Daily statistical milestones: Kevin Love moves past Willis Reed and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Kevin Love No. 49 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Danilo Gallinari with 1,379 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Antoine Walker
Kevin Love No. 63 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Willis Reed and PJ Brown with 8,418 rebounds. He’s now 187 away from Dale Davis
Nikola Vucevic No. 93 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Larry Nance with 7,367 rebounds. He’s now 12 away from Gus Johnson
Rudy Gay No. 97 in points now
Moved ahead of Chris Webber with 17,183 points. He’s now 6 away from Chris Bosh
Kemba Walker No. 129 in assists now
Moved ahead of Scott Skiles with 3,882 assists. He’s now 6 away from Kevin Durant
Jonas Valanciunas No. 160 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Shareef Abdur-Rahim with 6,244 rebounds. He’s now 62 away from Clifford Robinson
Rudy Gay No. 178 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 6,018 rebounds. He’s now 17 away from Anthony Davis
Nikola Vucevic No. 192 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Terry Cummings with 651 blocks. He’s now tied with Olden Polynice
Hassan Whiteside No. 236 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Rik Smits and Tracy McGrady with 5,284 rebounds. He’s now 13 away from Swen Nater
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Goes to line as #Jazz have five team fouls.
Splits FTs. Booker back in. #Suns up 102-95. – 10:57 PM
Vucevic: 26 pts, 15 reb, 4 ast, 3 blk
Ayo: 24 pts, 10-14 FG (career-hiigh)
LaVine: 23 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast
Bulls nearly surrender 28-point second-half lead, but survive to move to 29-17 – 10:28 PM
Bulls, playing without DeRozan, almost blow 28-point, 3rd-quarter lead
Vucevic 26 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists
LaVine 23 points (6-19 FGs), 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals
Dosunmu 24 points (career-high), 8 assists, 5 rebounds
SGA 31 pts, 10 assists – 10:27 PM
Shooting 10-16 and 4-6 from 3, and has multiple big makes in Q4 already as OKC attempts comeback – 10:04 PM
Effort was clearly lacking in the first quarter but he’s certainly helped during this run. – 9:57 PM
20 PTS
11 REB
6 3PT
He’s averaging 23.4 points per 36 minutes this season, the third highest mark of his career. pic.twitter.com/orARPTxWxm – 9:26 PM
Darius Garland has a double-double of 10 points and 11 assists.
Kevin Love also has a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. Love scored 14 points alone in the third. – 8:48 PM
All tied at 35, early 2Q. – 8:44 PM
Chris Duarte has a game-high 11 points. Justin Holiday has 6
Jonas Valanciunas has 8. – 8:41 PM
He has 18 total points. – 8:37 PM
#25 – F – Danuel House Jr.
#8 – F – Rudy Gay
#21 – C – Hassan Whiteside
#00 – G – Jordan Clarkson
#3 – G – Trent Forrest – 8:34 PM
Trent Forrest
Jordan Clarkson
Danuel House
Rudy Gay
Hassan Whiteside
I’m probably gonna be wrong. This is just a guess – 8:01 PM
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Garrett Temple
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:43 PM
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Garrett Temple
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:43 PM
We’ve had individual players sit out to avoid Lu Dort, but a team-wide Dort ducking is a first. – 6:55 PM
Vooch will be a game time decision. His knee is swollen and sore from that fall last night.
Alex Caruso underwent surgery for his fractured wrist this morning and Donovan says it went very well. – 6:44 PM
Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale, and Joe Ingles are all QUESTIONABLE.
Hassan Whiteside is off the injury report and is AVAILABLE. – 3:35 PM