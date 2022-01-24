Rudy Gobert out against Suns with calf injury

Tim MacMahon: Source: Jazz C Rudy Gobert is out tonight vs. Suns due to calf strain suffered late in last night’s loss to Warriors. The strain is considered mild and isn’t expected to sideline the All-NBA big man for an extended period. Jazz are also without Donovan Mitchell (concussion).
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Mike Conley are all OUT vs. the Suns tonight.
Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale, and Joe Ingles are all QUESTIONABLE.
Hassan Whiteside is off the injury report and is AVAILABLE. – 3:35 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz injury report…
OUT: Gobert, Conley, Mitchell
QUESTIONABLE: Bogdanovic, Ingles, O’Neale – 3:05 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz injury report
OUT –
Mike Conley (Right Knee Injury Maintenance)
Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)
Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol)
QUESTIONABLE
– Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Finger Strain)
– Joe Ingles (Right Ankle Sprain)
– Royce O’Neale (Right Knee Tendonitis) – 3:02 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz injury report vs. Suns:
OUT – Mike Conley (Knee, B2B)
OUT – Rudy Gobert (Calf Strain)
OUT – Donovan Mitchell (Concussion)
QUESTIONABLE – Bojan Bogdanovic (Finger Strain)
QUESTIONABLE – Joe Ingles (Ankle Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE – Royce O’Neale (Knee Tendonitis) – 3:01 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are all out tonight in Phoenix. Royce O’Neale, Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic are all questionable – 3:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
So for tonight’s Suns-Jazz game, we’re gonna be missing Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and possibly Deandre Ayton. Boo – 2:03 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Source: Jazz C Rudy Gobert is out tonight vs. Suns due to calf strain suffered late in last night’s loss to Warriors. The strain is considered mild and isn’t expected to sideline the All-NBA big man for an extended period. Jazz are also without Donovan Mitchell (concussion). – 1:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah Jazz’s 94-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday evening at the Chase Center was almost an afterthought relative to late-game injuries suffered by Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:04 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert: “I tried to play through it, and I could feel that I wasn’t moving right, and I didn’t want to make it worse. So, you know, sometimes you gotta be smart.” – 11:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert: “We’re gonna be cautious. I felt something right away … not a tear, but … like a slow tear. I tried to play through it, but I knew I wasn’t moving right.” – 11:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
“I think it’s just a little strain…a minor injury. We’re going to be cautious obviously but it’ll be ok.” Rudy Gobert on his calf strain. Said he doesn’t know if it will mean missing games or how many. – 11:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on his calf injury: “It’s just a little strain. I’ve never really had that before, so it’s hard for me to tell how many games I’ll be out.” – 11:22 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic both come away from loss to Warriors with injuries https://t.co/qn9WYl17hm pic.twitter.com/tlxal6tibK – 11:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
There’s a chance that the Jazz have a skeleton crew tomorrow night in Phoenix.
Already no Mitchell. Now Gobert and Bogdanovic have new injuries. Add that with the Covid outbreak, the heavy road schedule and this has easily been the most difficult month of the season for Utah – 11:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bogdanovic misses a three, O’Neale misses a tap at the buzzer and the Jazz fall 94-92…two good shots…Utah battled, but came up short. The Jazz fall to 30-17 on the season. They get 21 from Bogdanovic and a monster night from Gobert. On to Phoenix – 10:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Warriors 94, Jazz 92. Utah had a great chance at the end. Forced a stop, no timeout. Bogey got a great look at a 3, rimmed out. Royce’s tip-in hung on the rim, wouldn’t go in. Bogey 21p, Gay 16. Big story is the condition of Rudy Gobert’s left knee, which kept him out late – 10:45 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Gobert is on the sideline and looks like he’s stretching his left leg. Can’t tell if it’s the ankle or knee. He was experiencing some left ankle soreness the last couple days – 10:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert is out of the game. Looked like he was having some knee issues. – 10:41 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Rudy Gobert is limping. So is Bojan Bogdanovic. Jazz are hurting but still hanging with Warriors in final 3 minutes. – 10:38 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Wiggins finally attacks Gobert. Bucket at the rim. Rudy gives himself ‘my bad’ chest tap. Jazz timeout. Warriors 87, Jazz 86. 7:44 Q4 – 10:28 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz on a 12-4 run; last one very lucky as Ingles 3 gets blocked, but Gobert gets the easy putback dunk under the rim. Jazz, again, down just 1. – 10:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Great pass by Ingles to Gobert for the dunk and the Jazz pull within 83-82….timeout warriors – 10:21 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
What a finish!
A Kevon Looney pump and layup under the basket with Gobert on his back! – 9:56 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 at Chase Center: Warriors 33, Jazz
-Curry 8, Wiggins 7, Lee 6, Poole/Looney 5 ea
-FG%: Warriors 54.2, Jazz 52.6
-Offense is finding rhythm
-Poole tap-dances on Gobert, drains buzzer-beating 3 to close the quarter – 9:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Warriors up 33-29 after 1Q. Jazz not restricting Warriors 3PA much has been my biggest complaint, playing a bit too soft on the outside — including Gobert. – 9:05 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Gobert guarding Damian Lee with Kerr using Bjelica at three.
Lee relocates and hits an ATB three on the first possession. – 8:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Difficult finish from Jordan Poole here. Quick hesitation gets him a step on Rudy Gobert, but still has to loft it in with the left, on the move, over a tower. pic.twitter.com/iDEv30EZrf – 8:50 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
UPDATED @Utah Jazz injury report:
*OUT – Hassan Whiteside (Return to Competition)
OUT – Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol)
*AVAILABLE – Bojan Bogdanovic, Trent Forrest, Rudy Gobert (Left Ankle Soreness) – 7:00 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Bogdanovic, Gobert, Forrest all good to go tonight. Whiteside is out for the Jazz. – 7:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic are both available
Klay Thompson is now out with knee soreness. Nothing serious. Just precautionary
Hassan Whiteside is still out – 6:58 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Hassan Whiteside remains out tonight. Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert and Trent Forrest will all be available. – 6:57 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Rudy Gobert (Left Ankle Soreness) playing tonight for Jazz vs Warriors. – 6:57 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Hassan Whiteside is out for the Jazz, but Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert and Trent Forrest will all play for the Jazz after appearing on yesterday’s injury report. – 6:56 PM
Ryan Miller: Rudy Gobert on his injured calf: “I think it’s just a strain. I never really had that before. So I don’t know — it’s hard for me to tell how many games or how long it will take to heal but I don’t think it’s anything bad.” -via Twitter @millerjryan / January 24, 2022
Andy Larsen: Rudy Gobert: “It’s just a little strain. I’ve never had this before, so it’s hard for me to tell how many games. … a minor injury, we’re going to be cautious, obviously, but it’s going to be fine.” -via Twitter @andyblarsen / January 24, 2022
Tony Jones: Nothing official, but Rudy Gobert doesn’t sound like someone who anticipates playing tomorrow night in Phoenix…. “Obviously, we’re going to be cautious with it”….. -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / January 24, 2022