Clippers vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (23-25) play against the Washington Wizards (24-24) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 25, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 83, Washington Wizards 94 (Q4 09:49)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Harrell drew a charge on Hartenstein, dinging his left ankle in process. Hartenstein made sure to check on Harrell at timeout.
What was a 35-point Washington lead is down to 94-83 with 9:49 left to play. If Clippers are going to complete a comeback, it will come through Trezz. – 9:02 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards fan at Capital One Arena with Montrezl Harrell at the free throw line
“I need this for my over” 😂 – 8:59 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
12 minutes to go!
Kuzma: 18 PTS, 10 REB
Beal: 13 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
Gafford: 12 PTS, 4-7 FG
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:58 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Wizards 93, Clippers 76 | End 3 | Luke, Terance and Amir played all 12 minutes that period — and combined for 28 points.
With an infusion of energy, the Clippers outscored Washington 11-2 on the break. Also: 10-5 in second-chance points. – 8:58 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3rd Quarter: Wizards 93, Clippers 76
Kuzma: 18 pts., 10 rebs., 2 assts.
Beal: 13 pts., 8 rebs., 5 assts.
Coffey: 20 pts., 3 rebs., 1 asst.
Wizards’ current win probability, per Inpredictable: 98:7% – 8:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
After a 36-point first half, Clippers uncorked their 5th 40-point quarter of the season.
But defense still not enough to make a serious dent in comeback effort. Washington leads 93-76 after three quarters of play. – 8:56 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers: 13 points in the second quarter and 36 in the first half.
Same team: 40 points in the third quarter. – 8:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 3Q: Wizards 93, Clippers 76
Clippers go +13 in the third quarter. – 8:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🔥 That’s mean, TB! 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @Thomas Bryant pic.twitter.com/TqyXTX9tqr – 8:53 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
lol, Brian Sieman channeling Luke Kennard: “Shucks, I was fouled. Gosh darn it, I wish you would’ve called the foul.” – 8:48 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Nice job by Thomas Bryant keeping the smaller Terance Mann on his hip and Deni Avdija with a good entry pass to get him an easy dunk – 8:47 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Coffey to the cup. ☕
📺 @BallySportWest | @coffeyshop_ pic.twitter.com/z2QPfMacmf – 8:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Washington on wrong side of 18-7 run, but restored some order after a Kuzma 3 and a bucket inside from Deni Avdija following a Mann miss from mid-range.
Lue calls timeout with 5:16 left in third quarter. Washington up 82-58. – 8:43 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣 AND-1
📺 @BallySportWest | @Isaiah Hartenstein pic.twitter.com/FrTLuUjsgj – 8:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Washington lead cut to 19, but they’re in bonus for last half of the third quarter. That will make the comeback effort more challenging obviously – 8:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
S/O to @AntonioGibson14 for showing support tonight!
#DCFamily | @WashingtonNFL pic.twitter.com/OXVl2mzURr – 8:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gaff had to do it to ’em again 😤
#DCAboveAll | @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/pgbqNDptw0 – 8:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers bench wanted Eric Bledsoe to dunk that…
Unseld Jr. calls timeout with Clippers off to a 16-8 start to the third quarter and bringing their own energy in one of the emptiest arenas I’ve seen all season.
Washington still up 74-52 with 7:47 left in third quarter. – 8:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers’ 30-point halftime hole is down to 22 with 7:47 to go in third quarter. The revamped lineup has brought energy and a 12-4 run to open the quarter. Sustaining it? That’s the question. – 8:33 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
T-Mann with the jam.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/Vlh3vYLjLe – 8:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue starts a trio of reserves — Bledsoe, Hartenstein and Kennard — in the second half. – 8:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers starting Bledsoe, Kennard, Hartenstein in second half over Jackson, Batum, Zubac. – 8:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Montrezl Harrell was the last center to enter tonight’s game.
He had 8 points in 8:27 on 3/4 FGs, 2/2 FTs.
He outscored all 3 Clippers centers, one of whom was on the floor for all 24 minutes in first half. – 8:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
When you combine their two largest FG droughts of the first half, the Clippers went 11:35 of the first 24 minutes without making a field goal. – 8:16 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🔥 Extra hot rn 🔥
Kuzma: 10 PTS, 8 REB
Gafford: 10 PTS, 4-5 FG
Harrell: 8 PTS, 3-4 FG
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For the second time in three games, Clippers were outscored by 21 points in the second quarter.
Unlike Friday night in Philly, Clippers never had a double-digit lead. Like Sunday in NY, Clippers never led at all.
It’s a 66-36 lead for Washington. Worst half all season. – 8:12 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards only gave up 36 points to the Clippers in the 1st half, the fewest points allowed by the Wizards in a 1st half in three years. – 8:12 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 66, Clippers 36, which is, you know. Quite something. LA had 13 points in the second quarter.
Kuzma: 10p 84
Gafford: 10p
Clippers are shooting 29.5% fg, Wizards 52.4% fg – 8:11 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
I’ve always thought this was the most difficult time of year to keep an NBA team focused, but some of these scores are still hard to believe
The Celtics led Sacramento 38-13 after the 1st quarter and the Wizards are up the Clippers 66-36 at half – 8:11 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 66, Clippers 36
Kuzma: 10 pts., 8 rebs., 2 assts.
Gafford: 10 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
FG%: Wizards 52%, Clippers 30%
Wizards: largest halftime lead of the season – 8:11 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Wizards 66, Clippers 36 | Half | Yep, you’re reading that right. – 8:10 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
T-Mann making it happen.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/iqp3FwA8OD – 8:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers trail at halftime to the Wizards, 66-36, which ties for the 7th-largest halftime deficit in the NBA this season:
nba.com/stats/teams/bo… – 8:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Washington is leading by 31 but their home crowd is completely lifeless. – 8:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kispert fouls to get Kentavious Caldwell-Pope out of the game. Caldwell-Pope headed to the locker room – 8:04 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are up 33 points on the Clippers late in the second quarter. It’s their largest lead of the season in any game so far. – 8:03 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope seems to have taken a misstep and is a little bit hobbled, but staying in the game trying to play through it – 8:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards now lead the Clippers 60-27 with 3:40 remaining in the second quarter. That 33-point margin is the Wizards’ largest lead all season. The previous high was 32 points, set in a victory over Memphis on Nov. 5. – 8:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue looking for anything at this rate, turns to Jay Scrubb
Meanwhile, Reggie Jackson bucket finally ends a 20-0 scoring run by Washington (and nearly the second 6-minute FG drought of the half) – 8:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers went almost six minutes exactly between field goals in this second quarter. – 8:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
A 24-2 run is pretty good.
Pretty, pretty, pretty good.
Pretty great really. pic.twitter.com/u70unBdXOT – 7:59 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are on a 15-0 run and have outscored the Clippers 22-2 in the second quarter so far. Completely different story than the other night vs. Boston. – 7:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
18-0 Washington run
5:01 scoring drought for Clippers
22-2 second quarter.
Washington up 54-25 with 5:29 left in first half. This is somehow worse than Philadelphia Friday night – 7:56 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The rookie with the range!
#DCAboveAll | @Corey Kispert pic.twitter.com/XxoBArtMCl – 7:56 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
The Wizards after the whistle tonight have been highlight central
Kyle Kuzma drained a half court shot
Montrezl Harrell threw down a reverse alley-oop from pal Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 7:55 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have rallied from down 24 and 25 this season and now they’re down 26. – 7:54 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal’s first FG attempt of the night comes with 6:47 left in the second quarter. The Clippers have been overloading on him so far. He’s helped in other ways with 5 reb and 4 ast. – 7:54 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Wizards have 16 ast. already on 18 made field goals already. Excellent energy and urgency to start this game. – 7:54 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards have 16 assists on their first 18 made baskets midway through the second quarter – 7:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Beal finally attempts (and makes!) first field goal of the game with 6:47 left in first half.
Washington lead grows to 49-25, and Clippers FG drought #2 reaches 4+ minutes – 7:53 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘨𝘰 ↔️
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/gDVFHi0EYr – 7:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
I think Rui Hachimura just stared down Jay Scrubb after his last basket. – 7:51 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips start the second 1 for 5.
+
Wizards go 4 for 5.
=
Wizards 44, Clippers 25 (8:27 – 2nd) – 7:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Centers are dominating this matchup so far.
Zubac/Hartenstein/Ibaka: 6 points, 2/11 FGs, 2 rebounds
Gafford/Bryant: 17 points, 5/7 FGs, 4 rebounds
Washington shooting 57.7%, Clippers at 31.0% … Washington up 44-25 with 8:27 left in first half – 7:50 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Clippers had cut the Wizards early 18-point lead to 7 late in the first quarter, but to Washington’s credit they responded with a 14-2 run to stretch the lead out to 19 – 7:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Don’t look now but the Clippers have scored one basket in the last 4 minutes. They’re now down 44-25 after a 14-2 Wizards run. – 7:48 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
WFT running back Antonio Gibson is here for Wizards-Clippers. pic.twitter.com/8Llbu8bPMg – 7:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Out to a strong start 💪
Gafford: 10 PTS, 4-5 FG, 1 BLK
Kuzma: 6 PTS, 3-5 FG, 3 REB
Dinwiddie: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers bench went on a 15-4 run to somewhat make up for absent offense of first unit. One of these games, both units will click in a first half.
For now, Washington has a 32-23 lead through one quarter of play. Bradley Beal got some good cardio in (0 field goal attempts) – 7:42 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Wizards 32, Clippers 23 | End 1 | The Clippers’ reserves came on and outscored the hosts 15-6 in the final 5:30 or so — and good thing, because the Clippers trailed by EIGHTEEN outta the gate. – 7:42 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one: Wizards lead the Clippers 32-23. Daniel Gafford took advantage of his early minutes (10p) but still played just six mins.
Kuzma has 6p – 7:41 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Clippers 32-23 after the 1st quarter. Gafford leads all scorers with 10 pts. We’ll see if that helps him stay on the floor given the recent reduction in his role. – 7:40 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End 1Q: Wizards 32, Clippers 23
Down nine, the Clippers still have much work to do but there’s a flicker of life now thanks to the reserves and you couldn’t say that in the first six minutes. – 7:40 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Isaiah Hartenstein and Luke Kennard are recapturing their connection, with the center hitting Kennard on some cuts other guys wouldn’t attempt a pass on. – 7:39 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Wow, Justin Champagnie and PJ Washington are both ejected for what looked like a pretty minor scuffle. So the Raptors, who were already without VanVleet, Barnes and Birch, are down another body.
Watanabe checks in, and… wait… is that Malachi Flynn’s music? – 7:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers telecast dusts off this picture of Ty Lue in his return to DC pic.twitter.com/R5LkTi7IMu – 7:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Champagnie and Washington get tossed. Totally get Champagnie’s instinct there — and my lizard brain applauds it – but Raptors are gonna miss him and just as important he’s gonna miss the minutes. A mistake by the rookie. – 7:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Not only is Isaiah Hartenstein the first center off Clippers bench over Serge Ibaka … Thomas Bryant is first center off Washington bench over Montrezl Harrell. – 7:37 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Coffey heatin’ up. ☕
📺 @BallySportWest | @coffeyshop_ pic.twitter.com/CrTL5phDyy – 7:37 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
That’s a no from Gaff.
More like an ‘absolutely not’ tbh.
#DCAboveAll | @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/ZyRUq68IM4 – 7:35 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Yo that was a dirty hit from PJ Washington on the other end. Refs are only gonna see Champagnie’s hit and view him as the instigator though. – 7:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Washington jacked lead to 26-8 prior to Coffey and Kennard assisting each other for back-to-back baskets.
Unseld Jr. calls timeout with Clippers second unit heating up. Washington leads 26-13 with 3:26 left in opening quarter of play – 7:32 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
We’ve got some Justin Champagnie contretemps with P.J. Washington, I believe. – 7:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
These Clippers reserves have scored 9 points in about two minutes. Just a bit of a change from the first six minutes (with 1 FG). – 7:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nicolas Batum in foul trouble after review determined that his contest on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was right before a potential shot clock violation.
Batum’s previous foul was before an inbound. – 7:28 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🆙🆙🆙
@Bradley Beal ➡️ @Daniel Gafford
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/22GHPtjGkb – 7:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It took 6 minutes, but Clippers have finally made a basket.
Drought to start the game put Clippers in a 17-2 hole. – 7:26 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue has seen enough of this starting unit, with Kennard, Winslow and Hartenstein all set to check in with LAC trailing 17-4. – 7:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Clippers have missed their first 10 shots against the Wizards tonight. It’s 17-2 Wiz midway through the 1st. – 7:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann stripped Kyle Kuzma and went full #WhenInDoubtDunk with Daniel Gafford having 2 fouls.
But Gafford blocked the dunk, Kuzma got the layup, and Washington has a 13-2 lead.
Clippers have missed all 6 FGs and are trailing by double digits for the 13th time in 17 games. – 7:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue takes a timeout with LAC down 13-2. Daniel Gafford has taken advantage of LAC miscommunications on defense and also blocked Terance Mann’s dunk attempt in transition. – 7:23 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
These first five minutes of the game have been all about Daniel Gafford. Facing a minutes crunch as part of a three-center rotation, Gafford has six of Washington’s first 13 points and just blocked a Clippers dunk attempt in transition. – 7:22 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kuz dropping a beauty of a dime!
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/B6F2ApY1x0 – 7:21 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford absolutely rejects Terence Mann despite already having 2 fouls, wow – 7:21 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford with two fouls and Wes Unseld Jr. is leaving him in
Joseph Blair had done the same against the 76ers and then Gafford picked up his third foul and was subbed out – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I like the Wizards chances to win if they continue to pitch a shutout over the Clippers. – 7:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Terrible offensive start for the Clippers. 0 points in 3:14, 0-2 on FTs, two turnovers. – 7:17 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Let’s get to work. 💪
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/iPyVYkHiSQ – 7:13 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Formerly Director of Athletic Performance and Rehab for the Wizards, now Clippers Senior Performance Physical Therapist Jesse Phillips makes his return to Capital One Arena and greeted by many familiar faces including Bradley Beal as we near tipoff. – 6:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Serge Ibaka hit an honestly impressive robot and then Justise Winslow cracked up the Clippers dancing before their pregame huddle. Team hasn’t lost its sense of humor halfway through the season’s longest road trip. pic.twitter.com/PZMA65jwNc – 6:51 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
On the money!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/7P4WBzdFrg – 6:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
✍️✍️✍️
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/YhFER2KeZb – 6:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
While Clippers begin a 5-in-7 tonight to finish 8-game road trip, Washington has three days off after tonight.
Wes Unseld Jr. mentioned urgency repeatedly before game, and Wizards just gave up 51 to Tatum, so something to watch for tonight vs Clippers. – 6:35 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija rubbing off some Jewish culture on Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/zcx79LXCBo – 6:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Keeping it on the right.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/cYBPl45MXb – 6:29 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Finishing touches.
🕖 4:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/IjpCGENNIP – 6:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards face the Clippers tonight at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. The Wiz badly need this W.
Here are my 3 keys to the game plus how my graphics department will be reprimanded for an unfortunate mistake. pic.twitter.com/xpGuiSdHz6 – 6:11 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Locked in. 🔒
🕖 4:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/zXBqyOPyOP – 6:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Almost game time!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @1067theFan
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Different.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/fWNoyLUa9m – 5:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Highlights of Ty Lue’s pregame:
— With Morris out, Terance Mann will start.
— Called offensive reb., transition D keys vs. Wiz
— Feels team has to be locked in more defensively
— Feels Kuzma has “definitely taken a step forward” offensively – 5:49 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
You could win crypto and help give back to the community!
For every block we record, that will generate $250 in bitcoin to be given away at the end of the season to a lucky fan AND a local charities – Capital Impact Fund and Urban Alliance.
#DCAboveAll | @FTX_Official – 5:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue confirms Marcus Morris is out tonight due to personal reasons as @Andrew Greif tweeted earlier. Terance Mann will start. – 5:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers F Marcus Morris is OUT tonight in Washington because of personal reasons. – 5:25 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
“He’s kind of put this team on his back.”
He = Reggie. That’s according to Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr., who — via Zoom — also noted that the Clippers go as Reggie and Morris go. – 5:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
A welcome, familiar face is back with the Clippers in Washington: Assistant Dahntay Jones, who had been stuck in health and safety protocols in New Orleans since the team’s last stop there. pic.twitter.com/Ox38QOcxBV – 5:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Corey Kispert lives his first months as an NBAer. How does he deal with struggles, losses etc? He explained his mindset going into his rookie season and adds his role was what he was expecting for. #DCAboveAll
Story at @SdnaGr sdna.gr/mpasket/926170… – 3:54 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Through games on Jan. 24, here’s how all members of the Washington Wizards have fared on both ends of the floor during the 2021-22 NBA season, per TPA. pic.twitter.com/I7NZryojmV – 3:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🎙NEW POD
@Chris Miller catches up with Tommy Sheppard about the team’s recent play, the upcoming trade deadline, Rui’s return and much more!
#DCAboveAll | @AlibabaGroup – 2:30 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Next 7 games Wizards have toughest schedule in NBA, opponents winning percentage is 63%
vs. LA Clippers (23-25)
@ Memphis (32-17)
@ Milwaukee (30-19)
@ Philadelphia (27-19)
vs. Phoenix (37-9)
vs. Miami (30-17)
vs. Brooklyn (29-17) – 1:50 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Ringing bells, bumping into mascots, passing the ball to fans at halftime — that is Duane Washington Jr.
The undrafted #Pacers rookie brings a “grateful vibe” to his game that culminated with a record-setting performance last night.
“It’s not fake.” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 1:36 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Was told Gary Harris (back spasms) and Terrence Ross (right knee soreness) practiced today after missing Sunday’s win over the Bulls.
