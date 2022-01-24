Zach LaVine returns after missing last five games

Rob Schaefer: Javonte Green and Zach LaVine are playing tonight, per Billy Donovan Green has “hard” 22-25 minute restriction. LaVine will have higher minutes than that, but not normal workload
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Strong start from Ayo Dosunmu (10 points, zero misses) and Zach LaVine (7 points, 3 assists, 2 steals). LaVine’s presence really boosts the Bulls in their transition aggression and that’s been clear so far tonight. – 8:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 35-27 after 1.Ayo with 10. LaVine-7. Bulls 53% SGA-OKC: 9pts Bulls with 10- 1st quarter assists. – 8:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 26 OKC 22. @AyoDos_11 on fire (4-4fgs=10pts) @Zach LaVine with 7. Bulls 58%fg. 3:49 left 2nd. – 8:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
DeMar DeRozan is out, Nikola Vucevic is a game-time decision and Zach Lavine is on a minutes limit vs OKC.
We’ve had individual players sit out to avoid Lu Dort, but a team-wide Dort ducking is a first. – 6:55 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Javonte Green will not go past 24 minutes; Zach LaVine will play less than usual, but more than that. #Bulls – 6:41 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine and Javonte Green will both play tonight vs Thunder, Billy Donovan says.
Green will be on a minutes restriction of about 20-25 minutes – 6:41 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine and Javonte Green will both play in OKC tonight.
Green has a “hard minutes restriction” — team docs don’t want him to play longer than 25 minutes. He’ll likely play shorter stints to prevent fatigue. LaVine will play closer to a normal load. – 6:41 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Billy D, Green won’t go more than 25 min tonight. LaVine a bit longer. – 6:41 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Javonte Green and Zach LaVine are playing tonight, per Billy Donovan
Green has “hard” 22-25 minute restriction. LaVine will have higher minutes than that, but not normal workload – 6:41 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine and Javonte Green will play vs. Thunder, Billy Donovan said via Zoom from OKC. Green will play 22-25 minutes. LaVine more. – 6:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Injury Report: LaVine and Green- questionable. Vucevic- questionable ( left patella contusion). Ball, Caruso, Williams, Jones-Out. Simonovic ( G-League) – 2:21 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls center Nikola Vucevic listed as questionable for OKC tonight with left patella contusion. Zach LaVine & Javonte Green also questionable, but seems unlikely they’d travel to OKC and not play – 1:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is DeRozan’s 12th 30-point game, one more than LaVine. They’ve toggled back and forth all season. – 8:06 PM
