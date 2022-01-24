Jazz eyeing Robert Covington as trade target

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Robert Covington @Holla_At_Rob33
Both football games ended the same way today!! Wow. Exciting games – 11:10 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Huge gaffe by Jaylen Brown there on Covington 3, just abandoning him – 9:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No idea why Brown would leave Covington alone in the strongside corner like that. – 9:56 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Covington scores his first points of the game with a corner 3 with 31.3 left. Wow. POR 103, BOS 102. 28.0 left. #Celtics ball. Covington was 0-for-2 in 37 minutes before that shot. – 9:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Now Robert Covington makes his first shot of the game with 31.3 seconds to go to put Portland back in front. Yet another close game in the final moments for the Celtics, a situation they’ve struggled in more often than not this season. – 9:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Dennis Schroder
Trail Blazers starters:
Jusuf Nurkic
Robert Covington
Nassir Little
Anfernee Simons
C.J. McCollum – 7:23 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Blazers at Celtics – TD Garden – January 21, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R Williams
Portland – CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little, Robert Covington, Jusef Nurkic
OUT: Boston: Smart, Nesmith Portland: Lillard, Powell, Nance Jr, Zeller pic.twitter.com/GmeBe4FYWV – 7:02 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski on the Blazers: They’ve been very active in the trade market. They want to continue to build around Damian Lillard. They’ve had discussions on players like Robert Covington or Jusuf Nurkic. -via YouTube / January 13, 2022
Brian Windhorst on the Blazers: You wonder if there’s Tankathon coming. And people in the league are already watching… Will Covington get traded? Will Norman Powell be traded? You know, will they try to clear out some stuff because Anfernee Simons is playing great too. Will they clear out some some space for him to sign him? -via Spotify / January 8, 2022
There are a lot of different ways the Trail Blazers’trade deadline can go whether it’s trading a very large salary like C.J. McCollum, or an expiring mid-sized contract like Robert Covington or Jusuf Nurkic. Atrade involving one Covington and Nurkic could easily get them below the luxury tax this season, while also getting rid of the obligation to re-sign them this offseason since they’re already pressed up towards the 2022-23 luxury tax. -via HoopsHype / January 8, 2022