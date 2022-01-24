Heat eyeing Christian Wood

The same can be said of starting center Christian Wood. The 26-year-old has been subject to interest around the league, and sources say Miami has been one of the more persistent teams in engaging with Houston on the versatile big man. But barring a blow-me-away offer, Wood should remain in Houston past the deadline, sources tell The Athletic. He’s averaging 17.5 points and a career-best 10.3 rebounds per game.
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I like Christian Wood as a player
I think Miami would be able to use him in a decent fashion offensively
But I don’t think something like that happens, nor do I think it should
Of course improving is key, but this team is a 1 seed hitting major strides right now
Unnecessary – 11:14 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Here are the top five rebounding performances from yesterday’s NBA games:
1.Jusuf Nurkic, Blazers, 17 rebounds
2.Christian Wood, Rockets, 15
3.Miles Bridges, Hornets, 14
3.Rudy Gobert, Jazz, 14
5.Joel Embiid, Sixers, 13 – 4:23 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Christian Wood: “Our toughness and our togetherness is starting to show, especially down the stretch. We just have to keep up the same energy. And I’m not disappointed in this loss at all, it was a tough shot and we played hard through the whole game.” #Rockets – 9:32 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood: “We can compete with the top teams in the West, top teams in general actually. We shouldn’t put our head down. It was a tough game, we should bounce back, we have a few days off coming up, some winnable games coming up too. We just have to stay together.” – 2:27 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Christian Wood may get a fine, hard to say, but he criticized the officiating tonight. He also specifically cited the double standard on the Curry elbow to KPJ not getting reviewed but the Garrison Mathews foul being reviewed and called flagrant. – 1:19 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The way KPJ and Christian Wood have been balling out lately, they probably should’ve quit on the team at halftime of a game a long time ago. – 12:57 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
In honor of Hakeem Olajuwon’s birthday today, will point out that his quadruple double was against the Warriors, the Rockets opponent tonight. Christian Wood has his double double. No one else yet with double figures in anything besides scoring. Dream. – 12:04 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
One of the best quarters I’ve seen Christian Wood play this season. Composed on the ball, confident in his approach. Leads all scorers with 12 points — Rockets up 30-24 after one. – 10:37 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Christian Wood is FEELIN’ it to start this game, on both ends of the floor! – 10:29 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood, who said he did not have a good offensive game in Utah, is off to a quick start. Rockets lead 9-6 and Wood has 7 points. He’s made a three and gotten to the rim – 10:17 PM
More on this storyline
Houston, obviously, is going to take calls on Eric Gordon and Christian Wood (it’ll take calls on John Wall, too, if only another team would make one). However, there’s no hurry since both are signed through next season. I badly want the center-less Hornets to take a run at Wood, although generating a matching salary could get tricky; Charlotte does have a lottery-protected future first from New Orleans to sweeten a deal. -via The Athletic / December 30, 2021
Veterans D.J. Augustin, Danuel House Jr., Daniel Theis and Eric Gordon are all viewed around the league as viable trade candidates. Houston appears willing to listen to offers on Christian Wood, but that would require a first-round pick plus further capital. -via Bleacher Report / December 15, 2021
Tim MacMahon on Christian Wood: The sense that I get is by no means are the Rockets looking to move him. Certainly there’s potential for him to be in his prime when the young guys grow up, and maybe the Rockets are ready to be competitive again. But they’re willing to listen and I think that you know, aside from Jalen Green, the Rockets should be willing to listen to every single guy on the roster. -via Spotify / December 10, 2021