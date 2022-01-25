Collin Sexton trying to return for playoffs

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Collin Sexton has dubbed his recovery from a torn meniscus “the get back” — and he vows to return even better than before.
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Collin Sexton ‘on schedule’ in recovery from torn meniscus, won’t rule out returning if team makes postseason.
“When we make the postseason,” Sexton snapped back in interview with @clevelanddotcom. “We will see. Definitely will see.”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/c… – 5:12 PM
#Cavs Collin Sexton ‘on schedule’ in recovery from torn meniscus, won’t rule out returning if team makes postseason.
“When we make the postseason,” Sexton snapped back in interview with @clevelanddotcom. “We will see. Definitely will see.”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/c… – 5:12 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Cavaliers’ draft strategy to ignore needs/fit paying off this year. Took Garland despite just drafting Sexton. Didn’t hesitate on Mobley after trading for Allen. Trust your best player available. – 9:27 PM
Cavaliers’ draft strategy to ignore needs/fit paying off this year. Took Garland despite just drafting Sexton. Didn’t hesitate on Mobley after trading for Allen. Trust your best player available. – 9:27 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Collin Sexton, who continues to rehab in Atlanta after a meniscus injury, is here tonight for the game against the New York Knicks. – 5:54 PM
#Cavs Collin Sexton, who continues to rehab in Atlanta after a meniscus injury, is here tonight for the game against the New York Knicks. – 5:54 PM
More on this storyline
“I’m doing good. I’m on schedule,” Sexton told cleveland.com during a Zoom interview to promote Mountain Dew’s “Rep the Land” ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend. “I’m feeling good mentally and physically. The mental part was going to be huge for me. At the end of the day, you continue to put in the work and continue to grind and put in the time and everything else is going to work out, so the mental part has been what I’ve been focused on.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 25, 2022
To keep his mind occupied, Sexton would read or write. Jotting down his emotions in a journal helped get through some of the dark days. “Not being able to play the game that I love, not being able to do certain things that I’m used to doing — going out there certain nights and shooting 500 shots or 1,000 shots every night and different things like that — it’s hard,” Sexton said. “You just don’t realize it until it’s taken away. That makes you want it that much more. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 25, 2022
What about if the Cavs reach the postseason? Could Sexton make it back in time? “When we make the postseason,” Sexton snapped back. “We will see. Definitely will see.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 25, 2022