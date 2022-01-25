Surgery an option for Paul George?

Surgery reportedly remains an option for Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George as he tries to recover from a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported the update Tuesday on The Hoop Collective podcast (55-minute mark). “It’s almost like I’m waiting for bad news on Paul George because they just, you know—it sounds like surgery is a real option there, and if he has that, he’s done for the year,” Windhorst said.
Source: Rob Goldberg @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
First Clippers 16: 9-7
Next Clippers 16: 8-8
Last Clippers 16: 6-10
The Clippers have played a month without Paul George, and were in protocol hell the entire time as well. Here's a deep dive on how the team performed on both ends.
theathletic.com/3089485/2022/0… – 10:25 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
No surprises on the Clippers’ injury report:
1/25 at WAS
OUT:
Paul George – right elbow-ulnar collateral ligament tear
Keon Johnson – G League Assignment
Kawhi Leonard – right knee-ACL reconstruction-injury recovery
Jason Preston – right foot surgery-injury recovery – 4:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Another essentially clean injury report for the Clippers ahead of tomorrow’s game in Washington.
Players who are OUT are Paul George, Kawhi, Jason Preston (all injuries) and Keon Johnson (G League). – 4:51 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Clippers' first-round pick, which goes to the Thunder no matter what, is becoming more fascinating by the day. No Paul George or Kawhi right now, and they're only 5 up in the loss column on the 5th-worst record in the league. Multiple teams behind them are still trying to win
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac said that he feels the Clippers have made progress in their past month playing without Paul George.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers’ personnel situation:
1/23 at NYK – Injury Report
OUT:
Paul George – right elbow-ulnar collateral ligament tear
Keon Johnson – G League Assignment
Kawhi Leonard – right knee-ACL reconstruction-injury recovery
Jason Preston – right foot surgery-injury recovery – 4:50 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
After last night's win, the Clippers have six wins against the NBA's top 12 teams. Four of them have come without Paul George (obviously no Kawhi in all 6).
AllClippers reached out to multiple French translators to give a rough translation of what Batum said about Kawhi and Paul George. “We hope that after the All-Star break or early March they will come back,” Batum said. “Before leaving for the trip Tuesday morning, I went to do my covid test and went to the gym, and I saw Kawhi sweating, working out. He’s trying to come back, I don’t know if it will be this year, I am hoping so but I don’t know. If we get them in the next six weeks (a whole month before the playoffs)… We have a base of players around them who have a good level.” -via Sports Illustrated / January 25, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Paul George has been out since Christmas, with a torn ligament in his right elbow, and the team wanted to give it three or four weeks to see how it healed. Well, they’ve extended that. And I’m told they’re going to give it a few more weeks to see how that elbow heals. Listen, they certainly want to avoid perhaps having a procedure on it. This Clipper season’s in a little bit of limbo until they see how that plays out for Paul George and of course Kawhi Leonard, who’s rehabbing that ACL injury. That’s not going to be determined for months. -via YouTube / January 20, 2022
Law Murray: The LA Clippers say that they will extend Paul George’s period of rest for a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow beyond the initial timetable to see how elbow responds. That is expected update after team said on Christmas that he would be evaluated in 3-4 weeks. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / January 18, 2022