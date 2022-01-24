Pacers vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (17-30) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (28-28) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 24, 2022
Indiana Pacers 53, New Orleans Pelicans 50 (Q2 03:24)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Contrast in styles in this one as the Pacers lead 51-47 with 4m left in the half.
Pacers are 7/13 from 3; Pelicans are 1/12, instead scoring efficiently inside (34) and in transition (10). – 9:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers call timeout leading 51-47. Both teams have led by as many as 8 this half and each has 12 assists. – 9:01 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
I know it’s unrealistic but it would be fun if the Pelicans figured out a way to play some of these extremely blah games in other venues.
This would be a better atmosphere as a one-off at the PMAC, Cajundome, Fogelman or Lakefront Arena. – 8:55 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
3-pointers
IND: 6-12
NOLA: 1-10
Duane Washington Jr. is 3-4 by himself in the 2nd quarter – 8:53 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Since the first few minutes of this game, the Pacers have played harder, executed more solidly and generally looked like the better team. Pelicans defense really needs to light a fire as they trail 46-41. – 8:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jonas wasn’t leaving the paint till he got that bucket 🤣
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/nrItPatrxN – 8:52 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas playing one-man volleyball at the rim, eventually puts one of his tip-ins through the net for two pts. He has 8 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, with Pacers having a very difficult time trying to uproot him from the paint – 8:51 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Garrett Temple is having a stellar 1H in his spot start, scoring 10 pts on 4/5 FGs. He’s averaging 9.4 pts in his dozen starts this season (4.3 ppg as a reserve). Temple also shooting 37% from three-point range as starter, 34% as a sub – 8:47 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Duane Washington with back-to-back 3s. Like I said, he’s a legit NBA player. #Pacers – 8:45 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans had 22 points in the paint in the first quarter – the most they’ve had in the paint in any quarter this year. (h/t @ESPNStatsInfo)
It’s also the second-most points in the paint Indiana has allowed in any quarter this season. – 8:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers forced to go small as Jonas Valanciunas has his way inside and drawn two fouls each on Bitadze and Jackson. So it’s Brissett at center. (Turner and Sabonis remain out with injuries.)
All tied at 35, early 2Q. – 8:44 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans in a zone to start the 2nd quarter. Pacers get and make an open corner three. Indiana leading 35-31. – 8:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pacers 32, Pelicans 31
Hart 8 pts
Valanciunas 6 pts
Graham 5 pts
Pels went for 22 points in the paint. Indy only had 12. – 8:41 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Pacers 31, Pelicans 31
Chris Duarte has a game-high 11 points. Justin Holiday has 6
Jonas Valanciunas has 8. – 8:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
End of one at SKC
#WBD | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/WrItrH2QYZ – 8:40 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans fans are starting to loudly cheer Jose Alvarado defensive sequences, as was the case when he contested a mid-range Caris LeVert shot, then again on Pacers’ final possession of 1Q – 8:39 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
During the timeout on #Pelicans Star Wars Night, a fan wearing a Jar Jar Binks mask and holding a light saber was shown on the big screen. Some in attendance booed, including me – 8:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jaxson again! 👏
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/EAda6pdan8 – 8:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
In the Pelicans Team Shop at the @SmoothieKingCtr #NotOnHerb pic.twitter.com/FI5FJ7Agaf – 8:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb up to Jaxson 💪
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/L65K1mwYVB – 8:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
ball. movement.
@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/SMN1cY8Rb1 – 8:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Duarte gonna get called for a flagrant. Didn’t make a play on the ball when fouling Garrett Temple. #Pacers trail 19-17 with 5:57 left in the 1Q. – 8:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jonas 🙌
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/h2B3dWcf5E – 8:23 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans have raced out to 13-5 lead. Pacers defense has been rather porous, to say the least. – 8:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Goga for 2️⃣ in the early going
Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/xhgcXTI74h pic.twitter.com/p01tBtm320 – 8:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes charged with 12 misdemeanors in Los Angeles nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/24/pel… – 8:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Josh Hart straight down the land for layup to start. #Pacers gotta play better defense than that, obviously. – 8:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters:
— Chris Duarte
— Caris LeVert
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
— Goga Bitadze – 8:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Almost game time 🏀
Download the official Pelicans app presented by @Verizon to follow along! pic.twitter.com/uU3zaeGZg5 – 7:52 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Garrett Temple is starting in place of Brandon Ingram vs. Pacers – 7:45 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Garrett Temple
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:43 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Garrett Temple
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s starters 🏀
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/lBAd7rpBAU – 7:41 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the five starting us off
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/GMSwNSySTm – 7:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
ready to roll
@Caris LeVert | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/C2kbxcBZWK – 7:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game:
Caris LeVert – Available (sore right calf)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)
Domantas Sabonis – Out (left ankle sprain)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot)
T.J. McConnell – Out (health and safety protocols)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/bzvC892VBj – 7:07 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with Torrey Craig and Domantas Sabonis. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/3zqh3YWhT8 – 7:04 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Rainy day fits 🌧
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Mh2uHPoBFj – 7:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy (health & safety protocols) is out tonight vs Indiana, per the Pelicans. – 6:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Trey Murphy III (health & safety protocols) is out for tonight’s game. – 6:55 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Indiana’s Rick Carlisle extensively complimented #Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado in pregame: “He’s going to be up into you (defensively) the entire game. He’s going to have boundless energy, attack you… If you’re a coach, you can’t help but like (him). He’s a fighter.” – 6:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Caris LeVert (sore right calf) is available for tonight’s game, per head coach Rick Carlisle. – 6:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Devonte’ Graham (left ankle soreness) is available for tonight’s game vs. Indiana – 6:31 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Caris LeVert is questionable with a sore right calf. We’ll find out shortly from Rick Carlisle if he’s in or out tonight against the Pelicans. He’s missed the past two games. #Pacers – 6:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:14 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans recall Didi Louzada, Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III from @GleagueSquadron
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 5:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers have upgraded Matisse Thybulle (shoulder sprain) to questionable to play tomorrow vs. New Orleans. Seth Curry (ankle), Danny Green (hip) and Shake Milton (back) are still listed as out. – 4:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🔑🔑🔑 (via @Jim Eichenhofer)
▪️ Pelicans must generate offense without top scorer Ingram
▪️ NOP 10 steals in win at NYK, held Knicks to 38% shooting
▪️ Both benches forced to adjust amid key injury absences
#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/3ovE8eyk7F – 4:55 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Celebrate @butleru with us for University Hat Night on Wednesday as we host Gordon Hayward and the Hornets!
Grab your tickets at https://t.co/70MLzkObPr to get a special crossover Pacers 🔀 Butler cap 🧢 pic.twitter.com/5vZldakl4U – 4:54 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Matisse Thybulle has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Pelicans
Seth Curry, Danny Green, Shake Milton all remain out #Sixers – 4:41 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Audio: Talking Dukies in the NBA — Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Tyus Jones, Cam Reddish & more — w/ @TheDevilsDen @RaulClement1 & @dustin_shoe apple.co/3Au4ea2 – 4:27 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers sign Lance Stephenson to another 10-day contract indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 2:37 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze said he’d “do it again,” when I asked him about headbutting Gary Payton II. But underneath that stubbornness is a great deal of gratitude.
“Back at home, it was not fun at all. There was a lot of criminals and mafia in the streets.” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On today’s podcast, T-Bob Hebert joins @dsallerson to talk about Star Wars Night 🌌
Full episode: https://t.co/lULKVvdnoS
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/5KuT8qJ7V4 – 2:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That was a good nightcap to explain how the night went.”
Devin Booker on missed windmill at end of 5-of-23 night in #Suns win.
He then hugged Duane Washington, father of #Pacers Duane Washington Jr.
“Been watching him since he was 8 yrs old.”
Washington Sr. from Grand Rapids pic.twitter.com/pHWccGHfy8 – 2:01 PM
