Spurs vs. Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (17-30) play against the Houston Rockets (33-33) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 25, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 66, Houston Rockets 51 (Q2 00:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Another Texas sized slam for Al P! 💥 pic.twitter.com/HPjSWFUxM2 – 8:48 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Stephen Silas mentioned pre-game how much better Spurs are with Doug McDermott in the lineup. He's got 10 points on 4 of 6, including 2 of 3 from deep. – 8:47 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
So strange that Alperen Sengun would get whistled for a technical for taunting after a dunk literally 10 seconds after Doug McDermott had just done that to him (no whistle) pic.twitter.com/vwZQkRx5nu – 8:45 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Doug McDermott dunks on Alperen Sengun.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 14-3 when leading by 15 points in a game.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
14-0 run to close the first quarter!
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
After the Philly loss, Pop stressed the need for Spurs to get off to a better start. They did just that tonight, taking a 34-23 advantage into the 2Q.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 11
SA holds HOU to 23.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Spurs 34, Rockets 23 after 1. Spurs on 21-4 run sine Rockets took their largest lead. Sixth-consecutive home game Rockets have trailed heading into second quarter and allowed at least 34 points in opening quarter. – 8:38 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets started quick and then cratered when Silas went to the bench. Spurs lead 34-23 after 1. Really good quarter from Kevin Porter Jr – 8:37 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets completely fell apart over the final 4 minutes, Spurs go on a 21-4 run and lead 34-23 after one. – 8:37 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Spurs end the first quarter on a 21-4 run. Rockets trail 34-23 after 1. – 8:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Gotta love some defense to offense 👏
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
KPJ shook 'em out of his boots! 😵💫 pic.twitter.com/rJY39xIC4X – 8:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Garrison Mathews and KJ Martin are first off the Rockets bench tonight – 8:26 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
this DJ dime to Drew 🤩
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets with seven field goals in almost seven minutes. KPJ with the bucket or assist on five of them. Rockets up 17-13 early. – 8:24 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
That last Jae'Sean Tate steal was a Debo moment. Literally just snatched the ball away from Keldon Johnson. – 8:23 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
EG hit 'em with the Texas 2 step! 😵💫 pic.twitter.com/LSkZNcsCja – 8:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Didn't take long for Big Body to hurt the rim 🔨😤 pic.twitter.com/9WrUwNMsMN – 8:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets' coaches keep social distancing — even from each other ift.tt/33VMb0q – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets rookie Usman Garuba out indefinitely with wrist injury ift.tt/3Aziw9a – 8:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Underway in Houston!
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green opens the game with a 3 from the right corner after an 0-for-11 in SF on Friday – 8:12 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starting 5 for Rodeo night! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/xSH90pu9N5 – 8:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Spurs Basketball coming up next!
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Rodeo X Rockets
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
We teamed up with @RODEOHOUSTON to celebrate their 90th anniversary tonight at Toyota Center! 🐎 pic.twitter.com/MuWfCAxoTM – 7:37 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Starters:
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Gordon, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
fresh cut with a fresh fit 🔥
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets rookie Usman Garuba out indefinitely with wrist injury houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets' coaches keep social distancing — even from each other houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets' Stephen Silas appreciates 'message' from Spurs' Gregg Popovich houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – NBA revamps Rising Stars event for All-Star weekend ift.tt/3443mNc – 7:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Got a Texas Showdown coming up!
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🅿️uffer jacket kind of night
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
How different is the NBA cap landscape for the summer of 2022 looking vs the last few years? I project just three teams to have cap space in July (pre-trade deadline projections):
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Asked by a Houston reporter if becoming the all-time winningest regular season coach in NBA history will be meaningful to him, Pop said:
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Spurs are without assistant coaches Becky Hammon, Mitch Johnson & Darius Songaila, who are all in Health and Safety Protocols. Stephen Silas said he hasn't had a full in-person staff meeting in months to prevent the possibility of a staff-wide outbreak – 6:46 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Usman Garuba's injured left wrist is "pretty bad". He did not have further details, but added surgery is a possibility – 6:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Usman Garuba's wrist injury is "pretty bad" Stephen Silas said. He did not have details. Surgery possible. – 6:26 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas said Daishen Nix is a "super, super confident" player. "One of the things we wanted him to do was to get in better shape and he's done that." He's impressed with how much he's improved as a 19-year old. – 6:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“It seems like normalcy is coming around.” – Coach Stephen Silas on most teams getting rotations together after H&S impacted teams.
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keita Bates-Diop entered health and safety protocols the Spurs announced earlier through the latest injury report.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Friday is Derrick White Bobblehead Night at the AT&T Center. Spurs Give’s 50/50 Rafffle will be donating 25 % of the money raised that night to Morgan’s Wonderland, which White supports through his work with Special Olympics.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With the aid of Will Sevening, the #Spurs‘ Derrick White keeps getting up after getting knocked down.
“I make sure he earns his paycheck every game,” joked White, whose mug has been patched up countless times by the club’s longtime athletic trainer.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Houston, we have a Rodeo Night! 🤠
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
F Kaeta Bates-Diop is the latest member of the team to enter the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, the Spurs announced in downgrading him from available to out for tonight’s game at Houston.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Spurs forward Keita-Bates Diop added to the injury list. He is out of tonight’s game against the Rockets while in health and safety protocols. – 3:50 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Keita Bates-Diop has entered Health and Safety protocols, per team. – 3:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Eight is enough? Rockets seek to end home losing streak ift.tt/33TcQLn – 3:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Want to win an autographed jersey or a trip to a Rockets away game? Tune into the Rockets game on @ATTSportsNetSW tonight to see how you could win! pic.twitter.com/i4lMzrjlEw – 3:00 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Through games on Jan. 24, here’s how all members of the San Antonio Spurs have fared on both ends of the floor during the 2021-22 NBA season, per TPA. pic.twitter.com/OaPQpMiI6h – 2:50 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1973, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored 48 points in a loss to the Rockets, setting an NBA single-game record for most points scored in a game without a FT attempt.
