Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

January 24, 2022

By |

The New York Knicks (23-24) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-19) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 24, 2022

New York Knicks 77, Cleveland Cavaliers 86 (Q4 06:55)

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch today's cast for Knicks/Cavs live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
When the threes don’t stop hitting 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lhhSNyxcbl8:54 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Let it fly, Q.
Back-to-back triples for @Quentin Grimes. pic.twitter.com/BpypKckg4H8:50 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A lot to Love from that third quarter! #LetEmKnow8:48 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the third, #Cavs lead the Knicks 76-69.
Darius Garland has a double-double of 10 points and 11 assists.
Kevin Love also has a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. Love scored 14 points alone in the third. – 8:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Obi Toppin:
+17 in 8 minutes
Julius Randle:
-24 in 27 minutes – 8:48 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through three quarters, the Cavaliers lead the Knicks 76-69.
• Randle 16-6-4
• arrett 13-4-3
• Gibson 6 & 8
• Love 20 & 11, 6-11 3Ps
• Garland 10 pts, 11 asts
Knicks shooting 40-28-47. 9-19 from the line. – 8:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have a keeper in Grimes. Kid can play.
Super confident and plays with aggression on both ends of the floor – 8:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If you are looking for good play-by-play of NYK/CLE, check out the #NBACast live on League Pass! Taking your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kevin Love has had a really nice year off the bench for Cleveland. He’s now shooting over 40 percent from 3-point range on the year after hitting 6 3s so far tonight against the Knicks, and is a very good fit alongside either Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen. – 8:44 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
I know I’m feeding the beast with this tweet, but plus/minus stats:
Julius Randle -25
Obi Toppin +11 – 8:43 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks were up 59-55 moments ago and now trail 72-61. Falling apart with Kevin Love as the 3-point menace like the old days. – 8:39 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
ONE MAN CAVALANCHE! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/8a1ZSHt1Ka8:38 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Love is on another level at the moment. He just hit his fourth 3 this quarter, a perfect 4-of-4 this quarter.
He has 18 total points. – 8:37 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Alfonso McKinnie with 4 fouls in 8 minutes. Playing like Tre Mann in Cleveland. @Stacey21King just said he’s playing like Edward Scissorhands out there. – 8:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kevin Love with three three-pointers in a span of less than one minute. – 8:37 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Kevin Love, extremely open. And not really because of Kevin Love. – 8:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
LOVE IS IN THE AIR! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wXbWkrZG2Z8:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
🗣️ “Cavaliers on the move!” pic.twitter.com/BuWnQP7m0A8:32 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We're live for Knicks/Cavs! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBACast
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Nerlens Noel is a well-known rim-protector but he’s also important for the Knicks forcing turnovers. Knicks defense is pretty conservative and doesn’t create tons of takeaways. But Noel can venture out from the paint and gets his hands into passing lanes well – 8:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are missing Jarrett Allen’s menacing screens, rolling and vertical spacing. – 8:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
🎶 Everyday I’m hustlin’ 🎶 pic.twitter.com/AO6QD7ikIm8:27 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro is playing his ass off tonight (When doesn’t he?) Forget the scoring, which has been big. He’s fighting on defense and gobbling rebounds, giving Cleveland second-chance opportunities. – 8:27 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Isaac Okoro with the #Cavs first basket of the third quarter after they missed their first six shots.
Cavs went almost the first three minutes of the third quarter without scoring. – 8:23 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ. Could. Go. All. The. Way! pic.twitter.com/bR48mzKq4H8:23 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for NYK/CLE with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBACast
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Looking for a halftime show?
MCs @deanwade3232 and @Evan Mobley got you covered with this “Llama Llama Red Pajama” banger 🎤 pic.twitter.com/72BWJwBoq38:12 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the half, #Cavs and Knicks are tied 50-50. Knicks outscored the Cavs 27-22 in the second quarter.
Isaac Okoro has a team-high 11 pts. Darius Garland is up to 7 assists, finding guys all over the floor tonight.
Rajon Rondo has an early 8 pts and 3 assists. – 8:07 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs shoot 54%FG in 1H, but commit 10 T.O. (15pts) – tied w/NYK – 50-apiece; CLE, 24pts in paint; CLE, 17asst on 21FGM; Okoro, 11pts, 5-8FG; Mobley, 8pts, 4-5FG, 4reb; Rondo, 8pts, 3-3FG, 2-2 3ptFG, 3asst, 2reb, stl; Garland, 6pts, 3-11FG, game-hi 7asst. pic.twitter.com/VRgRZO9WQi8:06 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas
Nerlens Noel is a more consistent Keon Clark. – 8:05 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Halftime. Knicks and Cavaliers are tied at 50.
• Randle 11-5-4
• Toppin 8 pts
• Barrett 7-2-3
• Gibson 6 & 6
• Love 6-7-3
• Garland 6 pts, 7 asts
Knicks shooting 46-32-67. Cavs shooting 54-39-60. – 8:04 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Bringing that first half fire! 🔥 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Wed158FmIu8:02 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Rajon Rondo making a palpable impact in his first home game with the team. And J.B. Bickerstaff is playing him and Darius Garland together. – 7:59 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ice is nice. 🥶 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/A7T22eH3LB7:55 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Droppin’ dimes, droppin’ dimes! 🪙 pic.twitter.com/kBWRTE73dN7:51 PM

Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
8 years ago … tonight. #Melo62
“Where you there that night? Remember that night?” ~Mike Breen.
@Carmelo Anthony #Knicks pic.twitter.com/Qn3wSSuLz87:51 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch NYK/CLE with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Toppin, corner three, THAT’S GOOD!
Another Obi three caps a 13-0 run. pic.twitter.com/KdnNqC5COG7:46 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Obi “coulda been a Cavalier” Toppin drains a rare 3. Dayton is 3 hours from Cleveland – 6 hours in the ice and snow. – 7:38 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
When the Knicks brought in Cam Reddish without giving up a rotation player, the first thing I wondered was how they were going to make this work. Reddish wanted a larger role in Atlanta, but Knicks had a full rotation. So far, it’s meant Reddish is on the outside looking in. – 7:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A cool six points and six boards for Kevin after one! 😀 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/goLIo5UiD87:35 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Knicks/Cavs with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Cavaliers lead the Knicks 28-23.
• Fournier 7 pts
• Randle 6 pts, 4 asts
• Barrett 4 & 2
• Garland 4 pts, 4 asts
• Love 6 & 6 – 7:34 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
I never thought I’d be tweeting this in 2022 but the Knicks are having all kinds of trouble with Kevin Love. – 7:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Puttin’ on a passing clinic 👏
📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/7DQSWajOmV7:26 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today's cast for NYK/CLE live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Rajon Rondo checks in for the first time tonight. He’s been out since before I returned from paternity leave. – 7:24 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Rajon Rondo checks into his first home game here in Cleveland. – 7:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Oh, you fancy, huh? 🥶
@Isaac Okoro | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/4mIsMohI0j7:18 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks trying to isolate against Evan Mobley like he’s a normal rookie. – 7:17 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kemba Walker trying to drive and score just doesn’t work anymore. – 7:15 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ finds Ev in the corner to get us goin’ 🎯 pic.twitter.com/mGsIkiAx9G7:15 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s EVAN MOBLEY! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/bav6i1Xxzj7:13 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
LET’S GO KNICKS. – 7:10 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Knicks/Cavs with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We're live for Knicks/Cavs! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBACast
New York Knicks @nyknicks
First five on the floor tonight: pic.twitter.com/kTKoUrKYuT7:00 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ready for @Rajon Rondo’s first game in The Land! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/kJn2wMNXl26:59 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
Almost go time in Cleveland. Let’s work. pic.twitter.com/LEvaXbowZD6:50 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen out vs. Knicks with an illness; Rajon Rondo listed as available after missing six games with a sore right hamstring. – 6:46 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Cavaliers are the NBA feel-good story the #Knicks were last season #NBA nypost.com/2022/01/24/cav…6:45 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Cavs have ruled out Jarrett Allen (illness) tonight vs. the Knicks.
The Cavs starting frontcourt tonight will be Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Ed Davis. – 6:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Update: On the call tonight with @Danny Leroux for Knicks/Cavs coming up at 7 ET, join us live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast!
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mercury GM Jim Pitman said the Mercury appreciated all of Sandy Brondello’s efforts, but they thought it was time for a new voice for the team. He wishes her well and thinks she’ll do a great job in New York – 6:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Rondo is back tonight 👏 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/rlJ8XDkiMa6:30 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
Last time out for @RjBarrett6:
▪️ 28 PTS
▪️ 14 REB
▪️ 6 AST pic.twitter.com/p8SZTaMF3f6:30 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen (illness) is OUT tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Rajon Rondo (hamstring) WILL PLAY. Sources say Ed Davis will start for Allen.
The starters, sources say, will be: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Ed Davis. – 6:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Getting the start in #CavsKnicks 🏀 pic.twitter.com/aZItSG2JvV6:26 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Michael Beasley explains how Knicks broke his heart nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…6:16 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
When you’re averaging 24.8 PPG and 12.2 APG over your last five 😄 pic.twitter.com/A6hm2MbUH86:14 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cabvs Rajon Rondo just finished his pregame workout.
He was still listed as questionable with hamstring soreness earlier today. – 5:57 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mitchell Robinson will sit out tonight so Nerlens Noel will start after a nice outing yesterday. – 5:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Rajon Rondo just went thru a pregame workout and sure looked like a guy who is planning to play tonight. – 5:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce Robinson is out tonight with the sprained left ankle. – 5:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Mitchell Robinson (sprained left ankle) has been ruled out tonight at Cleveland. – 5:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Mitchell Robinson is out tonight due to ankle sprain, NYK says – 5:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Mitchell Robinson, who sprained his ankle yesterday, is out for tonight’s game in Cleveland. – 5:54 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mitchell Robinson is OUT tonight in Cleveland, Knicks say – 5:54 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Collin Sexton, who continues to rehab in Atlanta after a meniscus injury, is here tonight for the game against the New York Knicks. – 5:54 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Mitchell Robinson (sprained left ankle) is out tonight at Cleveland. – 5:54 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Derrick Rose is here in Cleveland, making the 3-game road trip. First time he’s been on road since he broke down in Houston. – 5:41 PM
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Per Coach, Mitchell Robinson is a game time decision in Cleveland and all tests on the ankle came back negative. For more, tune into @MSGNetworks at 6:30. Join me, @BillPidto @Alan Hahn & @Wally Szcerzbiak #Knicks #Cavs – 5:39 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ready for business. #MoreDriven pic.twitter.com/Z3K84AbScm5:38 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau said Kemba will play. Mitchell is a game-time decison with ankle sprain from yesterday. – 5:30 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kemba Walker is playing, according to Thibodeau. Mitchell Robinson is a game time decision. – 5:30 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mitchell Robinson is game time decision. – 5:30 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
My NBA plays tonight:
1) Shai over 24.5 PTS vs Bulls
2) Mobley over 26.5 PTS/REB/AST vs NYK
3) Coby White over every number! (Via @MBeller) – 5:29 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Brendan Brown will do color tonight on MSG Network with Mike Breen. Walt Frazier has never been a big fan of Cleveland if you recall. MSG Network has really stepped up this season with all the flux. – 5:19 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Cavaliers vs Knicks!
Tip-off at 7pm on @BallySportsCLE! pic.twitter.com/ZR0d3mQnyh5:14 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🔑🔑🔑 (via @Jim Eichenhofer)
▪️ Pelicans must generate offense without top scorer Ingram
▪️ NOP 10 steals in win at NYK, held Knicks to 38% shooting
▪️ Both benches forced to adjust amid key injury absences
#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/3ovE8eyk7F4:55 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Audio: Talking Dukies in the NBA — Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Tyus Jones, Cam Reddish & more — w/ @TheDevilsDen @RaulClement1 & @dustin_shoe apple.co/3Au4ea24:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Hats off to @firstenergycorp for hooking up tonight’s Cavs Bucket Hat giveaway! 🤠 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/QLSiMLHUvV4:00 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New @ringer article on Eric Gordon as a trade target, Phoenix’s suddenly deep center rotation, Point Pascal Siakam, Jitty John Konchar, Quentin Grimes, All-Star voting, and some thoughts on @Marc Stein’s intriguing Westbrook/Wall report. theringer.com/nba/2022/1/24/…3:57 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Last week’s mailbag covered whether NYK will be buyers or sellers at the deadline, the likelihood of trading another 1st rounder & more. Thanks to @Jeminem07, @PlayoffBoundNYK, @Jmere09nyc & @CeeTizzyfor the questions! Here is the link to the full mailbag: https://t.co/IglY9eP1CT pic.twitter.com/rNaYTV2Xsi3:40 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Mondays are better with Cavaliers hoops!
🆚 @New York Knicks
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/oeRZINR4dH3:30 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Wesley Matthews was not able to practice today after suffering a left knee contusion in the third quarter of Saturday night’s game.
Matthews will not be able to play on Wednesday against the Cavaliers, per Budenholzer. – 3:21 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
New York Together. New York Forever. pic.twitter.com/nm5aUcmaqd3:00 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the Knicks last nine games (dating back to the RJ buzzer-beater vs. Boston),
Evan Fournier is:
32-of-62 from downtown (51.6%, which is the highest percentage in the NBA)
RJ Barrett is:
23-of-53 from downtown (44.2%) – 2:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle on NYK being fined 25K for declining to make him available for post-game interviews. “Honestly, I appreciate Mr. Dolan. He’s great,” Randle said of owner Jim Dolan. As you’d expect, there was some internal frustration after the STFU comment: sny.tv/articles/knick…2:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Making better hydration a goal this year? 💧👍
Start your week off with some #MondayMotivation from @ClevelandClinic by tracking your water intake to meet your goals and maybe even win a pair of tickets to an upcoming game!
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ Barrett is one of six players averaging more than 22 points, more than six rebounds and more two made three-pointers per game in 2022.
The other five are James Harden, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Khris Middleton and LeBron James – 2:09 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Putting together a story reacting to fans’ Knicks-related fake trades.
Have any fake trade proposals for the Knicks?
Send them in the replies to this tweet. – 2:04 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1989, the @Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson had 26 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, and five steals in a loss to the Knicks.
Johnson recorded his 5,000th career rebound, becoming the second player in NBA history to reach career totals of 5,000 rebounds and 7,500 assists. pic.twitter.com/DrvjYmLXmq2:01 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks listed center Mitchell Robinson as questionable for tonight on latest injury report. Robinson tweeted yesterday’s was just a little “tweak” and to “relax”. Actually he didn’t tweet relax. – 1:10 PM

, ,

