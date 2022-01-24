Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (23-24) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-19) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 24, 2022
New York Knicks 77, Cleveland Cavaliers 86 (Q4 06:55)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch today’s cast for Knicks/Cavs live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan nba.com/game/nyk-vs-cl… – 9:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
When the threes don’t stop hitting 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lhhSNyxcbl – 8:54 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Let it fly, Q.
Back-to-back triples for @Quentin Grimes. pic.twitter.com/BpypKckg4H – 8:50 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the third, #Cavs lead the Knicks 76-69.
Darius Garland has a double-double of 10 points and 11 assists.
Kevin Love also has a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. Love scored 14 points alone in the third. – 8:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have a keeper in Grimes. Kid can play.
Super confident and plays with aggression on both ends of the floor – 8:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If you are looking for good play-by-play of NYK/CLE, check out the #NBACast live on League Pass! Taking your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux, send yours in using #NBACast nba.com/game/nyk-vs-cl… – 8:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kevin Love has had a really nice year off the bench for Cleveland. He’s now shooting over 40 percent from 3-point range on the year after hitting 6 3s so far tonight against the Knicks, and is a very good fit alongside either Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen. – 8:44 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
I know I’m feeding the beast with this tweet, but plus/minus stats:
Julius Randle -25
Obi Toppin +11 – 8:43 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks were up 59-55 moments ago and now trail 72-61. Falling apart with Kevin Love as the 3-point menace like the old days. – 8:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Love is on another level at the moment. He just hit his fourth 3 this quarter, a perfect 4-of-4 this quarter.
He has 18 total points. – 8:37 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Alfonso McKinnie with 4 fouls in 8 minutes. Playing like Tre Mann in Cleveland. @Stacey21King just said he’s playing like Edward Scissorhands out there. – 8:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kevin Love with three three-pointers in a span of less than one minute. – 8:37 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Knicks/Cavs! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/nyk-vs-cl… – 8:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are missing Jarrett Allen’s menacing screens, rolling and vertical spacing. – 8:27 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro is playing his ass off tonight (When doesn’t he?) Forget the scoring, which has been big. He’s fighting on defense and gobbling rebounds, giving Cleveland second-chance opportunities. – 8:27 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Isaac Okoro with the #Cavs first basket of the third quarter after they missed their first six shots.
Cavs went almost the first three minutes of the third quarter without scoring. – 8:23 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
STARTS ON DEFENSE.
🚂 @Julius Randle 💨 pic.twitter.com/v5GoxuorvZ – 8:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for NYK/CLE with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/nyk-vs-cl… – 8:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Looking for a halftime show?
MCs @deanwade3232 and @Evan Mobley got you covered with this “Llama Llama Red Pajama” banger 🎤 pic.twitter.com/72BWJwBoq3 – 8:12 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the half, #Cavs and Knicks are tied 50-50. Knicks outscored the Cavs 27-22 in the second quarter.
Isaac Okoro has a team-high 11 pts. Darius Garland is up to 7 assists, finding guys all over the floor tonight.
Rajon Rondo has an early 8 pts and 3 assists. – 8:07 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs shoot 54%FG in 1H, but commit 10 T.O. (15pts) – tied w/NYK – 50-apiece; CLE, 24pts in paint; CLE, 17asst on 21FGM; Okoro, 11pts, 5-8FG; Mobley, 8pts, 4-5FG, 4reb; Rondo, 8pts, 3-3FG, 2-2 3ptFG, 3asst, 2reb, stl; Garland, 6pts, 3-11FG, game-hi 7asst. pic.twitter.com/VRgRZO9WQi – 8:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Bringing that first half fire! 🔥 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Wed158FmIu – 8:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Rajon Rondo making a palpable impact in his first home game with the team. And J.B. Bickerstaff is playing him and Darius Garland together. – 7:59 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
8 years ago … tonight. #Melo62
“Where you there that night? Remember that night?” ~Mike Breen.
@Carmelo Anthony #Knicks pic.twitter.com/Qn3wSSuLz8 – 7:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch NYK/CLE with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/nyk-vs-cl… – 7:50 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Toppin, corner three, THAT’S GOOD!
Another Obi three caps a 13-0 run. pic.twitter.com/KdnNqC5COG – 7:46 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Obi “coulda been a Cavalier” Toppin drains a rare 3. Dayton is 3 hours from Cleveland – 6 hours in the ice and snow. – 7:38 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
When the Knicks brought in Cam Reddish without giving up a rotation player, the first thing I wondered was how they were going to make this work. Reddish wanted a larger role in Atlanta, but Knicks had a full rotation. So far, it’s meant Reddish is on the outside looking in. – 7:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A cool six points and six boards for Kevin after one! 😀 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/goLIo5UiD8 – 7:35 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Knicks/Cavs with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/nyk-vs-cl… – 7:35 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
I never thought I’d be tweeting this in 2022 but the Knicks are having all kinds of trouble with Kevin Love. – 7:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Puttin’ on a passing clinic 👏
📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/7DQSWajOmV – 7:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for NYK/CLE live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux nba.com/game/nyk-vs-cl… – 7:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Rajon Rondo checks in for the first time tonight. He’s been out since before I returned from paternity leave. – 7:24 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Rajon Rondo checks into his first home game here in Cleveland. – 7:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Oh, you fancy, huh? 🥶
@Isaac Okoro | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/4mIsMohI0j – 7:18 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kemba Walker trying to drive and score just doesn’t work anymore. – 7:15 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ finds Ev in the corner to get us goin’ 🎯 pic.twitter.com/mGsIkiAx9G – 7:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s EVAN MOBLEY! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/bav6i1Xxzj – 7:13 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Knicks/Cavs with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/nyk-vs-cl… – 7:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Knicks/Cavs! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/nyk-vs-cl… – 7:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ready for @Rajon Rondo’s first game in The Land! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/kJn2wMNXl2 – 6:59 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Almost go time in Cleveland. Let’s work. pic.twitter.com/LEvaXbowZD – 6:50 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen out vs. Knicks with an illness; Rajon Rondo listed as available after missing six games with a sore right hamstring. – 6:46 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Cavaliers are the NBA feel-good story the #Knicks were last season #NBA nypost.com/2022/01/24/cav… – 6:45 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Cavs have ruled out Jarrett Allen (illness) tonight vs. the Knicks.
The Cavs starting frontcourt tonight will be Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Ed Davis. – 6:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Update: On the call tonight with @Danny Leroux for Knicks/Cavs coming up at 7 ET, join us live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast! – 6:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mercury GM Jim Pitman said the Mercury appreciated all of Sandy Brondello’s efforts, but they thought it was time for a new voice for the team. He wishes her well and thinks she’ll do a great job in New York – 6:37 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Last time out for @RjBarrett6:
▪️ 28 PTS
▪️ 14 REB
▪️ 6 AST pic.twitter.com/p8SZTaMF3f – 6:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen (illness) is OUT tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Rajon Rondo (hamstring) WILL PLAY. Sources say Ed Davis will start for Allen.
The starters, sources say, will be: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Ed Davis. – 6:28 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Michael Beasley explains how Knicks broke his heart nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:16 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
When you’re averaging 24.8 PPG and 12.2 APG over your last five 😄 pic.twitter.com/A6hm2MbUH8 – 6:14 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cabvs Rajon Rondo just finished his pregame workout.
He was still listed as questionable with hamstring soreness earlier today. – 5:57 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mitchell Robinson will sit out tonight so Nerlens Noel will start after a nice outing yesterday. – 5:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Rajon Rondo just went thru a pregame workout and sure looked like a guy who is planning to play tonight. – 5:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce Robinson is out tonight with the sprained left ankle. – 5:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Mitchell Robinson (sprained left ankle) has been ruled out tonight at Cleveland. – 5:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Mitchell Robinson, who sprained his ankle yesterday, is out for tonight’s game in Cleveland. – 5:54 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Collin Sexton, who continues to rehab in Atlanta after a meniscus injury, is here tonight for the game against the New York Knicks. – 5:54 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Mitchell Robinson (sprained left ankle) is out tonight at Cleveland. – 5:54 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Derrick Rose is here in Cleveland, making the 3-game road trip. First time he’s been on road since he broke down in Houston. – 5:41 PM
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Per Coach, Mitchell Robinson is a game time decision in Cleveland and all tests on the ankle came back negative. For more, tune into @MSGNetworks at 6:30. Join me, @BillPidto @Alan Hahn & @Wally Szcerzbiak #Knicks #Cavs – 5:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau said Kemba will play. Mitchell is a game-time decison with ankle sprain from yesterday. – 5:30 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kemba Walker is playing, according to Thibodeau. Mitchell Robinson is a game time decision. – 5:30 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Brendan Brown will do color tonight on MSG Network with Mike Breen. Walt Frazier has never been a big fan of Cleveland if you recall. MSG Network has really stepped up this season with all the flux. – 5:19 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Cavaliers vs Knicks!
Tip-off at 7pm on @BallySportsCLE! pic.twitter.com/ZR0d3mQnyh – 5:14 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🔑🔑🔑 (via @Jim Eichenhofer)
▪️ Pelicans must generate offense without top scorer Ingram
▪️ NOP 10 steals in win at NYK, held Knicks to 38% shooting
▪️ Both benches forced to adjust amid key injury absences
#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/3ovE8eyk7F – 4:55 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Audio: Talking Dukies in the NBA — Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Tyus Jones, Cam Reddish & more — w/ @TheDevilsDen @RaulClement1 & @dustin_shoe apple.co/3Au4ea2 – 4:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Hats off to @firstenergycorp for hooking up tonight’s Cavs Bucket Hat giveaway! 🤠 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/QLSiMLHUvV – 4:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New @ringer article on Eric Gordon as a trade target, Phoenix’s suddenly deep center rotation, Point Pascal Siakam, Jitty John Konchar, Quentin Grimes, All-Star voting, and some thoughts on @Marc Stein’s intriguing Westbrook/Wall report. theringer.com/nba/2022/1/24/… – 3:57 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Last week’s mailbag covered whether NYK will be buyers or sellers at the deadline, the likelihood of trading another 1st rounder & more. Thanks to @Jeminem07, @PlayoffBoundNYK, @Jmere09nyc & @CeeTizzyfor the questions! Here is the link to the full mailbag: https://t.co/IglY9eP1CT pic.twitter.com/rNaYTV2Xsi – 3:40 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Mondays are better with Cavaliers hoops!
🆚 @New York Knicks
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/oeRZINR4dH – 3:30 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the Knicks last nine games (dating back to the RJ buzzer-beater vs. Boston),
Evan Fournier is:
32-of-62 from downtown (51.6%, which is the highest percentage in the NBA)
RJ Barrett is:
23-of-53 from downtown (44.2%) – 2:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle on NYK being fined 25K for declining to make him available for post-game interviews. “Honestly, I appreciate Mr. Dolan. He’s great,” Randle said of owner Jim Dolan. As you’d expect, there was some internal frustration after the STFU comment: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 2:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Making better hydration a goal this year? 💧👍
Start your week off with some #MondayMotivation from @ClevelandClinic by tracking your water intake to meet your goals and maybe even win a pair of tickets to an upcoming game!
START TRACKING: yi.nzc.am/07/EvLmSn – 2:30 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ Barrett is one of six players averaging more than 22 points, more than six rebounds and more two made three-pointers per game in 2022.
The other five are James Harden, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Khris Middleton and LeBron James – 2:09 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1989, the @Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson had 26 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, and five steals in a loss to the Knicks.
Johnson recorded his 5,000th career rebound, becoming the second player in NBA history to reach career totals of 5,000 rebounds and 7,500 assists. pic.twitter.com/DrvjYmLXmq – 2:01 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks listed center Mitchell Robinson as questionable for tonight on latest injury report. Robinson tweeted yesterday’s was just a little “tweak” and to “relax”. Actually he didn’t tweet relax. – 1:10 PM
