight, but they’ll watch his minutes. – 6:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Killian Hayes will return tonight. “We’re going to bring him slowly and watch his minutes.” – 6:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Killian Hayes will play tonight, and they’ll bring him on slowly and watch his minutes – 6:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Saddiq Bey and Hamidou Diallo have taken advantage of the chaos of this season. – 6:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Kelly Olynyk missing time due to COVID after just returning from injury: “you really feel for him. … A guy who is a basketball lifer, comes from a basketball family, it’s got to be tough to be from the game, teammates.” – 6:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey on Kelly Olynyk entering protocols: “You really feel, because I thought Kelly had played an excellent game in Sacramento … a guy who’s a basketball lifer like he is, from a basketball family, you know it’s gotta be tough on him.” – 6:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
After Malone shouted out “former Nugget” Trey Lyles, I asked him if Rodney McGruder constituted a “former Nugget.”
Malone: “Yeah, we’ve got a tribute video coming.” – 6:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
DeMarcus Cousins will play tonight, Michael Malone says. Will Barton will also play. Jeff and JaMychal Green are out. – 6:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Jeff Green and JaMychal Green are both out. Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousins are in.
Wouldn’t answer if DeMarcus would start.
“Gotta wait until 6 o’clock.” – 6:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum today:
51 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
18-28 FG
9-14 3P
He joins Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jamal Murray as the only players in NBA history with 50/10/5 and 9+ threes in a game, including playoffs. pic.twitter.com/mGqn87lvnJ – 5:41 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Jayson Tatum is the 5th player in NBA history with 50 points, 10 rebounds and 9 3-pointers in a game. He joins…
Jamal Murray (2020 in playoffs)
Damian Lillard (2020)
James Harden (2016)
Kobe Bryant (2008) – 5:37 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Apropos of nothing…
Before Nikola Jokic, the best 41st overall pick in NBA history was Cuttino Mobley.
Just to put in context what a massive get Jokic was. – 5:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Display your #Pistons pride and grab our latest Item of the Game today!
🔗: https://t.co/88muXV4i6p pic.twitter.com/uIFa8q0KAO – 4:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1982, the @Houston Rockets Elvin Hayes had 21 points and nine rebounds in a loss to the Nuggets, becoming the third player in NBA history to reach 15,000 career rebounds.
Hayes is currently fourth on the NBA’s all-time list with 16,279 career rebounds. pic.twitter.com/ytnfgSvjAZ – 4:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Playing basketball a mile high tonight.
8PM ET | @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/NCOSmCd6jq – 3:13 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2007, the @Denver Nuggets Allen Iverson scored 21 points in a win over the Sonics, surpassing 20,000 career points in the process.
The 6’0″ Iverson is the shortest player in NBA history to reach that mark, as well as the sixth-fastest player to do so (713 games). pic.twitter.com/qMus9nDOyy – 3:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Will Barton (right hamstring tightness) is probable tonight vs. Pistons. Jeff Green (quad contusion), JaMychal Green (health and safety protocols), Markus Howard (non-COVID illness) are all questionable. – 2:33 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Ahead of tonight’s game, take a look back at our top 3-pointers of the week 👌
#MtnDew3pt | @MountainDew pic.twitter.com/0GXyx2B2t5 – 2:20 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks could really use a win today. I imagine they’ll be underdogs in 9 of their next 10 games following this one:
@ CLE
@ MIA
@ MIL
v SAC
v MEM
@ LAL
@ UTA
@ DEN
@ GSW
@ POR
Not exactly an easy stretch. Knicks have second-hardest remaining strength of schedule in the NBA. – 2:06 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
One more for the road tonight before we head back home.
Drop a photo in our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout to show your support → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/J2AElW7HiV – 2:00 PM
