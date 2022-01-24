Lance Stephenson signs another 10-day contract with Pacers

James Boyd: #Pacers say they’ve signed Lance Stephenson to another 10-day contract. His second standard 10-day contract and fourth overall. He previously signed two COVID-19 10-day hardship contracts.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers sign Lance Stephenson to another 10-day contract indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 2:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lance Stephenson signed a second (and final) standard 10-day with the Pacers after his first expired today. It will run through Feb. 2, and then the front office must decide whether to sign him to a rest-of-season contract.
That’s a week before the trade deadline. – 1:23 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers say they’ve signed Lance Stephenson to another 10-day contract. His second standard 10-day contract and fourth overall. He previously signed two COVID-19 10-day hardship contracts. – 1:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The following 10-Day contracts expired today:
Dakota Mathias – MEM (hardship)
Xavier Moon – LAC (hardship)
Lance Stephenson – IND (standard) – 7:01 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: Suns 113, #Pacers 103
Phoenix denies Indiana its third straight win. Chris Duarte and Lance Stephenson both had 17 points. Goga Bitadze gets his second career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 11:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Suns own the best record in the NBA & were in control the entire way. Beat the Pacers 113-103 for season sweep.
Pacers down their top 6 once again. Duarte and Stephenson both scored 17. CP3 had 18/16a.
They’re 2-2 on this 5-game trip, which concludes Monday in New Orleans. – 11:18 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lance Stephenson having his best game on this 10-day contract, which expires Sunday. He has a team-high 15pts.
Pacers just lacking on offense tonight. Suns up 16 despite 6/20 from 3 and just six points from Booker. – 10:56 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson checks in and seconds later he gets called for an offensive foul. #Pacers – 9:38 PM
Lance Stephenson @StephensonLance
Most of you’ve been on this journey with me….The ups, the downs, lessons, and success.
I’m humbled by the privilege to be back on the stage, doing what I love and it’s all for you. The love you show gives me energy to push harder. I dedicate this line to The Journey. Link inbio pic.twitter.com/NMdQJFmn5v – 8:05 PM
Scott Agness: Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day contract today. Since the Pacers no longer have any players in protocols, the hardship exception is no longer an option. And so he now counts against the salary cap. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / January 14, 2022
Chris Haynes: Indiana Pacers are signing Lance Stephenson to a second 10-day hardship contract, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / January 11, 2022
Marc Stein: The Pacers are expected to keep Lance Stephenson for the rest of the season, league sources say, thanks to his very strong play in this third Indiana stint that has won admiration from Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. Stephenson has one day left on his initial Indiana hardship deal. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 9, 2022