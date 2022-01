Surgery an option for Paul George?

AllClippers reached out to multiple French translators to give a rough translation of what Batum said about Kawhi and Paul George. “We hope that after the All-Star break or early March they will come back,” Batum said. “Before leaving for the trip Tuesday morning, I went to do my covid test and went to the gym, and I saw Kawhi sweating, working out. He’s trying to come back, I don’t know if it will be this year, I am hoping so but I don’t know. If we get them in the next six weeks (a whole month before the playoffs)… We have a base of players around them who have a good level.” -via Sports Illustrated / January 25, 2022