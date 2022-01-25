Collin Sexton trying to return for playoffs

Collin Sexton trying to return for playoffs

Main Rumors

Collin Sexton trying to return for playoffs

January 25, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Collin Sexton ‘on schedule’ in recovery from torn meniscus, won’t rule out returning if team makes postseason.
“When we make the postseason,” Sexton snapped back in interview with @clevelanddotcom. “We will see. Definitely will see.”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/c…5:12 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Cavaliers’ draft strategy to ignore needs/fit paying off this year. Took Garland despite just drafting Sexton. Didn’t hesitate on Mobley after trading for Allen. Trust your best player available. – 9:27 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Collin Sexton, who continues to rehab in Atlanta after a meniscus injury, is here tonight for the game against the New York Knicks. – 5:54 PM

More on this storyline

“I’m doing good. I’m on schedule,” Sexton told cleveland.com during a Zoom interview to promote Mountain Dew’s “Rep the Land” ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend. “I’m feeling good mentally and physically. The mental part was going to be huge for me. At the end of the day, you continue to put in the work and continue to grind and put in the time and everything else is going to work out, so the mental part has been what I’ve been focused on.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 25, 2022
What about if the Cavs reach the postseason? Could Sexton make it back in time? “When we make the postseason,” Sexton snapped back. “We will see. Definitely will see.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 25, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home