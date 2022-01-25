Hornets vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (26-21) play against the Toronto Raptors (22-22) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 25, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 91, Toronto Raptors 113 (Q4 09:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have 105 and lead by 19 – 8:56 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs TOR
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
NBA Math @NBA_Math
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Rod Boone @rodboone
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Goran Dragic @Goran_Dragic
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
