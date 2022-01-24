Hawks, Sixers discussed Ben Simmons trade

Last week, the Atlanta Hawks considered sending John Collins, Cam Reddish, and a first-round pick to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons, according to sources. However, the talks stopped after Harris’ name was brought into the deal. “There’s no way that kind of deal is going to happen,” a source said. “There’s maybe one [team] on a stretch that can take back Tobias. But I just think it’s a long shot.”
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
There are 17 days until the NBA trade deadline, and if Ben Simmons is still a Sixer at that point, I will be extremely disappointed. – 3:42 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Alongside this morning’s Sixers-related Harden reporting, there was a refresh on teams who have discussed (recently or earlier in the season) the possibility of getting Simmons.
So which rumored suitors for Ben Simmons make most sense for deadline deal?
Alongside this morning’s Sixers-related Harden reporting, there was a refresh on teams who have discussed (recently or earlier in the season) the possibility of getting Simmons.
So which rumored suitors for Ben Simmons make most sense for deadline deal?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden or bust? Sources indicate the Sixers are all in even if it means prolonging Ben Simmons saga inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: 76ers requested multiple first-rounders to trade Ben Simmons for Kings’ Tyrese Haliburton or Hawks’ John Collins nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/24/rep… – 2:23 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Ben Simmons reports are becoming more and more ludicrous. Oh Brooklyn is gonna be leaping at the chance to trade Harden for him this summer? Give me a break. You float pie-in-the-sky stuff when you have no leverage. Philly has no leverage. He’s legit damaged as a trade asset. – 11:02 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons trade rumors: 76ers prefer to wait on James Harden or other star in offseason, per report
Ben Simmons trade rumors: 76ers prefer to wait on James Harden or other star in offseason, per report
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Story on the Ben Simmons latest with @Shams Charania, at @TheAthletic
Based on the current market, the Sixers have their eyes on landing a superstar this summer – preferably James Harden.
Story on the Ben Simmons latest with @Shams Charania, at @TheAthletic
Based on the current market, the Sixers have their eyes on landing a superstar this summer – preferably James Harden.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers prefer to wait to pursue James Harden or another superstar in offseason and want to save Ben Simmons for that potential deal over current market, per sources with knowledge and rival teams.
76ers prefer to wait to pursue James Harden or another superstar in offseason and want to save Ben Simmons for that potential deal over current market, per sources with knowledge and rival teams.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
With Ben Simmons gone, Joel Embiid has had to step up and do more on the offensive end in terms of his passing and playmaking for others. He discussed that after a win over the Spurs on the road. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/24/joe… via @SixersWire – 7:58 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
DeMar DeRozan first 40-piece since 2018.
41 PTS
15-21 FG
0-0 3P
The Athletic: The Kings have no interest in taking back Tobias Harris in a Ben Simmons deal, a source tells @Sam Amick. Sacramento still sees a pathway to Simmons. pic.twitter.com/un5dZ2HcKu -via Twitter @TheAthleticNBA / January 19, 2022
How bad do the Sacramento Kings want Ben Simmons? Multiple sources previously said the Western Conference team was willing to complete a deal for Simmons and Tobias Harris. And the Kings still have interest in acquiring the 76ers’ two highest-paid players, according to sources. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 19, 2022
One source said Sacramento is considering to package Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and two first-round picks for Simmons, Harris and Matisse Thybulle. However, the source said the Sixers aren’t interested in that package. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 19, 2022
