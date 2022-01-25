Offers for Jerami Grant aren't pouring in

January 25, 2022- by

By |

Now, in regard to Grant and the trade market, I’ve gathered that the offers aren’t pouring in right now. The majority of the chatter and interest you’ve heard in regard to Grant are more conversations than anything concrete. I do expect that to change as the deadline gets closer, but as of now, from my understanding, not many formal offers have been placed in front of Detroit.
Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Why do Lakers fans seem to believe that Talen Horton-Tucker is a valuable trade chip who could net them anything of great value let alone Jerami Grant? What am I missing?
Is Talen, with his 25% 3-pt shooting, a hidden gem or is this all straight delusion? – 12:55 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons recall Jerami Grant, Frank Jackson from Motor City Cruise: bit.ly/3FQoCTS12:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The #Pistons have recalled Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson from the @MotorCityCruise and assigned Luka Garza, Saben Lee and Cassius Stanley. – 11:54 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Kelly Olynyk has entered health and safety protocols, joining Jerami Grant – 8:33 PM

Several competing executives believe the Wizards are leading the chase for Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons, who soon could be back from his thumb injury. Grant left the Denver Nuggets to take on a more significant role as an offensive player in Detroit. He’s also thought to want a lucrative long-term extension before the end of next season. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2022

