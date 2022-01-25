Anthony Davis to officially return vs. Nets

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
AD is back and immediately in the starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/AAR3OzWB6U7:07 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Love the starting lineup for the Lakers…
Lebron, AD, Stanley, Avery and Russ – 7:05 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Anthony Davis is officially back. pic.twitter.com/xCIbW6jv4f7:01 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Frank Vogel says Lakers realized there wasn’t going to be time to get Anthony Davis 5-on-5 practice work to build back up conditioning. He’ll do it in games starting tonight in Brooklyn. – 6:43 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Does AD turnaround the Laker Season? – 6:29 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel on AD: ” we are still viewing these first few games as not out of the woods yet. This is going to be his reconditioning phase. He’s gonna do it in games. And there might be some stretches where he’s out of sync and out of rhythm. We’re expecting that.” – 6:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis will start tonight, as expected. He has no hard minutes limit, but Vogel said they’ll be mindful of his work load. – 6:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “We missed his defensive versatility and his length at the basket.” – 6:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“He’s in,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said about Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. Nets. – 6:03 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel confirms the Yahoo report that Anthony Davis will play tonight:
“He’s in.” – 6:02 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Anthony Davis returning to the lineup tonight in Brooklyn, Frank Vogel confirms. – 6:02 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says of Anthony Davis: “He’s in.” – 6:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Frank Vogel confirms Anthony Davis is playing tonight. – 6:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis is playing tonight, per Frank Vogel. – 6:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel confirms that Anthony Davis will make his return tonight against the Nets. – 6:02 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Claxton is back tonight. Big boost for the Nets — especially with AD coming back for the Lakers. – 5:51 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, some pregame listening. Today’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! What to watch for with Anthony Davis’ return, on the court and moving forward, plus the latest chatter about a Westbrook/Wall 2.0 trade. Does this make sense for the Lakers?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ant…4:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss Anthony Davis’ probable return tonight, how his presence affects the Lakers, LeBron and the trade deadline. (Speaking of which… new “Russ for Wall” rumors!) #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ant…10:47 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discussed the Lakers’ loss in Miami, whether they’re struggling more with effort or execution, and Anthony Davis’ impending return. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…9:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Can Anthony Davis salvage the Lakers’ season? I discuss that topic & more on the state of the Lakers with @LAJohnHartung & @Mike Bresnahan. Tune into @SpectrumSN at 7 pm PT! – 9:12 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts tonight at 7p…
-Can Anthony Davis save the Lakers season?
-Any realistic trades the Lakers can make?
-LakeShow vs teams above .500, just 6-12…Of the final 35 games, 20 vs teams at .500 or above
Guest: @Jovan Buha of the @TheAthletic
@ESPNLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/SmSgzz3GV29:03 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis is now probable to make his return tomorrow against the Brooklyn Nets. Here’s three implications of his comeback, and how they help the Lakers: ocregister.com/2022/01/24/lak…8:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers: Anthony Davis probable to return vs. Nets tomorrow nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/24/lak…6:24 PM

Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis is expected to play tomorrow at Brooklyn, and is listed as “probable.” Davis looked good playing 2-on-2, full speed, before the game at Miami, and clearly responded well to it. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 24, 2022

