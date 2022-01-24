Daily statistical milestones: James Harden moves past Scottie Pippen and more

Milestones

January 24, 2022

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

James Harden No. 34 in assists now

Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen with 6,144 assists. He’s now 94 away from Jerry West

Danilo Gallinari No. 49 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kevin Love with 1,374 three-pointers. He’s now 12 away from Antoine Walker

Stephen Curry No. 58 in assists now

Moved ahead of Karl Malone with 5,251 assists. He’s now 30 away from Jeff Hornacek

Kyrie Irving No. 60 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mookie Blaylock with 1,286 three-pointers. He’s now 11 away from Terry Porter

Tim Hardaway Jr No. 65 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of CJ Miles and Shane Battier with 1,252 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Stephen Jackson

DeMar DeRozan No. 65 in points now

Moved ahead of Chet Walker and Isiah Thomas with 18,856 points. He’s now 25 away from Jason Terry

Evan Fournier No. 83 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kirk Hinrich and Ben Gordon with 1,173 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Deron Williams

Al Horford No. 85 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Paul Pierce with 7,529 rebounds. He’s now 15 away from Wayne Embry

Jordan Clarkson No. 133 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rafer Alston with 997 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Danny Ainge

Jimmy Butler No. 135 in steals now

Moved ahead of Antoine Walker, Ricky Sobers and Lester Conner with 1,087 steals. He’s now 2 away from Moses Malone

Serge Ibaka No. 156 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Jerome Kersey with 6,340 rebounds. He’s now 36 away from Donyell Marshall

DeMar DeRozan No. 158 in assists now

Moved ahead of Lamar Odom with 3,555 assists. He’s now tied with Walt Hazzard

Kyrie Irving No. 177 in assists now

Moved ahead of Johnny Davis with 3,373 assists. He’s now 21 away from Darrell Armstrong

Avery Bradley No. 183 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Devin Harris with 833 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Terry Rozier

Kyrie Irving No. 196 in points now

Moved ahead of Baron Davis, Cliff Hagan, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steven Smith with 13,457 points. He’s now 59 away from Dave Cowens

Nicolas Batum No. 197 in assists now

Moved ahead of Fred Brown and Slater Martin with 3,161 assists. He’s now 9 away from Antoine Walker

Kristaps Porzingis No. 215 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Armen Gilliam and Jamaal Magloire with 608 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Derrick McKey

Nikola Jokic No. 220 in assists now

Moved ahead of Greg Anthony, Johnny Dawkins, Marc Gasol and Doug Christie with 2,999 assists. He’s now 7 away from Lionel Hollins

Jayson Tatum No. 225 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Keith Bogans, Dominique Wilkins, Kelly Olynyk, Jeff Teague and Fred VanVleet with 715 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Karl-Anthony Towns and Brandon Knight

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 225 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Keith Bogans with 715 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Brandon Knight and Jayson Tatum

Blake Griffin No. 226 in assists now

Moved ahead of Tom Gola with 2,963 assists. He’s now tied with Anthony Mason

Al Horford No. 228 in points now

Moved ahead of Armen Gilliam with 12,702 points. He’s now 11 away from Bill Cartwright

Fred VanVleet No. 229 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kelly Olynyk and Jeff Teague with 711 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Dominique Wilkins

DeMar DeRozan No. 230 in steals now

Moved ahead of Steve Nash with 901 steals. He’s now 1 away from Joe Dumars

Trevor Ariza No. 232 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Xavier McDaniel with 5,318 rebounds. He’s now 29 away from Mark West


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Stephen Curry isn’t giving any excuses about shooting poorly.
“Who gives a damn about excuses…You either make shots or miss shots. I got to start making some shots.” – 12:30 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed James Harden didn’t take a shot in the fourth quarter as the Nets watched a late-game rally reverse course in Minnesota.
Harden owned up to being passive against the Wolves, but the Nets need him to be better: “I put that on me.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…12:22 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Steph Curry when asked if he feels like his shooting mechanics have felt off/different: “Who gives a damn about excuses … You either make shots or miss shots. I’ve got to start making shots.” – 12:14 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry asked about possible reasons for his shooting slump: “Who gives a damn about excuses?” pic.twitter.com/lL5OIhPmjH12:13 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS ‘Who gives a dammm about excuses.’ Stephen Curry, asked about lingering physical issues that may be a factor in his prolonged slump. – 12:11 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Steph Curry on how his previously injured hands feel: “Still attached to my body and still getting up plenty of attempts.” – 12:10 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Steph Curry on his approach to the game with shot not falling: “It’s the same approach every game. It’s try to make the right play and take shots. I’m comfortable enough to know I can take and make. But the rest of the game, it’s understanding how to help the team win.” – 12:08 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Warriors forward Kevon Looney on Steph Curry’s approach through his 3-point shooting struggles: “He’s trusting us to do the right things. At some point, he’ll make shots. And he’ll make a lot of them.” – 11:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA On a night when DeMar DeRozan scored 41 points, the Bulls vet recognized Jalen Suggs:
“He is a hell of a talent. I’m a fan of his. … (I just told him) to keep going: ‘You’re a hell of a talent. You can be very successful.’ I’m rooting for him.”
therookiewire.usatoday.com/2022/01/23/mag…11:24 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry is playing well.
“I think the last few games he’s playing some of his best basketball, in terms of handling the point guard duties…Shots just aren’t going. He’s human, I think what’s happening is he reminding everybody that he actually is human.” – 11:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr brushed off Steph Curry’s shooting struggles. Said he thinks Curry looks “great physically,” mentioned his assist to turnover ratio (34 to 6 last four games) and defense.
Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/bS0zpTR7xq11:13 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Warriors PR guru Raymond Ridder notes that Steph Curry has had 34 assists & 6 turnovers the last four games. Steve Kerr: “Headline that!!!!” – 11:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “I think I’m slowly crawling into my prime right now, if I had to evaluate myself.”
-Kyrie Irving – 11:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Kyrie Irving: “I think I’m slowly crawling into my prime right now.” – 11:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Kyrie Irving: “We just want to start the game with a consistent whistle.” Says Harden gets fouled “and deserves that respect” of the appropriate call. #Nets11:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly Kyrie Irving just took a phone call mid post interview. I think he said “babe I’m doing an interview,” and “I love you.” – 11:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Kyrie Irving’s fiancé just FaceTimed him in the middle of his press conference. “Babe I’m doing my interview…” – 11:07 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s recent performances: “I think the last few games he’s been playing some of his best basketball in terms on handling the point guard duties … He’s reminding everyone that he actually is human. He seemed inhuman for so long.” – 11:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “He got good looks. I never feel like Steph is rushing.” – 11:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry was 1-13 from three tonight.
He is the first player ever to win a game when missing 12+ threes and making only one.
All the other players are a combined 0-6 in such games.
(Submitted by @MikoPalero) pic.twitter.com/QLIv23LUgY10:59 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly Reporter: “Do you feel like you’re getting the benefit of the whistle in the same way [you have in the past]?”
James Harden “No.”
Reporter: “Why do you think that is?”
James Harden: “That’s a good question. I mean, I dunno. I don’t even want to talk about it.” pic.twitter.com/O8og8HG1Pe10:54 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis James Harden: “There’s ones where there’s like, clearly, stiff arms and trips and things like that.” Adds he’s going to keep driving and he has a right to go to the basket. #Nets10:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Harden does not believe he is getting the benefit of the whistle the same way he did over the years. Why is that?
“It’s a good question. I don’t know.” – 10:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed James Harden conceded he was being passive against the Timberwolves defense and in the fourth quarter, where he didn’t take a shot. Said “that was on me.” Owned up to it. – 10:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis James Harden: “It’s frustrating.” Asked why he’s not getting calls, says he has no idea. #Nets10:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis James Harden and Steve Nash were both asked if the #Nets star was getting the benefit of the calls he always had. Both said “No.” – 10:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Warriors beat the Jazz without Draymond Green for a second time. Utah didn’t have Donovan Mitchell tonight. Steph Curry still unable to find his shot (5/20 FG, 1/13 from 3), but GSW survives with defense and double-digit nights from Poole, Lee, Wiggins, Looney, Porter. – 10:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Warriors sneak out a 94-92 win over the Jazz despite Steph Curry shooting 5-of-20 from field and 1-of-13 from deep. Warriors have always forged a defensive identity, and leaned on that. Jazz shot 38.3% overall & 31.4% from deep – 10:45 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins Memphis Tigers and Penny Hardaway get a win they needed — and deserved. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec…10:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Steph Curry checking back in for the final 2:54. He went to scorer’s table at 4:29 mark, but there wasn’t a stoppage in play. Either way, we’ll see if he has a 3 in him. – 10:38 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “Yeah, I think it’s been well documented that he’s one of the poster childs.”
-Steve Nash was asked if he thinks James Harden is the poster-child for new rule changes. Nash said he was back in Oct. Sounds like it’s still the case. – 10:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Do you think Harden is getting the benefit of the whistle the same way he did in years past?
Nash: “No.” – 10:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Steve Nash doesn’t think Harden has been getting the benefit of the doubt with the foul calls lately. Said Harden is the poster child for the new rules, like he has earlier in the year. – 10:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang With the Nets losing, the Heat is now alone in first place in the East.
Takeaways and postgame reaction from tonight’s win over the Lakers, and the LeBron James Heat record that Jimmy Butler broke miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…10:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Fans at Chase Center holding their breath whenever Steph Curry shoots from 3. So weird. Haven’t witnessed that since Metta World Peace’s days with the Lakers – 10:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 The Miami Heat are 1st in the East
Jimmy Butler has played 29 out of 47 games
Bam Adebayo has played 22
Kyle Lowry has missed 8 games, Tyler Herro has missed 9 games
30-17
Erik Spoelstra doing Erik Spoelstra things – 10:26 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Wolves 13
Really strong performance
Russell: 23, 10a, 5r
Edwards: 25, 4a
KAT: 23 and 7
Prince: 15 on. 6-6
Nowell: 16
McDaniels: 14 and great defense on Harden – 10:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Wolves get back on track, knock off Brooklyn
Wolves 136, Nets 125
On tonight’s show:
– Big offensive night in game KAT started slow
– What went into holding Harden to 13 points (4/13 shooting)
– Playing (and resting) KAT + Ant + DLo together more
– Anthony Edwards gets hurt – 10:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Final: Wolves beat the Nets 136-125 to finish the road trip 2-2. Kyrie Irving dropped 30, Mills had 21 while Harden had just 13. Bad week for the defense. Nets return home to face the Lakers on Tuesday. See you all there. – 10:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry 1 of 11 from 3 so far tonight, now 35 of 115 from deep in January — 30.4 percent. – 10:22 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Embarrassing defensive performance from Nets tonight. T’Wolves getting anything they want — especially down the stretch. Nash pulls Harden/Kyrie for the night.
Harden’s final line: 4-for-13 from the field, 13 points, 13 assists, five rebounds, six turnovers in 35 minutes. – 10:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed James Harden hasn’t taken a shot in the 4th quarter – 10:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Warriors absorbing a Steph Curry 1-of-10 mark from 3 so far with teammates making shots and everyone making hustle plays. – 10:10 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs Even Fitz can’t spin these Curry bricks – 10:09 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Warriors 3-point shooting
Steph Curry 1-for-9 (11.1 percent)
Rest of team 12-for-22 (54.5 percent) – 10:04 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski All bench to start the 4th. A little more vulnerable with Irving running Nets than Harden, who has been off all night – 9:58 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah Honestly smart move for Rudy to get the KG block on Curry’s shot after the whistle. Curry is 1-of-7 from 3, keeps him from seeing the ball go in (not that it totally matters with a shooter like Curry, but anything you can do, y’know) – 9:55 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula Kyrie debuts a @OregonMBB Infinity PE 🦆 pic.twitter.com/RnnMjhyyUv9:55 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA LeBron James says “every time” he’s matched up with Jimmy Butler they’ve “battled it out.” – 9:49 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula Stephen Curry breaks out the Tiger theme Curry 9 Flow from his @SesameStreet Pack. pic.twitter.com/FrQR9b7A1h9:46 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Kyrie Irving looked like he had a clear breakaway. Then Jaden McDaniels swooped in, so he passed to Mills. Then Vanderbilt was there. That’s the difference with this Wolves team. Long arms and hustle. – 9:41 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Kyrie Irving looks like he never left. The touch, the finishing, the handle, it’s all there. – 9:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz HALFTIME: Warriors 55, Jazz 54. Nice bounce-back from Utah after opening the quarter pretty lethargically. Still, definitely got some help from GS missing a few open looks (Warriors 7-18 FGs in 2Q). Bogey 15p/6r. Gay 10p/5r. Conley 9p. For GSW: Lee 12p, Poole 11, Curry 10. – 9:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Halftime in San Francisco: the Jazz trail the Warriors 55-54…Bogdanovic with 15 and 6 rebounds. Lee with 12 for the warriors. Poole with 11. Curry with 10 – 9:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg Jimmy Butler on breaking LeBron’s Miami Heat triple-double record. “It says even more for my teammates because they’re looking out for me.” pic.twitter.com/PkiVO6vEOi9:26 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Jordan Poole just dropped Jordan Clarkson … and hit the 3. Clarkson knew he was cooked as he sat on the ground. – 9:25 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Harden and Towns are a combined 2-16.
Wolves have been terrible in the 3rd quarters so this is an important first six minutes – 9:25 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry DeMar DeRozan on his message to Nikola Vučević during tough nights like tonight at Orlando. pic.twitter.com/PFyR6m3rDF9:17 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Bam Adebayo on Jimmy Butler:
“I just want y’all to know his field goal percentage. 7/18. That’s my birthday. Just wanted y’all to know that.”
@5ReasonsSports9:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz Amateur coaching tip: Don’t let Steph Curry be the guy you leave wide open. – 9:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Halftime: Nets trail the Wolves 72-62. Awful defensive first half for Brooklyn. Edwards and Russell have combined for 32. Irving has 10. Every Nets who has played has scored. Nets seem to be frustrated with some of the officiating. Wolves shooting 57 percent from the field. – 9:11 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Nets have seen it a lot already this year — Harden drives to the rim, either gets locked up or throws up a wild shot — and doesn’t get the whistle. Same thing happened in final moments of first half after running into KAT. The explosion doesn’t seem the same. He’s now 1-for-8. – 9:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis #Nets down 72-62 at the break after allowing .568 shooting. James Harden has just seven points on 1-of-8 shooting. Meanwhile, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards have combined for 32 points for the #Timberwolves. – 9:11 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski KAT smothers Harden on the final drive of the half. Wolves shot 19 FTs to Nets 8. Can’t complain about the calls so far (even if there have been a couple shaky ones)
Russell with 17, Edwards with 15. – 9:09 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS After 1 at Chase Center: Warriors 33, Jazz
-Curry 8, Wiggins 7, Lee 6, Poole/Looney 5 ea
-FG%: Warriors 54.2, Jazz 52.6
-Offense is finding rhythm
-Poole tap-dances on Gobert, drains buzzer-beating 3 to close the quarter – 9:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Frustration showing for Harden — he was talking to Jarred Vanderbilt for a few seconds before the ball went back in — then he gave him a little push and got T’d up. Harden is 0-for-6 in 17 minutes. Nets getting run up and down the floor in the first half. – 9:06 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Vando has riled up Harden. Just drew a T for a shove. Wolves have really gotten after the Nets in this 2nd quarter. – 9:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer James Harden with a pair of shoves on Jared Vanderbilt. He earned the T there. – 9:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler breaking the triple-double record, “I still just think that’s remarkable. And that just shows you his skill-set.”
“He’s really developed into a great play-maker for us…He does a great job of just finding our shooters in these random situations.” – 9:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang NEW: The Lakers made a late run led by LeBron, but the Heat survived behind another triple-double from Jimmy Butler. Takeaways and details from another Heat home win miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…8:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Yeah so Jimmy Butler play-making film breakdown tomorrow morning… – 8:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Jimmy Butler breaks LeBron’s triple-double record, as Heat hold off Lakers 113-107. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…8:46 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Harden just stopped, dropped and rolled. But not a travel, apparently – 8:45 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops Jimmy Butler messed around and got a triple-double …. – 8:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 🚨New Piece🚨
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Lakers
PJ Tucker comes up big late, Duncan Robinson shines, Jimmy Butler triple double
@5ReasonsSportsfivereasonssports.com/news/five-take…8:44 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Jaylen Nowell really has it going. The crafty stuff and creativity allowed Finch to stay with an all-bench unit to start the second even with Harden out there. – 8:41 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Nash has been frustrated over the last few weeks with the defensive intensity at times — Nets just gave up 37 points in the first.
Harden is 0-for-4 so far. Kyrie off to a nice start with eight points, three assists and two rebounds in 10 minutes. – 8:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse DeMar DeRozan first 40-piece since 2018.
41 PTS
15-21 FG
0-0 3P
He joins Giannis, Westbrook, LaMarcus Aldridge and Ben Simmons as the only players with 40+ points without taking a three since 2015. pic.twitter.com/0FsmWB1IUW8:36 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wolves 37-36. Bad start defensively for BK, but Karl Towns is just 1-for-6. Bad start for Harden, who is 0-for-4. Mills and Irving have combined for 15. Nets killing the Wolves on the boards 16-5. – 8:35 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe The skid continues for the Chicago Bulls as they drop their seventh loss in the last nine games.
DeMar DeRozan’s 41 points can’t do anything to move the needle in a 114-95 loss. – 8:33 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Final: Magic 114, Bulls 95.
DeMar DeRozan: 41/5/3
Coby White: 22/4
Nikola Vučević: 13/13/3
Bench points: 51-10, Magic.
The Bulls are now 28-17. – 8:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer James Harden, Cam Thomas, Aldridge, Bembry and James Johnson is your second unit tonight. Not as non-shooter heavy as reserves past. – 8:26 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe That’s 40 points for DeMar DeRozan. A herculean effort to keep the Bulls competitive in this one. – 8:23 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Harden usually sees Josh Okogie when he’s in Minnesota (good chance he sees him later). But now he has the length of McDaniels to deal with. Different look – 8:23 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry DeMar DeRozan now has 41 points. It’s his first 40-point game as a member of the Chicago Bulls and his first since March 7, 2018, when he was with Toronto.
He has not attempted a 3-pointer tonight. – 8:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Warriors starters tonight vs Jazz
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Otto Porter
Kevon Looney – 8:19 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Kyrie and D’Angelo in a shootout right now. – 8:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Jimmy Butler breaks LeBron James’ regular-season Heat record for the most triple-doubles. Butler now with 10 regular-season triple-doubles as a member of the Heat. – 8:17 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick Jimmy Butler has passed LeBron James for the most triple doubles in Miami Heat history (10) in a little more than half the games.
@5ReasonsSports8:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds Jimmy Butler gets his triple-double. His 10th, a team regular-season record, one more than LeBron James. – 8:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA Jalen Suggs just threw down a nasty slam over DeMar DeRozan that got the entire arena up. – 8:16 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef DeMar DeRozan is doing everything he can to keep Bulls afloat right now. 35 points (12/17 FG, 11/13 FT) and counting as Bulls trail 96-83 with 7:35 to play – 8:10 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence HALFTIME: Hawks 55, Hornets 44
Hornets went 0-for-17 from 3 (Hawks went 6-18).
Trae Young: 15 pts, 4 ast
De’Andre Hunter: 11 pts, 1 blk
Gallo: 7 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang End of third quarter: Heat 89, Lakers 70. Jimmy Butler with 18 points, 9 rebounds and 12 assists. – 8:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Jimmy Butler now one rebound from breaking LeBron’s Heat record of nine triple-doubles. – 7:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Jimmy Butler is just such a complete player
On-ball defense, off-ball reads and gambles, a confident driver, exceptional passer, good rebounder
That’s all been on display in this one
All of it – 7:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell Tyrese Maxey walking slowly to the bench after he was just on the ground a minute ago. Sixers are already without their other top 5 perimeter players (Curry, Thybulle, Green, Milton annddd Simmons) – 7:53 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop This is DeMar DeRozan’s 13th game with double-digit FTAs – 7:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Make it 12 assists for Jimmy Butler. – 7:51 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto COLUMN: The way Memphis rallied around Penny Hardaway in recent days is why he’ll keep this job, maybe as long as he wants it. But for him to succeed in this job, he’ll need to get better. On a gutsy win at Tulsa and the subtle signs of progress. commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c…7:51 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid Patrick Mahomes makes the most F U throws in the league. 😂😂😂 It’s like Steph Curry and his F U 3s in the NBA. – 7:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Jimmy Butler with 13 points 8 rebounds and 11 assists. – 7:43 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Tonight’s @PrizePicks for Wolves-Nets
DLo over 18.5 pts
– should attack BKN’s switches + drop coverage
Vando over over 9.0 rebs
– should handle BKN’s size well
Harden under 8.0 rebs
– i guess he averages 8 per, but that feels high
Edwards over 3.0 FTs made
– refs!!!! – 7:41 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry MVP chants for DeMar DeRozan have broken out in Orlando as DeRozan attempts foul shots with 5:00 left in the third. Magic fans are trying to drown them out with boos. – 7:40 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef DeMar DeRozan and Moe Wagner just got into it a little bit in Orlando
Wagner wrapped DeRozan up to prevent a fastbreak. One would understand the Bulls being a little sensitive to such a play right now – 7:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Jimmy Butler corner 3
You love to see it – 7:39 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops Moe Wagner taking on Compton … you ain’t about that life, Moe. DeMar DeRozan was not happy with that foul, especially what happened about 48 hours ago. – 7:38 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price Moe Wagner’s got the crowd here in Amway applauding after his brief dust up with DeMar Derozan. – 7:37 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Little dust-up between DeMar DeRozan and Moe Wagner here. DeRozan takes exception to a hard foul in transition by Wagner. At least DeRozan wasn’t in the air! – 7:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Nets starting: Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe against the Wolves. – 7:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe will start for the #Nets tonight. – 7:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Halftime: Heat 69, Lakers 52. Heat shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 11 of 17 on threes. Jimmy Butler with 6 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists. – 7:17 PM
Bill Oram @billoram Jimmy Butler just missed a very rare mid-range jumper. So far all 68 of Miami’s points have either come in the paint, from 3 or at the foul line. – 7:11 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe DeMar DeRozan (20 pts) is essentially hauling the Chicago Bulls alone on his own through this first half. DeRozan and Coby White (10 pts) account for over 80% of total offense.
The Bulls trail the dead-last Magic 53-37 at the half. – 7:09 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds Heat players with 10 assists by halftime …
Last 25 seasons, three instances: Jason Williams, Gary Payton, Tim Hardaway (all once)
This season alone, three instances: Kyle Lowry, Kyle Lowry again, and now Jimmy Butler – 7:07 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price Halftime: Magic 53, Bulls 37.
Orlando closes out first half with 23-6 run.
Moe Wagner: 15 points
Franz, Wendell and Chuma: 8 points apiece
DeMar Derozan with 20 points.
Magic: 31 bench points. Shorthanded Bulls: zero bench points. – 7:06 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Halftime: Magic 53, Bulls 37.
DeMar DeRozan (20 points) and Coby White (10) have combined for 30 of the Bulls’ season-low 37 first-half points.
The Bulls committed 13 turnovers in the first half, which led to 16 Magic points. – 7:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 9 assists for Jimmy Butler
But it’s more about the way he’s doing it – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Jimmy Butler just dished out his 10th assist with 4:46 left in the first half. Heat up by 22. – 7:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Steve Kerr on Steph Curry adjusting to new rotation and if it affects his shooting: “That’s an interesting theory. I wouldn’t dwell on it. He doesn’t dwell on it.” – 6:59 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry DeMar DeRozan is doing all he can offensively to keep the Bulls in this one early. He’s got 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting with 8:26 left in the second quarter. – 6:46 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds At least four points, five rebounds and seven assists in a quarter this season:
Nikola Jokic, 1st, 11/14
Kyle Lowry, 4th, 11/23
Dejounte Murray, 3rd, 1/19
Jimmy Butler, 1st, 1/23 – 6:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang If Jimmy Butler gets a triple-double today, he’ll pass LeBron James for the most triple-doubles recorded by a player in their Heat careers. – 6:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Looks like Jimmy Butler will break LeBron James’ Heat career record of nine triple-doubles . . . against LeBron. – 6:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang End of first quarter: Heat 39, Lakers 25. Jimmy Butler with 4 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists. Heat already with 14 assists and shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 6 of 10 on threes. – 6:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Jimmy Butler is putting on an incredible all-around display
Could Butler pass LeBron James in franchise triple doubles tonight…against LeBron James? – 6:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Jimmy Butler is very good. – 6:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Jimmy Butler already with 4 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists in nine minutes. – 6:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari are available. – 6:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence Both Kevin Huerter and Gallo are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game. – 5:55 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter are both available for tonight’s game. – 5:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse Jayson Tatum today:
51 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
18-28 FG
9-14 3P
He joins Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jamal Murray as the only players in NBA history with 50/10/5 and 9+ threes in a game, including playoffs. pic.twitter.com/mGqn87lvnJ5:41 PM

Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka You heard it from Pushin 🅿️ himself #nowIknow🅿️ pic.twitter.com/tNlmXeE1Zt5:39 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams Jayson Tatum is the 5th player in NBA history with 50 points, 10 rebounds and 9 3-pointers in a game. He joins…
Jamal Murray (2020 in playoffs)
Damian Lillard (2020)
James Harden (2016)
Kobe Bryant (2008) – 5:37 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari are gametime decisions per Nate McMillan. – 5:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP If Tatum does not come back into the game, he’ll become the 6th player in NBA history to score 48 points in less than 30 minutes.
Klay Thompson (twice), Joel Embiid (earlier this month), Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Steph Curry.
Celtics up 22 with 9:35 to play. – 5:17 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb Rob Williams and Horford splitting time at center for first 15 minutes, looks like Ime Udoka moving away from Enes Freedom in the rotation. – 4:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics are playing well, but I’d really like to see them get Horford the ball in the post on some of these mismatches. He’s got smalls pinned down there regularly. – 4:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA No Enes minutes yet today. Horford went out for Grant. Horford came back in for Rob. – 3:56 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz Final: Knicks 110, Clippers 102.
Knicks improve to 23-24, tied for 10th in the East.
• Barrett 28-14-6
• Randle 24-9-5
• Fournier 14 pts
• Jackson 26 pts, 5 asts
• Zubac 17 & 13
Knicks shoot 43-44-84, including 16-for-36 from 3. – 3:21 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz Barrett is reading the game so well right now. Attacking relentlessly. Just had a very good, open, spot-up look from the wing and turned it down for an even more open corner 3 from Fournier. – 3:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics starters this afternoon:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Wizards starters:
Daniel Gafford
Kyle Kuzma
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bradley Beal
Spencer Dinwiddie – 3:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP Celtics at Wizards – Capital One Arena – January 23, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Washington – Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford
OUT: Boston: Bol, Dozier Washington: None pic.twitter.com/3cIYoOpTh53:07 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Second unit has had three airballs in this second half (Ibaka, Bledsoe, Mann), with the latest leading to an RJ Barrett fast break dunk.
New York leads 95-84 with 10:26 left to play, and outscoring Clippers 13-4 on fast break points. – 2:57 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Serge Ibaka getting the second-half backup center minutes today. – 2:50 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN Clippers missing everything now.
Serge Ibaka just airballed a wide open 3-pointer. – 2:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Ty Lue was initially going to bring in Terance Mann. Instead he subs in Luke Kennard, and Ibaka is about to enter, as well. – 2:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper 34 seconds in – Randle turnover, Fournier drive swatted into seats. Good afternoon. – 1:12 PM

