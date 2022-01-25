Nuggets vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (24-21) play against the Detroit Pistons (35-35) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 25, 2022
Denver Nuggets 97, Detroit Pistons 87 (Q4 10:07)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🍪 iam_killian with the cookie 🍪
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/nJMitAXkKb – 9:02 PM
🍪 iam_killian with the cookie 🍪
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/nJMitAXkKb – 9:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
DeMarcus Cousins just committed his fifth turnover in eight minutes. – 9:02 PM
DeMarcus Cousins just committed his fifth turnover in eight minutes. – 9:02 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
I’m flipping back and forth between watching Jokic and Embiid and laughing at the thought of trying to explain to someone like 20 years ago that one day there’d be basketball players like this – 9:00 PM
I’m flipping back and forth between watching Jokic and Embiid and laughing at the thought of trying to explain to someone like 20 years ago that one day there’d be basketball players like this – 9:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🔧 Big 4th coming up 🛠️
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 25 PTS / 5 REB / 8 AST / 5-8 3PT
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 19 PTS / 1 REB / 3 AST / 3-5 3PT
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 14 PTS / 4 REB / 1 AST pic.twitter.com/7NDbgdz36c – 9:00 PM
🔧 Big 4th coming up 🛠️
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 25 PTS / 5 REB / 8 AST / 5-8 3PT
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 19 PTS / 1 REB / 3 AST / 3-5 3PT
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 14 PTS / 4 REB / 1 AST pic.twitter.com/7NDbgdz36c – 9:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Nuggets 97, Pistons 85
Cade Cunningham: 25 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds
Saddiq Bey: 19p
Hamidou Diallo: 14p, 4r
Trey Lyles: 10p, 6r
Killian Hayes: 6p, 6a – 8:58 PM
END OF 3Q: Nuggets 97, Pistons 85
Cade Cunningham: 25 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds
Saddiq Bey: 19p
Hamidou Diallo: 14p, 4r
Trey Lyles: 10p, 6r
Killian Hayes: 6p, 6a – 8:58 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Nuggets 97, Pistons 85. Denver’s had an answer for every Pistons run so far. Jokic has 25 points, 19 rebounds and 8 assists.
Cunningham: 25 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists
Bey: 19 points
Diallo: 14 points – 8:58 PM
End of 3: Nuggets 97, Pistons 85. Denver’s had an answer for every Pistons run so far. Jokic has 25 points, 19 rebounds and 8 assists.
Cunningham: 25 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists
Bey: 19 points
Diallo: 14 points – 8:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic through three quarters vs. Detroit: 25 points, 19 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal in 28 minutes. – 8:57 PM
Nikola Jokic through three quarters vs. Detroit: 25 points, 19 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal in 28 minutes. – 8:57 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Zeke Nnaji has really found himself as of late and as a result of that that you’re seeing him get more time.
He’s getting minutes with Nikola Jokic and being able to knock down the 3-ball will only give him more opportunities.
Extends the Nuggets lead to 11. – 8:56 PM
Zeke Nnaji has really found himself as of late and as a result of that that you’re seeing him get more time.
He’s getting minutes with Nikola Jokic and being able to knock down the 3-ball will only give him more opportunities.
Extends the Nuggets lead to 11. – 8:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Zeke Nnaji can play. His improvement is why I think the Nuggets will move on from JaMychal Green if they find the right deal. – 8:54 PM
Zeke Nnaji can play. His improvement is why I think the Nuggets will move on from JaMychal Green if they find the right deal. – 8:54 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Cade Cunningham has 5+ 3FGM in a game for the sixth time this season, marking the most such games by any rookie in NBA history through 38 career games. #Pistons
(via @Basketball-Reference) – 8:54 PM
Cade Cunningham has 5+ 3FGM in a game for the sixth time this season, marking the most such games by any rookie in NBA history through 38 career games. #Pistons
(via @Basketball-Reference) – 8:54 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The turnovers have hurt Denver bad tonight. Detroit has 30 points off of 17 turnovers and we’re just approaching the end of the third quarter. – 8:53 PM
The turnovers have hurt Denver bad tonight. Detroit has 30 points off of 17 turnovers and we’re just approaching the end of the third quarter. – 8:53 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Saddiq Bey, before 12/12:
11.9 points, 34%FG 29 3FG, 5.8 boards
After 12/12: 19.3 PPG, 42% FG 37 3FG, 6.1 boards – 8:51 PM
Saddiq Bey, before 12/12:
11.9 points, 34%FG 29 3FG, 5.8 boards
After 12/12: 19.3 PPG, 42% FG 37 3FG, 6.1 boards – 8:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade is COOKING. Up to 25 points. Detroit had cut its deficit to six after a Cade 3 but Nuggets answered right away. – 8:51 PM
Cade is COOKING. Up to 25 points. Detroit had cut its deficit to six after a Cade 3 but Nuggets answered right away. – 8:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade can’t miss tonight. 25 points (10-15 overall, 5-7 from 3) and 8 assists with time left in the third – 8:50 PM
Cade can’t miss tonight. 25 points (10-15 overall, 5-7 from 3) and 8 assists with time left in the third – 8:50 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Only reason Pistons are still in this game: 16 turnovers for 25 DET points.
Stop if you’ve heard this one before. #Nuggets breathing life into a lesser team. – 8:50 PM
Only reason Pistons are still in this game: 16 turnovers for 25 DET points.
Stop if you’ve heard this one before. #Nuggets breathing life into a lesser team. – 8:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nuggets 88, Pistons 78 with 4:51 left in 3Q. Detroit is surging but I wonder if they can keep Denver off the line. – 8:48 PM
Nuggets 88, Pistons 78 with 4:51 left in 3Q. Detroit is surging but I wonder if they can keep Denver off the line. – 8:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Very animated, very rage-y timeout from Michael Malone.
Yelling: “GET BACK!”
#Nuggets up 10 with 4:51 left in the third. – 8:47 PM
Very animated, very rage-y timeout from Michael Malone.
Yelling: “GET BACK!”
#Nuggets up 10 with 4:51 left in the third. – 8:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I know Denver’s winning, but I can’t stop watching Cade. He’s got Luka energy. Maybe not quite that potent, but it’s similar. – 8:42 PM
I know Denver’s winning, but I can’t stop watching Cade. He’s got Luka energy. Maybe not quite that potent, but it’s similar. – 8:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cunningham has 22 points (9-13 overall, 4-5 from 3) and six assists midway through the third. Pistons are trailing the Nuggets 86-73 – 8:42 PM
Cunningham has 22 points (9-13 overall, 4-5 from 3) and six assists midway through the third. Pistons are trailing the Nuggets 86-73 – 8:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham went from a quiet 15 to a loud 22. He’s cooking right now. Has 22p/6a/4r and is keeping Detroit within striking distance. – 8:41 PM
Cade Cunningham went from a quiet 15 to a loud 22. He’s cooking right now. Has 22p/6a/4r and is keeping Detroit within striking distance. – 8:41 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Another nice night evolving for Cade Cunningham— chasedown block on Aaron Gordon, then a step back triple. 20-6-4 in 24 mins. 4-5 from 3 – 8:40 PM
Another nice night evolving for Cade Cunningham— chasedown block on Aaron Gordon, then a step back triple. 20-6-4 in 24 mins. 4-5 from 3 – 8:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade might be becoming a chasedown block artist. Nice job by him and Saddiq to stop Denver in transition – 8:39 PM
Cade might be becoming a chasedown block artist. Nice job by him and Saddiq to stop Denver in transition – 8:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham with a chase-down block on Aaron Gordon. That pumped some life back in here. Pistons down 15. – 8:39 PM
Cade Cunningham with a chase-down block on Aaron Gordon. That pumped some life back in here. Pistons down 15. – 8:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bey opened the 3rd quarter with a 3. Denver scored seven straight after, prompting an early Detroit timeout. Pistons are down 76-62 – 8:31 PM
Bey opened the 3rd quarter with a 3. Denver scored seven straight after, prompting an early Detroit timeout. Pistons are down 76-62 – 8:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jeff Green and Saddiq Bey both just did the same drive and absorbed same contact. One of them got a whistle. – 8:30 PM
Jeff Green and Saddiq Bey both just did the same drive and absorbed same contact. One of them got a whistle. – 8:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
19-11-5 for Jokic in the first half.
Lots of FTs over the final 5 minutes of the half. 30 combined so far. Not a lot of rhythm to the game for either team. – 8:16 PM
19-11-5 for Jokic in the first half.
Lots of FTs over the final 5 minutes of the half. 30 combined so far. Not a lot of rhythm to the game for either team. – 8:16 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets lead 69-59 at the half over Detroit and are absolutely dominating the Pistons on the boards.
Denver has a 28-13 advantage there with 34 points in the paint.
Jokic has 19/5/11. Gordon has 12 and is making Cunningham work for everything and starters have started well. – 8:16 PM
Nuggets lead 69-59 at the half over Detroit and are absolutely dominating the Pistons on the boards.
Denver has a 28-13 advantage there with 34 points in the paint.
Jokic has 19/5/11. Gordon has 12 and is making Cunningham work for everything and starters have started well. – 8:16 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First-half numbers for the MVP:
🔹 19 PTS
🔹 11 REB
🔹 5 AST pic.twitter.com/t9IaPvbIG8 – 8:16 PM
First-half numbers for the MVP:
🔹 19 PTS
🔹 11 REB
🔹 5 AST pic.twitter.com/t9IaPvbIG8 – 8:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Pistons 69-59.
-Jokić with 19-11-5 lmao
-AG came to play tonight on both ends. Cade got his, but I liked AG’s game on both ends
-Cousins (aka non Jokić lineups) was a +2
-11 players played, which was interesting pic.twitter.com/OppITud80W – 8:15 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Pistons 69-59.
-Jokić with 19-11-5 lmao
-AG came to play tonight on both ends. Cade got his, but I liked AG’s game on both ends
-Cousins (aka non Jokić lineups) was a +2
-11 players played, which was interesting pic.twitter.com/OppITud80W – 8:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s first half vs. Detroit: 19 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 0 turnovers. He’s only played 16 minutes too. – 8:15 PM
Nikola Jokic’s first half vs. Detroit: 19 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 0 turnovers. He’s only played 16 minutes too. – 8:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Back after the break.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 15 PTS / 2 REB / 5 AST / 3-4 3PT
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 13 PTS / 2 AST / 5-8 FG
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 10 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST / 5-10 FG pic.twitter.com/b57g8NijAS – 8:14 PM
Back after the break.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 15 PTS / 2 REB / 5 AST / 3-4 3PT
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 13 PTS / 2 AST / 5-8 FG
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 10 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST / 5-10 FG pic.twitter.com/b57g8NijAS – 8:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Nuggets 69, Pistons 59
Cade Cunningham: 15 points
Saddiq Bey: 13 points – 8:13 PM
HALFTIME: Nuggets 69, Pistons 59
Cade Cunningham: 15 points
Saddiq Bey: 13 points – 8:13 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
On tonight’s episode of “Hami’s Dunks”
@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo – 8:13 PM
On tonight’s episode of “Hami’s Dunks”
@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo – 8:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Nuggets 69, Pistons 59.
Cunningham: 15 points, 5 assists
Bey: 13 points
Diallo: 10 points
Jokic has 19 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists in 16 minutes – 8:13 PM
Halftime: Nuggets 69, Pistons 59.
Cunningham: 15 points, 5 assists
Bey: 13 points
Diallo: 10 points
Jokic has 19 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists in 16 minutes – 8:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Denver just shot its 20th free throw of the first half. Detroit has half that.
Pistons have been fouling a lot. Casey mentioned before game and after game the other day.
Also these refs have been cheeks (YOU CANT FINE ME) – 8:13 PM
Denver just shot its 20th free throw of the first half. Detroit has half that.
Pistons have been fouling a lot. Casey mentioned before game and after game the other day.
Also these refs have been cheeks (YOU CANT FINE ME) – 8:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nice lob in transition from Saddiq to Hamidou. This has been an ugly game. Pistons hanging around, though. – 8:02 PM
Nice lob in transition from Saddiq to Hamidou. This has been an ugly game. Pistons hanging around, though. – 8:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
There are two times Jokic moves at lightspeed during a game. The first is when he’s hustling to get the ball in bounds to take advantage of an unsuspecting defense. Other time is to go pick a teammate up who’s on the gorund. Both are telling. – 8:02 PM
There are two times Jokic moves at lightspeed during a game. The first is when he’s hustling to get the ball in bounds to take advantage of an unsuspecting defense. Other time is to go pick a teammate up who’s on the gorund. Both are telling. – 8:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Need to go back and count, but feels like the Pistons have had 10+ techs as a team in the last couple of weeks – 7:57 PM
Need to go back and count, but feels like the Pistons have had 10+ techs as a team in the last couple of weeks – 7:57 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Ok I dig this Jokić, AG, Jeff Green trio and the way they are moving passing cutting dunking – 7:55 PM
Ok I dig this Jokić, AG, Jeff Green trio and the way they are moving passing cutting dunking – 7:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Probably not a good idea nor great timing to get ejected and make the game about you when Frank Jackson just came back. – 7:53 PM
Probably not a good idea nor great timing to get ejected and make the game about you when Frank Jackson just came back. – 7:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Josh Jackson just got ejected, according to Pistons PA. Picks up second tech. – 7:52 PM
Josh Jackson just got ejected, according to Pistons PA. Picks up second tech. – 7:52 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Boogie is WORKIN’ out there
@BallCorpHQ | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/29HGf5rEcJ – 7:51 PM
Boogie is WORKIN’ out there
@BallCorpHQ | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/29HGf5rEcJ – 7:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Josh Jackson just got a T and was as close as you could go without being ejected. – 7:48 PM
Josh Jackson just got a T and was as close as you could go without being ejected. – 7:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
After Boogie’s putback layup forced a Pistons TO, entire bench stood up and flexed. And as Boogie walked to the bench, Jokic grabbed Boogie to show him something he saw with the defense. – 7:46 PM
After Boogie’s putback layup forced a Pistons TO, entire bench stood up and flexed. And as Boogie walked to the bench, Jokic grabbed Boogie to show him something he saw with the defense. – 7:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
While there’s (justifiably) a lot of attention on the potential of the Jokic-Forbes pairing, the Bones-Forbes pairing can do some things, too, becuase of his Bones’ ability to collapse a defense. – 7:44 PM
While there’s (justifiably) a lot of attention on the potential of the Jokic-Forbes pairing, the Bones-Forbes pairing can do some things, too, becuase of his Bones’ ability to collapse a defense. – 7:44 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones being able to create is so important for the Nuggets bench. Without his ability to break down defenses, there are so few options without being predictable on offense. – 7:44 PM
Bones being able to create is so important for the Nuggets bench. Without his ability to break down defenses, there are so few options without being predictable on offense. – 7:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone calls TO 25 seconds into the second quarter after Frank Jackson scores on a layup.
Lineup was Bones/Facu/Bryn/DeMarcus/ Zeke. – 7:39 PM
Malone calls TO 25 seconds into the second quarter after Frank Jackson scores on a layup.
Lineup was Bones/Facu/Bryn/DeMarcus/ Zeke. – 7:39 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic just had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in the first quarter. – 7:37 PM
Jokic just had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in the first quarter. – 7:37 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🍝 @Cade Cunningham got ’em lost in the sauce 🍝
@BallySportsDET | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/7xXE7fvqEj – 7:37 PM
🍝 @Cade Cunningham got ’em lost in the sauce 🍝
@BallySportsDET | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/7xXE7fvqEj – 7:37 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Every Nuggets game follows the same script. And it’s a pretty underwhelming script. – 7:36 PM
Every Nuggets game follows the same script. And it’s a pretty underwhelming script. – 7:36 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Clocked in to work tonight 💼
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST / 5-6 FG / 3-3 3PT
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 3-4 FG
🔹 @Frank Jackson: 3 PTS / 1-1 3PT pic.twitter.com/FL4o1C210V – 7:36 PM
Clocked in to work tonight 💼
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST / 5-6 FG / 3-3 3PT
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 3-4 FG
🔹 @Frank Jackson: 3 PTS / 1-1 3PT pic.twitter.com/FL4o1C210V – 7:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Frank Jackson subbed in with 50 seconds left, and closed the quarter with a 3. His first game since Dec. 29.
End of 1: Nuggets 34, Pistons 32. Detroit closed the quarter with a 15-7 run.
Cunningham: 13 points, 3 assists
Bey: 9 points – 7:36 PM
Frank Jackson subbed in with 50 seconds left, and closed the quarter with a 3. His first game since Dec. 29.
End of 1: Nuggets 34, Pistons 32. Detroit closed the quarter with a 15-7 run.
Cunningham: 13 points, 3 assists
Bey: 9 points – 7:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker should have 11/9/5 after that first quarter. Some strange box-scoring so far. Either way, #Nuggets up 34-32. Pistons bench ends quarter on 6-1 run. – 7:36 PM
Joker should have 11/9/5 after that first quarter. Some strange box-scoring so far. Either way, #Nuggets up 34-32. Pistons bench ends quarter on 6-1 run. – 7:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nice drive-and-kick by Killian Hayes to Frank Jackson, who drills his first basket since returning.
Nuggets lead 34-32 going into 2Q.
Cade Cunningham with 13 points; Saddiq Bey has nine points – 7:35 PM
Nice drive-and-kick by Killian Hayes to Frank Jackson, who drills his first basket since returning.
Nuggets lead 34-32 going into 2Q.
Cade Cunningham with 13 points; Saddiq Bey has nine points – 7:35 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Nuggets offense has been so fun to start in Detroit, 11 assists on 14 made field goals. – 7:31 PM
The Nuggets offense has been so fun to start in Detroit, 11 assists on 14 made field goals. – 7:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s first 10 minutes vs. Detroit: 11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, per the box score. – 7:29 PM
Nikola Jokic’s first 10 minutes vs. Detroit: 11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, per the box score. – 7:29 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
*in @DrewDinkmeyer voice*
Jokic has 11 points, nine boards and three dimes in 10 minutes.
Willy Hernangomez has 13 points in nine minutes against the Joel Embiid matchup. – 7:28 PM
*in @DrewDinkmeyer voice*
Jokic has 11 points, nine boards and three dimes in 10 minutes.
Willy Hernangomez has 13 points in nine minutes against the Joel Embiid matchup. – 7:28 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Cade Cunningham just pulled a nasty move on the MVP for a step back three. Impressive – 7:27 PM
Cade Cunningham just pulled a nasty move on the MVP for a step back three. Impressive – 7:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade just got Jokic with the Jordan-Russell pull-back crossover and drained the shot. Sheeseeeeeeeeesh – 7:27 PM
Cade just got Jokic with the Jordan-Russell pull-back crossover and drained the shot. Sheeseeeeeeeeesh – 7:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham has back-to-back triples from the same spot. – 7:26 PM
Cade Cunningham has back-to-back triples from the same spot. – 7:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jokic has nine points, nine rebounds and three assists in seven minutes. Absurd – 7:24 PM
Jokic has nine points, nine rebounds and three assists in seven minutes. Absurd – 7:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
This is wild. Jokic’s imprints are everywhere. He’s already got 9 boards, 6 points, 4 assists in seven minutes.
Nuggets up 22-15. – 7:24 PM
This is wild. Jokic’s imprints are everywhere. He’s already got 9 boards, 6 points, 4 assists in seven minutes.
Nuggets up 22-15. – 7:24 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is out of his mind throwing that pass and yet it’s so normal these days. – 7:23 PM
Jokic is out of his mind throwing that pass and yet it’s so normal these days. – 7:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hamidou Diallo just got T’d up. Didn’t like the no-call on his drive. – 7:22 PM
Hamidou Diallo just got T’d up. Didn’t like the no-call on his drive. – 7:22 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jokic begins the game with 5 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal.
This really is the best I’ve ever seen him. – 7:19 PM
Jokic begins the game with 5 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal.
This really is the best I’ve ever seen him. – 7:19 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic has gotten a hand on a lot of Cade Cunningham’s pnr passes between this game and last one. Seems to have a great read on the rookie. – 7:19 PM
Jokic has gotten a hand on a lot of Cade Cunningham’s pnr passes between this game and last one. Seems to have a great read on the rookie. – 7:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nuggets lead the Pistons, 14-11, with 6:55 left in 1Q. Saddiq Bey with 7 points. – 7:18 PM
Nuggets lead the Pistons, 14-11, with 6:55 left in 1Q. Saddiq Bey with 7 points. – 7:18 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
3⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ Assists
Another career milestone for the MVP! pic.twitter.com/qqQMONjXoK – 7:16 PM
3⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ Assists
Another career milestone for the MVP! pic.twitter.com/qqQMONjXoK – 7:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets have 12 points so far. Nikola Jokic has scored (5 points) or assisted (3) on every one of them. Four boards and a steal, too, in four minutes of work. – 7:16 PM
The #Nuggets have 12 points so far. Nikola Jokic has scored (5 points) or assisted (3) on every one of them. Four boards and a steal, too, in four minutes of work. – 7:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq already has a pair of 3’s for six of Detroit’s first eight points – 7:14 PM
Saddiq already has a pair of 3’s for six of Detroit’s first eight points – 7:14 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Because DETails matter, our court attendants tonight are wearing the Goin’ To Work garage power coveralls. 🚧🦺
🛒: https://t.co/bqkN2mAqLK pic.twitter.com/SlXJj6M0Yc – 7:04 PM
Because DETails matter, our court attendants tonight are wearing the Goin’ To Work garage power coveralls. 🚧🦺
🛒: https://t.co/bqkN2mAqLK pic.twitter.com/SlXJj6M0Yc – 7:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
How different is the NBA cap landscape for the summer of 2022 looking vs the last few years? I project just three teams to have cap space in July (pre-trade deadline projections):
1. DET $30.7M
2. ORL $25.2M
3. SAS $20.1M
Full pre-deadline projections coming soon for @spotrac! – 6:53 PM
How different is the NBA cap landscape for the summer of 2022 looking vs the last few years? I project just three teams to have cap space in July (pre-trade deadline projections):
1. DET $30.7M
2. ORL $25.2M
3. SAS $20.1M
Full pre-deadline projections coming soon for @spotrac! – 6:53 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We’ve got @Jason Terry in the house tonight to support the squad! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/FyUyCpgK4p – 6:50 PM
We’ve got @Jason Terry in the house tonight to support the squad! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/FyUyCpgK4p – 6:50 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Let’s run it back in the 313 tonight 🏠
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/bVnoosxE09 – 6:42 PM
Let’s run it back in the 313 tonight 🏠
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/bVnoosxE09 – 6:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cory Joseph will start over Killian Hayes again. Other four starters are the same as well – 6:41 PM
Cory Joseph will start over Killian Hayes again. Other four starters are the same as well – 6:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank Jackson is active tonight against the Nuggets after missing time with an ankle sprain and Covid. – 6:36 PM
Frank Jackson is active tonight against the Nuggets after missing time with an ankle sprain and Covid. – 6:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets starters: Monte, Austin, AG, Jeff Green and Nikola.
Barton’s out tonight. – 6:32 PM
Nuggets starters: Monte, Austin, AG, Jeff Green and Nikola.
Barton’s out tonight. – 6:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First 5⃣ in the Motor City!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/DcLMhSn5GZ – 6:31 PM
First 5⃣ in the Motor City!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/DcLMhSn5GZ – 6:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Pistons pregame lounge is going live
youtu.be/412b2LKXdBk – 6:22 PM
Nuggets-Pistons pregame lounge is going live
youtu.be/412b2LKXdBk – 6:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I’m told JaMychal Green will be active tonight, but don’t expect him in the rotation. – 6:10 PM
I’m told JaMychal Green will be active tonight, but don’t expect him in the rotation. – 6:10 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
On Today’s Locked on Lions pod: An angle on Payton leaving the #Saints that may help the #Lions. Is Hard Knocks a lock for Detroit? Crazy Stafford/Lions playoff stat. #FirstListen. JAN 25. https://t.co/5tXHOhtefr pic.twitter.com/VeKkRhDcNJ – 5:59 PM
On Today’s Locked on Lions pod: An angle on Payton leaving the #Saints that may help the #Lions. Is Hard Knocks a lock for Detroit? Crazy Stafford/Lions playoff stat. #FirstListen. JAN 25. https://t.co/5tXHOhtefr pic.twitter.com/VeKkRhDcNJ – 5:59 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Denver Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/FZCBlDnNTO – 5:56 PM
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Denver Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/FZCBlDnNTO – 5:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Monte Morris bought about 20 tickets for tonight’s, we’ll call it homecoming, vs. Detroit. – 5:54 PM
Monte Morris bought about 20 tickets for tonight’s, we’ll call it homecoming, vs. Detroit. – 5:54 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Will Barton (right hamstring tightness) is OUT for tonight’s game.
Jeff Green (left quadriceps contusion) is ACTIVE for tonight’s game.
#MileHighBasketball – 5:51 PM
Will Barton (right hamstring tightness) is OUT for tonight’s game.
Jeff Green (left quadriceps contusion) is ACTIVE for tonight’s game.
#MileHighBasketball – 5:51 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Work hard, drip harder 🔥
@Cade Cunningham
@Isaiah Stewart
@SabenLee
@Cory Joseph
@Cassius Stanley
@SaddiqBey
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 5:43 PM
Work hard, drip harder 🔥
@Cade Cunningham
@Isaiah Stewart
@SabenLee
@Cory Joseph
@Cassius Stanley
@SaddiqBey
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 5:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New episode of @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about James Harden cooling on BKN, Jerami Grant drawing interest around the league and the Hawks maybe looking to move John Collins. We’re closing in on 15K subscribers. Put us over the top!
youtu.be/B4mBUCg8ab0 – 5:42 PM
New episode of @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about James Harden cooling on BKN, Jerami Grant drawing interest around the league and the Hawks maybe looking to move John Collins. We’re closing in on 15K subscribers. Put us over the top!
youtu.be/B4mBUCg8ab0 – 5:42 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Stop by @DiscountTire Power Hour today on the concourse to get a first look at our newest merch drop, the Goin’ to Work collection 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kQAeODgScM – 5:41 PM
Stop by @DiscountTire Power Hour today on the concourse to get a first look at our newest merch drop, the Goin’ to Work collection 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kQAeODgScM – 5:41 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Injury Update for Denver tonight:
Will Barton is OUT (right hamstring tightness)
Jeff Green is IN (quad contusion)
Coach Malone said he would be surprised if JaMychal Green was able to go, he’s still getting back to basketball shape post health and safety protocol. – 5:38 PM
Injury Update for Denver tonight:
Will Barton is OUT (right hamstring tightness)
Jeff Green is IN (quad contusion)
Coach Malone said he would be surprised if JaMychal Green was able to go, he’s still getting back to basketball shape post health and safety protocol. – 5:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone: Jeff Green is available tonight, Will Barton is out. JaMychal Green is doubtful. – 5:35 PM
Malone: Jeff Green is available tonight, Will Barton is out. JaMychal Green is doubtful. – 5:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Will Barton (hamstring tightness) is out tonight, Michael Malone says. Jeff Green will play. JaMychal Green is doubtful. – 5:35 PM
Will Barton (hamstring tightness) is out tonight, Michael Malone says. Jeff Green will play. JaMychal Green is doubtful. – 5:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Isaiah Livers took some time off dealing with foot soreness. “I think he’s getting close to getting back.” – 5:34 PM
Casey said Isaiah Livers took some time off dealing with foot soreness. “I think he’s getting close to getting back.” – 5:34 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Detroit drip 🥶
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/ittuUWceM0 – 5:31 PM
Detroit drip 🥶
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/ittuUWceM0 – 5:31 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Frank Jackson will go through warmups, and they’ll see if he’s able to play. “Hopefully he does.” – 5:25 PM
Dwane Casey said Frank Jackson will go through warmups, and they’ll see if he’s able to play. “Hopefully he does.” – 5:25 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Food, drinks and tickets on us! 🤯
Make your picks for tonight’s game and you could win two (2) all-inclusive lower level club tickets for the #Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies game on Thursday 2/10!
🔗: https://t.co/xNUmhNrBRf pic.twitter.com/KoFQRKx22s – 5:00 PM
Food, drinks and tickets on us! 🤯
Make your picks for tonight’s game and you could win two (2) all-inclusive lower level club tickets for the #Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies game on Thursday 2/10!
🔗: https://t.co/xNUmhNrBRf pic.twitter.com/KoFQRKx22s – 5:00 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Cory Joseph and Rodney McGruder are currently leading the NBA in 3-point percentage in January (min 15 3FGM). Joseph is shooting .571 3FG% (16-28) and McGruder has posted a clip of .515 3FG% (17-33) throughout the month. #Pistons
(via @nbastats) – 5:00 PM
Cory Joseph and Rodney McGruder are currently leading the NBA in 3-point percentage in January (min 15 3FGM). Joseph is shooting .571 3FG% (16-28) and McGruder has posted a clip of .515 3FG% (17-33) throughout the month. #Pistons
(via @nbastats) – 5:00 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.22
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.38
3. LeBron James: 14.94
4. Joel Embiid: 14.31
5. Kevin Durant: 14.21
6. Stephen Curry: 13.85
7. Trae Young: 13.79
8. James Harden: 13.23 pic.twitter.com/qfoLnDbC19 – 4:30 PM
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.22
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.38
3. LeBron James: 14.94
4. Joel Embiid: 14.31
5. Kevin Durant: 14.21
6. Stephen Curry: 13.85
7. Trae Young: 13.79
8. James Harden: 13.23 pic.twitter.com/qfoLnDbC19 – 4:30 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR ROY Predictor standings, determined by our Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Scottie Barnes: 5.51
2. Evan Mobley: 5.37
3. Franz Wagner: 4.88
4. Josh Giddey: 3.62
5. Herbert Jones: 3.38
6. Cade Cunningham: 3.3
7. Chris Duarte: 2.85
8. Omer Yurtseven: 2.16 pic.twitter.com/Zgk5rc8Oo3 – 4:20 PM
RPR ROY Predictor standings, determined by our Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Scottie Barnes: 5.51
2. Evan Mobley: 5.37
3. Franz Wagner: 4.88
4. Josh Giddey: 3.62
5. Herbert Jones: 3.38
6. Cade Cunningham: 3.3
7. Chris Duarte: 2.85
8. Omer Yurtseven: 2.16 pic.twitter.com/Zgk5rc8Oo3 – 4:20 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
What’s up #Pistons fans!
🧢 We’re giving away FREE Pistons knit caps presented by @MotorCityCasino at the doors for tonight’s game 🧢 pic.twitter.com/uiMn6MYzw9 – 4:00 PM
What’s up #Pistons fans!
🧢 We’re giving away FREE Pistons knit caps presented by @MotorCityCasino at the doors for tonight’s game 🧢 pic.twitter.com/uiMn6MYzw9 – 4:00 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
On this date in 1960, Wilt Chamberlain scored an NBA-rookie record 58 points — a feat he accomplished twice that season — in a 127-117 victory over Detroit. His 58-point outing remains the most by a rookie in a single game in league history. pic.twitter.com/kT7FjFisYR – 3:41 PM
On this date in 1960, Wilt Chamberlain scored an NBA-rookie record 58 points — a feat he accomplished twice that season — in a 127-117 victory over Detroit. His 58-point outing remains the most by a rookie in a single game in league history. pic.twitter.com/kT7FjFisYR – 3:41 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
#Nuggets F Zeke Nnaji’s sister, Maya, was just named to the 2022 McDonald’s All-American girls roster pic.twitter.com/XmDVViCPgw – 3:40 PM
#Nuggets F Zeke Nnaji’s sister, Maya, was just named to the 2022 McDonald’s All-American girls roster pic.twitter.com/XmDVViCPgw – 3:40 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 43 rebounds for the squad tonight?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K: bit.ly/3DlZTq7
#MileHighBasketball – 3:30 PM
Over/Under 43 rebounds for the squad tonight?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K: bit.ly/3DlZTq7
#MileHighBasketball – 3:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
NBA just announced a new format for the Rising Stars Challenge. Four seven-player teams competing in a mini-tournament. 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four G League players.
Pistons should have at least one player participating in this pic.twitter.com/AZTBVQzNJm – 3:21 PM
NBA just announced a new format for the Rising Stars Challenge. Four seven-player teams competing in a mini-tournament. 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four G League players.
Pistons should have at least one player participating in this pic.twitter.com/AZTBVQzNJm – 3:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Let’s go to work!
This collection recalls the Goin’ To Work era #Pistons and shows off that Detroiters give 100% effort to get the job done.
Click the 🔗 below and grab some new merch from our latest capsule.
🚨: https://t.co/63ezB2x31R pic.twitter.com/jJloSUqi9j – 3:19 PM
Let’s go to work!
This collection recalls the Goin’ To Work era #Pistons and shows off that Detroiters give 100% effort to get the job done.
Click the 🔗 below and grab some new merch from our latest capsule.
🚨: https://t.co/63ezB2x31R pic.twitter.com/jJloSUqi9j – 3:19 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins scored a career-high 56 points in a loss to the Hornets.
Cousins, who scored 48 points the previous game, is the only player in franchise history to score at least 45 points in consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/HrSdUhYS99 – 3:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins scored a career-high 56 points in a loss to the Hornets.
Cousins, who scored 48 points the previous game, is the only player in franchise history to score at least 45 points in consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/HrSdUhYS99 – 3:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1973, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored 48 points in a loss to the Rockets, setting an NBA single-game record for most points scored in a game without a FT attempt.
Abdul-Jabbar’s mark was surpassed by Jamal Murray on Feb. 19, 2021 (50 points). pic.twitter.com/ZHwOeQUdZw – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1973, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored 48 points in a loss to the Rockets, setting an NBA single-game record for most points scored in a game without a FT attempt.
Abdul-Jabbar’s mark was surpassed by Jamal Murray on Feb. 19, 2021 (50 points). pic.twitter.com/ZHwOeQUdZw – 2:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Cade said: 🖐 🚫
This swat from 2️⃣ earns Block of the Week, presented by @Acronis. pic.twitter.com/1GN76iPGsN – 2:00 PM
Cade said: 🖐 🚫
This swat from 2️⃣ earns Block of the Week, presented by @Acronis. pic.twitter.com/1GN76iPGsN – 2:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I am endlessly curious how the Nuggets plan to structure their rotation of all but Murray, Porter, and Vlatko are available.
You’re hopeful you can get away with less than stellar bench play in Detroit, but the bench needs to be solid the rest of the way. Denver needs wins. – 1:26 PM
I am endlessly curious how the Nuggets plan to structure their rotation of all but Murray, Porter, and Vlatko are available.
You’re hopeful you can get away with less than stellar bench play in Detroit, but the bench needs to be solid the rest of the way. Denver needs wins. – 1:26 PM