Eric Gordon likely staying with Rockets?

One name that has been generating a good deal of interest is shooting guard Eric Gordon. The 33-year old is enjoying a bit of a renaissance campaign, shooting a career-best 45.2 percent from 3-point range, and has brought some stability and much-needed professionalism to a young Houston team. The Rockets have received a number of offers for the veteran wing, sources tell The Athletic, but all have been turned down. Barring an offer that simply can’t be ignored, it’s becoming more likely that Gordon remains in Houston past the deadline.
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
David Hardisty @clutchfans
It should not be difficult to find a good offer for Eric Gordon. His value is at an all-time high. He's been unbelievably professional. His contract has a major incentive for winning a championship. Get a first-round pick and do right by the man. – 1:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Eric Gordon trade rumors: Rockets growing 'increasingly likely' to retain veteran swingman, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/eric-… – 12:55 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Would you consider it a failure by the Rockets front office if they do not trade Eric Gordon by the Feb 10th trade deadline? – 6:35 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Another sneaky possibility for an Eric Gordon trade: Toronto. That team is now over .500 and no top team in the East is going to want to face those lengthy defenders in the first round. They have Goran Dragic's expiring contract and own all of their first-round picks. – 3:55 PM
“I’m not even thinking or worried about that,” Gordon said. “Things happen. Get traded or not, you’ve still got to play the game of basketball. Fortunately, I’ve been here for going on six years now, and it’s been really good. I know the situation I’m in. I’m looking to just continue to play my game and look forward to continue to thrive with this group of guys.” -via Houston Chronicle / January 19, 2022
Eric Gordon, 33, is shooting career-highs from the field (.505) and three-point range (.455) after two injury-riddled seasons. With Gordon healthy and adding a needed veteran presence to a rebuilding Rockets team, Houston is seeking a first-round pick in trade talks for the veteran scoring guard, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / January 17, 2022
Michael Scotto: Scotto: Some playoff-caliber teams are monitoring Eric Gordon and Daniel Theis with the Houston Rockets, given where they are in the standings as guys they could potentially sell. -via HoopsHype / January 12, 2022