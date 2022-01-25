James Harden to explore options outside Brooklyn in free agency

Harden remains invested in competing for the title in Brooklyn this season, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation. But Harden has recently informed several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his interest in exploring other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer, league sources told B/R.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
We'll be back on @thehalftimeapp today from 4-5ET, breaking down the evolving James Harden dynamic in Brooklyn, and more league wide rumblings
James Harden will be the name to watch heading into the offseason as it looks like the smoke continues to build #Sixers
Daryl Morey wasting an MVP level season from Joel Embiid and hoping to trade Ben Simmons in a sign and trade for 32-year old James Harden this summer is not the Daryl Morey I remember. He never sat around and waited
James Harden had been given a choice of where he wanted to play last January – sort of: Brooklyn or Philly? He chose the Nets. The question now is what he'll choose this summer
Most assists on a single teammate’s 3-pointers…
1. Randle -> Fournier: 60
2. Green -> Curry (GSW): 46
3. Harden -> Mills: 39
3. Mitchell -> Bogdanovic: 39
5. Haliburton -> Hield: 37
6. Lowry -> Robinson: 35 – 12:51 PM
Is there a James Harden-Daryl Morey reunion in the works? The Sixers certainly hope so. And as we reported yesterday morning, that vision makes it all the more likely that Ben Simmons stays put past the trade deadline.
If the Sixers pull off the Harden-Simmons S&T this summer, the pivot from the What's Best For Dame Industrial Complex is going to be building up Tyrese Maxey as a franchise cornerstone to try and manifest Dame joining a Big 3 in Philly. 👁
The issue with Harden-to-Philly rumors this summer is Philly has no leverage. Harden has to be ready to sign outright elsewhere. If that exists, it sets up the same scenario as when the Rockets traded for Chris Paul. Harden opt-ins to keep Bird rights, Philly trades for him.
Report: James Harden frustrated by Kyrie Irving's part-time status
Let’s say, hypothetically, the 76ers have the option to trade Ben Simmons straight up for James Harden, Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard in the offseason.
Here we go — According to this report, James Harden not happy living in Brooklyn, frustrated with Kyrie's part-time status and will test free agency.
Ever-important behind Philadelphia's Ben Simmons trade talks, James Harden has recently told several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his growing interest to explore other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer.
Today's story is up. In light of the @The Athletic's story on James Harden and Philly, we are months away from dealing with this, if at all. In the meantime, here are some things to keep in mind:
James Harden or bust? Sources indicate the Sixers are all-in even if it means prolonging the Ben Simmons saga
James Harden knows #Nets must 'do better at home'
James Harden-Ben Simmons trade rumors aren't going away #nets
ICYMI, the Sixers have their sights set on a summer deal for James Harden and appear willing to hold onto Ben Simmons past this trade deadline.
James Harden probably isn’t joining the 76ers, but I dove deep on the slim chance that he might and the obstacles to a deal, including:
– Philly’s hard cap concerns.
– Can the Sixers create cap space? (No).
– Does Harden have any leverage here?
“No one is giving up three picks and an A-level player, who may be a B next to Joel, just to get Ben back,” a league source said.
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
👉TRADE MAILBAG w/ @btoporek
🔘 Bulls (5:05)
🔘 Simmons/Harden (21:52)
🔘 Surprise sellers (43:05)
🔘 Mavs (53:21)
🔘 Sleepers (58:07)
🔘 Raptors (1:01:36)
🔘 Jazz/Celtics (1:08:23)
🎧 https://t.co/qS5c5cWE5g
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NL3gDMQtyg – 5:38 PM
Alongside this morning's Sixers-related Harden reporting, there was a refresh on teams who have discussed (recently or earlier in the season) the possibility of getting Simmons.

So which rumored suitors for Ben Simmons make most sense for deadline deal?
So which rumored suitors for Ben Simmons make most sense for deadline deal?
James Harden or bust? Sources indicate the Sixers are all in even if it means prolonging Ben Simmons saga
RJ Barrett is one of six players averaging more than 22 points, more than six rebounds and more two made three-pointers per game in 2022.
Nets coach Steve Nash’s fluid rotations have also disappointed Harden, sources told B/R. Nash has favored hot-hand closing lineups, rather than a fixed crunch-time unit. His new city could also be an issue. According to multiple sources, Harden has not enjoyed living in Brooklyn, compared to his days as a central Houston magnate. Outside of the change in climate, the chasm between state taxes in New York versus Texas is quite obvious as well. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2022
If Harden opts into his player option for next season, he becomes eligible for a four-year, $227.2 million extension, which in total would give him a five-year, $274.7 million contract. If Harden opts out and the Nets re-sign him with his Bird Rights, the max he could make is $270 million over five years. The Sixers would prefer Harden opt out, because it doesn’t require the Nets’ participation to bring The Beard farther down Interstate 95. But given that Harden’s next contract will likely be the final big deal of his career, doing so makes no sense for him. Should Harden opt out and sign with another team in free agency, the max he could get is a four-year, $200.1 million deal. In short, unless Harden wants to leave $74 million on the table, the logical way he would change teams, if he chooses to do so, is through a sign-and-trade. -via The Athletic / January 25, 2022
James Harden or bust? That’s the feeling around the NBA as the 76ers search for ways to end the Ben Simmons saga. The Sixers are looking to trade Simmons, who has yet to play this season after requesting to be moved in August. “At the end of the day, it’s Harden all the way,” said a league source, speaking on condition of anonymity. “They want Harden whether they get him now. Whether they get him on a forced sign-and-trade this summer.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 24, 2022