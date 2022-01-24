Sixers targeting James Harden in the offseason?

The 76ers continue to engage in trade talks around Simmons, who requested a trade and informed the franchise in October that he is not mentally ready to play again for the franchise and needs professional help for his mental health. But multiple sources, including people with direct knowledge of the team’s thinking and also from rival teams involved on the Simmons front, tell The Athletic that the 76ers are believed to prefer to wait in order to pursue Harden or another superstar in the offseason and thus want to save Simmons for that potential sign-and-trade rather than take what’s available on the current market.
Source: Shams Charania, Sam Amick, Shams Charania and Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Based on the current market, the Sixers have their eyes on landing a superstar this summer – preferably James Harden.
theathletic.com/3088096/2022/0… – 9:48 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The missing link in all of the James Harden-to-Philly noise is this: why would Harden want to leave Brooklyn?
For me to really start believing this has traction, there needs to be credible reporting on why Harden would want to leave the Nets and the extra money they can pay him. – 9:44 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers prefer to wait to pursue James Harden or another superstar in offseason and want to save Ben Simmons for that potential deal over current market, per sources with knowledge and rival teams.
Details and Simmons latest with @Sam Amick at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3088096/2022/0… – 9:35 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden frustrated with referees in #Nets‘ loss to #Timberwolves nypost.com/2022/01/23/net… via @nypostsports – 1:34 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
James Harden doesn’t feel there has been a lot of “consistency” in the way in which he’s been officiated this season. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:01 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden didn’t take a shot in the fourth quarter as the Nets watched a late-game rally reverse course in Minnesota.
Harden owned up to being passive against the Wolves, but the Nets need him to be better: “I put that on me.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:22 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving: “We just want to start the game with a consistent whistle.” Says Harden gets fouled “and deserves that respect” of the appropriate call. #Nets – 11:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Reporter: “Do you feel like you’re getting the benefit of the whistle in the same way [you have in the past]?”
James Harden “No.”
Reporter: “Why do you think that is?”
James Harden: “That’s a good question. I mean, I dunno. I don’t even want to talk about it.” pic.twitter.com/O8og8HG1Pe – 10:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden: “There’s ones where there’s like, clearly, stiff arms and trips and things like that.” Adds he’s going to keep driving and he has a right to go to the basket. #Nets – 10:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Harden does not believe he is getting the benefit of the whistle the same way he did over the years. Why is that?
“It’s a good question. I don’t know.” – 10:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden conceded he was being passive against the Timberwolves defense and in the fourth quarter, where he didn’t take a shot. Said “that was on me.” Owned up to it. – 10:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden: “It’s frustrating.” Asked why he’s not getting calls, says he has no idea. #Nets – 10:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden and Steve Nash were both asked if the #Nets star was getting the benefit of the calls he always had. Both said “No.” – 10:46 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Yeah, I think it’s been well documented that he’s one of the poster childs.”
-Steve Nash was asked if he thinks James Harden is the poster-child for new rule changes. Nash said he was back in Oct. Sounds like it’s still the case. – 10:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Do you think Harden is getting the benefit of the whistle the same way he did in years past?
Nash: “No.” – 10:35 PM
Do you think Harden is getting the benefit of the whistle the same way he did in years past?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash doesn’t think Harden has been getting the benefit of the doubt with the foul calls lately. Said Harden is the poster child for the new rules, like he has earlier in the year. – 10:34 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves 13
Really strong performance
Russell: 23, 10a, 5r
Edwards: 25, 4a
KAT: 23 and 7
Prince: 15 on. 6-6
Nowell: 16
McDaniels: 14 and great defense on Harden – 10:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves get back on track, knock off Brooklyn
Wolves 136, Nets 125
On tonight’s show:
– Big offensive night in game KAT started slow
– What went into holding Harden to 13 points (4/13 shooting)
– Playing (and resting) KAT + Ant + DLo together more
– Anthony Edwards gets hurt – 10:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Wolves beat the Nets 136-125 to finish the road trip 2-2. Kyrie Irving dropped 30, Mills had 21 while Harden had just 13. Bad week for the defense. Nets return home to face the Lakers on Tuesday. See you all there. – 10:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Embarrassing defensive performance from Nets tonight. T’Wolves getting anything they want — especially down the stretch. Nash pulls Harden/Kyrie for the night.
Harden’s final line: 4-for-13 from the field, 13 points, 13 assists, five rebounds, six turnovers in 35 minutes. – 10:21 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
All bench to start the 4th. A little more vulnerable with Irving running Nets than Harden, who has been off all night – 9:58 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Harden and Towns are a combined 2-16.
Wolves have been terrible in the 3rd quarters so this is an important first six minutes – 9:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets have seen it a lot already this year — Harden drives to the rim, either gets locked up or throws up a wild shot — and doesn’t get the whistle. Same thing happened in final moments of first half after running into KAT. The explosion doesn’t seem the same. He’s now 1-for-8. – 9:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets down 72-62 at the break after allowing .568 shooting. James Harden has just seven points on 1-of-8 shooting. Meanwhile, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards have combined for 32 points for the #Timberwolves. – 9:11 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
KAT smothers Harden on the final drive of the half. Wolves shot 19 FTs to Nets 8. Can’t complain about the calls so far (even if there have been a couple shaky ones)
Russell with 17, Edwards with 15. – 9:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Frustration showing for Harden — he was talking to Jarred Vanderbilt for a few seconds before the ball went back in — then he gave him a little push and got T’d up. Harden is 0-for-6 in 17 minutes. Nets getting run up and down the floor in the first half. – 9:06 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Vando has riled up Harden. Just drew a T for a shove. Wolves have really gotten after the Nets in this 2nd quarter. – 9:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden with a pair of shoves on Jared Vanderbilt. He earned the T there. – 9:05 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Harden just stopped, dropped and rolled. But not a travel, apparently – 8:45 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jaylen Nowell really has it going. The crafty stuff and creativity allowed Finch to stay with an all-bench unit to start the second even with Harden out there. – 8:41 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash has been frustrated over the last few weeks with the defensive intensity at times — Nets just gave up 37 points in the first.
Harden is 0-for-4 so far. Kyrie off to a nice start with eight points, three assists and two rebounds in 10 minutes. – 8:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wolves 37-36. Bad start defensively for BK, but Karl Towns is just 1-for-6. Bad start for Harden, who is 0-for-4. Mills and Irving have combined for 15. Nets killing the Wolves on the boards 16-5. – 8:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden, Cam Thomas, Aldridge, Bembry and James Johnson is your second unit tonight. Not as non-shooter heavy as reserves past. – 8:26 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Harden usually sees Josh Okogie when he’s in Minnesota (good chance he sees him later). But now he has the length of McDaniels to deal with. Different look – 8:23 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Tonight’s @PrizePicks for Wolves-Nets
DLo over 18.5 pts
– should attack BKN’s switches + drop coverage
Vando over over 9.0 rebs
– should handle BKN’s size well
Harden under 8.0 rebs
– i guess he averages 8 per, but that feels high
Edwards over 3.0 FTs made
– refs!!!! – 7:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starting: Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe against the Wolves. – 7:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe will start for the #Nets tonight. – 7:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum today:
51 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
18-28 FG
9-14 3P
He joins Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jamal Murray as the only players in NBA history with 50/10/5 and 9+ threes in a game, including playoffs. pic.twitter.com/mGqn87lvnJ – 5:41 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Jayson Tatum is the 5th player in NBA history with 50 points, 10 rebounds and 9 3-pointers in a game. He joins…
Jamal Murray (2020 in playoffs)
Damian Lillard (2020)
James Harden (2016)
Kobe Bryant (2008) – 5:37 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden scored a career-high 61 points and added 15 rebounds in a 114-110 win over the Knicks.
Harden is one of seven players in NBA history to record at least 60p/15r in a game. He and Michael Jordan are the only guards to do so. pic.twitter.com/b5P71LqFGK – 12:01 PM
More on this storyline
Yet a year later, sources say Morey still has some optimism that he can finally find a way to bring Harden his way. More specifically, he believes that the nine-time All-Star and 2018 MVP sees the Sixers’ situation in a positive light. And while it may be counterintuitive, Embiid’s MVP-caliber play this season has inspired more patience among Sixers officials to make the right deal than it has pressure to get something done by the deadline. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2022
Sources say Morey has full support of ownership to take this situation beyond this deadline and into the summer, with the internal belief that they simply must prioritize Embiid’s prime over the course of next several years rather than act too quickly because of this season’s stakes. Embiid is signed through the 2025-2026 season and has a player option worth $54 million in 2026-27. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2022
Marc Stein on Ben Simmons: When I talk to executives with other teams, it just comes up so much so often, that these rival executives think that Daryl’s real goal here is to wait till the offseason and try to do a sign and trade for James Harden. Now, that would be super complicated, because it would hard cap the Sixers and they would definitely have to shed much more salary. Much more salary than just Ben here. So the mathematics of a Harden sign and trade, even if Harden is like ‘I want to go to Philly’, even if that happened, that would be difficult. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 21, 2022