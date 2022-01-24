Jazz vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (30-17) play against the Phoenix Suns (9-9) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday January 24, 2022
Utah Jazz 103, Phoenix Suns 111 (Q4 02:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dan Favale @danfavale
this was one hell of a fight from the baby jazz. cp3 just turned slaughterous, as he tends to do, in the fourth/vs the vets. – 11:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Suns up 11, as CP3 has scored 15 in the 4th on the usual Chris Paul stuff — some midrange, some threes, some foul grift. Meanwhile, Jazz’s hot 3-point shooting ran out, they’ve yet to hit one in the 4th. – 11:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Season-high 27 points on 10-15 FG for Chris Paul here tonight. He just decided this one was over, putting up 15 points on 5-5 FG – 11:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Great performance by the Jazz, but the wheels have come off in the 4Q — been outscored 26-13 so far, as Suns shoot 9-17 to Utah’s 3-13. 111-100 with 3:11 to go. – 11:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Game got to clutch minutes, Chris Paul said enough of this, and that was that.
Credit the Jazz kids for making Chris Paul try hard – 11:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul closing out #Jazz.
Has 15 in the fourth. #Suns up 111-100 with 3:11 left. Timeout Utah. – 11:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul rip through again. Got Forrest this time. He’s the Ph.D. of that.
Hits FTs. #Suns up 109-100 with 3:48 left. – 11:04 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
It’s amazing Chris Paul is still doing this 17 years into his career at his size. – 11:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges is up walking around. Now sitting on bench beside Crowder. #Suns – 11:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges got an inadvertent shot to his eye and is not in the game after the timeout. No longer getting looked at by trainers on the bench. – 11:03 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Point God got the vision 👀
CP3 has 14 assists so far vs. the Jazz
pic.twitter.com/BgQMxBOt1s – 11:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee 5th foul .
Bridges hurt.
Struggled to get to the bench. Like literally needed help to the bench.
#Suns up 107-99 with 4:21 left in game. – 11:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Chris Paul did what Chris Paul does. He took the game over
How did Houston not make him and James Harden work? Lol – 11:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Looks like Mikal Bridges got poked in the eye there, but it was hard to see on the replay. Landry Shamet will check back in for him – 11:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That dude Trent has had no fear taking it into the paint and going up against the Suns’ tallest players.
Really hard to see the Forrest from the trees at times – 10:59 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul rip through, gets Rudy Gay.
Goes to line as #Jazz have five team fouls.
Splits FTs. Booker back in. #Suns up 102-95. – 10:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Tonight is only the 10th game of CP3’s career with at least 7 turnovers. Career-high is 8. – 10:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Tonight is Bismack Biyombo’s 4th game this month with at least 15 points. He did that 4 times in 119 total games the last two seasons. – 10:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
9th consecutive home sellout.
17,071. #Suns up 98-95 with 7:50 left in game. – 10:53 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
In Toronto, the Jazz had a lead at the half and then were picked apart through the latter half of the game. Tonight they’re gotten better as the night has gone on. Suns retook the lead but this is still a one possession game in the 4th and that’s already great for this group – 10:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
These are the minutes that makes Phoenix the best team in the league. They are the best closing group in the NBA by a mile. To beat them, you have to do it in the first 43 minutes.more often than not, they are winning the last five – 10:52 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Suns have responded — 12-4 run gives them a 98-95 lead with 7:50 to play. Defensive intensity turned up, and Chris Paul is doing Chris Paul things. – 10:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul finds Biyombo, then claps hands together as Jazz calls timeout.
#Suns up 3. – 10:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul is taking over right now. He’s scored the Suns’ last 7 points and they now have a 3-point lead – 10:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Johnson stays in front of Hughes, gets steal. Gets fouled.
Jazz with four team fouls.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
With that FT, Rudy Gay ties Chris Webber for 97th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 17,182 points. – 10:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Johnson with 14 after back-to-back buckets, but again, #Suns having issues with small ball lineup.
Maybe he’s worried about rebounding. That’s why Biyombo is out there, but keep eye on this.
#Suns cut lead to two as Paul scores. – 10:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Four fouls for Booker and McGee. Booker is going to get a slight rest here with the Jazz up 4. Utah continuing to remain aggressive offensively and getting better looks this half. – 10:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz did not realize Gay was only getting 2 FTs instead of 3 because his foot was on the line on that shot. Got beat for an easy layup as a result. – 10:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Johnson to the rim.
Bucket. Fouled.
#Suns down two as Johnson hits FT. 10:39 left in game. – 10:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Suns had 4 total FTAs through the first three quarters. We’ll see how many they wind up with in the 4th. – 10:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jazz small ball causing problems.
Gay with 9 after jumper over Biyombo. #Suns down four. – 10:43 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
things that are too much fun: the rookie heating up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5AwAdaTlXG – 10:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
How Chris Paul got open 3 to end the quarter off Biyombo screen w/o #Jazz switching that?
Paul missed. #Suns down 2 to end 3rd.
Booker 33. Paul 12 points, 11 assists. Biyombo 12.
#Suns 13 turnovers (Jazz 16 points off turnovers).
Forrest 15. Jazz 5 players in double figures. – 10:41 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 87, Suns 85. Forrest 15p, House 14p, Butler and Clarkson, 13p, Paschall 12p. Jazz drop another 30+ point quarter on Phoenix. I don’t know if they hold on, but this has been fun to watch. – 10:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz lead the Suns 87-85 after 3Q. Utah’s making half of their threes, never sending the Suns to the line, and forcing a ton of Suns turnovers. It’s a good formula! – 10:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
87-85 Jazz. Suns’ high scorer is Booker with 33 while the Jazz’s is Forrest with only 15. Would have expected the scoring balance to come more from Phoenix tonight but alas here we are – 10:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: UTA 87, PHX 85
Booker: 33 Pts, 6 Reb, 14-28 FG
Paul: 12 Pts, 11 Ast, 6 Reb
Biyombo: 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 6-8 FG
Forrest: 15 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-10 FG – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Butler stepback 3 over Shamet.
#Jazz up two, but Paschall fouls Booker with 8.2 seconds left before the ball was inbounded.
So Booker got a FT, but missed it. . – 10:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Have yourself a game, Jared Butler — 3-3 from 3 now. And up to 13p. – 10:38 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jared Butler, Danuel House, Trent Forrest are all killing it right now – 10:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker has truly learned from the master, Chris Paul, in drawing a foul with his team in the bonus – 10:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jared Butler is super talented. Once the game slows down for him he’s going to be really good – 10:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Shamet 3 after Ish Wainright kept possession alive by knocking ball off #Jazz defender.
#Suns up four. – 10:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Wanna know how good Devin Booker is?
He’s got 33 on 14-26 shooting in 27 minutes, and Danuel House is doing a hell of a job on him – 10:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Most 30-point games in Suns history:
1. Devin Booker – 126
2. Walter Davis – 90 – 10:32 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Eric Walden @tribjazz
EP’s got Bogey’s dribbling skills, but man it’s fun seeing him put his head down and decide to go for it. Jazz are still hanging in there — they lead 77-75 with 3:25 left 3Q. A lot to be said for, y’know, playing hard. – 10:29 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Jazz look like they’re targeting the guy who Gobert applauded for his defensive effort last week. – 10:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 13 turnovers (16 Jazz points off the turnovers)
#Jazz 10 turnover (9 Suns points off the turnovers).
#Suns down one. – 10:26 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Trent’s at 15 points (a career-high) and counting 🌲
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/bohtorXhfP – 10:22 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Forrest gets a steal to set up a Whiteside dunk and then hits a 10-footer to put the Jazz up.
Timeout Suns. Utah leads 68-67
Forrest is up to 15 points. – 10:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Trent Forrest hits an 8-foot floater with his right going to his left and is now 7-of-8 for 15 points. Jazz’s shotmaking is carrying over from the first half so far. Monty takes a timeout with Phoenix now down 1. – 10:20 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Everyone wondering why Quin Snyder continues to play Trent Forrest is getting their answer tonight. – 10:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Jazz confident right now w/o their starting lineup.
Up 68-67 as Forrest has 15 on 7-of-8 shooting.
#Suns led by as many as 13 in 1st half. – 10:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker has all 9 of the Suns’ 3rd quarter points, but they’re not getting stops. Jazz up 1 and Monty wants a timeout – 10:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker still cooking.
28 points on 12-of-20 shooting (2-of-7 from 3). #Suns up three. – 10:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee four fouls.
Biyombo checking in with 9:38 left in 3rd quarter.
#Suns up one, 65-64. – 10:17 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
8 triples at the break—Jared & Eric both have 2 🏀
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/JVUARsdOFv – 10:05 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Utah closes the half on a 21-10 run and trail by 2 at the break. Fun and surprising game thus far.
Trent Forrest has 11, Clarkson has 9 and Butler and Paschall both have 8. – 10:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
6 guys with 7 or more points at the break 👥
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/dM65PNKKal – 10:00 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Suns 58, Jazz 56. Well, most of Utah’s players found the competitiveness that Quin was looking for. Good energy from Forrest (11p, 2r), House (7p, 4r), Gay (7p, 2r), Paschall (8p). JC’s deep shot has been off (1-5), but he’s 3-3 elsewhere. 35p 2Q by the Jazz. – 10:00 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Suns up 58-56 at the half.
Suns didn’t go to the free-throw line once. Trent Forrest has 11, he’s been very good. Jared Butler’s been nice, too: he has 8. Phoenix had 10 turnovers in that half, too. – 10:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
11 for Trent Forrest. 9 for Clarkson. 8 each for Butler and Paschall. 7 each for Gay and House – 10:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
First time this season CP3 has had 4 turnovers in the first half. Turnovers are really the only problem for the Suns. A strong effort from Utah. – 9:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul found Booker for trail 3 to close half, but Booker misfired.
Has game-high19 points, but is 1-of-6 from 3. #Suns up two at half, 58-56. – 9:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 58, UTA 56
Booker: 19 Pts, 4 Reb, 9-17 FG
Paul: 8 Pts, 9 Ast, 4 Reb
McGee: 6 Pts, 7 Reb
Forrest: 11 Pts, 5-6 FG – 9:58 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz are doing very well offensively… some tough shots that have gone in, but they’re also getting out and running more than the old Jazz have as of late.
Jazz lead. – 9:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Johnson answers with 3. #Suns back up two with under 40 seconds left in half. – 9:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
House steal and layup, and the Jazz are in the lead …
… until the Cam Johnson 3 that followed. But still. – 9:57 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Hassan Whiteside has actually had a pretty productive second quarter.
Effort was clearly lacking in the first quarter but he’s certainly helped during this run. – 9:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Danuel House has been absolutely phenomenal in the second quarter. – 9:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul has 4 turnovers, which feels unprecedented for him – 9:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Rudy Gay with seven. #Suns 13-point lead down to 2 with 1:46 left in half. – 9:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns have 9 turnovers and the Jazz are shooting 53%. Now just a four-point lead for Phoenix. – 9:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Elfrid Payton has come to the coaches during timeouts to talk about what he’s seeing on the floor.
Having hardly played this season, Payton is seeing action tonight with Cameron Payne (wrist) OUT.
Has 4 points, 2 assists. #Suns up 53-46 late in 1st half. pic.twitter.com/Lhz0QEc0t0 – 9:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns have been a bit sloppy with the turnovers in this 2nd quarter and now JaVale McGee picked up his 3rd foul. Suns’ lead is down to 5 – 9:52 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Day 1 ☑️
First Suns game as Head Coach of the @PhoenixMercury ☑️
Happy to have you Vanessa! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Br5RhlqrG4 – 9:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I know CP’s out there. I know Devin’s out there.”
#Jazz coach Quin Snyder on facing #Suns without Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and Cameron Payne.
Devin Booker has 17 points. Chrials Paul has 8 assists.
#Suns up 8 with 5:41 left in first half. pic.twitter.com/VvXo3ouIB5 – 9:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Unexpectedly, Jazz are taking big advantage of a less-than-locked-in Suns defense — shooting 51.6% overall and 7-16 from 3. That last JC bucket gets them within 48-40 with 5:41 left 2Q, prompting a Monty Williams timeout. – 9:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Meanwhile, the Jazz pull within 48-40….5:41 remaining in the first half – 9:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hassan doesn’t step up to stop the CP3 penetration, doesn’t grab the rebound off the miss, doesn’t challenge the follow-up, doesn’t set a screen on the next trip down … just yikes. – 9:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trail the Suns 44-33 with 7:59 remaining in the first half. Chris Paul has seven assists. The Suns are shooting almost 60 percent from the field. Jared butler has 8 off the bench. – 9:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul finds Payton on baseline cut for easy layup.
Quin Snyder has seen enough.
Timeout #Jazz. Down 11.
#Suns have 13 assists with Paul registering 7. – 9:40 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
enjoying watching the rookie get buckets 💦
#TakeNote | @Jared Butler pic.twitter.com/TbuXyUGhNt – 9:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns open 2nd quarter with Paul, Payton, Shamet, Johnson and Biyombo. Up 35-28. – 9:36 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Double digit lead at the end of the first.
Book: 17 PTS 8/13 FG 4 REB pic.twitter.com/o22DghNulH – 9:36 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz down 31-21 after 1Q. Booker has 17 points. Trent Forrest has 7 to lead Utah. – 9:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Suns 31, Jazz 21. Jazz did not have anyone capable of slowing Devin Booker, who totaled 17p on 8-13 shooting. Wasn’t a total disaster for Utah — 8-20 FGs, 4-11 from 3. Forrest with 7p, Paschall with 6. – 9:33 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Nobody loves juicing their numbers against a bad basketball team more than Devin Booker. – 9:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 31, UTA 21
Booker: 17 Pts, 4 Reb, 8-13 FG
Cam Johnson: 6 Pts, 2-3 3P
Bridges: 4 Pts
Forrest: 7 Pts, 3-3 FG – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker at the 1 as Payne is out with injury.
Monty Williams said after Saturday’s Booker could play some 1.
He’s in scoring mode. Has 17 on 8-of-12 shooting. Hits first 3.
#Suns up 31-9 as Booker is on the floor with Payne, Shamet, Wainright and Biyombo. – 9:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Oh so it’s gonna be THAT type of night for Devin Booker. 17 points on 8-12 FG so far – 9:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jared Butler waved for Hassan Whiteside to come screen three times on that possession and Whiteside never came. – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker Saturday night:
5-of-23 (11 points vs. Indiana).
Devin Booker Monday night:
6-of-10 (12 points vs. Jazz)
#Suns 26, #Jazz 16 with 2:24 left in the 1st quarter.
He still hasn’t made a 3, though.
0-for-6 vs. Pacers. 0-for-3 vs. Jazz. – 9:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz going 3-7 from deep and forcing Phoenix into 3 turnovers is the only reason this game is as close as 26-16 with 2:24 left 1Q. – 9:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker already has more points than he did on Saturday. He’s scored a dozen on 6-of-10 shooting here in the first quarter. – 9:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:24 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Suns 26-16…Devin Booker has 12 early, and he’s the type to remain aggressive enough even with a sizable lead to have a really big game if he keeps making shots – 9:27 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Couple of these Booker shots have been well defended. Not a lot you can do there. Good defense, better offense. – 9:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker bouncing back quickly from last game. He’s got 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting in less than 10 minutes – 9:27 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker went 5-of-23 Saturday vs. Indiana.
He’s 4-of-8 already tonight.
#Suns up 20-9 with 4:21 left in 1st quarter. #Suns – 9:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale McGee just gobbled up a basketball live on television – 9:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
JaVale McGee could have headbutted the ball for that block my word – 9:22 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
While Dok and Rudy Gay are disagreeing on coverage, Trent Forrest gets a steal and a bucket – 9:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Dok is the first Jazz sub of the game, as Hassan Whiteside provided zero presence – 9:20 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz fans: you don’t have to watch this. I have to watch this for my job, and you have to click on the Triple Team after the game in order to keep me employed, but you don’t have to watch this. – 9:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns up 11-4. Timeout #Jazz with 8:34 left in the 1st quarter.
Suns 5-of-10 FGs.
Three Jazz turnovers have led to 5 Phoenix points. – 9:15 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz down 11-4 early and Quin Snyder calls timeout. Utah a step slow in every movement so far…..8:34 remaining in the first quarter – 9:15 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Suns are just playing at a totally different speed than the Jazz right now. Quin Snyder said pregame he wanted to see competitiveness — there hasn’t been much of it yet. 11-4 Suns lead, 8:34 left 1Q. – 9:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns on an 11-4 run to start and the Jazz need a timeout. Energy is pretty good on both ends, Suns have taken 10 shots to Utah’s 3 – 9:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker urges on the crowd as the Jazz call a timeout. Frenetic start that very much benefits the Suns. – 9:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Confusion from the Jazz on the first defensive possession: Suns layup.
Confusion from the Jazz on the first offensive possession: shot-clock violation. – 9:12 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Forrest, Clarkson, House Jr., Gay, and Whiteside are your starters for the @Utah Jazz against the @suns.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:59 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Captains meeting at center court with the referees usually includes a vet or a normal starter. Tonight for the Jazz it was Elijah Hughes – 8:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Suns PA just asked fans to “direct your attention to center court for the captains’ meeting.” Jazz sent over Elijah Hughes. – 8:58 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Trent ♪ JC ♪ Danuel ♪ Ocho ♪ Hassan
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/P1D51pbA00 – 8:58 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I think that it’s really important to watch Hassan Whiteside tonight. I can’t help but think about that Jazz vs. Toronto game from a couple weeks ago, and hope that we see a different approach from him. – 8:52 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are starting Hassan Whiteside, Rudy Gay, Danuel House, Jordan Clarkson, and Trent Forrest vs. the Suns – 8:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns‘ Deandre Ayton (ankle), Jae Crowder (wrist) day-to-day; Cameron Payne (wrist) re-evaluated in two weeks
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
To further make this game, uh, interesting for Jazz fans:
Tonight’s referees:
#5 – Kane Fitzgerald
#62 – JB DeRosa
#17 – Jonathan Sterling – 8:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns rolling with Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and JaVale McGee to start, as expected. That lineup has a -30.4 Net Rating in a very minuscule 32 minutes together this season – 8:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA championship odds: Nets remain favorites; Warriors, Bucks and Suns round out top four
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 8:36 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz starters:
#25 – F – Danuel House Jr.
#8 – F – Rudy Gay
#21 – C – Hassan Whiteside
#00 – G – Jordan Clarkson
#3 – G – Trent Forrest – 8:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, McGee
Jazz: Clarkson, Forrest, House, Gay, Whiteside – 8:33 PM
Starters
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Clock in and lock in!
@PlayAtGila x #YouDoYou pic.twitter.com/Ti8WV8eDD2 – 8:25 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Paris Bass hits the triple to give the Lakers a 27-21 lead with 2 minutes left in the first – 8:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton out here in his usual pregame spot for the first time since spraining his ankle, an encouraging sign pic.twitter.com/dbrTDThJZP – 8:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
My guess at tonight’s starting lineup
Trent Forrest
Jordan Clarkson
Danuel House
Rudy Gay
Hassan Whiteside
I’m probably gonna be wrong. This is just a guess – 8:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors held off the Jazz with a tough defensive performance late, NBA Twitter weighed in with reactions. Here’s what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Unique element of this batch of Suns injuries that we haven’t seen this year is Payton was used essentially as another wing when Phoenix got shorthanded. Now he’s running the offense so we’re going to see a fair bit of Wainright tonight I think. Smith at the 4 again probably. – 7:53 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder, on the Suns: “It’s obvious to me that they’re the best team in the league right now. And they’ve been the best team. That’s a function of their team and their coach.” – 7:46 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
“It’s obvious that they’re the best team in the league.” — Quin Snyder on the Suns – 7:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin mentioned that during the stretch that Rudy Gobert missed due to COVID, “some guys felt like exposed” defensively, and came to realize how dependent they had become upon him. – 7:44 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Tonight’s game against Phoenix will resemble the game against the Raptors with no traditional starters available.
No Conley, Mitchell, O’Neale, Bogdanovic or Gobert.
Additionally no Joe Ingles. – 7:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz haven’t had their full nine man rotation together since Christmas night in a win over the Dallas Mavericks…. – 7:39 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jazz F Bojan Bogdanovic will sit vs. Suns tonight due to an avulsion fracture on left ring finger, per team. He suffered the injury — a ligament pulling off a piece of bone — in Wednesday’s loss to Rockets. He will be able to play in splint as it heals but will rest tonight. – 7:38 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
So, if you’re keeping count. All of the Jazz starters are out plus Ingles. – 7:33 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz Injury Report
*OUT –
Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Finger Avulsion Fracture)
– Joe Ingles (Right Ankle Sprain)
– Royce O’Neale (Right Knee Tendonitis)
– Mike Conley (Right Knee Injury Maintenance)
– Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)
– Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protoco – 7:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bojan Bogdanovic has a left finger Avulsion fracture. This occurs when a ligament pulls the bone off. Bogdanovic can play with the injury. He will need a splint for the next 4-6 weeks. The injury occurred against the Houston Rockets – 7:30 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Bojan Bogdanovic’s has been changed to a left finger avulsion fracture. Such a fracture occurs when a ligament pulls a piece of the bone off. He’ll be able to play with it (he’s out tonight though) and it should heal over the next 4-6 weeks while wearing a splint. – 7:29 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Bojan Bogdanovic, who has been wearing a splint on his finger has been diagnosed with a left finger avulsion fracture. He can play with it but he won’t tonight. Should heal in 4-6 weeks while wearing a splint. The injury took place against Houston on 1/19. – 7:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mitchell, O’Neale, Gobert, Conley, ingles and Bogdanovic all OUT tonight for the Utah Jazz against the Phoenix Suns – 7:28 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Official: Jazz sitting everyone out tonight. pic.twitter.com/YZQtMUKqj6 – 7:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Suns coach Monty Williams, on facing a depleted Jazz team: “You want to play to a certain standard, regardless of who’s playing. You want to see your system, you want to see your scheme. … I can’t worry about (who is and isn’t available).” – 7:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams confirmed Deandre Ayton is out tonight for the Suns – 7:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams confirms Deandre Ayton is out tonight. He was listed as doubtful – 7:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Suns forward Jae Crowder is out tonight vs. the Jazz but considered day to day. Cam Payne is also out and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 7:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne (wrist) re-evaluated in two weeks.
Jae Crowder (wrist) day-to-day. #Suns – 7:15 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Per Suns: Payne to be reevaluated in 2 weeks (wrist sprain), Jae Crowder is day to day with wrist contusion. – 7:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Cam Payne will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks with the right wrist sprain. Jae Crowder is considered day-to-day with the left wrist contusion. – 7:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Payne will be reevaluated in two weeks while Jae Crowder is day-to-day, per Suns – 7:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I’ve seen people saying it but I don’t buy the whole thing about the Mavericks being a bad matchup for the Grizzlies in the playoffs. Your other options are probably going to be Utah or Denver and ummmm the Nuggets will be different when Jamal gets back. Mavs are best case to me. – 6:39 PM
Beto Duran @DuranSports
Just finished my good friend @MlinaresDC book. Great job!
From El Salvador to South Central to JUCO to CSUN to Telemundo DC & voice of Washington Football Team.
Keep inspiring Moi! 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/yu0Tx49RGM – 5:41 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
👉TRADE MAILBAG w/ @btoporek
🔘 Bulls (5:05)
🔘 Simmons/Harden (21:52)
🔘 Surprise sellers (43:05)
🔘 Mavs (53:21)
🔘 Sleepers (58:07)
🔘 Raptors (1:01:36)
🔘 Jazz/Celtics (1:08:23)
🎧 https://t.co/qS5c5cWE5g
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NL3gDMQtyg – 5:38 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Be sure to pickup tonight’s IOG and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕: https://t.co/NsKX3BiZG6 pic.twitter.com/GCKPms9JXt – 5:16 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Next “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” book event is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday Jan. 27 at Bend’s Big E’s Sports Bar & Grill. If you’re in central Oregon that day, stop by Eric Anderson’s establishment, enjoy a libation & join my discussion on the ex @Portland Trail Blazers great.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/qkuXWxPCsD – 5:15 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 50 – @HoopConsultants team of the WEEK is the @Phoenix Suns
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Phoenix #TOTW pic.twitter.com/LVkDcF0CdK – 4:58 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are now 3rd in the NBA in eFG%, behind only Utah and Golden State.
Murray and Porter have combined to play nine games. – 4:43 PM
Murray and Porter have combined to play nine games. – 4:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker and Chris Paul were both nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. Nikola Jokic won it.
Booker: 29.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 5.0 APG, 1.7 SPG, 42/22/93
Paul: 17.7 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 13.0 APG, 2.7 SPG, 62/25/100
Jokic: 36.3 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 10.0 APG, 2.3 SPG, 65/40/86 – 3:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul and Devin Booker were both nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week. Nikola Jokic won it – 3:43 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Mike Conley are all OUT vs. the Suns tonight.
Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale, and Joe Ingles are all QUESTIONABLE.
Hassan Whiteside is off the injury report and is AVAILABLE. – 3:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You can look at the numbers and come to whatever conclusion you want to come to, but at the end of the day, playing is playing.”
Cam Johnson as he’ll likely get start for Jae Crowder (wrist) tonight vs #Jazz. Avg. 17.8 pts on 55.1% FG (50% from 3) in 6 starts this season. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TP2KUVwd8C – 3:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We don’t know who they have playing and we don’t know who is playing for us tonight. So it’s kind of just when you get there, be ready to go type thing, but we know what they’re about.” #Suns All-Star Devin Booker on facing #Jazz. pic.twitter.com/VjfF8KOrAk – 3:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns Pulse: Unbeaten road trip, Utah #Jazz incoming and trade deadline approaching (w/video) #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Look on the bright side, Jazz fans. You won’t have to worry about Eric Paschall minutes tonight – 3:06 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz injury report…
OUT: Gobert, Conley, Mitchell
Jazz injury report…
OUT: Gobert, Conley, Mitchell
QUESTIONABLE: Bogdanovic, Ingles, O’Neale – 3:05 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Also worth noting Hassan Whiteside is not on the @Utah Jazz injury report after clearing COVID protocols. – 3:04 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz injury report
OUT –
Mike Conley (Right Knee Injury Maintenance)
Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)
Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol)
QUESTIONABLE
– Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Finger Strain)
– Joe Ingles (Right Ankle Sprain)
– Royce O’Neale (Right Knee Tendonitis) – 3:02 PM
Utah Jazz injury report
OUT –
Mike Conley (Right Knee Injury Maintenance)
Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)
Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol)
QUESTIONABLE
– Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Finger Strain)
– Joe Ingles (Right Ankle Sprain)
– Royce O’Neale (Right Knee Tendonitis) – 3:02 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz injury report vs. Suns:
OUT – Mike Conley (Knee, B2B)
OUT – Rudy Gobert (Calf Strain)
OUT – Donovan Mitchell (Concussion)
QUESTIONABLE – Bojan Bogdanovic (Finger Strain)
QUESTIONABLE – Joe Ingles (Ankle Sprain)
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are all out tonight in Phoenix. Royce O’Neale, Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic are all questionable – 3:00 PM
