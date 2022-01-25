Lakers vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (23-24) play against the Brooklyn Nets (17-17) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 25, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 84, Brooklyn Nets 73 (Q3 03:10)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron came into this game shooting 76.6% in the restricted area, and is up to 77.2% now after hitting all 7 of his paint attempts tonight.
He’s added 2 3’s and 2 2-point jumpers, and is 11 for 14 overall for 27 points. – 9:03 PM
LeBron came into this game shooting 76.6% in the restricted area, and is up to 77.2% now after hitting all 7 of his paint attempts tonight.
He’s added 2 3’s and 2 2-point jumpers, and is 11 for 14 overall for 27 points. – 9:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bruce Brown just smoked an uncontested layup. That miss leads to a LeBron pull-up 3 that gives the Lakers an 84-73 lead. – 9:03 PM
Bruce Brown just smoked an uncontested layup. That miss leads to a LeBron pull-up 3 that gives the Lakers an 84-73 lead. – 9:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A 4-point possession for Brooklyn here, as Harden drew a foul shooting a 3, plus a technical on Bradley for arguing about it.
LAL led by as many as 14 late in the 2nd Q, and it’s down to just 2 at 71-69. – 8:58 PM
A 4-point possession for Brooklyn here, as Harden drew a foul shooting a 3, plus a technical on Bradley for arguing about it.
LAL led by as many as 14 late in the 2nd Q, and it’s down to just 2 at 71-69. – 8:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I’ll give credit where it’s due: There’s no passiveness in James Harden’s game tonight: Harden did not play well against the Timberwolves but has 31 points, 7 assists and 8 rebounds here midway through the third quarter against the Lakers. – 8:58 PM
I’ll give credit where it’s due: There’s no passiveness in James Harden’s game tonight: Harden did not play well against the Timberwolves but has 31 points, 7 assists and 8 rebounds here midway through the third quarter against the Lakers. – 8:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
SKY MILES ✈️
@Miles Bridges | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/SBaUTRe2o3 – 8:54 PM
SKY MILES ✈️
@Miles Bridges | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/SBaUTRe2o3 – 8:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets have the Lakers’ lead down to six after a 3 from Harden. Timeout Frank Vogel. – 8:52 PM
Nets have the Lakers’ lead down to six after a 3 from Harden. Timeout Frank Vogel. – 8:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Brooklyn has a massive 37-19 advantage on the glass … and LAL are still leading by 9 at 69-60.
LAL have made 27 FG’s, 8 3’s and 7 FT’s, and BKN just 24 FG’s (39.3%), 3 3’s and 9 FT’s. – 8:52 PM
Brooklyn has a massive 37-19 advantage on the glass … and LAL are still leading by 9 at 69-60.
LAL have made 27 FG’s, 8 3’s and 7 FT’s, and BKN just 24 FG’s (39.3%), 3 3’s and 9 FT’s. – 8:52 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Rebounding killing the Lakers…37-19 Brooklyn (16-0 Offensive)…How is that possible – 8:51 PM
Rebounding killing the Lakers…37-19 Brooklyn (16-0 Offensive)…How is that possible – 8:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, who went 6 for 6 in the paint in the 1st half, and 0 for 3, from 3, just hit his 1st 3 of the night to keep LAL up double digits at 69-58. – 8:49 PM
LeBron, who went 6 for 6 in the paint in the 1st half, and 0 for 3, from 3, just hit his 1st 3 of the night to keep LAL up double digits at 69-58. – 8:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Russell Westbrook airball just sucked the life out the Lakers offense. Good lord. – 8:47 PM
Russell Westbrook airball just sucked the life out the Lakers offense. Good lord. – 8:47 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Why do we even bother anymore talking about what Westbrook should or shouldn’t do or how he should play or what he needs to figure out? A player without introspection won’t grow. – 8:46 PM
Why do we even bother anymore talking about what Westbrook should or shouldn’t do or how he should play or what he needs to figure out? A player without introspection won’t grow. – 8:46 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @matt_pennie is here!
A 2-hour show! Simmons/Harden! Then, Shaedon Sharpe.
Then, #PennieFieldTrip! He went to Auburn, G League Ignite, and OTE.
We do Mailbag, POTWs, Yellowjackets, and finish on Chris Mack/Louisville.
WATCH FIRST: youtube.com/watch?v=4xK75h… – 8:43 PM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @matt_pennie is here!
A 2-hour show! Simmons/Harden! Then, Shaedon Sharpe.
Then, #PennieFieldTrip! He went to Auburn, G League Ignite, and OTE.
We do Mailbag, POTWs, Yellowjackets, and finish on Chris Mack/Louisville.
WATCH FIRST: youtube.com/watch?v=4xK75h… – 8:43 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Tonight @LeBron James has tied Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant for 14th-most games played in NBA history 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/XDHsWDFNJn – 8:42 PM
Tonight @LeBron James has tied Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant for 14th-most games played in NBA history 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/XDHsWDFNJn – 8:42 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 62, Nets 53
Malik Monk leads the Lakers with 16 points. LeBron James has 15 points. The Lakers have made it a point to push the pace, scoring 20 fast break points. They’ve also taken care of the ball with only four turnovers. The bench has played well. – 8:32 PM
Halftime: Lakers 62, Nets 53
Malik Monk leads the Lakers with 16 points. LeBron James has 15 points. The Lakers have made it a point to push the pace, scoring 20 fast break points. They’ve also taken care of the ball with only four turnovers. The bench has played well. – 8:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris got a second opinion on his ankle yesterday, according to Chris Haynes. – 8:32 PM
Joe Harris got a second opinion on his ankle yesterday, according to Chris Haynes. – 8:32 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Austin Reaves didn’t get the memo about never taking desperation shots at the end of quarters 1, 2 & 3. Protect your shooting percentage. Just pretend to take it. Don’t actually do it. – 8:31 PM
Austin Reaves didn’t get the memo about never taking desperation shots at the end of quarters 1, 2 & 3. Protect your shooting percentage. Just pretend to take it. Don’t actually do it. – 8:31 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
#LakeShow up at the break.
@Malik Monk: 16 pts (4 3PM)
@LeBron James: 15 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast pic.twitter.com/tdIzPD916z – 8:30 PM
#LakeShow up at the break.
@Malik Monk: 16 pts (4 3PM)
@LeBron James: 15 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast pic.twitter.com/tdIzPD916z – 8:30 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Strong half for the Lakers, 62-53 over the Nets…Lebron 15pts 6rebs 4ast…Monk with 16pts…AD with 8pts and 3blks – 8:30 PM
Strong half for the Lakers, 62-53 over the Nets…Lebron 15pts 6rebs 4ast…Monk with 16pts…AD with 8pts and 3blks – 8:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Brooklyn got a bucket in the final seconds from Harden, off Westbrook’s 4th TO, trying to get the ball to LeBron.
LAL had only those 4 TO’s in the half, however, and shot 53.3% from the field, enough for a 62-53 lead despite BKN’s 14 2nd chance points. – 8:29 PM
Brooklyn got a bucket in the final seconds from Harden, off Westbrook’s 4th TO, trying to get the ball to LeBron.
LAL had only those 4 TO’s in the half, however, and shot 53.3% from the field, enough for a 62-53 lead despite BKN’s 14 2nd chance points. – 8:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Lakers lead the Nets 62-53. Harden with 22 after his floater beat the buzzer. Aldridge with nine. Nets need more scoring. Malik Monk has 16 off the bench. LeBron has 15. – 8:29 PM
Halftime: Lakers lead the Nets 62-53. Harden with 22 after his floater beat the buzzer. Aldridge with nine. Nets need more scoring. Malik Monk has 16 off the bench. LeBron has 15. – 8:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash can’t be pleased with the defense again — Lakers are getting a lot of clean looks and have been able to play at a pace they like. Lakers scored 62 in first half and are shooting 53 percent from the field. – 8:29 PM
Nash can’t be pleased with the defense again — Lakers are getting a lot of clean looks and have been able to play at a pace they like. Lakers scored 62 in first half and are shooting 53 percent from the field. – 8:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Stylistically, I think that half was the closest the Lakers have looked to their idealized selves all season.
Definitely a lot of room for improvement, but they played fast, were aggressive on defense and just had a hop in their step that’s been missing all year. – 8:28 PM
Stylistically, I think that half was the closest the Lakers have looked to their idealized selves all season.
Definitely a lot of room for improvement, but they played fast, were aggressive on defense and just had a hop in their step that’s been missing all year. – 8:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
LeBron James looks very excited to have AD back. He’s really bringing a ton of energy on defense, flying around in rotations and defending the post. – 8:25 PM
LeBron James looks very excited to have AD back. He’s really bringing a ton of energy on defense, flying around in rotations and defending the post. – 8:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
LeBron James just played the best defense I’ve seen anyone play on LaMarcus Aldridge this season. – 8:25 PM
LeBron James just played the best defense I’ve seen anyone play on LaMarcus Aldridge this season. – 8:25 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers are playing like a team that bet a parlay with them winning and the Harden “over.” AK – 8:24 PM
The Lakers are playing like a team that bet a parlay with them winning and the Harden “over.” AK – 8:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Second great pass of the evening from Austin Reaves, who got Monk an open 3 earlier, and now Davis a dunk. – 8:18 PM
Second great pass of the evening from Austin Reaves, who got Monk an open 3 earlier, and now Davis a dunk. – 8:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Four-point swing out of a time out, as Davis missed an easy alley-oop from Westbrook out of a time out, and BKN scored a layup in transition on the other end.
That capped a 6-0 BKN stretch to trim LAL’s lead to 47-39. – 8:16 PM
Four-point swing out of a time out, as Davis missed an easy alley-oop from Westbrook out of a time out, and BKN scored a layup in transition on the other end.
That capped a 6-0 BKN stretch to trim LAL’s lead to 47-39. – 8:16 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Beyond Harden carrying them (18 points, plus another 8 generated by his assists), Brooklyn is staying in this game in large part through second chance points. 13 so far, and not unrelated, nine offensive boards. AK – 8:15 PM
Beyond Harden carrying them (18 points, plus another 8 generated by his assists), Brooklyn is staying in this game in large part through second chance points. 13 so far, and not unrelated, nine offensive boards. AK – 8:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden has 18 of the Nets’ 37 points, but against a team without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Lakers have more firepower.
LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk and Anthony Davis have scored 36 points alone, and the Lakers have a 47-37 lead here in Q2. – 8:14 PM
James Harden has 18 of the Nets’ 37 points, but against a team without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Lakers have more firepower.
LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk and Anthony Davis have scored 36 points alone, and the Lakers have a 47-37 lead here in Q2. – 8:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
One problematic area for the Lakers tonight: defensive rebounding. Brooklyn has 13 second chance points, helping make up for their 16 for 43 shooting (37.2%). LAL have 0 2nd chance points, though they’re hitting 54.3%, so fewer opportunities. – 8:12 PM
One problematic area for the Lakers tonight: defensive rebounding. Brooklyn has 13 second chance points, helping make up for their 16 for 43 shooting (37.2%). LAL have 0 2nd chance points, though they’re hitting 54.3%, so fewer opportunities. – 8:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Monk has 11 points already, with 3 3’s, and is +17 off the bench. – 8:10 PM
Monk has 11 points already, with 3 3’s, and is +17 off the bench. – 8:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Lakers are on an extended 19-6 run. Brooklyn has been outscored 9-4 to open the second quarter – all with James Harden on the bench – and trail by 13. #Nets – 8:08 PM
The #Lakers are on an extended 19-6 run. Brooklyn has been outscored 9-4 to open the second quarter – all with James Harden on the bench – and trail by 13. #Nets – 8:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Blake Griffin telling us how tigers are some of his favorite animals to watch in the wild. Didn’t he was so into Animal Planet. – 8:08 PM
Blake Griffin telling us how tigers are some of his favorite animals to watch in the wild. Didn’t he was so into Animal Planet. – 8:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The LeBron-Melo-Monk-Reaves-THT lineup definitely can’t defend well enough against elite teams, but holy shit is it a joy to watch two Hall of Famers play with three athletic youngsters that can handle the ball. So much energy on the floor and it really showed. – 8:07 PM
The LeBron-Melo-Monk-Reaves-THT lineup definitely can’t defend well enough against elite teams, but holy shit is it a joy to watch two Hall of Famers play with three athletic youngsters that can handle the ball. So much energy on the floor and it really showed. – 8:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Go to work @James Bouknight 😤
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/C4HR2XZEjq – 8:07 PM
Go to work @James Bouknight 😤
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/C4HR2XZEjq – 8:07 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Lakers so far tonight looking like what they hoped to look like. Davis dominant inside in his return, LeBron dominant everywhere, Carmelo and Monk red-hot off the bench. Lead 42-29 in Brooklyn. – 8:07 PM
Lakers so far tonight looking like what they hoped to look like. Davis dominant inside in his return, LeBron dominant everywhere, Carmelo and Monk red-hot off the bench. Lead 42-29 in Brooklyn. – 8:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
LeBron hedged the screen, recovered to Bembry, stayed in front of him attacking the closeout, challenged him at the rim and forced the miss
That might of been his best and most active defensive possession of the season – 8:07 PM
LeBron hedged the screen, recovered to Bembry, stayed in front of him attacking the closeout, challenged him at the rim and forced the miss
That might of been his best and most active defensive possession of the season – 8:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron channels Kareem to beat the buzzer 🔥
pic.twitter.com/Bx3uZcsTaT – 8:07 PM
LeBron channels Kareem to beat the buzzer 🔥
pic.twitter.com/Bx3uZcsTaT – 8:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron is 5 for 5 from 2, mostly at the rim, and 0 for 3 from 3 early. He was 1 for 8 from 3 at Miami, and 2 for 7 at Orlando. He’s shot the 3 ball well throughout most of the year, and said the shots felt great at Miami, just weren’t going in. – 8:05 PM
LeBron is 5 for 5 from 2, mostly at the rim, and 0 for 3 from 3 early. He was 1 for 8 from 3 at Miami, and 2 for 7 at Orlando. He’s shot the 3 ball well throughout most of the year, and said the shots felt great at Miami, just weren’t going in. – 8:05 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
LeBron was thinking lob the whole time 📈 pic.twitter.com/EMx6po4PJG – 8:04 PM
LeBron was thinking lob the whole time 📈 pic.twitter.com/EMx6po4PJG – 8:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Nic Claxton returns from hamstring injury nypost.com/2022/01/25/net… via @nypostsports – 8:04 PM
#Nets‘ Nic Claxton returns from hamstring injury nypost.com/2022/01/25/net… via @nypostsports – 8:04 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Harden went 6-for-13 in the 1st quarter. Nets need to find some other options offensively. They are just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc/12-for-33 from the field. Lakers getting up and down the floor — 10 fast break points. The Nets don’t have any yet. – 8:04 PM
Harden went 6-for-13 in the 1st quarter. Nets need to find some other options offensively. They are just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc/12-for-33 from the field. Lakers getting up and down the floor — 10 fast break points. The Nets don’t have any yet. – 8:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton making his return after missing the last seven games. #Nets – 8:02 PM
Nic Claxton making his return after missing the last seven games. #Nets – 8:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton checks back in. First game since Portland on Jan. 10. He just scored. – 8:01 PM
Nic Claxton checks back in. First game since Portland on Jan. 10. He just scored. – 8:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not insignificant: The Lakers managed to play a few minutes without LeBron or AD, and the world didn’t collapse. AK – 7:59 PM
Not insignificant: The Lakers managed to play a few minutes without LeBron or AD, and the world didn’t collapse. AK – 7:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 33, Nets 25
The Lakers have played with more juice with Anthony Davis back, getting out in transition (10 fast break points) and to the rim (18 points in the paint). AD made his impact felt early, scoring 6 points on 2-of-3 shooting. LeBron has 8 points. – 7:59 PM
First quarter: Lakers 33, Nets 25
The Lakers have played with more juice with Anthony Davis back, getting out in transition (10 fast break points) and to the rim (18 points in the paint). AD made his impact felt early, scoring 6 points on 2-of-3 shooting. LeBron has 8 points. – 7:59 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Strong way to start.
@LeBron James: 8 pts, 3 ast
@Anthony Davis: 6 pts, 3 blk pic.twitter.com/lu67LwUv4p – 7:59 PM
Strong way to start.
@LeBron James: 8 pts, 3 ast
@Anthony Davis: 6 pts, 3 blk pic.twitter.com/lu67LwUv4p – 7:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL lead 33-25 after 1.
A strong push from a LeBron-led small group produced a 12-2 run to close the quarter:
– Monk 3
– Melo 3
– LeBron layup
– J. Johnson (BKN) put-back
– Monk dunk
– LeBron layup – 7:58 PM
LAL lead 33-25 after 1.
A strong push from a LeBron-led small group produced a 12-2 run to close the quarter:
– Monk 3
– Melo 3
– LeBron layup
– J. Johnson (BKN) put-back
– Monk dunk
– LeBron layup – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Lakers lead the Nets 33-25 after a buzzer-beating layup by LeBron. James Harden has 16 points. No other Nets has scored more than once. He needs help. Lakers had 10 fast break points. Nets had zero. – 7:57 PM
End of the first quarter: Lakers lead the Nets 33-25 after a buzzer-beating layup by LeBron. James Harden has 16 points. No other Nets has scored more than once. He needs help. Lakers had 10 fast break points. Nets had zero. – 7:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Lakers end the first on an 11-2 run – capped by LeBron James beating the buzzer. #Nets trail 33-25 after one. – 7:57 PM
#Lakers end the first on an 11-2 run – capped by LeBron James beating the buzzer. #Nets trail 33-25 after one. – 7:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Aside from the fourth quarter against Utah, that’s gotta be the most fun Lakers quarter in at least a month. – 7:57 PM
Aside from the fourth quarter against Utah, that’s gotta be the most fun Lakers quarter in at least a month. – 7:57 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers lead 33-25 at the end of Q1…Lebron 8pts 3ast 3rebs…AD 6pts 3blks… – 7:57 PM
Lakers lead 33-25 at the end of Q1…Lebron 8pts 3ast 3rebs…AD 6pts 3blks… – 7:57 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Harden has 15 of the Nets’ 22 points with 2:12 to go in the first. Save getting stripped a couple times by Avery Bradley, he’s in a very comfortable rhythm to start out. AK – 7:54 PM
Harden has 15 of the Nets’ 22 points with 2:12 to go in the first. Save getting stripped a couple times by Avery Bradley, he’s in a very comfortable rhythm to start out. AK – 7:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Harden has 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. The rest of the #Nets have seven on 3-of-12, and they only lead by a point. Hard to see this as sustainable. – 7:53 PM
Harden has 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. The rest of the #Nets have seven on 3-of-12, and they only lead by a point. Hard to see this as sustainable. – 7:53 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
James Harden might even outdo what he did to the Lakers on Christmas. Going to the line for his 16th point 9 1/2 minutes into the game. – 7:51 PM
James Harden might even outdo what he did to the Lakers on Christmas. Going to the line for his 16th point 9 1/2 minutes into the game. – 7:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Barclays Center just exploded as Carmelo Anthony hit a turnaround fadeaway baseline jumper. Melo got applause the second he touched the ball, – 7:50 PM
Barclays Center just exploded as Carmelo Anthony hit a turnaround fadeaway baseline jumper. Melo got applause the second he touched the ball, – 7:50 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
First play of the game. Great to have you back, @Anthony Davis 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dljoittWhw – 7:49 PM
First play of the game. Great to have you back, @Anthony Davis 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dljoittWhw – 7:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
An Oladipo update; my chat with D-Wade about Heat earlier today; NBA coaches, LeBron weigh in on Heat; Strus’ conversation with Monty Williams; other Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:42 PM
An Oladipo update; my chat with D-Wade about Heat earlier today; NBA coaches, LeBron weigh in on Heat; Strus’ conversation with Monty Williams; other Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden has 11 quick points, coming out of the gate attacking. #Nets lead the #Lakers 15-12 with 6:36 left in the first. – 7:42 PM
James Harden has 11 quick points, coming out of the gate attacking. #Nets lead the #Lakers 15-12 with 6:36 left in the first. – 7:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden just lulled Anthony Davis to sleep then hit a step back 3 with Davis’ hand basically on his elbow. Harden has 11 points and has powered the Nets to an early 15-12 lead over the Lakers. – 7:41 PM
James Harden just lulled Anthony Davis to sleep then hit a step back 3 with Davis’ hand basically on his elbow. Harden has 11 points and has powered the Nets to an early 15-12 lead over the Lakers. – 7:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden has 11 of the Nets’ first 15 points to start the game. Has them up three on the Lakers with 6:36 left in the first quarter. – 7:41 PM
James Harden has 11 of the Nets’ first 15 points to start the game. Has them up three on the Lakers with 6:36 left in the first quarter. – 7:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Can’t say Harden hasn’t been aggressive to start this one. #Nets – 7:40 PM
Can’t say Harden hasn’t been aggressive to start this one. #Nets – 7:40 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Barclays Center sounds like Staples Center right now. Lots of Lakers fans in the building. (Sorry, not calling it Crypto.com Arena yet.) – 7:39 PM
Barclays Center sounds like Staples Center right now. Lots of Lakers fans in the building. (Sorry, not calling it Crypto.com Arena yet.) – 7:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Excellent individual defense by Kessler Edwards on LeBron James. – 7:38 PM
Excellent individual defense by Kessler Edwards on LeBron James. – 7:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James and Anthony Davis have only been on the floor together for 23 of LAL’s last 97 games, including the playoffs.
That tells the story of how these two seasons have gone more than anything else. – 7:37 PM
LeBron James and Anthony Davis have only been on the floor together for 23 of LAL’s last 97 games, including the playoffs.
That tells the story of how these two seasons have gone more than anything else. – 7:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A lot of Lakers/LeBron fans at Barclays tonight. Also a lot of empty seats at tipoff. Feels like it did when the Warriors were here a couple months ago. That was the night Steph was getting MVP chants on the road. – 7:35 PM
A lot of Lakers/LeBron fans at Barclays tonight. Also a lot of empty seats at tipoff. Feels like it did when the Warriors were here a couple months ago. That was the night Steph was getting MVP chants on the road. – 7:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Harden broke out one of his typical moves to get a PF, hitting Johnson with his elbow to initiate contact before rising for a shot. That was an upset Johnson’s 2nd PF, bringing THT into the game already. – 7:35 PM
Harden broke out one of his typical moves to get a PF, hitting Johnson with his elbow to initiate contact before rising for a shot. That was an upset Johnson’s 2nd PF, bringing THT into the game already. – 7:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD didn’t wait long to announce his return to the lineup, as he hammered home an alley-oop from LeBron on the first possession here at Brooklyn.
Moments later, he drilled a long two. – 7:34 PM
AD didn’t wait long to announce his return to the lineup, as he hammered home an alley-oop from LeBron on the first possession here at Brooklyn.
Moments later, he drilled a long two. – 7:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We’re a few seconds away from tipoff here at Barclays Center, where LeBron James just threw his powder into the air, to the delight of the crowd. You can tell he’s in his element tonight, as Anthony Davis returns to the Lakers lineup. LeBron is about to put on a show. – 7:32 PM
We’re a few seconds away from tipoff here at Barclays Center, where LeBron James just threw his powder into the air, to the delight of the crowd. You can tell he’s in his element tonight, as Anthony Davis returns to the Lakers lineup. LeBron is about to put on a show. – 7:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Lots of our @The Athletic peeps in the house tonight. Follow @Bill Oram and @Jovan Buha for your Lakers needs and @Joe Vardon just because. – 7:32 PM
Lots of our @The Athletic peeps in the house tonight. Follow @Bill Oram and @Jovan Buha for your Lakers needs and @Joe Vardon just because. – 7:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tonight, my Lakers moneyline losing streak goes up against my “I have never been right about a Nets bet ever” streak. I honestly think the game is gonna end in a tie. – 7:28 PM
Tonight, my Lakers moneyline losing streak goes up against my “I have never been right about a Nets bet ever” streak. I honestly think the game is gonna end in a tie. – 7:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden says on the Barclays Center big screen in honor of Chinese New Year he’s giving 13 scholarships to kids in China. – 7:25 PM
James Harden says on the Barclays Center big screen in honor of Chinese New Year he’s giving 13 scholarships to kids in China. – 7:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
There it is 👌
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/sNAF7nMo7j – 7:20 PM
There it is 👌
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/sNAF7nMo7j – 7:20 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
AD is back and immediately in the starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/AAR3OzWB6U – 7:07 PM
AD is back and immediately in the starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/AAR3OzWB6U – 7:07 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Love the starting lineup for the Lakers…
Lebron, AD, Stanley, Avery and Russ – 7:05 PM
Love the starting lineup for the Lakers…
Lebron, AD, Stanley, Avery and Russ – 7:05 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
〰🔙
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/o659eTEvB9 – 7:05 PM
〰🔙
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/o659eTEvB9 – 7:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Lakers: Harden, Mills, Bembry, Edwards and Sharpe. – 7:04 PM
Nets starters vs. the Lakers: Harden, Mills, Bembry, Edwards and Sharpe. – 7:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters: Westbrook, Bradley, LeBron, Johnson and Davis. – 7:00 PM
Lakers starters: Westbrook, Bradley, LeBron, Johnson and Davis. – 7:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s about that time…
📍 – Toronto, ON
🆚 – @Toronto Raptors
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/d1MgVmg1rV – 6:59 PM
It’s about that time…
📍 – Toronto, ON
🆚 – @Toronto Raptors
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/d1MgVmg1rV – 6:59 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Frank Vogel says Lakers realized there wasn’t going to be time to get Anthony Davis 5-on-5 practice work to build back up conditioning. He’ll do it in games starting tonight in Brooklyn. – 6:43 PM
Frank Vogel says Lakers realized there wasn’t going to be time to get Anthony Davis 5-on-5 practice work to build back up conditioning. He’ll do it in games starting tonight in Brooklyn. – 6:43 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
This isn’t just a squad… @McDAAG is a FAMILY! 💯🔥
Shoutout to @DariannaBuggs22 @Wallace_Cason @Timea_Gardiner @Gradey_Dick, Ashlyn Watkins and the Class of ‘22!
I’ll see y’all on the floor real soon. #ad pic.twitter.com/iKHVkzx3zk – 6:36 PM
This isn’t just a squad… @McDAAG is a FAMILY! 💯🔥
Shoutout to @DariannaBuggs22 @Wallace_Cason @Timea_Gardiner @Gradey_Dick, Ashlyn Watkins and the Class of ‘22!
I’ll see y’all on the floor real soon. #ad pic.twitter.com/iKHVkzx3zk – 6:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
5️⃣ 🖐 5️⃣ 🖐 5️⃣
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/X29hgqJkYq – 6:30 PM
5️⃣ 🖐 5️⃣ 🖐 5️⃣
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/X29hgqJkYq – 6:30 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
To celebrate our Chinese New Year game, we partnered with @PandaExpress and gave each of the fans in attendance a lucky red envelope and a chance to unlock special rewards! Red envelopes symbolize good wishes and luck for the new year ahead. pic.twitter.com/BxvvqZjixx – 6:21 PM
To celebrate our Chinese New Year game, we partnered with @PandaExpress and gave each of the fans in attendance a lucky red envelope and a chance to unlock special rewards! Red envelopes symbolize good wishes and luck for the new year ahead. pic.twitter.com/BxvvqZjixx – 6:21 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Tell me Harden wasn’t out clubin’ night between road games in San Antonio and Minnesota!! Thirteen points on 5-13 in an 11-point, defenseless (136-125) loss. I did not watch so I’m guessing his man was Edwards, who notched 25 in same amount if time. – 6:16 PM
Tell me Harden wasn’t out clubin’ night between road games in San Antonio and Minnesota!! Thirteen points on 5-13 in an 11-point, defenseless (136-125) loss. I did not watch so I’m guessing his man was Edwards, who notched 25 in same amount if time. – 6:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel acknowledged that they’re now doing more switching than he’s ever done in the past as a coach, because that has seemed to fit their defensive personnel the best. They still have some coverages for guys like Harden in the arsenal, but defense is evolving. – 6:10 PM
Frank Vogel acknowledged that they’re now doing more switching than he’s ever done in the past as a coach, because that has seemed to fit their defensive personnel the best. They still have some coverages for guys like Harden in the arsenal, but defense is evolving. – 6:10 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Steve Nash on report James Harden is concerned with Kyrie & rotations: “I haven’t spoken to him about these things. I’m not sure what to believe. James & I speak all the time. I think we have a great relationship. I’m not sure the validity of these comments to be honest with you” pic.twitter.com/MC4ZrDxjvE – 6:06 PM
Steve Nash on report James Harden is concerned with Kyrie & rotations: “I haven’t spoken to him about these things. I’m not sure what to believe. James & I speak all the time. I think we have a great relationship. I’m not sure the validity of these comments to be honest with you” pic.twitter.com/MC4ZrDxjvE – 6:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis will start tonight, as expected. He has no hard minutes limit, but Vogel said they’ll be mindful of his work load. – 6:03 PM
Anthony Davis will start tonight, as expected. He has no hard minutes limit, but Vogel said they’ll be mindful of his work load. – 6:03 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I’m not sure the validity of these comments to be honest with you…. so I don’t see James as saying a lot of this stuff and I feel like our relationship has been really good….”
-Steve Nash was asked about a recent report suggesting James Harden is unhappy with #Nets pic.twitter.com/ykaV8cAxNo – 6:03 PM
“I’m not sure the validity of these comments to be honest with you…. so I don’t see James as saying a lot of this stuff and I feel like our relationship has been really good….”
-Steve Nash was asked about a recent report suggesting James Harden is unhappy with #Nets pic.twitter.com/ykaV8cAxNo – 6:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “We missed his defensive versatility and his length at the basket.” – 6:03 PM
Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “We missed his defensive versatility and his length at the basket.” – 6:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“He’s in,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said about Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. Nets. – 6:03 PM
“He’s in,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said about Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. Nets. – 6:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel confirms that Anthony Davis will make his return tonight against the Nets. – 6:02 PM
Frank Vogel confirms that Anthony Davis will make his return tonight against the Nets. – 6:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star to return on a minutes restriction Tuesday vs. Nets
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 6:01 PM
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star to return on a minutes restriction Tuesday vs. Nets
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 6:01 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Naturally, Harden would love to rejoin his Houston enabler, as well as get out of New York where the competition for adulation outside strip clubs is far too fierce… – 5:55 PM
Naturally, Harden would love to rejoin his Houston enabler, as well as get out of New York where the competition for adulation outside strip clubs is far too fierce… – 5:55 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (MCL sprain) will return tonight against the Brooklyn Nets after a month-long absence and will be on a minutes restriction, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @YahooSports. – 5:55 PM
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (MCL sprain) will return tonight against the Brooklyn Nets after a month-long absence and will be on a minutes restriction, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @YahooSports. – 5:55 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Claxton is back tonight. Big boost for the Nets — especially with AD coming back for the Lakers. – 5:51 PM
Nash says Claxton is back tonight. Big boost for the Nets — especially with AD coming back for the Lakers. – 5:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said his relationship with James Harden is strong and said he hasn’t heard any issues with rotations. #Nets – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash said his relationship with James Harden is strong and said he hasn’t heard any issues with rotations. #Nets – 5:51 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets tonight. Tomorrow will mark two years since the tragic passing of Kobe and Gigi Bryant and seven others. This mural of Kobe and Gigi is still up across the street from Barclays Center. instagram.com/tv/CZK4905lSGf… – 5:50 PM
The Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets tonight. Tomorrow will mark two years since the tragic passing of Kobe and Gigi Bryant and seven others. This mural of Kobe and Gigi is still up across the street from Barclays Center. instagram.com/tv/CZK4905lSGf… – 5:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Steve Nash about reports that James Harden is concerned about Kyrie Irving’s part-time status but also Nash’s rotations. He said he’d “just heard about the reports” but adds he speaks to Harden all the time & hadn’t heard any of those complains. #Nets – 5:50 PM
Asked Steve Nash about reports that James Harden is concerned about Kyrie Irving’s part-time status but also Nash’s rotations. He said he’d “just heard about the reports” but adds he speaks to Harden all the time & hadn’t heard any of those complains. #Nets – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I’m not sure the validity of these comments.”
-Says Steve Nash regarding reports James Harden is frustrated with Nets lineups and other elements. Says he hasn’t spoken to James about this but that it doesn’t sound like Harden. – 5:49 PM
“I’m not sure the validity of these comments.”
-Says Steve Nash regarding reports James Harden is frustrated with Nets lineups and other elements. Says he hasn’t spoken to James about this but that it doesn’t sound like Harden. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about James Harden’s reported complaints about the situation in Brooklyn, Steve Nash said he just heard of them and shoots it down. Think they have a good working relationship. – 5:48 PM
Asked about James Harden’s reported complaints about the situation in Brooklyn, Steve Nash said he just heard of them and shoots it down. Think they have a good working relationship. – 5:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said he just heard about the James Harden reports: “James and I speak all the time, we have a great relationship, so I’m not sure the validity of the reports.” – 5:48 PM
Steve Nash said he just heard about the James Harden reports: “James and I speak all the time, we have a great relationship, so I’m not sure the validity of the reports.” – 5:48 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
By virtue of those leaks to Morey’s media protectors who live off his Intravenous info, 76ers, seems 2 me R pressuring BK 2 trade Harden 4 Simmons b4 deadline or risk losing him when he opts out this summer. Harden is conspires, it appears, by expressing displeasure w/situation – 5:43 PM
By virtue of those leaks to Morey’s media protectors who live off his Intravenous info, 76ers, seems 2 me R pressuring BK 2 trade Harden 4 Simmons b4 deadline or risk losing him when he opts out this summer. Harden is conspires, it appears, by expressing displeasure w/situation – 5:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New episode of @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about James Harden cooling on BKN, Jerami Grant drawing interest around the league and the Hawks maybe looking to move John Collins. We’re closing in on 15K subscribers. Put us over the top!
youtu.be/B4mBUCg8ab0 – 5:42 PM
New episode of @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about James Harden cooling on BKN, Jerami Grant drawing interest around the league and the Hawks maybe looking to move John Collins. We’re closing in on 15K subscribers. Put us over the top!
youtu.be/B4mBUCg8ab0 – 5:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs TOR
Gordon Hayward (R Foot Discomfort) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/UzhMxFPyzz – 5:26 PM
INJURY REPORT vs TOR
Gordon Hayward (R Foot Discomfort) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/UzhMxFPyzz – 5:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Nets star James Harden intent on becoming free agent nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/25/rep… – 5:26 PM
Report: Nets star James Harden intent on becoming free agent nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/25/rep… – 5:26 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Rather than remain anonymous regarding the plethora of James Harden ‘Philly is interested’ leaks, I’’d like to see Daryl Morey take the tampering hit, and go on the record as he did with Hong Kong… – 5:24 PM
Rather than remain anonymous regarding the plethora of James Harden ‘Philly is interested’ leaks, I’’d like to see Daryl Morey take the tampering hit, and go on the record as he did with Hong Kong… – 5:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The Nets live chat makes its 2022 debut at noon tomorrow. Join us: theathletic.com/3092231/2022/0… – 5:23 PM
The Nets live chat makes its 2022 debut at noon tomorrow. Join us: theathletic.com/3092231/2022/0… – 5:23 PM
Sharife Cooper @SharifeCooper
yoooo @Coop__10 @_chrisliv24 @ayannap34 @gvanslooten40 an J.J starling ! wanted to extend a big congrats to u guys for making the @McDAAG game. i remember how excited i was !!! it’s y’all turn now, show em what you made of ! 💪🏽 #ad pic.twitter.com/swOIBHCg1Q – 5:12 PM
yoooo @Coop__10 @_chrisliv24 @ayannap34 @gvanslooten40 an J.J starling ! wanted to extend a big congrats to u guys for making the @McDAAG game. i remember how excited i was !!! it’s y’all turn now, show em what you made of ! 💪🏽 #ad pic.twitter.com/swOIBHCg1Q – 5:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
What’s really going on with this James Harden to the 76ers news cycle? Some smoke and some mirrors for sure, but also some cause for concern.
Dissected the recent Harden-to-Philly reports for @NYDNSports
nydailynews.com//sports/basket… – 5:03 PM
What’s really going on with this James Harden to the 76ers news cycle? Some smoke and some mirrors for sure, but also some cause for concern.
Dissected the recent Harden-to-Philly reports for @NYDNSports
nydailynews.com//sports/basket… – 5:03 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Do you realise how difficult it is to explain to my quiz friends – who have heard about Russell Westbrook through his statistical dominance, one of the very few NBA players they know of – why he might be about to be cut? – 4:57 PM
Do you realise how difficult it is to explain to my quiz friends – who have heard about Russell Westbrook through his statistical dominance, one of the very few NBA players they know of – why he might be about to be cut? – 4:57 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets tonight at Barclays Center. This Kobe and Gigi mural is still across the street from the arena. @kobemurals pic.twitter.com/HMYaZpRd2r – 4:50 PM
The Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets tonight at Barclays Center. This Kobe and Gigi mural is still across the street from the arena. @kobemurals pic.twitter.com/HMYaZpRd2r – 4:50 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, some pregame listening. Today’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! What to watch for with Anthony Davis’ return, on the court and moving forward, plus the latest chatter about a Westbrook/Wall 2.0 trade. Does this make sense for the Lakers?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ant… – 4:36 PM
ICYMI, some pregame listening. Today’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! What to watch for with Anthony Davis’ return, on the court and moving forward, plus the latest chatter about a Westbrook/Wall 2.0 trade. Does this make sense for the Lakers?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ant… – 4:36 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
The @FungBros recently came to @BarclaysCenter for a game and to check out all of the amazing food options. Heading to the arena this week? See what they recommend 👀 – 4:34 PM
The @FungBros recently came to @BarclaysCenter for a game and to check out all of the amazing food options. Heading to the arena this week? See what they recommend 👀 – 4:34 PM
James Harden @JHarden13
It’s my honor to announce @OnlyJWalsh @tyesouthside @ju1ianphillips @NIVAR_2022 @dariq_whitehead have been selected to play in the 2022 @McDAAG keep chasing your dreams! #ad pic.twitter.com/fT9IA3IaaY – 4:31 PM
It’s my honor to announce @OnlyJWalsh @tyesouthside @ju1ianphillips @NIVAR_2022 @dariq_whitehead have been selected to play in the 2022 @McDAAG keep chasing your dreams! #ad pic.twitter.com/fT9IA3IaaY – 4:31 PM
Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_
We celebrating tonight! These hoopers are going to @McDAAG 2022: @Mark_mitchell25 @D1_Ruby2 @iamKijaniWright @Ashlon3Jackson @_CamWhitmore_. It’s your time now, go get it. #ad pic.twitter.com/KtLtrvDXB7 – 4:31 PM
We celebrating tonight! These hoopers are going to @McDAAG 2022: @Mark_mitchell25 @D1_Ruby2 @iamKijaniWright @Ashlon3Jackson @_CamWhitmore_. It’s your time now, go get it. #ad pic.twitter.com/KtLtrvDXB7 – 4:31 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.22
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.38
3. LeBron James: 14.94
4. Joel Embiid: 14.31
5. Kevin Durant: 14.21
6. Stephen Curry: 13.85
7. Trae Young: 13.79
8. James Harden: 13.23 pic.twitter.com/qfoLnDbC19 – 4:30 PM
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.22
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.38
3. LeBron James: 14.94
4. Joel Embiid: 14.31
5. Kevin Durant: 14.21
6. Stephen Curry: 13.85
7. Trae Young: 13.79
8. James Harden: 13.23 pic.twitter.com/qfoLnDbC19 – 4:30 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the up-and-down Hawks, Hunter, Dosunmu continuing to excel for the Bulls, latest Lakers news, and more. Then @AdamLefkoe from @NBAonTNT joins to discuss the latest on Simmons, Harden, the Chiefs, and collecting. open.spotify.com/episode/6lxc4S… – 3:36 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the up-and-down Hawks, Hunter, Dosunmu continuing to excel for the Bulls, latest Lakers news, and more. Then @AdamLefkoe from @NBAonTNT joins to discuss the latest on Simmons, Harden, the Chiefs, and collecting. open.spotify.com/episode/6lxc4S… – 3:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden’s frustration with Kyrie Irving could impact #Nets future nypost.com/2022/01/25/jam… via @nypostsports – 3:28 PM
James Harden’s frustration with Kyrie Irving could impact #Nets future nypost.com/2022/01/25/jam… via @nypostsports – 3:28 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Battle in the Big Apple
⏰: 4:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & TNT
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 3:00 PM
Battle in the Big Apple
⏰: 4:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & TNT
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 3:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers resigned to trying to win with, not trade, Russell Westbrook: ‘There is no Plan B’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/25/lak… – 2:37 PM
Lakers resigned to trying to win with, not trade, Russell Westbrook: ‘There is no Plan B’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/25/lak… – 2:37 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: NYK/CLE; Trade Teams Posturing w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/8Z8t5dhsAF – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: NYK/CLE; Trade Teams Posturing w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/8Z8t5dhsAF – 2:00 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Next 7 games Wizards have toughest schedule in NBA, opponents winning percentage is 63%
vs. LA Clippers (23-25)
@ Memphis (32-17)
@ Milwaukee (30-19)
@ Philadelphia (27-19)
vs. Phoenix (37-9)
vs. Miami (30-17)
vs. Brooklyn (29-17) – 1:50 PM
Next 7 games Wizards have toughest schedule in NBA, opponents winning percentage is 63%
vs. LA Clippers (23-25)
@ Memphis (32-17)
@ Milwaukee (30-19)
@ Philadelphia (27-19)
vs. Phoenix (37-9)
vs. Miami (30-17)
vs. Brooklyn (29-17) – 1:50 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
So to wrap it up:
#Cheifs #Bills 42.7 million viewers
#Rams #Bucs 40 million viewers
#49ers #Packers 36.9 million
#Bengals #Titans 30.7 million
Total ad spend around those 4 #NFL playoff games roughly $178 million (via EDO)
#Sports #Business
cnb.cx/3tZkZbO – 1:47 PM
So to wrap it up:
#Cheifs #Bills 42.7 million viewers
#Rams #Bucs 40 million viewers
#49ers #Packers 36.9 million
#Bengals #Titans 30.7 million
Total ad spend around those 4 #NFL playoff games roughly $178 million (via EDO)
#Sports #Business
cnb.cx/3tZkZbO – 1:47 PM