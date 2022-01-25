Anthony Davis to officially return vs. Nets

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
AD is back and immediately in the starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/AAR3OzWB6U – 7:07 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Love the starting lineup for the Lakers…
Lebron, AD, Stanley, Avery and Russ – 7:05 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Frank Vogel says Lakers realized there wasn’t going to be time to get Anthony Davis 5-on-5 practice work to build back up conditioning. He’ll do it in games starting tonight in Brooklyn. – 6:43 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis will start tonight, as expected. He has no hard minutes limit, but Vogel said they’ll be mindful of his work load. – 6:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “We missed his defensive versatility and his length at the basket.” – 6:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“He’s in,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said about Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. Nets. – 6:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel confirms that Anthony Davis will make his return tonight against the Nets. – 6:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star to return on a minutes restriction Tuesday vs. Nets
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 6:01 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Claxton is back tonight. Big boost for the Nets — especially with AD coming back for the Lakers. – 5:51 PM
Sharife Cooper @SharifeCooper
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, some pregame listening. Today’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! What to watch for with Anthony Davis’ return, on the court and moving forward, plus the latest chatter about a Westbrook/Wall 2.0 trade. Does this make sense for the Lakers?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ant… – 4:36 PM
James Harden @JHarden13
Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: NYK/CLE; Trade Teams Posturing w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/8Z8t5dhsAF – 2:00 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: NYK/CLE; Trade Teams Posturing w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/VVSJeCndk9 – 11:00 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss Anthony Davis’ probable return tonight, how his presence affects the Lakers, LeBron and the trade deadline. (Speaking of which… new “Russ for Wall” rumors!) #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ant… – 10:47 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: NYK/CLE; Trade Teams Posturing w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/Od80OjvV2j – 8:00 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discussed the Lakers’ loss in Miami, whether they’re struggling more with effort or execution, and Anthony Davis’ impending return. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Can Anthony Davis salvage the Lakers’ season? I discuss that topic & more on the state of the Lakers with @LAJohnHartung & @Mike Bresnahan. Tune into @SpectrumSN at 7 pm PT! – 9:12 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts tonight at 7p…
-Can Anthony Davis save the Lakers season?
-Any realistic trades the Lakers can make?
-LakeShow vs teams above .500, just 6-12…Of the final 35 games, 20 vs teams at .500 or above
Guest: @Jovan Buha of the @TheAthletic
@ESPNLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/SmSgzz3GV2 – 9:03 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis is now probable to make his return tomorrow against the Brooklyn Nets. Here’s three implications of his comeback, and how they help the Lakers: ocregister.com/2022/01/24/lak… – 8:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers: Anthony Davis probable to return vs. Nets tomorrow nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/24/lak… – 6:24 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (MCL sprain) will return tonight against the Brooklyn Nets after a month-long absence and will be on a minutes restriction, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / January 25, 2022
Jovan Buha: Anthony Davis (left knee MCL sprain) has been upgraded to probable for tomorrow’s game in Brooklyn, per the Lakers. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / January 24, 2022
Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis is expected to play tomorrow at Brooklyn, and is listed as “probable.” Davis looked good playing 2-on-2, full speed, before the game at Miami, and clearly responded well to it. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 24, 2022