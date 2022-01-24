Daily statistical milestones: James Harden moves past Scottie Pippen and more

shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By HoopsHype |
January 24, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
James Harden No. 34 in assists now
Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen with 6,144 assists. He’s now 94 away from Jerry West
Danilo Gallinari No. 49 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kevin Love with 1,374 three-pointers. He’s now 12 away from Antoine Walker
Stephen Curry No. 58 in assists now
Moved ahead of Karl Malone with 5,251 assists. He’s now 30 away from Jeff Hornacek
Kyrie Irving No. 60 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mookie Blaylock with 1,286 three-pointers. He’s now 11 away from Terry Porter
Tim Hardaway Jr No. 65 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of CJ Miles and Shane Battier with 1,252 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Stephen Jackson
DeMar DeRozan No. 65 in points now
Moved ahead of Chet Walker and Isiah Thomas with 18,856 points. He’s now 25 away from Jason Terry
Evan Fournier No. 83 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kirk Hinrich and Ben Gordon with 1,173 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Deron Williams
Al Horford No. 85 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Paul Pierce with 7,529 rebounds. He’s now 15 away from Wayne Embry
Jordan Clarkson No. 133 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rafer Alston with 997 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Danny Ainge
Jimmy Butler No. 135 in steals now
Moved ahead of Antoine Walker, Ricky Sobers and Lester Conner with 1,087 steals. He’s now 2 away from Moses Malone
Serge Ibaka No. 156 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Jerome Kersey with 6,340 rebounds. He’s now 36 away from Donyell Marshall
DeMar DeRozan No. 158 in assists now
Moved ahead of Lamar Odom with 3,555 assists. He’s now tied with Walt Hazzard
Kyrie Irving No. 177 in assists now
Moved ahead of Johnny Davis with 3,373 assists. He’s now 21 away from Darrell Armstrong
Avery Bradley No. 183 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Devin Harris with 833 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Terry Rozier
Kyrie Irving No. 196 in points now
Moved ahead of Baron Davis, Cliff Hagan, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steven Smith with 13,457 points. He’s now 59 away from Dave Cowens
Nicolas Batum No. 197 in assists now
Moved ahead of Fred Brown and Slater Martin with 3,161 assists. He’s now 9 away from Antoine Walker
Kristaps Porzingis No. 215 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Armen Gilliam and Jamaal Magloire with 608 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Derrick McKey
Nikola Jokic No. 220 in assists now
Moved ahead of Greg Anthony, Johnny Dawkins, Marc Gasol and Doug Christie with 2,999 assists. He’s now 7 away from Lionel Hollins
Jayson Tatum No. 225 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Keith Bogans, Dominique Wilkins, Kelly Olynyk, Jeff Teague and Fred VanVleet with 715 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Karl-Anthony Towns and Brandon Knight
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 225 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Keith Bogans with 715 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Brandon Knight and Jayson Tatum
Blake Griffin No. 226 in assists now
Moved ahead of Tom Gola with 2,963 assists. He’s now tied with Anthony Mason
Al Horford No. 228 in points now
Moved ahead of Armen Gilliam with 12,702 points. He’s now 11 away from Bill Cartwright
Fred VanVleet No. 229 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kelly Olynyk and Jeff Teague with 711 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Dominique Wilkins
DeMar DeRozan No. 230 in steals now
Moved ahead of Steve Nash with 901 steals. He’s now 1 away from Joe Dumars
Trevor Ariza No. 232 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Xavier McDaniel with 5,318 rebounds. He’s now 29 away from Mark West
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Haynes
@markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry isn’t giving any excuses about shooting poorly.
“Who gives a damn about excuses…You either make shots or miss shots. I got to start making some shots.” – 12:30 AM
Kendra Andrews
@kendra__andrews
Steph Curry when asked if he feels like his shooting mechanics have felt off/different: “Who gives a damn about excuses … You either make shots or miss shots. I’ve got to start making shots.” – 12:14 AM
Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
‘Who gives a dammm about excuses.’ Stephen Curry, asked about lingering physical issues that may be a factor in his prolonged slump. – 12:11 AM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry on how his previously injured hands feel: “Still attached to my body and still getting up plenty of attempts.” – 12:10 AM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry on his approach to the game with shot not falling: “It’s the same approach every game. It’s try to make the right play and take shots. I’m comfortable enough to know I can take and make. But the rest of the game, it’s understanding how to help the team win.” – 12:08 AM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Warriors forward Kevon Looney on Steph Curry’s approach through his 3-point shooting struggles: “He’s trusting us to do the right things. At some point, he’ll make shots. And he’ll make a lot of them.” – 11:30 PM
Mark Haynes
@markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry is playing well.
“I think the last few games he’s playing some of his best basketball, in terms of handling the point guard duties…Shots just aren’t going. He’s human, I think what’s happening is he reminding everybody that he actually is human.” – 11:18 PM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Warriors PR guru Raymond Ridder notes that Steph Curry has had 34 assists & 6 turnovers the last four games. Steve Kerr: “Headline that!!!!” – 11:11 PM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving: “We just want to start the game with a consistent whistle.” Says Harden gets fouled “and deserves that respect” of the appropriate call. #Nets
– 11:09 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving just took a phone call mid post interview. I think he said “babe I’m doing an interview,” and “I love you.” – 11:07 PM
Kendra Andrews
@kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s recent performances: “I think the last few games he’s been playing some of his best basketball in terms on handling the point guard duties … He’s reminding everyone that he actually is human. He seemed inhuman for so long.” – 11:06 PM
StatMuse
@statmuse
Steph Curry was 1-13 from three tonight.
He is the first player ever to win a game when missing 12+ threes and making only one.
All the other players are a combined 0-6 in such games.
(Submitted by @MikoPalero) pic.twitter.com/QLIv23LUgY
– 10:59 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
Reporter: “Do you feel like you’re getting the benefit of the whistle in the same way [you have in the past]?”
James Harden “No.”
Reporter: “Why do you think that is?”
James Harden: “That’s a good question. I mean, I dunno. I don’t even want to talk about it.” pic.twitter.com/O8og8HG1Pe
– 10:54 PM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
James Harden: “There’s ones where there’s like, clearly, stiff arms and trips and things like that.” Adds he’s going to keep driving and he has a right to go to the basket. #Nets
– 10:51 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Harden does not believe he is getting the benefit of the whistle the same way he did over the years. Why is that?
“It’s a good question. I don’t know.” – 10:50 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
James Harden conceded he was being passive against the Timberwolves defense and in the fourth quarter, where he didn’t take a shot. Said “that was on me.” Owned up to it. – 10:48 PM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Warriors beat the Jazz without Draymond Green for a second time. Utah didn’t have Donovan Mitchell tonight. Steph Curry still unable to find his shot (5/20 FG, 1/13 from 3), but GSW survives with defense and double-digit nights from Poole, Lee, Wiggins, Looney, Porter. – 10:46 PM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Warriors sneak out a 94-92 win over the Jazz despite Steph Curry shooting 5-of-20 from field and 1-of-13 from deep. Warriors have always forged a defensive identity, and leaned on that. Jazz shot 38.3% overall & 31.4% from deep – 10:45 PM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry checking back in for the final 2:54. He went to scorer’s table at 4:29 mark, but there wasn’t a stoppage in play. Either way, we’ll see if he has a 3 in him. – 10:38 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“Yeah, I think it’s been well documented that he’s one of the poster childs.”
-Steve Nash was asked if he thinks James Harden is the poster-child for new rule changes. Nash said he was back in Oct. Sounds like it’s still the case. – 10:37 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash doesn’t think Harden has been getting the benefit of the doubt with the foul calls lately. Said Harden is the poster child for the new rules, like he has earlier in the year. – 10:34 PM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Fans at Chase Center holding their breath whenever Steph Curry shoots from 3. So weird. Haven’t witnessed that since Metta World Peace’s days with the Lakers – 10:27 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
The Miami Heat are 1st in the East
Jimmy Butler has played 29 out of 47 games
Bam Adebayo has played 22
Kyle Lowry has missed 8 games, Tyler Herro has missed 9 games
30-17
Erik Spoelstra doing Erik Spoelstra things – 10:26 PM
Jon Krawczynski
@JonKrawczynski
Wolves 13
Really strong performance
Russell: 23, 10a, 5r
Edwards: 25, 4a
KAT: 23 and 7
Prince: 15 on. 6-6
Nowell: 16
McDaniels: 14 and great defense on Harden – 10:26 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
Wolves get back on track, knock off Brooklyn
Wolves 136, Nets 125
On tonight’s show:
– Big offensive night in game KAT started slow
– What went into holding Harden to 13 points (4/13 shooting)
– Playing (and resting) KAT + Ant + DLo together more
– Anthony Edwards gets hurt – 10:25 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Final: Wolves beat the Nets 136-125 to finish the road trip 2-2. Kyrie Irving dropped 30, Mills had 21 while Harden had just 13. Bad week for the defense. Nets return home to face the Lakers on Tuesday. See you all there. – 10:25 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Embarrassing defensive performance from Nets tonight. T’Wolves getting anything they want — especially down the stretch. Nash pulls Harden/Kyrie for the night.
Harden’s final line: 4-for-13 from the field, 13 points, 13 assists, five rebounds, six turnovers in 35 minutes. – 10:21 PM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Warriors absorbing a Steph Curry 1-of-10 mark from 3 so far with teammates making shots and everyone making hustle plays. – 10:10 PM
Sarah Todd
@NBASarah
Honestly smart move for Rudy to get the KG block on Curry’s shot after the whistle. Curry is 1-of-7 from 3, keeps him from seeing the ball go in (not that it totally matters with a shooter like Curry, but anything you can do, y’know) – 9:55 PM
Jon Krawczynski
@JonKrawczynski
Kyrie Irving looked like he had a clear breakaway. Then Jaden McDaniels swooped in, so he passed to Mills. Then Vanderbilt was there. That’s the difference with this Wolves team. Long arms and hustle. – 9:41 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
HALFTIME: Warriors 55, Jazz 54. Nice bounce-back from Utah after opening the quarter pretty lethargically. Still, definitely got some help from GS missing a few open looks (Warriors 7-18 FGs in 2Q). Bogey 15p/6r. Gay 10p/5r. Conley 9p. For GSW: Lee 12p, Poole 11, Curry 10. – 9:34 PM
Tony Jones
@Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in San Francisco: the Jazz trail the Warriors 55-54…Bogdanovic with 15 and 6 rebounds. Lee with 12 for the warriors. Poole with 11. Curry with 10 – 9:33 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Wolves 72-62. Awful defensive first half for Brooklyn. Edwards and Russell have combined for 32. Irving has 10. Every Nets who has played has scored. Nets seem to be frustrated with some of the officiating. Wolves shooting 57 percent from the field. – 9:11 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Nets have seen it a lot already this year — Harden drives to the rim, either gets locked up or throws up a wild shot — and doesn’t get the whistle. Same thing happened in final moments of first half after running into KAT. The explosion doesn’t seem the same. He’s now 1-for-8. – 9:11 PM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis #Nets
down 72-62 at the break after allowing .568 shooting. James Harden has just seven points on 1-of-8 shooting. Meanwhile, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards have combined for 32 points for the #Timberwolves
. – 9:11 PM
Jon Krawczynski
@JonKrawczynski
KAT smothers Harden on the final drive of the half. Wolves shot 19 FTs to Nets 8. Can’t complain about the calls so far (even if there have been a couple shaky ones)
Russell with 17, Edwards with 15. – 9:09 PM
Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
After 1 at Chase Center: Warriors 33, Jazz
-Curry 8, Wiggins 7, Lee 6, Poole/Looney 5 ea
-FG%: Warriors 54.2, Jazz 52.6
-Offense is finding rhythm
-Poole tap-dances on Gobert, drains buzzer-beating 3 to close the quarter – 9:07 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Frustration showing for Harden — he was talking to Jarred Vanderbilt for a few seconds before the ball went back in — then he gave him a little push and got T’d up. Harden is 0-for-6 in 17 minutes. Nets getting run up and down the floor in the first half. – 9:06 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler breaking the triple-double record, “I still just think that’s remarkable. And that just shows you his skill-set.”
“He’s really developed into a great play-maker for us…He does a great job of just finding our shooters in these random situations.” – 9:01 PM
Jon Krawczynski
@JonKrawczynski
Jaylen Nowell really has it going. The crafty stuff and creativity allowed Finch to stay with an all-bench unit to start the second even with Harden out there. – 8:41 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Nash has been frustrated over the last few weeks with the defensive intensity at times — Nets just gave up 37 points in the first.
Harden is 0-for-4 so far. Kyrie off to a nice start with eight points, three assists and two rebounds in 10 minutes. – 8:36 PM
StatMuse
@statmuse
DeMar DeRozan first 40-piece since 2018.
41 PTS
15-21 FG
0-0 3P
He joins Giannis, Westbrook, LaMarcus Aldridge and Ben Simmons as the only players with 40+ points without taking a three since 2015. pic.twitter.com/0FsmWB1IUW
– 8:36 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wolves 37-36. Bad start defensively for BK, but Karl Towns is just 1-for-6. Bad start for Harden, who is 0-for-4. Mills and Irving have combined for 15. Nets killing the Wolves on the boards 16-5. – 8:35 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
The skid continues for the Chicago Bulls as they drop their seventh loss in the last nine games.
DeMar DeRozan’s 41 points can’t do anything to move the needle in a 114-95 loss. – 8:33 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
James Harden, Cam Thomas, Aldridge, Bembry and James Johnson is your second unit tonight. Not as non-shooter heavy as reserves past. – 8:26 PM
Jon Krawczynski
@JonKrawczynski
Harden usually sees Josh Okogie when he’s in Minnesota (good chance he sees him later). But now he has the length of McDaniels to deal with. Different look – 8:23 PM
Darnell Mayberry
@DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan now has 41 points. It’s his first 40-point game as a member of the Chicago Bulls and his first since March 7, 2018, when he was with Toronto.
He has not attempted a 3-pointer tonight. – 8:22 PM
Anthony Chiang
@Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler breaks LeBron James’ regular-season Heat record for the most triple-doubles. Butler now with 10 regular-season triple-doubles as a member of the Heat. – 8:17 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan is doing everything he can to keep Bulls afloat right now. 35 points (12/17 FG, 11/13 FT) and counting as Bulls trail 96-83 with 7:35 to play – 8:10 PM
Sarah K. Spencer
@sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 55, Hornets 44
Hornets went 0-for-17 from 3 (Hawks went 6-18).
Trae Young: 15 pts, 4 ast
De’Andre Hunter: 11 pts, 1 blk
Gallo: 7 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk – 8:09 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is just such a complete player
On-ball defense, off-ball reads and gambles, a confident driver, exceptional passer, good rebounder
That’s all been on display in this one
All of it – 7:53 PM
Gina Mizell
@ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey walking slowly to the bench after he was just on the ground a minute ago. Sixers are already without their other top 5 perimeter players (Curry, Thybulle, Green, Milton annddd Simmons) – 7:53 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
Tonight’s @PrizePicks
for Wolves-Nets
DLo over 18.5 pts
– should attack BKN’s switches + drop coverage
Vando over over 9.0 rebs
– should handle BKN’s size well
Harden under 8.0 rebs
– i guess he averages 8 per, but that feels high
Edwards over 3.0 FTs made
– refs!!!! – 7:41 PM
Darnell Mayberry
@DarnellMayberry
MVP chants for DeMar DeRozan have broken out in Orlando as DeRozan attempts foul shots with 5:00 left in the third. Magic fans are trying to drown them out with boos. – 7:40 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan and Moe Wagner just got into it a little bit in Orlando
Wagner wrapped DeRozan up to prevent a fastbreak. One would understand the Bulls being a little sensitive to such a play right now – 7:40 PM
Joe Cowley
@JCowleyHoops
Moe Wagner taking on Compton … you ain’t about that life, Moe. DeMar DeRozan was not happy with that foul, especially what happened about 48 hours ago. – 7:38 PM
Darnell Mayberry
@DarnellMayberry
Little dust-up between DeMar DeRozan and Moe Wagner here. DeRozan takes exception to a hard foul in transition by Wagner. At least DeRozan wasn’t in the air! – 7:37 PM
Anthony Chiang
@Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 69, Lakers 52. Heat shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 11 of 17 on threes. Jimmy Butler with 6 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists. – 7:17 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
Jimmy Butler just missed a very rare mid-range jumper. So far all 68 of Miami’s points have either come in the paint, from 3 or at the foul line. – 7:11 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan (20 pts) is essentially hauling the Chicago Bulls alone on his own through this first half. DeRozan and Coby White (10 pts) account for over 80% of total offense.
The Bulls trail the dead-last Magic 53-37 at the half. – 7:09 PM
Tim Reynolds
@ByTimReynolds
Heat players with 10 assists by halftime …
Last 25 seasons, three instances: Jason Williams, Gary Payton, Tim Hardaway (all once)
This season alone, three instances: Kyle Lowry, Kyle Lowry again, and now Jimmy Butler – 7:07 PM
Khobi Price
@khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 53, Bulls 37.
Orlando closes out first half with 23-6 run.
Moe Wagner: 15 points
Franz, Wendell and Chuma: 8 points apiece
DeMar Derozan with 20 points.
Magic: 31 bench points. Shorthanded Bulls: zero bench points. – 7:06 PM
Darnell Mayberry
@DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Magic 53, Bulls 37.
DeMar DeRozan (20 points) and Coby White (10) have combined for 30 of the Bulls’ season-low 37 first-half points.
The Bulls committed 13 turnovers in the first half, which led to 16 Magic points. – 7:06 PM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry adjusting to new rotation and if it affects his shooting: “That’s an interesting theory. I wouldn’t dwell on it. He doesn’t dwell on it.” – 6:59 PM
Darnell Mayberry
@DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan is doing all he can offensively to keep the Bulls in this one early. He’s got 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting with 8:26 left in the second quarter. – 6:46 PM
Tim Reynolds
@ByTimReynolds
At least four points, five rebounds and seven assists in a quarter this season:
Nikola Jokic, 1st, 11/14
Kyle Lowry, 4th, 11/23
Dejounte Murray, 3rd, 1/19
Jimmy Butler, 1st, 1/23 – 6:45 PM
Anthony Chiang
@Anthony_Chiang
If Jimmy Butler gets a triple-double today, he’ll pass LeBron James for the most triple-doubles recorded by a player in their Heat careers. – 6:41 PM
Anthony Chiang
@Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 39, Lakers 25. Jimmy Butler with 4 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists. Heat already with 14 assists and shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 6 of 10 on threes. – 6:40 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is putting on an incredible all-around display
Could Butler pass LeBron James in franchise triple doubles tonight…against LeBron James? – 6:38 PM
StatMuse
@statmuse
Jayson Tatum today:
51 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
18-28 FG
9-14 3P
He joins Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jamal Murray as the only players in NBA history with 50/10/5 and 9+ threes in a game, including playoffs. pic.twitter.com/mGqn87lvnJ
– 5:41 PM
Matt Williams
@StatsWilliams
Jayson Tatum is the 5th player in NBA history with 50 points, 10 rebounds and 9 3-pointers in a game. He joins…
Jamal Murray (2020 in playoffs)
Damian Lillard (2020)
James Harden (2016)
Kobe Bryant (2008) – 5:37 PM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
If Tatum does not come back into the game, he’ll become the 6th player in NBA history to score 48 points in less than 30 minutes.
Klay Thompson (twice), Joel Embiid (earlier this month), Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Steph Curry.
Celtics up 22 with 9:35 to play. – 5:17 PM
Brian Robb
@BrianTRobb
Rob Williams and Horford splitting time at center for first 15 minutes, looks like Ime Udoka moving away from Enes Freedom in the rotation. – 4:12 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are playing well, but I’d really like to see them get Horford the ball in the post on some of these mismatches. He’s got smalls pinned down there regularly. – 4:11 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Final: Knicks 110, Clippers 102.
Knicks improve to 23-24, tied for 10th in the East.
• Barrett 28-14-6
• Randle 24-9-5
• Fournier 14 pts
• Jackson 26 pts, 5 asts
• Zubac 17 & 13
Knicks shoot 43-44-84, including 16-for-36 from 3. – 3:21 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Barrett is reading the game so well right now. Attacking relentlessly. Just had a very good, open, spot-up look from the wing and turned it down for an even more open corner 3 from Fournier. – 3:08 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters this afternoon:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Wizards starters:
Daniel Gafford
Kyle Kuzma
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bradley Beal
Spencer Dinwiddie – 3:08 PM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Wizards – Capital One Arena – January 23, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Washington – Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford
OUT: Boston: Bol, Dozier Washington: None pic.twitter.com/3cIYoOpTh5
– 3:07 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Second unit has had three airballs in this second half (Ibaka, Bledsoe, Mann), with the latest leading to an RJ Barrett fast break dunk.
New York leads 95-84 with 10:26 left to play, and outscoring Clippers 13-4 on fast break points. – 2:57 PM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Ty Lue was initially going to bring in Terance Mann. Instead he subs in Luke Kennard, and Ibaka is about to enter, as well. – 2:02 PM